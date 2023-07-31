Menu

Pasta

Alfredo

$16.99
Arabiatta

$16.99
Puttanesca

$17.99
Carbonara

$16.99
Mussels

$17.99
Oysters mushrooms

$19.99
Bolognese

$16.99
Chefs special

$19.99

Salad

Caesar

$12.99
Caprese

$15.99
Chef's Salad

$16.99
Greek

$14.99
Summer

$14.99

The House

$12.00
Watermelon prosciutto

$15.99

Panini

The Central Park (Salami Provolone)

$14.99

Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Cream Cheese. Comes with waffle Fries

The FDNY - Lion's Den (Prosciutto Arugula)

$14.99

Prosciutto, Tomato, Arugula, Cream Cheese, and Olive Oil. Comes with waffle Fries

The Highline (Mushroom Veggie)

$14.99

Mushroom, Shallot, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Parsley, and Tomato. Comes with waffle Fries

The Madison Ave (Caprese with basil Pesto)

$14.99

Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, and Arugula. Comes with waffle Fries

Side

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fries

$4.99

Mozzarella sticks

$6.99

Desserts

Baklava

$4.00

Brownie

$6.99

Cookies

$1.50

Croissant

$3.75

Macaron

$2.00

Muffin

$3.50

Drinks

Soda Can

$2.99

Juice Bottle

Juice Pressed

Macchiato

$3.49

Latte Ice cream large

$10.99

Iced latte

Raf Coffee

$5.49

Double Espresso

$3.99

Smoothies

$9.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Tea Hot

Mineral Water

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.99

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Espresso

$2.99

Iced Coffee / Cold Brew

Coffee Regular

$2.99

Cappuccino

Latte

Americano

$3.99

Bottle water

$2.00

Fountain soda

$2.99

Sea Food & Meat

Mussels with marinara

$23.00

Mussels with wine sauce

$23.00

Blue tuna steak

$28.00

Seafood set

$35.00

Filet mignon

$35.00

Lamb loin on the bone

$33.00

Raviolli & Risotto

Spinach ravioli with shrimp

$28.00

Ravioli cheese with mushrooms

$28.00

Add choice

Cheese parmesan

$0.50

Extra Italian sausage

$2.00

Extra Pepperoni

$2.00

Extra Mushrooms

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Bar Menu

White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Chardonnay

$13.00+

Marina Alta

$11.00+

Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Tvishi

$13.00+

Manavi

$13.00+

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

Merlot

$11.00+

Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Blend #2

$13.00+

Shiraz

$11.00+

Kindzmarauli

$13.00+

Rose Wine

Rose Wine

$11.00+

Sparkling Wine/Champagne

Champagne Abrau - Durso

$79.00

Prosecco

$13.00+

Prosecco Rose

$13.00+

Cocktail Moscato & Raspberry

$14.00+

Cocktail Mimosa

$14.00+

Cocktail Moscato

$14.00+

Draft Beer

IPA

$10.00

Sierra

$10.00

Brooklyn

$10.00

Bitburger

$10.00

White Allagash -

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Heineken

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

$0.00+

Grey Goose

$0.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$0.00+

Jeremiah Weed

$0.00+

Ketel One

$0.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$0.00+

Beefeater

$0.00+

Bombay Saphire

$0.00+

Gordons

$0.00+

Hendricks

$0.00+

Tanqueray

$0.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$0.00+

Admiral Nelson

$0.00+

Bacardi

$0.00+

Bacardi Limon

$0.00+

Captain Morgan

$0.00+

Gosling'S

$0.00+

Meyers

$0.00+

Meyers Silver

$0.00+

Mount Gay

$0.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$0.00+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$0.00+

Casa Noble

$0.00+

Corazon Reposado

$0.00+

Cuervo Silver

$0.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$0.00+

Patron Anejo

$0.00+

Patron Café

$0.00+

Patron Gran Platinum

$0.00+

Patron Reposado

$0.00+

Patron Silver

$0.00+

Patron Xo Café

$0.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$0.00+

Angels Envy

$0.00+

Basil Hayden

$0.00+

Bulliet Rye

$0.00+

Diabolique

$0.00+

Jack Daniels

$0.00+

Jim Beam

$0.00+

Knob Creek

$0.00+

Makers 46

$0.00+

Makers Mark

$0.00+

Wild Turkey

$0.00+

Woodford Reserve

$0.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$0.00+

Chivas Regal

$0.00+

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$0.00+

Dewars

$0.00+

Dewars 12Yr

$0.00+

J & B

$0.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$0.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$0.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$0.00+

Aperol

$0.00+

Campari

$0.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$0.00+

Cointreau

$0.00+

Drambuie

$0.00+

Frangelico

$0.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$0.00+

Grand Marnier

$0.00+

Irish Mist

$0.00+

Jagermeister

$0.00+

Kahlua

$0.00+

Lemoncello

$0.00+

Licor 43

$0.00+

Mathilde Cassis

$0.00+

Molly's Irish Cream

$0.00+

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Egg Special

$9.99

Eggs with bacon

$9.50

Omletette 3 egg

$9.50

Avocado toast with poached egg

$9.50

Hash browns with prosciutto and sour cream

$9.50

Waffles with berries and whipped cream

$8.50

Pancakes with berries and whipped cream

$8.50

Greek yogurt with chutney mango and but mix

$9.50

Greek yogurt with Granola

$9.50

Oatmeal with berries and honey

$8.50