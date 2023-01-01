Ella Mozzarella Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order pizza, pasta, and desserts with the best prices near Central Park for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Location
910 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Gallery