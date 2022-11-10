Ella's at the Airport

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Grass-Fed Burger
Elijah Love
Pepperoni

Starters

Gorgonzola Garlic Bread

$8.00

Baked in our wood oven - Caramelized onion, Gilroy garlic, creamy gorgonzola & sweet cream butter.

Wings Over Watsonville

$16.00

ight All Natural chicken wings, dry rubbed with spices & served with tarragon ranch.

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Delicately fried & served with double dipping sauce: caper aioli

Truffle & Shroom Fries

$14.00

Truffle fries with marsala-mushroom cream sauce & pecorino romano.

Fire Kissed Meatballs & Garlic Bread

$15.00

Ella's marinara, mozzarella & garlic bread roasted in our Wood Fire oven.

A.B.P. Fire

A.B.P. Fire

$13.00

Castroville artichoke hearts, local brussel sprouts & prosciutto with sriracha aioli.

Buffalo Style Wings

$16.00

Eight All Natural chicken wings, rubbed with our spicy Buffalo sauce & served with roasted garlic dipping cream.

Artichoke Spinach Dip & Chip

$18.00

Creamy artichoke hearts, organic spinach, with cream & cheeses; served with fresh baked "pizza chips".

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$16.00

even lightly fried juicy prawns ~ served with our sweet pepper jelly & sriracha aioli.

Berry Me Bruschetta

$14.00

Five ciabatta toast points, local sweet berries & fresh basil over herbed ricotta.

S/ Garlic Bread

$3.99

S/ Bread

$3.99

Sweet Potatoes

$7.99

Fries

$6.99

Kettle Chips

$1.99

Side Of Fruit

$4.99

Soup

Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.00+

Rich, creamy tomato goodness always vegetarian.

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Hot, fresh & ready to eat by 12:00 each day!

Salads

All can be made Gluten Free *Make your salad a little heartier add protein to your greens! Free Range Chicken Breast $7.50, Grilled Tri Tip $9., Pan Seared Prawns $10, or Sustainable Fresh Catch

Ella Salad

$12.95+

Organic baby greens, dried sweet plums, ricotta salata cheese, shaved fennel, candied pecans & basil vinaigrette.

The Southwest

$12.95+

Organic baby spinach, crisp bell peppers, jicama, orange segments, toasted pepitas, French feta, chile basil vinaigrette

Wood Fired Salad Caprese

$12.95+

Organic fire roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella with balsamic reduction & e.v.o.o.

Dolce Vita

$12.95+

Organic baby greens, orange segments, ripe avocado, shaved fennel & goat cheese vinaigrette.

Very Berry Salad

$12.95+

Local berries, roasted fennel, spiced walnuts, ricotta salata & organic baby spinach ~ wild arugula blend with basil vinaigrette.

Caesarella

$12.95+

Organic hearts of romaine, parmesan garlic croutons, pecorino romano, house caesar dressing with roasted tomato & anchovy tapanade.

Organic Salad small

$7.99

Organic salad large

$10.99

Pizzas

You want it reala House made pizza dough, hand tossed, thin crust, wood fired! All pizzas can be done on our Gluten Free crust, too ($3 extra)

Margherita

$20.95

An Italian classic: fire roasted tomato, fresh Bufalo mozzarella, Sweet basil, with Ella's tomato sauce

Pepperoni

$21.95

East Coast classic with thinly sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, Ella's tomato sauce and fresh garden oregano

The Cheese, Please

$19.95

Gruyere, Mozzarella, French feta, shaved Pecorino Romano cheese with Ella's tomato sauce

Jala 'Shroom

$22.95

Gruyere, Mozzarella, French feta, and shaved Pecorino Romano with roasted mushrooms, fresh jalapeno, and tomato sauce

Elijah Love

$24.95

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, local organic rainbow chard, Fuji apple, gruyere, and creme friache

Real Italian

$23.95

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved red onion, cremini mushrooms, herbed ricotta, basil pesto, Ella's tomato sauce

The California

$23.95

Roasted cauliflower, roasted artichoke hearts, shaved red onion, wild arugula, herbed cream cheese, chipotle cream

Pasta

Mama's Mac & Cheese

$20.95

creamy four cheese blend with "piggie tail" pasta & chunks of roasted cauliflower slipped in 'cause we care about you eating right! Add crispy bacon or Spanish chorizo for only $3

Veggie Lasagna

$22.95

Layers of lovely local veggies: organic spinach, shaved fennel, cremini mushrooms & sun-dried tomato, herbed ricotta, mozzarella, Ella's roasted tomato reduction & light lasagna noodles. Add Ella's meaty bolognese for only $4

Italian Sausage & Tomato Ravioli

Italian Sausage & Tomato Ravioli

$23.95

Creamy Burrata cheese ravioli tossed with Italian sausage, sun dried tomatoes, fresh oregano, melted leeks, spicy Calabrian chiles & rich tomato reduction.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.95

Just like it should be...homemade meatballs of pork & grass fed beef, topped with our tomato reduction & shaved 6 pecorino Romano cheese.

Ellafredo

$19.95

Parmesan cream reduction, shaved carrot, roasted red bell pepper, organic spinach.

Prawns & Linguine

$26.95

Herbed prawns, sautéed kale, Gilroy garlic, fresh lemon, capers, Italian para percorino, melted leeks & chardonnay reduction over linguine.

Entrees

Ask your server for assistance day of your dietary restrictions. All can be v = GLUTEN FREE

Tandem Sandwich

$20.95

Free range chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, organic greens, Gruyere cheese, creamy artichoke & spinach spread; served with organic green salad.

Tri Tip Sammie

$21.95

Grilled Trilip, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, spicy slaw, BBQ sauce on fresh baked Ciabatta, served with shoestring fries.

Grass-Fed Burger

$20.95

Sharp cheddar, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, seared sweet onion, oven fired tomato, organic greens & Ella's burger spread on fresh baked bun; served with shoestring fries

Veggie Bomber Burger

$20.95

ender plant buds packed into the best veggie burger ever, cheddar cheese, fried onions & wild arugula with dill pickle spread on fresh baked bun; served with cheesy truffle fries.

Castroville Chicken

$27.95

Free range chicken breast with zesty lemon picatta, roasted artichoke hearts, toasted almonds & melted leeks; served with creamy polenta & organic veggies.

Pork Tenderloin

$30.95

Tenderest of pork rubbed in house-made lemon pepper spice, seared, sliced & served with our Truffle-mushroom cream reduction, twice cooked potato bites & organic veggies.

Prawns & Polenta

$29.95

Five garlicy prawns pan seared with local Spanish style chorizo, slivers of kale, carrots, garlic & spicy Calabrian chiles; white wine & tomato reduction over creamy polenta.

The Watson

$32.95

Demi from the bone-red wine reduction-Cremini mushrooms glaze over grilled Teres Majores tenderloin; served with French fries, grilled jalapeno & organic veggies.

Desserts

Cup o' Gelato

$5.00

Chocolate Love

$9.00

Warm Bread Pudding

$9.00

Fruit Crumble

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

It Is It

$9.00

Lemon Dream

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

5 Fresh Baked Cookies

$9.00

Choco Flan

$9.00

Birthday Dessert

Specials

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$25.95

Potato Au Gratin + 0.V

$22.95

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.95

14 Oz CAB Rib Eye

$32.00

Monterey Salmon

$28.95

Angus Prime Rib

$23.99

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Roast Prime Rib

$32.00

Open-faced sandwich

$15.99

Beef Bbq Pizza

$22.95

Monterey Bay halibut 6oz lunch

$28.95

Monterey Bay Halibut 6oz dinner

$31.95

Spaghetti Clams

$25.95

Lamb Shank

$29.95

Spaghetti Carbonara

$17.99

Surf And Turf Skewers

$21.99

Arancini Marinara Cheese

$7.99

Lasagna Bolognese

$14.99

Kids menu

Grilled cheese fries kids

$7.95

Mini cheeseburger and fries kids

$7.95

Kids pizza

$8.50

Chicken fingers fries and veggies kids

$8.95

Spaghetti and meatballs kids

$8.95

Ravioli and sauce kids

$8.95

Milk

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Panini

Panini come with small side of zesty Ella Slaw or kettle chips - $10.95 *Add side of Fries for $4.95 On Gluten Free Bread $3.00 *No spilt plate requests. We Will gladly bring you a second plate*

Pavo Mia Panini

$14.95

Carved roasted turkey breast, caramelized onion, baby pickles, Swiss cheese, organic baby greens & Ella spread.

Cold New Deli Panini

$14.95

Raw carrots, pickled onions, English cucumber, French feta, & baby greens; basil vinaigrette spread on nine grain.

The Local Panini

$14.95

Shaved roast beef, cheddar cheese, sweet jalapeños, Ella slaw & spread.

Caprese Panini

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, torn basil & balsamic vinaigrette.

Cali BLT Panini

$14.95

Applewood smoked bacon, wood fired tomatoes, ripe avocado & crisp romaine with Ella spread on fresh baked sourdough.

Jamonella Panini

$14.95

Black Forest ham, caramelized onions, wild arugula with gruyere cheese & Ella's spread on sliced nine grain

Eggplant Dreamin' Panini

$14.95

Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, walnut basil pesto & fresh mozzarella with wild arugula on our fresh baked ciabatta.

Pastrami Panini

Pastrami Panini

$14.95

Lean pastrami, sweet basil, roasted red bell peppers & Swiss cheese & Ella spread.

Combos

Soup (cup) & Sandwich (Half)

$16.95

Soup (cup) & Salad (Small)

$16.95

Sandwich (Half) & Salad (small)

$16.95

Mini Pizza Combo with any 1/2 salad or cup of soup

$18.95

NA Beverages

Kombucha On Tap

$7.00

Rosemary Smash

$7.50

Kombucha Mocktail

$7.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.95

Mango Ceylon Iced Tea

$3.75

Organic Tea

$3.95

Organic Coffee

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.99

RedBull

$4.00

Sparkling Pellegrino Water/bottle

$5.99

Sherly Temple

$3.99

Decaf

$3.95

Club Soda

$2.39

Breakfast Drinks

Fresh Monterey Acme Coffee

$3.99

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$5.99

Herbal Teas

$3.99

Hibiscus Brut

$7.99

Fresh Squeezed Mimosas

$6.99

Sides & Such

Ella Salad

$33.95

Caesar Salad

$33.95

Green Salad

$35.95

Harvest Salad

$33.95

Organic baby greens, roasted butternut squash, cranberries, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola, Fuji apples & basil vinaigrette

Ella's Meatballs & Marinara (14)

$44.95

Party Wings (5#)

$51.95

Choice of Dry Rub, Buffalo, or BBQ with Tarragon Ranch dipping sauce

Ciabatta Garlic Bread (1/2 Loaf)

$15.95

Gorgonzola Garlic Bread (1/2 Loaf)

$19.95

Spiced Walnuts (Pint)

$10.00

Family Style Bread Pudding

$95.00

In-House Baked Dessert (Whole Order)

$125.00

Meats & Sauces

Pick your meat, pick your sauce!

Ella's Gremolata Chicken

$64.95

Grilled to juicy perfection!

Grilled Tri Tip

$74.99

Best BBQ in town when you don't have to clean the grill!

Pan Seared Salmon

$76.95

Light, lean, full of healthy protein!

Marinated Portabellos

$42.95

Balsamic vinaigrette glazed and perfectly prepared

Veggies & Pasta

Maple Glazed Veggies

$42.95

Maple-glazed brussel sprouts, cauliflower, and carrots with toasted almonds

Roasted Veggies & Yukon Gold Potatoes

$42.95

with Italian parsley and Pecorino Romano dusting

Mama's Mac & Cheese

$48.95

with roasted cauliflower for extra goodness

Simple S'Way: Cellentani Pasta & Ella's Marinara

$45.95

with Pecorino Romano & creamy mozzarella

Baked Veggie Pasta

with roasted organic carots, cauliflower, baby spinach, and kalamata olives with mozzarella and pecorino. your choice of sauce: Ella's Roasted Marinara or Creamy Basil Pesto

Spaghetti Fam Style

$59.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our mission is to be Ambassadors of our community, showcasing the bounty of our local culinary basket; we use these wholesome products to create health conscience meals in an environment that is upscale yet comfortable and never pretentious. We treat our customers in the same way that we treat our parents: with attentiveness, respect and always looking out for their comfort.

Website

Location

100 Aviation Way, Watsonville, CA 95076

Directions

