Ella's at the Airport
100 Aviation Way
Watsonville, CA 95076
Popular Items
Starters
Gorgonzola Garlic Bread
Baked in our wood oven - Caramelized onion, Gilroy garlic, creamy gorgonzola & sweet cream butter.
Wings Over Watsonville
ight All Natural chicken wings, dry rubbed with spices & served with tarragon ranch.
Fried Calamari
Delicately fried & served with double dipping sauce: caper aioli
Truffle & Shroom Fries
Truffle fries with marsala-mushroom cream sauce & pecorino romano.
Fire Kissed Meatballs & Garlic Bread
Ella's marinara, mozzarella & garlic bread roasted in our Wood Fire oven.
A.B.P. Fire
Castroville artichoke hearts, local brussel sprouts & prosciutto with sriracha aioli.
Buffalo Style Wings
Eight All Natural chicken wings, rubbed with our spicy Buffalo sauce & served with roasted garlic dipping cream.
Artichoke Spinach Dip & Chip
Creamy artichoke hearts, organic spinach, with cream & cheeses; served with fresh baked "pizza chips".
Coconut Prawns
even lightly fried juicy prawns ~ served with our sweet pepper jelly & sriracha aioli.
Berry Me Bruschetta
Five ciabatta toast points, local sweet berries & fresh basil over herbed ricotta.
S/ Garlic Bread
S/ Bread
Sweet Potatoes
Fries
Kettle Chips
Side Of Fruit
Soup
Salads
Ella Salad
Organic baby greens, dried sweet plums, ricotta salata cheese, shaved fennel, candied pecans & basil vinaigrette.
The Southwest
Organic baby spinach, crisp bell peppers, jicama, orange segments, toasted pepitas, French feta, chile basil vinaigrette
Wood Fired Salad Caprese
Organic fire roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella with balsamic reduction & e.v.o.o.
Dolce Vita
Organic baby greens, orange segments, ripe avocado, shaved fennel & goat cheese vinaigrette.
Very Berry Salad
Local berries, roasted fennel, spiced walnuts, ricotta salata & organic baby spinach ~ wild arugula blend with basil vinaigrette.
Caesarella
Organic hearts of romaine, parmesan garlic croutons, pecorino romano, house caesar dressing with roasted tomato & anchovy tapanade.
Organic Salad small
Organic salad large
Pizzas
Margherita
An Italian classic: fire roasted tomato, fresh Bufalo mozzarella, Sweet basil, with Ella's tomato sauce
Pepperoni
East Coast classic with thinly sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, Ella's tomato sauce and fresh garden oregano
The Cheese, Please
Gruyere, Mozzarella, French feta, shaved Pecorino Romano cheese with Ella's tomato sauce
Jala 'Shroom
Gruyere, Mozzarella, French feta, and shaved Pecorino Romano with roasted mushrooms, fresh jalapeno, and tomato sauce
Elijah Love
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, local organic rainbow chard, Fuji apple, gruyere, and creme friache
Real Italian
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved red onion, cremini mushrooms, herbed ricotta, basil pesto, Ella's tomato sauce
The California
Roasted cauliflower, roasted artichoke hearts, shaved red onion, wild arugula, herbed cream cheese, chipotle cream
Pasta
Mama's Mac & Cheese
creamy four cheese blend with "piggie tail" pasta & chunks of roasted cauliflower slipped in 'cause we care about you eating right! Add crispy bacon or Spanish chorizo for only $3
Veggie Lasagna
Layers of lovely local veggies: organic spinach, shaved fennel, cremini mushrooms & sun-dried tomato, herbed ricotta, mozzarella, Ella's roasted tomato reduction & light lasagna noodles. Add Ella's meaty bolognese for only $4
Italian Sausage & Tomato Ravioli
Creamy Burrata cheese ravioli tossed with Italian sausage, sun dried tomatoes, fresh oregano, melted leeks, spicy Calabrian chiles & rich tomato reduction.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Just like it should be...homemade meatballs of pork & grass fed beef, topped with our tomato reduction & shaved 6 pecorino Romano cheese.
Ellafredo
Parmesan cream reduction, shaved carrot, roasted red bell pepper, organic spinach.
Prawns & Linguine
Herbed prawns, sautéed kale, Gilroy garlic, fresh lemon, capers, Italian para percorino, melted leeks & chardonnay reduction over linguine.
Entrees
Tandem Sandwich
Free range chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, organic greens, Gruyere cheese, creamy artichoke & spinach spread; served with organic green salad.
Tri Tip Sammie
Grilled Trilip, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, spicy slaw, BBQ sauce on fresh baked Ciabatta, served with shoestring fries.
Grass-Fed Burger
Sharp cheddar, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, seared sweet onion, oven fired tomato, organic greens & Ella's burger spread on fresh baked bun; served with shoestring fries
Veggie Bomber Burger
ender plant buds packed into the best veggie burger ever, cheddar cheese, fried onions & wild arugula with dill pickle spread on fresh baked bun; served with cheesy truffle fries.
Castroville Chicken
Free range chicken breast with zesty lemon picatta, roasted artichoke hearts, toasted almonds & melted leeks; served with creamy polenta & organic veggies.
Pork Tenderloin
Tenderest of pork rubbed in house-made lemon pepper spice, seared, sliced & served with our Truffle-mushroom cream reduction, twice cooked potato bites & organic veggies.
Prawns & Polenta
Five garlicy prawns pan seared with local Spanish style chorizo, slivers of kale, carrots, garlic & spicy Calabrian chiles; white wine & tomato reduction over creamy polenta.
The Watson
Demi from the bone-red wine reduction-Cremini mushrooms glaze over grilled Teres Majores tenderloin; served with French fries, grilled jalapeno & organic veggies.
Desserts
Specials
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Potato Au Gratin + 0.V
Spaghetti Bolognese
14 Oz CAB Rib Eye
Monterey Salmon
Angus Prime Rib
Country Fried Steak
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Roast Prime Rib
Open-faced sandwich
Beef Bbq Pizza
Monterey Bay halibut 6oz lunch
Monterey Bay Halibut 6oz dinner
Spaghetti Clams
Lamb Shank
Spaghetti Carbonara
Surf And Turf Skewers
Arancini Marinara Cheese
Lasagna Bolognese
Kids menu
Panini
Pavo Mia Panini
Carved roasted turkey breast, caramelized onion, baby pickles, Swiss cheese, organic baby greens & Ella spread.
Cold New Deli Panini
Raw carrots, pickled onions, English cucumber, French feta, & baby greens; basil vinaigrette spread on nine grain.
The Local Panini
Shaved roast beef, cheddar cheese, sweet jalapeños, Ella slaw & spread.
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, torn basil & balsamic vinaigrette.
Cali BLT Panini
Applewood smoked bacon, wood fired tomatoes, ripe avocado & crisp romaine with Ella spread on fresh baked sourdough.
Jamonella Panini
Black Forest ham, caramelized onions, wild arugula with gruyere cheese & Ella's spread on sliced nine grain
Eggplant Dreamin' Panini
Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, walnut basil pesto & fresh mozzarella with wild arugula on our fresh baked ciabatta.
Pastrami Panini
Lean pastrami, sweet basil, roasted red bell peppers & Swiss cheese & Ella spread.
Combos
NA Beverages
Kombucha On Tap
Rosemary Smash
Kombucha Mocktail
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Dr. Pepper
Gingerbeer
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Mango Ceylon Iced Tea
Organic Tea
Organic Coffee
Arnold Palmer
RedBull
Sparkling Pellegrino Water/bottle
Sherly Temple
Decaf
Club Soda
Breakfast Drinks
Sides & Such
Organic baby greens, roasted butternut squash, cranberries, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola, Fuji apples & basil vinaigrette
Ella's Meatballs & Marinara (14)
Party Wings (5#)
Choice of Dry Rub, Buffalo, or BBQ with Tarragon Ranch dipping sauce
Ciabatta Garlic Bread (1/2 Loaf)
Gorgonzola Garlic Bread (1/2 Loaf)
Spiced Walnuts (Pint)
Family Style Bread Pudding
In-House Baked Dessert (Whole Order)
Meats & Sauces
Veggies & Pasta
Maple Glazed Veggies
Maple-glazed brussel sprouts, cauliflower, and carrots with toasted almonds
Roasted Veggies & Yukon Gold Potatoes
with Italian parsley and Pecorino Romano dusting
Mama's Mac & Cheese
with roasted cauliflower for extra goodness
Simple S'Way: Cellentani Pasta & Ella's Marinara
with Pecorino Romano & creamy mozzarella
Baked Veggie Pasta
with roasted organic carots, cauliflower, baby spinach, and kalamata olives with mozzarella and pecorino. your choice of sauce: Ella's Roasted Marinara or Creamy Basil Pesto
Spaghetti Fam Style
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our mission is to be Ambassadors of our community, showcasing the bounty of our local culinary basket; we use these wholesome products to create health conscience meals in an environment that is upscale yet comfortable and never pretentious. We treat our customers in the same way that we treat our parents: with attentiveness, respect and always looking out for their comfort.
100 Aviation Way, Watsonville, CA 95076