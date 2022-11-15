A map showing the location of EllaEm's soul food 775 W Craig RdView gallery

EllaEm's soul food 775 W Craig Rd

review star

No reviews yet

775 W Craig Rd

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Specials

Baked Chicken

$16.99

Fried Chicken

$14.99

(2) Wings n’ Waffles

$14.99

Heart Smart Plate

$7.99

(2) Pork Chops

$17.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

(6) Fried Shrimp

$17.99

(6) Grilled Shrimp

$17.99

Meatloaf

$14.99

Catfish Fillet

$16.99

Red Snapper

$16.99

Entrées

Oxtails

$30.99

(3) Pork Chops

$24.99

Catfish Fillet

$21.99

Red Snapper

$20.99

(3) Fried Chicken

$18.99

(3) Wings n' Waffle

$16.99

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Baked Chicken

$22.99

NEW Oven Baked St. Louis Spare Rib

$19.99+

Smothered in BBQ Sauce

Liver & Onions

$17.99

Steak

$16.99

(8) Fried Shrimp

$20.99

Heart Smart Plate

$12.99

Meatloaf

$17.99

House Salad

$3.99

fresh chop romaine with onion and tomato

(8) Grilled Shrimp

$20.99

EllaEm's Hamburgers

Single Hamburger

$10.99

Double Hamburger

$12.99

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$13.88

Red Snapper Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Ribs Sandwich

$15.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids 4 Party Wings

$7.99

Kids 4 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Wing n' Waffle

$7.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Cake

$7.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99+

Collard greens

$4.99+

Yams

$4.99+

Fried cabbage

$4.99+

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99+

Rice and gravy

$4.99+

Potato salad

$4.99+

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$4.99+

Black Eyed Peas

$4.99+

Red Beans No Rice

$4.99+

Plain Rice

$4.99+

House salad

$4.99+

Mixed Greens

$4.99+

Mashed Potatoes No Gravy

$4.99+

Black-Eyed Peas w/Rice

$4.99+

Fries

$4.99+

Fried okra

$4.99+

Mixed veggies

$4.99+

Dressing

$4.99+

Corn Bread Dressing

Grits

$4.99+

Side Beef Gravy

$2.00

Side Chicken Gravy

$2.00

A la Carte

Daily 8 Family Meal

$32.99

Corn Bread

$0.50

Sliced Bread

$0.50

Bacon

$2.00

Eggs

$1.50

1 Tender

$2.00

Party Wing

$1.50

Oxtails

$21.99

Pork Chop

$6.99

Shrimp

$2.00

Catfish

$12.99

Snapper

$12.99

Wing

$3.75

Breast

$3.75

Leg

$3.25

Thigh

$3.25

Bake Chicken

$14.99

1 slice Meatloaf

$6.00

Half Rib

$14.99

Waffle

$4.99

Liver & Onion

$11.99

Country Fried Steak

$7.99

8oz Steak

$8.99

Shrimp & Grits

$15.99

Catfish & Grits

$15.99

15 Shrimp

$30.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Sweat Tea

$4.99+

Kool Aid

$4.99+

Lemonade

$4.99+

Fountain Drink

$4.99+

Bottle Water

$2.99

Water

Entrées

Oxtails

$32.49

(3) Pork Chops

$26.49

Catfish Fillet

$18.49

Red Snapper

$18.49

(3) Fried Chicken

$20.49

(3) Wings n' Waffle

$18.49

Country Fried Steak

$16.49

Baked Chicken

$18.49

NEW Oven Baked St. Louis Spare Rib

$19.99+

Smothered in BBQ Sauce

Liver & Onions

$19.49

Steak

$18.49

(8) Fried Shrimp

$22.49

Heart Smart Plate

$9.49

Meatloaf

$16.49

House Salad

$5.49

fresh chop romaine with onion and tomato

(8) Grilled Shrimp

$22.49

EllaEm's Hamburgers

Single Hamburger

$12.49

Double Hamburger

$14.49

Turkey Burger

$15.49

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$15.38

Red Snapper Sandwich

$15.49

BBQ Ribs Sandwich

$17.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Kids Menu

Kids 4 Party Wings

$9.49

Kids 4 Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Kids Wing n' Waffle

$9.49

Kids Drink

$3.49

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$6.49

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Cake

$8.50

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.49Out of stock

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99+

Collard greens

$4.99+

Yams

$4.99+

Fried cabbage

$4.99+

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99+

Rice and gravy

$4.99+

Potato salad

$4.99+

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$4.99+

Black Eyed Peas

$4.99+

Red Beans No Rice

$4.99+

Plain Rice

$4.99+

House salad

$4.99+

Mixed Greens

$4.99+

Mashed Potatoes No Gravy

$4.99+

Black-Eyed Peas w/Rice

$4.99+

Fries

$4.99+

Fried okra

$4.99+

Mixed veggies

$4.99+

Dressing

$4.99+

Corn Bread Dressing

Grits

$4.99+

Side Beef Gravy

$2.00

Side Chicken Gravy

$2.00

A la Carte

Daily 8 Family Meal

$34.49

Corn Bread

$2.00

Sliced Bread

$2.00

Bacon

$3.50

Eggs

$3.00

1 Tender

$3.50

Party Wing

$3.00

Oxtails

$23.49

Pork Chop

$8.49

Shrimp

$3.50

Catfish

$14.49

Snapper

$14.49

Wing

$5.25

Breast

$5.25

Leg

$4.75

Thigh

$4.75

Bake Chicken

$16.49

1 slice Meatloaf

$7.50

Half Rib

$16.49

Waffle

$6.49

Liver & Onion

$13.49

Country Fried Steak

$9.49

8oz Steak

$10.49

Shrimp & Grits

$17.49

Catfish & Grits

$17.49

15 Shrimp

$33.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

775 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
North star Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,387
5150 Camino Al Norte North Las Vegas, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli - Behind Reef Dispensary on Martin Luther King & Cheyenne
orange starNo Reviews
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Old School Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101 North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas - 4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117
orange starNo Reviews
4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117 North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
orange star4.3 • 213
5585 SIMMONS ST NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Las Vegas

North star Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,387
5150 Camino Al Norte North Las Vegas, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
orange star4.3 • 213
5585 SIMMONS ST NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Miz Lola's - Craig
orange star4.0 • 80
1306 W Craig Rd North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Las Vegas
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston