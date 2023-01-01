  • Home
Ella's Italian Pub Ella's Italian Pub 407 S. Third Street

No reviews yet

407 S. Third Street

Geneva, IL 60134

GIFT CARDS

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

FOOD

Bar Snacks

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Imported Olives / Olive Oil / Fennel / Orange

Feta Whipped + Foccacia

$11.00

Toast / Evoo / Marinated Tomato / Cucumber

Ricotta + Honeycomb

$11.00

Prosciutto + Ricotta Toast

$12.00

Apricot Mostarda / Prosciutto / Whippped Ricotta / EVOO / Balsamic

Ellas Pub Cheese Dip

$9.00

Smoked Trout Dip

$12.00

Sour Cream / Smoked Trout / Chives / Lavoush Crackers

Arancini alla Vodka

$12.00

Crispy Risotto / Mozzarella / Garlic / House Bolognese Meat Ragu

Hummus + Veggies

$9.00

House Made Focaccia / Lemon / EVOO / Carrots / Cucumber

Soppressata Meatball Sliders

$12.00

House Tomato Sauce / Arugula / Sopressata Meatballs / Hot Pepper Mix

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

$14.00

Calamari Frito Misto

$14.00

Roman Pan Pizzas

Pizza Ellas

$21.00

EVOO / Fine Herbs / Garlic / House Cheese Blend / Mozzarella / Ricotta / Parmesan / Zucchni / Hot Honey

Simple Tomato

$18.00

House Tomato Sauce / EVOO / Mozzarella Brick / White Cheddar / Basil

Charred Pepperoni

$21.00

House Tomato Sauce / Oregano / Basil / Mozzarella / House Cheese Blend

Prosciutto + Arugula + Burrata

$24.00

EVOO / Garlic / Basil / Roasted Tomato / Mozzarella / Burrata / Parmesan / Arugula / Lemon

Nonnas Sunday Pie

$22.00

House Tomato Sauce / Soppressata / Meatballs / Oregano / Basil / Mozzarella / House Cheese Blend / Red Onion

Smoked BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Calabrian BBQ Sauce / Smoked Chicken / Bacon / Basil / Mozzarealla / House Cheese Blend / Red Onion / Cilantro

Farmhouse Pie

$22.00

House Tomato Sauce / Sausage / Pepperoni / Mushrooms / Oreagno / Basil / Mozzarella / House Cheese Blend

Pineapple + Smoked Prosciutto

$23.00

House Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella / House Cheese Blend / Pinaple / Poblano / Speck

Wild Mushroom

$19.00

EVOO / Garlic / Fine Herbs / Mozzarella / Wild Mushrooms / Red Onion / House Cheese Blend / Lemon/ Kale

Rocketman

$22.00

EVOO / Fine Herbs / Garlic / Sweet + Spicy Peppers / Broccoli / Mozzarella / Hosue Cheese Blend

Bruschetta Pie

$22.00

Arrabiatta Cotto

$24.00

Greens

Ella's Salad

$9.00

Little Gem Lettuces / Avocado / Radish / Tomato / Celery / Carrots / Chives / Red Wine Vinaigrette

Simple Arugula

$10.00

Organic Wild Arugula / Fennel / Orange Segments / Parmesan / Lemon Vinaigrette

Heirloom Beets + Ricotta

$11.00

Organic Beets / Whipped Ricotta / Pistachios / Chives / EVOO / Micro Greens

Chicken Farro Salad

$18.00

Roasted Chicken / Romaine / Frisee Lettuce / Dates / Avocado / Cranberries / Marcona Almonds / Manchego / Champaign Vinaigrette

Salmon Quinoa

$19.00

Greens / Basil / Mint / Mango / Avocado / Tomato / Cucumber / Organic Quinoa / Cilantro Lime Vinagrette

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens / Tomato / Avocado / Egg / Bacon / Gorgonzola / Chives / Creamy Parmesan

Ella's Salad LARGE

$15.00

Simple Arugula LARGE

$15.00

Heirloom Beet + Ricotta LARGE

$17.00

Bigger Plates

Chicken Milan

$20.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast / White Wine / Sage / Prosciutto di Parma / Broccolini / Lemon

Vodka Pasta

$17.00

Four Cheese Sacchetti / Spicy Tomato Cream / Mascarpone / Crispy Pancetta

Blackened Scottish Salmon + Risotto

$26.00

Pan -Roasted / Sweet Pea Risotto / Parmesan / Vino

Tomato Braised Beef Short Rib

$22.00

Creamy Polenta / Spinach / Garlic / Lemon / House Tomato Sauce

Dolci

Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

Apricot Jam / Mascarpone

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$7.00

Creamy Ricotta / Chocolate

Tiramisu

$8.00

House Made / Lady Fingers / Espresso / Mascarpone

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Kids

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$7.00

Kids Chicken Milanese Pasta

$7.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Square Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Square Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Sides

Focaccia Bread

$2.00

Lavoush Crackers

$1.50

Gluten Free Bread

$5.00

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Prosecco Mimosa

$12.00

Prosecco ROSE Mimosa

$12.00

Quiche

$15.00

Lemom Ricotta Pancakes

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Roman-Style Pizza, Italian Street Food, Family Friendly.

Location

