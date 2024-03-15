Ella's Italian Pub - Western Springs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4471 Lawn Ave, Western Springs, IL 60558
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Davanti Enoteca - Western Springs
No Reviews
800 Hillgrove Ave. Western Springs, IL 60558
View restaurant
Hillgrove Tap - 800 Hillgrove Ave
No Reviews
800 Hillgrove Ave Western Springs, IL 60558
View restaurant
More near Western Springs