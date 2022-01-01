Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ellen's Kitchen

241 3rd St

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Early Bird

Early Bird #1

$9.95

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Two Eggs any style and Two Strips Bacon

Early Bird #2

$9.95

Two Eggs any style, Two Strips Bacon, Hash Browns or Grits, choice of Toast or Biscuit

Early Bird #3

$10.95

Two Eggs, half-order French Toast (2 full pieces) and Two Strips of Bacon

Early Bird #4

$10.95

1/2 Waffle, Two Eggs and Two Strips of Bacon

Breakfast Favorites

Pat’s Special

$9.25

Two Eggs any style on Hash Browns with melted American Cheese Served with Grits and Choice of Toast or Biscuit

The Hippie

$9.25

Two Poached Eggs on English Muffin, Tomato, Cheese and Bacon Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits

The Surfer

$9.25

Two Poached Eggs on English Muffin, sliced Ham and Cheese Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

6oz. N.Y. Steak Two Eggs any style with your choice of Potatoes or Grits and Toast or Biscuit

Grandpa’s

$10.85

Chicken fried Steak covered with Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs any style Potatoes or Grits and Toast or Biscuit

Ham Steak & Eggs

$12.45

6oz. smoked Ham Steak, Two Eggs any style Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits and Toast or Biscuit

Country Combo

$9.25

Two Eggs any style, One Biscuit and Sausage Gravy, One Sausage Link, Patty or Two Bacon

Crab Cake Benedict

$12.95

Toasted English Muffin topped with Two Crab Cakes, Two poached Eggs and Hollandaise With Grits or Potatoes

Eggs Benedict

$11.45

Toasted English Muffin with Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce Served with Potatoes or Grits

Ellen’s Omelette

$9.50

Three Eggs, Ham, Cheese and Onions Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits, Toast or Biscuit

The Boss Omelette

$9.75

Three Eggs, Ham, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Tomatoes Served wih choice of Potatoes or Grits, Toast or Biscuit

North Beach Omelet

$11.65

Three Eggs, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocados, Spinach, Sweet Onion, E’s Tomatoes and Asiago Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits, Toast or Biscuit

Ellen’s Fish & Eggs

$13.45

Two Eggs any style with 5-7oz. Swai Filet, Fried, Grilled or Blackened Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits, Toast or Biscuit

Kelly’s

$11.25

Corned Beef Hash, Two Eggs any style Served with Grits, Potatoes, Toast or Biscuit

Southwest Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

Chorizo Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers, scrambled in three farm fresh Eggs, folded in a Cheddar Jalapeno Wrap Served with Salsa and Pico de Gallo and choice of Potatoes, fruit or Grits

Gravy And More

$7.39

Over One Biscuit or Hash Browns or Home Fries

Build Your Omelet

$7.50

Spinach Omelette

$10.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Pita

$7.89

Two Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, E’s Tomatoes and Feta Cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.29

Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Two Eggs and Cheese on a Bagel

Breakfast Tacos

$7.69

Two soft flour Tortillas with Chorizo (house-made), Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, and fresh Salsa

Breakfast Croissant

$7.69

Bacon, Sausage or Ham Fried Egg Lettuce and Tomatoe

Breakfast Bowl

$9.59

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$9.79

The ultimate breakfast sandwich, house made sausage and grilled peppers and onions on a fresh baked kaiser roll.

Pancakes & Waffles

One cake

$4.50

3 Golden Fluffy Pancakes add Bananas, Blueberries Strawberries, Chocolate Chips or Pecans, Bacon (2) or Sausage (1)

Short Stack

$6.50

2 Golden Fluffy Pancakes add Bananas, Blueberries Strawberries, Chocolate Chips or Pecans, Bacon (2) or Sausage (1)

Large Stack

$8.50

French Toast

$9.75

Three slices of Brioche dipped in Sugared Vanilla Egg Batter and grilled to a Golden brown Add Bacon (2) or Sausage (1)

Crescent City French Toast

$12.45

Grilled thick-sliced Brioche dipped in Vanilla, Sugar, Egg Batter topped with Brandied Cinnamon Bananas and Crème Anglaise Add Bacon (2) or Sausage (1)

Malted Belgian Waffle

$9.25

Golden and delicious Add Bananas, Blueberries or Strawberries or Pecans, add Whipped Cream $.65... Bacon (2) or Sausage (1)

1/2 French Toast

$6.50

1/2 Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Pumpkin One Cake

$5.50

Pumpkin Short Stack

$8.50

Pumpkin Large Stack

$10.50

Breads And Cereal

Breakfast Muffin

$3.25

Ask your server for today’s selection

Bagel

$3.35

Biscuit

$2.65

Fresh baked

Toast

$1.95

Cinnamon Roll

$4.35

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll

Oatmeal

$5.65

Brown Sugar, Raisins and Milk

Cereal

$4.65

Grilled Biscuit

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$0.65

Sides

Grits

$2.19

1 Egg

$1.65

Two Eggs

$3.30

Fresh Fruit

$4.65+

Sausage Gravy

$2.65

2 Sausage Links

$2.25

2 Sausage Patties

$2.25

2 Bacon Strips

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Cajun Fries

$3.25

White Fries

$3.25

Soup

$4.50+

Fresh Daily

Smoked Ham Steak

$6.75

Smoked Sausage

$6.75

Corned Beef Hash

$6.75

Hash Browns

$3.45

Home Fries

$3.45

Avocado

$1.25

Side Avo

$2.65

1/2 Avo

$3.65

Hollandaise

$2.65

Side salad

$5.95

Banana

$1.25

Tomato Slices

$2.35

Cream Cheese

$0.65

Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

$10.29

4 oz. lean Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on Grilled Marble Rye

Salmon BLT

$14.39

Salmon (blackened or grilled) with Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon on Toasted Wheat

The Deli

$10.45

Sliced Turkey, Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad or Sliced Smoked Ham on your choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Fletcher Burger

$10.79

8 oz. Ground Beef with Lettuce Tomato and Onion

Ellen's Club

$10.95

Ham Turkey Bacon American and Swiss cheese stacked with Lettuce tomato mayonaise on your choice of bread - white, wheat or marbled rye.

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

6 oz NY Strip Steak on a Sub Roll with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Philly Cheesesteak, Provolone cheese onions and peppers

Patty Melt

$12.95

8 oz Ground Chuck, on Grilled Rye Bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions

BLT

$8.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Half Deli Sandwich and Soup

$9.95

Salads

Crab Cake Salad

$14.65

Twin crab cakes over spring mix lettuce with fresh red grapes, toasted almonds, and orange basil vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

$12.95

Crisp Romaine tossed in sun-dried tomato vinaigrette with blackened salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers and Kalamata olives

Mango & Feta Salad

$12.25

Crisp Romaine, Feta Cheese, fresh Strawberries, Mango and toasted Almonds with Orange Basil Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Crisp Romaine, Crusty Croutons and Parmigiano Cheese tossed with Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Crisp Romaine topped with grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, E’s Tomatoes, Chopped Egg and Bleu Cheese with Dijon Vinaigrette

One crab cake

$7.85

Chicken

$5.29

Salmon

$6.35

Canadian Bacon

$4.25

Hamburger

$6.49

Fish

$4.55

CFS

$4.89

Steak

$10.50

Corned Beef Hash

$11.65

Kids Breakfast

Jr. EB #1

$4.39

Jr. EB #2

$4.39

One Egg your way one bacon, hashbrowns or Grits with one slice of toast

Jr EB #3

$4.89

Jr EB #4

$4.89

Mickey Pancake

$4.39

Minnie Pancake

$4.39

Kids Egg

$4.39

Kid's Cereal

$3.89

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Chz

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$5.69

Drinks

Coffee

$2.69+

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Fresh Juice

$4.25

Regular Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.50+

Soda

$2.95+

Iced Tea

$2.89+

Large 32 ounce

$3.75

Retail

Coffee Cup

$6.00

Drink Glass

$4.50

Ellen's T-Shirt

$24.95

Gary's Prints

$35.00

Cowgill's All Varieties

$8.95

Gary's Post Card

$5.00

Off menu

BELT

$11.25

BELT Meal

$13.95

BLT

$10.95

Southwest omelette

$12.65

Chef Salad

$15.95

Meatlovers Omelette

$12.95

Tuna Melt

$11.65

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Smoked Sausage

$6.75

Smoked Sausage and Egg Breakfast

$12.25

The ultimate breakfast sandwich, house made sausage and grilled peppers and onions on a fresh baked kaiser roll.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch establishment surfing the beaches for over 60 years.

Location

241 3rd St, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Directions

