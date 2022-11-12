Ellera at Flat Creek
All hours
|Sunday
|2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Experience an authentic North End Italian meal in our intimate Tuscan inspired dining space. Enjoy hand rolled pastas and genuine Italian cuisine perfectly paired with our Estate Wines that will entice you to bring a bottle home. With seasonal selections and delicious wine tastings available year-round, Ellera at Flat Creek Estate is the perfect setting for your special night out.
Location
24912 Travis Peak Trail, Marble Falls, TX 78654
