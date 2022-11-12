Ellera at Flat Creek

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters (Antipasti)

Salumi & Cheese Board

$28.00

Assorted Cheeses, Salami, Prosciutto, Cornichons, Olives, Crostinis

Cozze Al Vapore

$14.00Out of stock

Ciabatta, Lemon, Herbs, black pepper

Quadratini Di Melanzane

$14.00

Crispy compressed eggplant parmigiana bites, baby arugula, spicy arrabbiata sauce

Cavolette Bruxelles

$10.00

Zucca Dolce

$10.00

Focaccia & Brie

$13.00

Polipo Al Ferri

$19.00

Grilled Octopus, crispy potatoes, roasted peppers, salsa tonnata

Pizza

Funghi E Salsiccia

$19.00

Patate Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Potatoes, Pancetta, House made Calabrian chile cauce

Margherita

$17.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Capricciosa Pizza

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, olives, artichokes, prosciutto, mushrooms

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Diaviola

Soup and Salads (Zuppa E Insalata)

Zuppa Di Salsiccia

$13.00

La Crema Di Zucca

$12.00

Insalata Cesare

$13.00

House caesar salad with teen romaine, umami dressing, banyul, croutons, 24 month D.O.P parmigiano reggiano

Insalata Di Stagione

$14.00

Mains

Risotto Estivo

$28.00

Tomato risotto, roasted summer squash, parmesan cheese

Pappardelle Alla Medici

$26.00

Hand rolled egg pasta, beef bolognese, parmigiano reggiano

Tagliatelle All'astice

$35.00

hand rolled egg pasta, lobster, bisque, tomatoes, chile flakes

Cappeante Dorate

$39.00

Summer Succotash, cannelloni beans, grilled corn, fava, roasted garlic cream, homegrown sunflower sprouts

Pollo Al Mattone

$28.00

Crispy pressed organic chicken breast, charred zucchini, roasted bell peppers, Flat Creek pinot Grigio pan sauce

Filetto Di Manzo

$42.00

Grilled beef tenderloin, smoked mash Potatoes, shishito peppers, gorgonzola fonduta, blackberry gastrique

Chef-Featured 3 Course

$75.00

Side Dishes

Bread

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

KIds Menu

Kids Cheese pizza

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Cucumber, Pickled Red Onions, Tomato, Pepitas, Arugula

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Tabasco Maple Syrup, Vanilla Mascarpone

Chicken Fried Steak

$28.00

Smoked Brisket Hash

$20.00

Roasted Potato, Onions, Poblano, Two-fried eggs, Hollandaise, Avocado

Croque Madame

$17.00

Sourdough, Ham, Gruyere, Mornay, Fried Egg, Fries

Lobster Eggs Benedict

$28.00

English Muffin, Lobster, Poached Egg, Hollandaise, Avocado

Omelette

$18.00

side of bacon with english muffin

Kids Egg & Bacon

$8.00

Scrambled Egg, Slice of Bacon, English Muffin

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Fresh Berries, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Mascarpone

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Crunchy pecans, caramel, chocolate sauce

Tiramisu

$10.00

ladyfinger, egg mascarpone cream, coffee, cocoa powder

Bottle wines

Four Horseman 2015

$45.00

Impressive Red

$30.00

Montepulciano 2016

$42.00

Montepulciano 2017

$35.00

Petite Sirah 2015

$48.00

Reserve Aglianico 2017

$45.00

Reserve Syrah 2106

$45.00

Super Texan 2012

$45.00

Super Texan 2017

$35.00

Syrah 2017

$32.00

Cuvee Blanc 2021

$28.00

Rose 2021

$28.00

Viognier 2019

$30.00

PInot Grigio 2019

$35.00

Reserve Viognier 2019

$34.00

Sparkling Raspberry

$24.00

Sparkling Almond

$24.00

Sparkling Peach

$24.00

Grand Cuvee

$32.00

Stanford Brut

$32.00

Port VII

$36.00

Mistella

$32.00

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Moonshine Tea

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00

Beer

Fresh Kicks Hazy IPA

$8.00

Fireman 4 Blonde ale

$8.00

Austin Amber

$8.00

Cocktails

The Julien

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bourbon Blackberry Smash

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Up

$10.00
All hours
Sunday2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Experience an authentic North End Italian meal in our intimate Tuscan inspired dining space. Enjoy hand rolled pastas and genuine Italian cuisine perfectly paired with our Estate Wines that will entice you to bring a bottle home. With seasonal selections and delicious wine tastings available year-round, Ellera at Flat Creek Estate is the perfect setting for your special night out.

Website

Location

24912 Travis Peak Trail, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Directions

