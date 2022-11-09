Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck 140 B St

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

140 B St

Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Order Again

Popular Items

Mocha
Johnny Skillet
McPrarie Sandwich

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.00

Spiced chai tea with milk, toasted cinnamon stick, topped with 140B cocoa

London Fog

$5.00

Bergamont grey tea, honey, vanilla, milk

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Fine green tea, vanilla, milk

Iced Tea

$4.50

Sun brewed, unsweetened iced black tea

Loose Leaf To-Go

$5.00

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Locally roasted espresso beans from La Barba coffee, featuring notes of almond, molasses, and cherry

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso, dollop of foamed milk

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso, equal parts steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk

Flat White

$4.00

Espresso, micro foamed steamed milk

Americano

$3.50

Espresso, hot water

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk

Affogato

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso over vanilla bean ice cream

Puppachino

$1.50

Coffee & Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Proudly brewing locally roasted La Barba coffee. Notes of milk chocolate, toffee, and almond

Cold Brew

$3.50Out of stock

La Barba drip coffee concentrate very lightly sweetened with turbino raw sugar

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

milk chocolate with steamed milk, topped with 140B cocoa

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Hand-squeezed lemonade, sweetened with raw sugar

Cafe Au lait

$4.00

La Barba drip coffee, steamed milk

Milk

$3.00

whole milk

Arnold Palmer

$5.00Out of stock

Sun brewed black tea with hand squeezed lemonade, lightly sweetened, served iced.

Breakfast

Avocado Egg Toast

Avocado Egg Toast

$9.00

Sprouted wheat toast with avocado, over medium egg, watermelon radish, feta, herb mix, everything seasoning

Cottage Cakes

Cottage Cakes

$9.00

Two creamy cottage cheese pancakes served with our housemade strawberry jam, and fresh whipped cream

McPrarie Sandwich

McPrarie Sandwich

$6.50

Sausage, egg and sharp cheddar on a locally baked english muffin

Housemade Granola & Yogurt

$7.00

Greek yogurt with our signature fruit & nut granola and berries

Biscuit & Bison Gravy

Biscuit & Bison Gravy

$11.00

Creamy mushroom bison gravy, toasted Johnnycake, rustic parmesan, herb mix

Johnny Skillet

Johnny Skillet

$10.00

White bean shakshuka, toasted Johnnycake, avocado, feta, herb mix

Bruléed French Toast

Bruléed French Toast

$8.00

Bread pudding inspired baked french toast, mascarpone, fresh berries, powdered sugar

Innkeeper's Breakfast (Secret Menu)

$10.00

Lunch

Tea Sandwich

Tea Sandwich

$6.00

Cucumber Herb, Chicken Salad, or Deviled Egg on Mims Sourdough

Citrus Herb Salad

Citrus Herb Salad

$11.00

Blood orange, rustic parmesan, pistachio dust, avocado, chopped romaine, kale, fresh herbs, lemon vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, feta cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, shallot, cucumber, fresh cracked pepper, olive oil

Afternoon Tea - 1 Scone J+C

Afternoon Tea - 1 Scone J+C

$15.00

Selection of loose leaf tea served with fresh baked Ellerbeck scone, clotted cream, Henrietta's strawberry preserves, choice of tea sandwich

B.L.T. Toast

B.L.T. Toast

$10.00

Bacon, chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, herb mix, mayo, open face on sourdough

PBJ TOAST

PBJ TOAST

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pastries

Our pioneer inspired pastries are baked fresh daily. See our catering menu for larger quantities for your next meeting, party or celebration!
Ellerbeck Scone

Ellerbeck Scone

$4.00

Lemon and current scones baked fresh from scratch daily. Try them with our Henrietta's strawberry preserves or clotted cream!

Johnnycake & Beehive Butter

Johnnycake & Beehive Butter

$4.50

Sweet, fluffy cornbread cake with housemade beehive honey butter

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$5.00

Dusted with powdered sugar, served with fresh berries and mint

Muffin

Muffin

$3.00

Fresh baked muffins with seasonal fillings *Please note: the muffin pictured may not be the current muffin

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Our famous chocolate chip cookies topped with flaky maldon sea salt

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Bread

English Muffins (Half Dozen)

$8.00Out of stock

Mims Sourdough - Half Loaf

$10.00

Mims Sourdough Baguette

$8.00Out of stock

Mims Sesame Pain D'Epi

$9.00Out of stock

Specialties

Henrietta's Strawberry Preserves (Pint)

Henrietta's Strawberry Preserves (Pint)

$12.00

From-scratch strawberry preserves inspired by the Henrietta, the original lady of the Ellerbeck mansion. Shelf life: 7 days fresh, 30 days frozen *Keep Refrigerated*

Ellerbeck Clotted Cream (Pint)

$7.00

Our take on a creamy classic, a guest favorite when enjoyed with our Ellerbeck scones Shelf life: 3-5 days *Keep Refrigerated*

Vika's Granola (Pint)

Vika's Granola (Pint)

$11.00

A salty and sweet granola with maple, olive oil and coconut - naturally gluten free and vegan! Shelf life: 20 days fresh, 90 days frozen *Store in an air tight container*

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
1892 Victorian mansion with western pioneer charms. Tea, espresso, breakfast and lunch from 8am - 6pm daily.

140 B St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Ellerbeck Bed & Breakfast image
Ellerbeck Bed & Breakfast image

