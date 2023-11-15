Elle's Deli & Bagels
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Deli and bagel shop serving authentic water-boiled New Jersey bagels. We offer a variety of delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Come on in and give us a try. We look forward to serving you!
Location
9471 Ackman Road, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uprising Bakery and Cafe - 2104 W. Algonquin Rd
No Reviews
2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd Lake in the Hills, IL 60156
View restaurant
Thumka Indian Express - 2737 W Algonquin Rd
4.6 • 363
2737 W Algonquin Rd Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurant
Taquitos Tacos & Drinks - 335 N. Randall Road
No Reviews
335 N. Randall Road LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL 60156
View restaurant
More near Lake in the Hills