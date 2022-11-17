Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Ellicott Distilling Company

review star

No reviews yet

8090 Main Street

Ellicott City, MD 21043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Spirits

Bourbon

Bourbon

$32.00Out of stock

Our small batch Young Bourbon is distilled from premium locally sourced corn, barley, rye, & wheat. Excellent well-rounded taste for a young bourbon. Enjoy.

Brandy

Brandy

$30.00

Our barrel aged brandy is made from locally sourced aromatic wine. Delicious flavor shines through in this smooth spirit. Aged at least 2 months.

Gin (750 ml)

Gin (750 ml)

$26.00

Our gin is a classic style London Dry Gin, crisp with light citrus notes. Enjoy it on the rocks or with your favorite tonic.

Lemongrass Vodka (750 ml)

Lemongrass Vodka (750 ml)

$25.00Out of stock

Our original vodka distilled with the light and fresh flavors of natural lemongrass. Best served neat, ice cold.

Raspberry Vodka

Raspberry Vodka

$26.00

Made from premium, locally sourced wheat and cane sugar flavored with real raspberry.

Rum (750 ml)

Rum (750 ml)

$25.00

Our take on a classic caribbean recipe. Extra smooth with the rich full flavor of sugar cane.

Rye

Rye

$32.00

Our first batch of Maryland Style Rye - smooth with spicy Rye notes.

Wheat Vodka (750 ml)

Wheat Vodka (750 ml)

$22.00

Triple distilled, charcoal filtered and smooth. Perfect in a cocktail or all on its own.

Single Malt Whiskey (750 ml)

Single Malt Whiskey (750 ml)

$35.00

Slivovitz

$35.00Out of stock
Hruskovtiz

Hruskovtiz

$35.00

Hruskovitz is a traditional East European spirit made from ripe pears. Ellicott Distilling uses an old family recipe and sweet pears to honor this classic drink. Enjoy it straight, ice-cold, or mix it into your favorite cocktail,

Liqueurs

Limoncello Liqueur (750 ml)

Limoncello Liqueur (750 ml)

$32.00

Hand crafted from perfectly ripe lemons. Fantastic over ice or in a cocktail.

Strawberry Liqueur (750 ml)

Strawberry Liqueur (750 ml)

$35.00

Hand crafted from perfectly ripe strawberries. Serve it over ice or add some spice to your lemonade. Excellent summer drink !

Orangecello Liqueur (750 ml)

Orangecello Liqueur (750 ml)

$33.00

Our smooth vodka infused with premium Blood Oranges, fantastic as a spritz or on the rocks.

Blueberry Liqueur (750 ml)

Blueberry Liqueur (750 ml)

$36.00

Just made with fresh blueberries. Sweet flavor with beautiful color ! Tastes as good as it looks. - 750 ml bottle

Apricot Liqueur

Apricot Liqueur

$35.00

Made from fresh apricots and mixed with a savory blend of Mediterranean spices. Excellent by itself, over ice or added to your favorite cocktail.

Amaro

$35.00

Apple Liqueur

$35.00

Merch

Gift Box

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Distillery and Tavern

Website

Location

8090 Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Directions

Gallery
Ellicott Distilling Company image
Ellicott Distilling Company image
Ellicott Distilling Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Periodic Table
orange starNo Reviews
8808 Centre Park Drive Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
orange star4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Iron Bridge Wine Company
orange starNo Reviews
10435 State Route 108 Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia - 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 192
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Ale House Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,118
6480 Dobbin Center Way Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ellicott City

Grille 620
orange star4.7 • 2,495
11099 Resort RD Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
orange star4.4 • 1,624
9338 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
orange star4.6 • 1,294
8307 Main St Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
orange star4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,188
11085 Resort Rd Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
EC Diner
orange star4.3 • 711
10055 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellicott City
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston