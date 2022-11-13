- Home
Ellicottville Brewing Company Tap + Bottle & Taqueria
1,906 Reviews
$$
20 Washington Street
Ellicottville, NY 14731
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fresh Guacamole
Hand mashed avocado, chile oil, fresh corn chips, plantain strips, malanga chips, jicama & chopped cilantro
Trio de Salsas
New Mexico Hatch Chile & tomato salsa, pico de gallo, Chef's daily salsa, fresh corn tortilla chips, and cotija
Creamed Elotes
Mexican style roasted street corn in a light chile cream sauce with melted queso cotija cheese served with corn tortilla chips
Empanadas
Seasoned beef, onion, chile, and quesadilla cheese filled fried pastry with chipotle aioli, salsa roja, pickled taco fixins, and candied fresno peppers.
Chips and Salsa
Yesterday's Soup
Chile Rellenos
Pick your own trio
Tacos
Macho Taco
Carne Asada, hatch chile salsa, & melted queso
Al Pastor Taco
A True Mexico City hand carved Shwarma of pork, marinated with achiote, chili guajillo, fresh pineapple topped with fresh cilantro, pickled onion, & Cotija.
Chorizo Taco
Sautéed Chorizo, black bean corn salsa, cilantro & sweet potato with a drizzle roasted poblano avocado la crema.
Diego Taco
Barbacoa style beef cooked in tomato, chili broth topped with cilantro crema and onion
Mushroom al Pastor Taco
Cremini & shiitake mushrooms. Chipotle, Morita peppers, pineapple, garlic & spice. Charred corn tortilla, avocado, cilantro, Cotija and fresh lime.
Street Corn Shrimp Taco
Gulf of Mexico shrimp lightly fried in a street corn batter, slaw, cotija cheese, roasted corn rajas, and chipotle crema on a tortilla shell of your choosing.
Annatto White Fish Taco
Our signature spiced mahi, Cotija cheese, Chickory slaw, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo, drizzled with Chipotle aioli
Coconut-Lime Fish Taco
Sautéed cod in coconut oil,honey, ground cumin, red pepper, mango, sweet coconut flakes, fresh cilantro
Chicken Roja Taco
Birria Con Consome' Taco
Pork belly taco
Taco 1pk
Taco 2pk
Taco 3pk
Taco 4pk
Kids Taco
Falafel taco
Bowls
Macho Bowl
Anaheim chili, chopped pork & melted queso. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.
Al Pastor Bowl
A True Mexico City hand carved Shwarma of pork, marinated with achiote, chili guajillo, fresh pineapple topped with fresh cilantro, pickled onion, & Cotija. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.
Birria Ramen
Chorizo Bowl
Sauteed Chorizo, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, & sweet potato with a drizzle of roasted poblano avocado crema. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.
Diego Bowl
Barbacoa style beef cooked in tomato, chili broth topped with cilantro crema and onion. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.
Mushroom al Pastor Bowl
Cremini & shiitake mushrooms. Chipotle, Morita peppers, pineapple, garlic & spice. Charred corn tortilla, avocado, cilantro, Cotija and fresh lime. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.
Annatto White Fish Bowl
Our signature spiced mahi, Cotija cheese, Chickory slaw, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo, drizzled with Chipotle aioli. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.
Coconut Lime Fish Bowl
Sautéed cod in coconut oil,honey, ground cumin, red pepper, mango, sweet coconut flakes, fresh cilantro. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.
Street Corn Shrimp Bowl
Gulf of Mexico shrimp lightly fried in a street corn batter with slaw, cotija cheese, roasted corn rajas, and chipotle aioli.
Birria Con Consome' Bowl
Chicken Roja Bowl
Kids Bowl
Pork Belly
Falafel
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fundido
Chihuahua, Asadero, & Manchego cheese, warm flour tortilla. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream
Quesadilla con Rajas
Chihuahua, Asadero & Manchego cheese, warm flour tortilla, roasted Poblano and corn. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream
Quesadilla con Chorizo
Chihuahua, Asadero & Manchego cheese, flour tortilla with spicy chorizo, and cilantro. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream
Extras
2-4 ppl Family Taco Kits
Al Pastor Taco Kit
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of marinated pork Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Barbacoa Taco Kit
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of barbacoa, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Chicken Taco Kit
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of marinated chicken, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Carne Assada Taco Kit
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of carne asada, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Chorizo Taco Kit
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of chorizo, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Beef Taco Kit
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of ground beef, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco Kit
20oz Mushroom Al Pastor, 4 flour tortillas 4 corn tortillas, cilantro lime crema, Hatch chile salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Kids Menu
Ellicottville Beer
Aerodrome #3-Ellicottville
BBW Can
Black Magic Grape
Black Magic Irish Stout-Empire
Black Magic Nitro-Empire
Blood Orange-Ellicottville
Blueberry Maple Pancake ALE - Ellicottville
Blueberry Wheat 12oz Cans - EBC
Blueberry WHEAT ALE - Ellicottville
Ceiling Zero-Empire
Chololate Cherry Bomb-Ellicottville
Delta Quadrant-Ellicottville
El Gordo Burro-EBC
Fall Fest Lager
Holiday Magic Peppermint STOUT - Empire
Just Peachy
Mow Master- EBC
Pumpkinville Harvest ale - Ellicottville
Raspberry Beret-Barrel Aged Sour- EBC
Skinny Atlas - Empire
Skinny Atlas Cranberry Kolsch-Empire
Skinny Strawberry kolsch
State of Mind NEIPA - Empire
Summer Dreams
Summer Hefeweizen-Ellicottville
Tailgate Time IPA - EBC
The Herd- EBC
Voyager variety 12 pack-EBC
Weed Wacker IPA- EBC
Foggy
Guest Beer
Albany Raspberry Lime Vodka & Soda
Ambrosia Punch- Equilibrium
Amulet SIPA-Hudson Valley Brewing
Apocalypse Meow- KCBC
Apripeche-Ommegang
Aunt Gladys- Pressure Drop Brewing
Batten Kill-Drowned Lands
Berry Berry Smoothie- Hamburg Brewing Company
Black Cherry - Albany
Blue Raspberry- Evil Twin
Blueberry peach hard cider- Hamburg
Bourbon Smash COCKTAIL - Southern Tier
Cherry Blossom Mochi - Decadent Ales
Cherry Raspberry Pop-Grimm
Cider Sangria-Nine Pin Cider
Citmo IPA - Resurgence Brewing Company
Citrus Wheat- Hamburg
Coco Lime Citrus Citra-Decadent Ales
Cool Runnings - Community Beer Works
Deadly Combo Mosaic/Vic - Barrier
Devil Child-Evil Twin
Double Sweet Almond Joy - Evil Twin
Dragon Slayer - MIddle Ages Brewing
Echo of Nothing Lime - Threes Brewing
ET left home 3-Evil Twin
Four Screw Cider-Critz Farm
Freak Tractor - Catskill Brewery
Free Wave Hazy IPA NA - Athletic
Gluten Free Blonde Ale-Steadfast Beer Co.
Gluten Free IPA_ Steadfast Beer Co.
Hefeweizen - Swiftwater
Hop Wave 5 - Equilibrium Brewery
Hopography Series Black NEIPA-42 North
Juice Life - Froth
Lime Agave Margarita - Southern Tier
Minimal Flare- Meier's Creek
Monk Suffers Serious Sugar Rush on Barbados- Evil Twin
Moonlight Fog- 12 Gates
Mythical Misfits- Meirer's Creek/ Seven Island
Natural Born Gillers-KCBC
Oatmeal Milk Stout- Hamburg
Once Upon a time in Froggywood-KCBC
One of Amandas Friends [Lemon]- Thin Man Brewery
Opulence-Decadent Ales
Peanut Butter Marshmallow - Decadent Ales
Pillow Hat - Hudson Valley Brewery
Pills Mafia PILSNER - Thin Man
Pilsner - Five Boroughs
Pina Pop - Grimm Ales
Asylum Porter - 42 North
Rosetta-Ommegang
Running Wild NA IPA- Athletic
Say the Magic Word- Swiftwater
Scissor Door - Grimm
Share House Summer Ale- Torch & Crown Brewing Company
Sloop Jam Raspberries & Cherries - Sloop Brewing Co
Softly Spoken Magic Spells- Singlecut Beersmiths
Soleil SIPA-Hudson Valley Brewery
Southern Lights - Equilibrium Brewery
Southern Tier- Vodka Pink Lemonade
Squeezy- Hamburg
Steampunk Cider
Sticky Drips (BlueberryLemon Crunch Coat) - Keuka Brewing Company
Tetraplex-Grimm
The Clipper
Tiny Juicy - Five Borough Brewing
Topos - Grimm
Towpath - Big Ditch
Tropical Staycation - Resurgence
Ultrasphere- Hudson Valley Brewing
Upside Dawn-NA Golden Ale- Athletic
Vodka Madras COCKTAIL - Southern Tier
Vodka Transfusion-Southern Tier
Wailing Wrench- Middle Ages
What our Age Lacks... - Evil Twin
Where Words Fail, IPA Speaks-Evil Twin
Witte-Ommegang
X DIPA - Middle Ages
Yeti Confetti-KBCB
Yoga Pants-12 Gates
Your IPA is crazy-Evil Twin
Low Bridge - Big Ditch Brewing Company
Sticky Icky - Pressure Drop
Fearless 2018 - Middle Ages
Senor Pescador - Eli Fish Brewing Co
Grimm WW
Omegang witte
Say the magic word
A lil bit lager now- Hamburg
Pumpkin Spice Cider - Hamburg
Cherry/raspberry/blueberry cider- Hamburg
Frosty IPA
Yoga Pants
Lyams Lager
Oatmeal cookie
Jane shes a clerk
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Introducing our newest location, EBC Tap+Bottle & Taqueria. Located downtown Ellicottville NY, a very short walk up the street from our Monroe St. Brewery, Tap+Bottle & Taqueria is an authentically influenced taqueria, inspired by Mexican al pastor dining, as well as a combination brewpub and carry out bottle shop.
20 Washington Street, Ellicottville, NY 14731