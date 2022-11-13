Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Ellicottville Brewing Company Tap + Bottle & Taqueria

1,906 Reviews

$$

20 Washington Street

Ellicottville, NY 14731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Con Consome' Taco
Taco 3pk
Empanadas

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$11.00

Hand mashed avocado, chile oil, fresh corn chips, plantain strips, malanga chips, jicama & chopped cilantro

Trio de Salsas

$9.00

New Mexico Hatch Chile & tomato salsa, pico de gallo, Chef's daily salsa, fresh corn tortilla chips, and cotija

Creamed Elotes

Creamed Elotes

$8.00

Mexican style roasted street corn in a light chile cream sauce with melted queso cotija cheese served with corn tortilla chips

Empanadas

Empanadas

$13.00

Seasoned beef, onion, chile, and quesadilla cheese filled fried pastry with chipotle aioli, salsa roja, pickled taco fixins, and candied fresno peppers.

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Yesterday's Soup

$8.00

Chile Rellenos

$12.00

Pick your own trio

$16.00

Tacos

Macho Taco

Macho Taco

$6.50

Carne Asada, hatch chile salsa, & melted queso

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

A True Mexico City hand carved Shwarma of pork, marinated with achiote, chili guajillo, fresh pineapple topped with fresh cilantro, pickled onion, & Cotija.

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$5.50

Sautéed Chorizo, black bean corn salsa, cilantro & sweet potato with a drizzle roasted poblano avocado la crema.

Diego Taco

$5.00

Barbacoa style beef cooked in tomato, chili broth topped with cilantro crema and onion

Mushroom al Pastor Taco

Mushroom al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Cremini & shiitake mushrooms. Chipotle, Morita peppers, pineapple, garlic & spice. Charred corn tortilla, avocado, cilantro, Cotija and fresh lime.

Street Corn Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Gulf of Mexico shrimp lightly fried in a street corn batter, slaw, cotija cheese, roasted corn rajas, and chipotle crema on a tortilla shell of your choosing.

Annatto White Fish Taco

Annatto White Fish Taco

$6.00

Our signature spiced mahi, Cotija cheese, Chickory slaw, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo, drizzled with Chipotle aioli

Coconut-Lime Fish Taco

Coconut-Lime Fish Taco

$6.00

Sautéed cod in coconut oil,honey, ground cumin, red pepper, mango, sweet coconut flakes, fresh cilantro

Chicken Roja Taco

$6.00

Birria Con Consome' Taco

$6.50

Pork belly taco

$7.00
Taco 1pk

Taco 1pk

Taco 2pk

Taco 2pk

Taco 3pk

Taco 3pk

Taco 4pk

Taco 4pk

Kids Taco

$5.50

Falafel taco

$5.50

Bowls

Macho Bowl

Macho Bowl

$14.00

Anaheim chili, chopped pork & melted queso. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.00

A True Mexico City hand carved Shwarma of pork, marinated with achiote, chili guajillo, fresh pineapple topped with fresh cilantro, pickled onion, & Cotija. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.

Birria Ramen

$17.00

Chorizo Bowl

$13.00

Sauteed Chorizo, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, & sweet potato with a drizzle of roasted poblano avocado crema. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.

Diego Bowl

$13.00

Barbacoa style beef cooked in tomato, chili broth topped with cilantro crema and onion. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.

Mushroom al Pastor Bowl

Mushroom al Pastor Bowl

$13.00

Cremini & shiitake mushrooms. Chipotle, Morita peppers, pineapple, garlic & spice. Charred corn tortilla, avocado, cilantro, Cotija and fresh lime. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.

Annatto White Fish Bowl

$13.00

Our signature spiced mahi, Cotija cheese, Chickory slaw, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo, drizzled with Chipotle aioli. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.

Coconut Lime Fish Bowl

$13.00

Sautéed cod in coconut oil,honey, ground cumin, red pepper, mango, sweet coconut flakes, fresh cilantro. Served with fresh lettuce and choice of Cilantro Lime or Saffron rice.

Street Corn Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Gulf of Mexico shrimp lightly fried in a street corn batter with slaw, cotija cheese, roasted corn rajas, and chipotle aioli.

Birria Con Consome' Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Roja Bowl

$14.00

Kids Bowl

$10.00

Pork Belly

$14.00

Falafel

$13.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fundido

Quesadilla Fundido

$9.00

Chihuahua, Asadero, & Manchego cheese, warm flour tortilla. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream

Quesadilla con Rajas

Quesadilla con Rajas

$11.00

Chihuahua, Asadero & Manchego cheese, warm flour tortilla, roasted Poblano and corn. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream

Quesadilla con Chorizo

Quesadilla con Chorizo

$11.00

Chihuahua, Asadero & Manchego cheese, flour tortilla with spicy chorizo, and cilantro. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream

Extras

Frijoles Charros

$6.00

Sautéed black beans, red onion, cumin, cilantro, and rice.

Mexi Rice

$3.00

Our luscious Jasmine rice steeped in Saffron and butter

Cilantro/Lime Rice

$3.00

Jasmine rice with a light Key Lime and cilantro finish

Kids Fruit

$2.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Birra

$6.00

Food Specials

chix and steak fajita

$18.00

Toastada

$15.00

Picadillo

$12.00

2-4 ppl Family Taco Kits

Al Pastor Taco Kit

Al Pastor Taco Kit

$25.00

4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of marinated pork Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.

Barbacoa Taco Kit

Barbacoa Taco Kit

$25.00

4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of barbacoa, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.

Chicken Taco Kit

$25.00

4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of marinated chicken, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.

Carne Assada Taco Kit

Carne Assada Taco Kit

$30.00

4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of carne asada, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.

Chorizo Taco Kit

Chorizo Taco Kit

$25.00

4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of chorizo, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.

Beef Taco Kit

Beef Taco Kit

$25.00

4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of ground beef, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.

Mushroom Al Pastor Taco Kit

$25.00

20oz Mushroom Al Pastor, 4 flour tortillas 4 corn tortillas, cilantro lime crema, Hatch chile salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

kid Taco

$6.00

Kid cheese quesadilla

$9.00

Kid Chix quesadilla

$11.00

Tortilla fries

$3.99

fruit cup

$2.50

kid Steak taco

$6.50

Dessert

Churro

$7.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Flan

$9.00

N/A Beverages

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Root beer

$3.50+

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

Bubly

$5.00

water

Ellicottville Beer

Aerodrome #3-Ellicottville

$6.00+

BBW Can

$7.00

Black Magic Grape

$7.00+

Black Magic Irish Stout-Empire

$7.00+

Black Magic Nitro-Empire

$8.00+

Blood Orange-Ellicottville

$6.00+
Blueberry Maple Pancake ALE - Ellicottville

Blueberry Maple Pancake ALE - Ellicottville

$6.00+

Blueberry Wheat 12oz Cans - EBC

$6.00+
Blueberry WHEAT ALE - Ellicottville

Blueberry WHEAT ALE - Ellicottville

$5.00+

Ceiling Zero-Empire

$7.00+

Chololate Cherry Bomb-Ellicottville

$6.00+

Delta Quadrant-Ellicottville

$6.00+

El Gordo Burro-EBC

$6.00+

Fall Fest Lager

$6.00+

Holiday Magic Peppermint STOUT - Empire

$7.00+

Just Peachy

$7.00+

Mow Master- EBC

$6.00+

Pumpkinville Harvest ale - Ellicottville

$7.00+

Raspberry Beret-Barrel Aged Sour- EBC

$7.00+

Skinny Atlas - Empire

$7.00+

Skinny Atlas Cranberry Kolsch-Empire

$7.00+

Skinny Strawberry kolsch

$7.00+
State of Mind NEIPA - Empire

State of Mind NEIPA - Empire

$7.00+

Summer Dreams

$7.00+

Summer Hefeweizen-Ellicottville

$6.00+

Tailgate Time IPA - EBC

$7.00+

The Herd- EBC

$6.00+

Voyager variety 12 pack-EBC

$12.99+

Weed Wacker IPA- EBC

$6.00+

Foggy

$8.00+

Guest Beer

Albany Raspberry Lime Vodka & Soda

$10.00+

Ambrosia Punch- Equilibrium

$12.00+Out of stock

Amulet SIPA-Hudson Valley Brewing

$10.00+

Apocalypse Meow- KCBC

$10.00+Out of stock

Apripeche-Ommegang

$6.00+Out of stock

Aunt Gladys- Pressure Drop Brewing

$12.00+

Batten Kill-Drowned Lands

$10.00+

Berry Berry Smoothie- Hamburg Brewing Company

$12.00+Out of stock

Black Cherry - Albany

$10.00+Out of stock

Blue Raspberry- Evil Twin

$12.00+

Blueberry peach hard cider- Hamburg

$8.00+
Bourbon Smash COCKTAIL - Southern Tier

Bourbon Smash COCKTAIL - Southern Tier

$10.00+

Cherry Blossom Mochi - Decadent Ales

$10.00+

Cherry Raspberry Pop-Grimm

$11.00+Out of stock

Cider Sangria-Nine Pin Cider

$10.00+

Citmo IPA - Resurgence Brewing Company

$12.00+

Citrus Wheat- Hamburg

$6.00+Out of stock

Coco Lime Citrus Citra-Decadent Ales

$9.00+

Cool Runnings - Community Beer Works

$9.00+Out of stock

Deadly Combo Mosaic/Vic - Barrier

$8.00+Out of stock

Devil Child-Evil Twin

$12.00+

Double Sweet Almond Joy - Evil Twin

$10.00+

Dragon Slayer - MIddle Ages Brewing

$12.00

Echo of Nothing Lime - Threes Brewing

$10.00+Out of stock

ET left home 3-Evil Twin

$12.00+

Four Screw Cider-Critz Farm

$6.00+

Freak Tractor - Catskill Brewery

$9.00+Out of stock

Free Wave Hazy IPA NA - Athletic

$6.00+

Gluten Free Blonde Ale-Steadfast Beer Co.

$6.00+Out of stock

Gluten Free IPA_ Steadfast Beer Co.

$6.00+

Hefeweizen - Swiftwater

$8.00+

Hop Wave 5 - Equilibrium Brewery

$12.00+

Hopography Series Black NEIPA-42 North

$10.00+

Juice Life - Froth

$12.00+

Lime Agave Margarita - Southern Tier

$10.00+

Minimal Flare- Meier's Creek

$12.00+

Monk Suffers Serious Sugar Rush on Barbados- Evil Twin

$12.00+

Moonlight Fog- 12 Gates

$8.00+

Mythical Misfits- Meirer's Creek/ Seven Island

$10.00+

Natural Born Gillers-KCBC

$10.00+

Oatmeal Milk Stout- Hamburg

$6.00+

Once Upon a time in Froggywood-KCBC

$12.00+

One of Amandas Friends [Lemon]- Thin Man Brewery

$10.00+

Opulence-Decadent Ales

$10.00+

Peanut Butter Marshmallow - Decadent Ales

$10.00+

Pillow Hat - Hudson Valley Brewery

$12.00+
Pills Mafia PILSNER - Thin Man

Pills Mafia PILSNER - Thin Man

$7.00+Out of stock

Pilsner - Five Boroughs

$6.00+Out of stock

Pina Pop - Grimm Ales

$12.00+

Asylum Porter - 42 North

$8.00+

Rosetta-Ommegang

$6.00+

Running Wild NA IPA- Athletic

$6.00+

Say the Magic Word- Swiftwater

$12.00+

Scissor Door - Grimm

$10.00+Out of stock

Share House Summer Ale- Torch & Crown Brewing Company

$8.00+Out of stock

Sloop Jam Raspberries & Cherries - Sloop Brewing Co

$12.00+

Softly Spoken Magic Spells- Singlecut Beersmiths

$8.00+

Soleil SIPA-Hudson Valley Brewery

$12.00+

Southern Lights - Equilibrium Brewery

$12.00+

Southern Tier- Vodka Pink Lemonade

$10.00+Out of stock

Squeezy- Hamburg

$6.00+

Steampunk Cider

$19.99Out of stock

Sticky Drips (BlueberryLemon Crunch Coat) - Keuka Brewing Company

$10.00+

Tetraplex-Grimm

$11.00+Out of stock

The Clipper

$12.00+

Tiny Juicy - Five Borough Brewing

$6.00+Out of stock

Topos - Grimm

$9.00+Out of stock

Towpath - Big Ditch

$10.00+

Tropical Staycation - Resurgence

$8.00+Out of stock

Ultrasphere- Hudson Valley Brewing

$11.00

Upside Dawn-NA Golden Ale- Athletic

$6.00+Out of stock
Vodka Madras COCKTAIL - Southern Tier

Vodka Madras COCKTAIL - Southern Tier

$10.00+

Vodka Transfusion-Southern Tier

$6.00+

Wailing Wrench- Middle Ages

$12.00

What our Age Lacks... - Evil Twin

$8.00+

Where Words Fail, IPA Speaks-Evil Twin

$12.00+

Witte-Ommegang

$8.00+

X DIPA - Middle Ages

$12.00

Yeti Confetti-KBCB

$12.00+Out of stock

Yoga Pants-12 Gates

$8.00+Out of stock

Your IPA is crazy-Evil Twin

$12.00+Out of stock

Low Bridge - Big Ditch Brewing Company

$6.00+

Sticky Icky - Pressure Drop

$12.00+

Fearless 2018 - Middle Ages

$12.00

Senor Pescador - Eli Fish Brewing Co

$12.00+

Grimm WW

$19.99

Omegang witte

$19.99

Say the magic word

$19.99

A lil bit lager now- Hamburg

$10.00+

Pumpkin Spice Cider - Hamburg

$10.00+

Cherry/raspberry/blueberry cider- Hamburg

$10.00+

Frosty IPA

$9.99

Yoga Pants

$9.99

Lyams Lager

$12.99

Oatmeal cookie

$9.99

Jane shes a clerk

$19.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Introducing our newest location, EBC Tap+Bottle & Taqueria. Located downtown Ellicottville NY, a very short walk up the street from our Monroe St. Brewery, Tap+Bottle & Taqueria is an authentically influenced taqueria, inspired by Mexican al pastor dining, as well as a combination brewpub and carry out bottle shop.

Website

Location

20 Washington Street, Ellicottville, NY 14731

Directions

Gallery
Ellicottville Brewing Company image
Ellicottville Brewing Company image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rizzo's Pizzeria Franklinville
orange star4.9 • 80
49 N Main Street Franklinville, NY 14737
View restaurantnext
Murdock's Bar & Grill
orange star3.0 • 8
9302 N Shore Rd Cuba, NY 14727
View restaurantnext
Bradford Brew Station
orange star4.0 • 39
104 Chestnut St Bradford, PA 16701
View restaurantnext
Four Mile Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1400 BUCHANAN AVENUE Olean, NY 14760
View restaurantnext
Colden Country Inn Inc
orange starNo Reviews
8815 State Road Colden, NY 14033
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ellicottville
Olean
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Angola
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston