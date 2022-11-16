- Home
- /
- Clermont
- /
- Horizons West / West Orlando
- /
- Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Clermont
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Clermont
531 Reviews
$$
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd.
Clermont, FL 34711
Order Again
Popular Items
CHOPPED BBQ
Pork Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
KC Wet Sandwich
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
N/A Buffalo Chicken Mix Sandwich (THURS. ONLY)
Brisket Plate
Chicken 1/4 Bone-In Plate
KC Wet Plate
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
Pork Plate
Pulled Chicken Plate
Turkey Plate
PLATTERS
ST. LOUIS STYLE RIBS
LIL' RASCALS
FAMILY MEALS
Q for 2
Half chicken, half slab, 1/4 pound chopped pork, 1/4 pound chopped brisket, four sides, and four corn muffins.
Family Fixin's (Serves 6-8)
Whole chicken, full slab, 1/2 pound chopped pork, 1/2 pound chopped brisket, four side (pints), four pieces of fried corn, and eight corn muffins.
Pork Take-Out Special
Serves 2-3. Includes 1 pound of meat, two pint sized sides and six cornbread muffins.
Brisket Take-Out Special
Serves 2-3. Includes 1 pound of meat, two pint sized sides and six cornbread muffins.
Pulled Chicken Take-Out Special
Serves 2-3. Includes 1 pound of meat, two pint sized sides and six cornbread muffins.
Turkey Take-Out Special
Serves 2-3. Includes 1 pound of meat, two pint sized sides and six cornbread muffins.
ELLIE'S FAVORITES
Loaded Baker
Choice of meat in a baked potato, cheddar & green onions, side choice & corn muffin
BBQ Cobb Salad
Choice of meat, smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, tomatoes, and one corn muffin.
Pit Boss Nachos
Your choice of meat topped w/ cheddar, sour cream, green onions, tomatoes & jalapeños
Gospel Grits (SUNDAY ONLY)
Hallelujah! Cheddar & Smoked Gouda grits made with tomatoes, corn, green onions and special seasoning. Comes with 2 corn muffins.
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Bread and butter pickles, crispy onion straws, and choice of mississippi comeback or alabama white sauce. Includes one side.
Slider Trio
Choice of meat for each Challah Slider, comes with your choice of side and onion straws as side garnish.
Texas Cheesesteak
Your choice of meat, cheese sauce, jalapeños & crispy onion straws
BBQ Grilled Cheese
Your choice of meat on Texas Toast with KC sauce, shredded cheddar, shredded smoked gouda & sliced american Cheese.
SPECIALS
Ellie Lous Melt
Brisket, sauteed sweet peppers & onions in KC sauce and aged provolone on Texas Toast.
Turkey Reuben
Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, BBQ Ranch Dressing on Grilled Texas Toast
BB-Qban
Chopped pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and our Carolina Gold sauce grill pressed on a hoagie roll.
Redneck Burrito
Your choice of meat with Redneck rice, tomatoes, green onions with a side of avocado-jalapeño ranch. (Ranch is not very spicy)
Gospel Grits (Sunday's Only)
Hallelujah! Cheddar & Smoked Gouda grits made with tomatoes, corn, green onions and special seasoning. Comes with 2 corn muffins.
BBQ Mac Bowl
Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl
20 Smoked Wings
20 dry-rubbed, smoked wings with your choice of house dill ranch or house bleu cheese dressing.
10 Smoked Wings
10 dry-rubbed, smoked wings with your choice of house dill ranch or house bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl
Smoked Gouda Smash Burger
Buffalo Chicken Plate\Sandwhich
Buffalo Chicken Platter
Day After Thanksgiving Sandwich
Sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, relish and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll sliced in half with a choice of side.
Smokehouse Pimento Cheeseburger
MEAT ADD ONS
DESSERTS
Blueberry Cheesecake
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Mississippi Mud Pie
Pecan Pie
Key Lime Pie
Red Velvet Cake
Reeses' Peanut Butter Pie
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Triple Choc Cake
Apple Pie
Bananas Foster
Strawberry Cream Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Baileys Irish Cream Cake
Apple Crisp
SIDES
3 Cheese Mac
Cheddar, Smoked Gouda & Parmesan
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Corn Muffins (4)
3pcs
Fried Corn
2pc Fried Corn Cobbetes
Fried Green Tomatoes
3pcs
Fried Okra
Garlic Bread (4)
Green Beans
Hand Cut Fries
with our house seasoning
Potato Salad
Settlers Beans
Side Salad
Spring Mix Lettuce, Tomatoes & Green Onion
Cheddar Grits
Gospel Grits (Sunday Only)
Our Cheddar Grits with Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Corn Kernels, Green Onion and house seasonings. Served with your choice of meat and 2 corn muffins
Chips & Cheese
A LA CARTE
Pork - 1LB
Brisket - 1LB
Whole Chicken
Full Rack of Ribs
Pulled Chicken - 1LB
Turkey - 1LB
KC Wet - 1LB
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
Pork - 1/2LB
Brisket -1/2LB
1/2 Chicken
Half Slab
Pulled Chicken -1/2LB
Turkey - 1/2LB
KC wet - 1/2LB
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
PAOW! - 1/2LB
3 CHEESE MAC
CHEDDAR GRITS
COLESLAW
COLLARD GREENS
GOSPEL GRITS (SUNDAY ONLY)
GREEN BEANS
POTATO SALAD
SETTLERS' BEANS
DOZEN KAISER ROLLS
DOZEN CORN MUFFINS
DOZEN SLIDER BUNS
GARLIC BREAD LOAF
GARDEN SALAD
Sweet Tea - GALLON
Lemonade - GALLON
Unsweet Tea - GALLON
Kansas City Sweet BTL
Our Mild and Most Popular Sauce
Memphis BTL
Hints of Smoke and Black Pepper
Carolina Gold BTL
A tribute to South Carolina, with Mustard and Vinegar
Southern Lava BTL
All the flavors of Memphis with the addition of Habanero and Ghost Peppers
Ranch BTL
BBQ Ranch BTL
Blue Cheese Dressing BTL
Alabama White Sauce BTL
Comeback Sauce BTL
Cajun Remoulade BTL
Nacho Cheese Sauce BTL
SIGNATURE TOPPINGS
+ AMERICAN
+ BBQ RANCH
+ BC DRESSING
+ BLEU CRUMBLE
+ BUTTER
+ CHEDDAR
+ CHEESE SAUCE
+ CHOP BACON
+ FRIED EGG
+ GREEN ONION
+ JALAPEÑOS
+ KAISER
+ LETTUCE
+ ONION STRAWS
+ Pickles (B&B)
+ Pickles (Dill)
+ PIMENTO CHEESE
+ SOUR CREAM
+ SL BACON (3)
+ SLIDER BUN
+ SWISS
+ TEXAS TOAST
+ TOMATO
BEVERAGES
1/2 + 1/2 Tea
Barq's Root Beer
Bottle Water
Coffee
Coffee-staff
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
K - Apple
K - Chocolate Milk
K - Milk
Lemonade
Peach Tea Bottle
Pibb Xtra
Powerade-Fruit Punch
Powerade-Orange
Smart Water
Sprite
Sweet Arnold Palmer
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Arnold Palmer
Unsweet Tea
20oz. Coke Bottle
20oz, Diet Coke Bottle
20oz. Sprite Bottle
A LA CARTE SAUCES
SM KANSAS CITY
SM MEMPHIS
SM CAROLINA GOLD
SM SOUTHERN LAVA
SM RANCH
SM BBQ RANCH
SM BLEU CHEESE
SM ALABAMA WHITE
SM COMEBACK
SM CAJUN REMOULADE
SM STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE
NACHO CHEESE
LG KANSAS CITY
LG MEMPHIS
LG CAROLINA GOLD
LG SOUTHERN LAVA
LG RANCH
LG BBQ RANCH
LG BLEU CHEESE
LG ALABAMA WHITE
LG COMEBACK
LG CAJUN REMOULADE
LG STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE
Galllon KC
GALLON KC
GALLON MEMPHIS
GALLON CAROLINA
GALLON SOUTHERN LAVA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
WE'LL RUB YOU THE RIGHT WAY!
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont, FL 34711