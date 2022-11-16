Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Clermont

531 Reviews

$$

1391 Citrus Tower Blvd.

Clermont, FL 34711

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Plate
Triple Choc Cake
Loaded Baker

CHOPPED BBQ

Pork Sandwich

$10.59

Brisket Sandwich

$12.29

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.59

KC Wet Sandwich

$12.29

Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.

N/A Buffalo Chicken Mix Sandwich (THURS. ONLY)

$11.04Out of stock

Brisket Plate

$12.29

Chicken 1/4 Bone-In Plate

$10.59

KC Wet Plate

$12.29

Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.

Pork Plate

$10.59

Pulled Chicken Plate

$10.59

Turkey Plate

$10.99

PLATTERS

PLATTER

PICK 2 PLATTER

$17.29

Platter divided with your choice of 2 meats.

RIB PLATTER

$23.95

4 Bones with choice of Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Chicken or Kansas City Wet

ST. LOUIS STYLE RIBS

Half Slab Special

$23.88

Dry Rubbed & Slow Smoked, any 2 sides & corn muffins (2 pcs)

Full Slab Special

$33.99

Dry Rubbed & Slow Smoked, any 2 sides & corn muffins (4 pcs)

LIL' RASCALS

Rascal Basket

$7.29

Choice of Grilled Cheese, Hot Dog or Mac-N-Cheese

Rascals Plate

Choice of pork, chicken, brisket or turkey

Rascals Ribs

$11.99

Three bones, corn muffin a side and one small drink.

Rascal Nachos

$9.99

Kids portion of nachos with choice of meat,

FAMILY MEALS

Q for 2

$49.29

Half chicken, half slab, 1/4 pound chopped pork, 1/4 pound chopped brisket, four sides, and four corn muffins.

Family Fixin's (Serves 6-8)

$99.39

Whole chicken, full slab, 1/2 pound chopped pork, 1/2 pound chopped brisket, four side (pints), four pieces of fried corn, and eight corn muffins.

Pork Take-Out Special

$35.79

Serves 2-3. Includes 1 pound of meat, two pint sized sides and six cornbread muffins.

Brisket Take-Out Special

$43.29

Serves 2-3. Includes 1 pound of meat, two pint sized sides and six cornbread muffins.

Pulled Chicken Take-Out Special

$35.79

Serves 2-3. Includes 1 pound of meat, two pint sized sides and six cornbread muffins.

Turkey Take-Out Special

$36.99

Serves 2-3. Includes 1 pound of meat, two pint sized sides and six cornbread muffins.

ELLIE'S FAVORITES

Loaded Baker

$12.99

Choice of meat in a baked potato, cheddar & green onions, side choice & corn muffin

BBQ Cobb Salad

$13.29

Choice of meat, smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, tomatoes, and one corn muffin.

Pit Boss Nachos

$13.99

Your choice of meat topped w/ cheddar, sour cream, green onions, tomatoes & jalapeños

Gospel Grits (SUNDAY ONLY)

$12.95

Hallelujah! Cheddar & Smoked Gouda grits made with tomatoes, corn, green onions and special seasoning. Comes with 2 corn muffins.

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Bread and butter pickles, crispy onion straws, and choice of mississippi comeback or alabama white sauce. Includes one side.

Slider Trio

$14.29

Choice of meat for each Challah Slider, comes with your choice of side and onion straws as side garnish.

Texas Cheesesteak

$14.29

Your choice of meat, cheese sauce, jalapeños & crispy onion straws

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Your choice of meat on Texas Toast with KC sauce, shredded cheddar, shredded smoked gouda & sliced american Cheese.

SPECIALS

Ellie Lous Melt

$13.95Out of stock

Brisket, sauteed sweet peppers & onions in KC sauce and aged provolone on Texas Toast.

Turkey Reuben

$12.95Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, BBQ Ranch Dressing on Grilled Texas Toast

BB-Qban

$12.69Out of stock

Chopped pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and our Carolina Gold sauce grill pressed on a hoagie roll.

Redneck Burrito

$13.95Out of stock

Your choice of meat with Redneck rice, tomatoes, green onions with a side of avocado-jalapeño ranch. (Ranch is not very spicy)

Gospel Grits (Sunday's Only)

$12.95Out of stock

Hallelujah! Cheddar & Smoked Gouda grits made with tomatoes, corn, green onions and special seasoning. Comes with 2 corn muffins.

BBQ Mac Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

20 Smoked Wings

$24.99

20 dry-rubbed, smoked wings with your choice of house dill ranch or house bleu cheese dressing.

10 Smoked Wings

$12.99

10 dry-rubbed, smoked wings with your choice of house dill ranch or house bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Smoked Gouda Smash Burger

$13.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Plate\Sandwhich

$12.29Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Platter

$17.29Out of stock

Day After Thanksgiving Sandwich

$15.25

Sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, relish and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll sliced in half with a choice of side.

Smokehouse Pimento Cheeseburger

$14.29Out of stock

MEAT ADD ONS

ADD ON BONES

ADD ON WINGS

DESSERTS

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.50

Mississippi Mud Pie

$4.95

Pecan Pie

$4.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Red Velvet Cake

$5.25

Reeses' Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$4.95

Triple Choc Cake

$5.25

Apple Pie

$5.25Out of stock

Bananas Foster

$4.95

Strawberry Cream Cake

$4.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.75

Baileys Irish Cream Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$7.75

SIDES

3 Cheese Mac

$2.99

Cheddar, Smoked Gouda & Parmesan

Baked Potato

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Corn Muffins (4)

$2.99

3pcs

Fried Corn

$2.99

2pc Fried Corn Cobbetes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.29

3pcs

Fried Okra

$3.29

Garlic Bread (4)

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Hand Cut Fries

$2.99

with our house seasoning

Potato Salad

$2.99

Settlers Beans

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Spring Mix Lettuce, Tomatoes & Green Onion

Cheddar Grits

$2.99Out of stock

Gospel Grits (Sunday Only)

$2.99

Our Cheddar Grits with Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Corn Kernels, Green Onion and house seasonings. Served with your choice of meat and 2 corn muffins

Chips & Cheese

$2.99

A LA CARTE

Pork - 1LB

$18.79

Brisket - 1LB

$23.99

Whole Chicken

$17.29

Full Rack of Ribs

$31.79

Pulled Chicken - 1LB

$17.29

Turkey - 1LB

$17.99

KC Wet - 1LB

$23.99

Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.

Pork - 1/2LB

$9.64

Brisket -1/2LB

$12.99

1/2 Chicken

$9.64

Half Slab

$16.89

Pulled Chicken -1/2LB

$9.64

Turkey - 1/2LB

$9.99

KC wet - 1/2LB

$12.00

Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.

PAOW! - 1/2LB

$12.00

3 CHEESE MAC

CHEDDAR GRITS

Out of stock

COLESLAW

COLLARD GREENS

GOSPEL GRITS (SUNDAY ONLY)

GREEN BEANS

POTATO SALAD

SETTLERS' BEANS

DOZEN KAISER ROLLS

$13.00

DOZEN CORN MUFFINS

$8.79

DOZEN SLIDER BUNS

$8.99

GARLIC BREAD LOAF

$9.99Out of stock

GARDEN SALAD

$24.99+

Sweet Tea - GALLON

$10.00

Lemonade - GALLON

$10.00

Unsweet Tea - GALLON

$10.00

Kansas City Sweet BTL

$9.00

Our Mild and Most Popular Sauce

Memphis BTL

$9.00

Hints of Smoke and Black Pepper

Carolina Gold BTL

$9.00

A tribute to South Carolina, with Mustard and Vinegar

Southern Lava BTL

$9.00

All the flavors of Memphis with the addition of Habanero and Ghost Peppers

Ranch BTL

$9.00

BBQ Ranch BTL

$9.00

Blue Cheese Dressing BTL

$10.00

Alabama White Sauce BTL

$9.00

Comeback Sauce BTL

$9.00

Cajun Remoulade BTL

$9.00

Nacho Cheese Sauce BTL

$9.00

SIGNATURE TOPPINGS

+ AMERICAN

$0.50

+ BBQ RANCH

$0.50

+ BC DRESSING

$1.00

+ BLEU CRUMBLE

$0.50

+ BUTTER

+ CHEDDAR

$0.50

+ CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

+ CHOP BACON

$1.00

+ FRIED EGG

$1.25

+ GREEN ONION

$0.50

+ JALAPEÑOS

$0.50

+ KAISER

$0.75

+ LETTUCE

$0.50

+ ONION STRAWS

$1.25

+ Pickles (B&B)

$0.50

+ Pickles (Dill)

$0.50

+ PIMENTO CHEESE

$2.00Out of stock

+ SOUR CREAM

+ SL BACON (3)

$3.00

+ SLIDER BUN

$0.80

+ SWISS

$0.50

+ TEXAS TOAST

$0.35

+ TOMATO

$0.50

BEVERAGES

N/A BEVS

1/2 + 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.45

Coffee

Coffee-staff

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

K - Apple

$2.49

K - Chocolate Milk

$2.49

K - Milk

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Peach Tea Bottle

$2.49Out of stock

Pibb Xtra

$2.99

Powerade-Fruit Punch

Powerade-Orange

$2.49

Smart Water

$2.49

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

20oz. Coke Bottle

$3.49

20oz, Diet Coke Bottle

$3.49

20oz. Sprite Bottle

$3.49

A LA CARTE SAUCES

SM KANSAS CITY

$0.50

SM MEMPHIS

$0.50

SM CAROLINA GOLD

$0.50

SM SOUTHERN LAVA

$0.50

SM RANCH

$0.50

SM BBQ RANCH

$0.50

SM BLEU CHEESE

$1.00

SM ALABAMA WHITE

$0.50

SM COMEBACK

$0.50

SM CAJUN REMOULADE

$0.50Out of stock

SM STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

NACHO CHEESE

$1.00Out of stock

LG KANSAS CITY

$1.25

LG MEMPHIS

$1.25

LG CAROLINA GOLD

$1.25

LG SOUTHERN LAVA

$1.25

LG RANCH

$1.25

LG BBQ RANCH

$1.25

LG BLEU CHEESE

$1.75

LG ALABAMA WHITE

$1.25

LG COMEBACK

$1.25

LG CAJUN REMOULADE

$1.25Out of stock

LG STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$1.25

Galllon KC

$60.00

GALLON KC

$60.00

GALLON MEMPHIS

$60.00

GALLON CAROLINA

$60.00

GALLON SOUTHERN LAVA

$65.00

MERCHANDISE

T-Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE'LL RUB YOU THE RIGHT WAY!

Website

Location

1391 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont, FL 34711

Directions

Gallery
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ image
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ image
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ image

