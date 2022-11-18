Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Ocoee

1,789 Reviews

$$

336 Moore Rd

Ocoee, FL 34761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rascals Plate
PICK 2 PLATTER
KC Wet Sandwich

CHOPPED BBQ

Choice of meat on a Kaiser roll, with 1 side.
Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$10.59

Chopped pork on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.29

Chopped brisket on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced turkey on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.59

Pulled chicken on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.

KC Wet Sandwich

$12.29

Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in our Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce, garnished with crispy onion straws, on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$12.29

Chopped brisket served with corn muffin and a choice of side.

Chicken 1/4 Bone-In Plate

Chicken 1/4 Bone-In Plate

$10.59

Bone in chicken served with corn muffin and a choice of side.

KC Wet Plate

$12.29

KC Wet garnished with fried onion straws, served with a corn muffin and a choice of side.

Paow! (Vegan)

$23.99+

Soy based protein served with a corn muffin and a choice of side.

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$10.59

Chopped pork served with corn muffin and a choice of side.

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$10.59

Pulled chicken served with corn muffin and a choice of side.

Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$10.99

Chopped turkey served with corn muffin and a choice of side.

PLATTERS

PLATTER

PLATTER

A choice of meat with 2 corn muffins and a choice of 2 sides.

PICK 2 PLATTER

PICK 2 PLATTER

$17.29

A choice of 2 meats with 2 corn muffins and a choice of 2 sides.

RIB PLATTER

RIB PLATTER

$23.95

4 bones, a choice of meat, with 2 corn muffins and a choice of 2 sides.

ST. LOUIS STYLE RIBS

Half Slab Meal

Half Slab Meal

$23.88

6 bones with 2 corn muffins and a choice of 2 sides.

Full Slab Meal

Full Slab Meal

$33.99

12 bones with 4 corn muffins and a choice of 2 sides.

LIL' RASCALS

Choice of Grilled cheese, hot dog, or mac and cheese served with a choice of side. (Mac and cheese comes with a corn muffin)

Rascal Basket

$7.29

Choice of Mac-N-Cheese (w/ corn muffin) Grilled Cheese, Hot Dog, with a kids drink and a choice of side.

Rascals Plate

Choice of meat with 1 corn muffin and a choice of side.

Rascals Ribs

$11.99

3 bones with a corn muffin and a choice of side.

Rascal Nachos

$8.99

Kids portion of nachos garnished with cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, tomato, green onion, sour cream, and a choice of meat.

FAMILY MEALS

Q for 2 (Serves 2-3)

Q for 2 (Serves 2-3)

$49.29

1/2 bone in chicken, 1/2 slab of ribs, 1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb pork served with 4 corn muffins, and 4 choices of sides.

Family Fixin's (Serves 6-8)

Family Fixin's (Serves 6-8)

$99.39

whole chicken, full slab, 1/2lb pork, 1/2lb brisket served with 4 fried corns, 8 corn muffins, and 4 pints of sides.

1LB TAKEOUT MEALS (Serves 4-5)

Choice of 1 pound of meat, 2 pint sized sides, and 6 corn muffins.

ELLIE'S FAVORITES

Loaded Baker

$12.99

Choice of meat in a baked potato, shredded cheddar, nacho cheese sauce & green onions, with a corn muffin and a choice of side.

BBQ Cobb Salad

BBQ Cobb Salad

$13.29

Choice of meat on a mixture of spring mix, diced tomatoes, diced boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and diced bacon. Served with a corn muffin and a choice of dressing.

Pit Boss Nachos

Pit Boss Nachos

$13.99

Your choice of meat topped with nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, green onion, diced jalapenos, and sour cream.

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Pulled chicken, bread and butter pickles, crispy onion straws, and choice of mississippi comeback or alabama white sauce on a corn dusted Kaiser roll. Includes one side.

Slider Trio

Slider Trio

$14.29

Choice of meat for each Challah Slider, with your choice of side and onion straws as side garnish.

Texas Cheesesteak

$14.29

Your choice of meat, cheese sauce, jalapeños & crispy onion straws with a choice of side.

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Your choice of meat on Texas Toast with KC sauce, shredded cheddar, shredded smoked gouda & sliced american Cheese.

DAILY SPECIALS

Ellie Lous Melt

Ellie Lous Melt

$14.95

Brisket, sauteed sweet peppers & onions in KC sauce and aged provolone on Texas Toast.

Day After Thanksgiving Sandwich

$15.25

Sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, relish and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll sliced in half with a choice of side.

Turkey Reuben

$12.95Out of stock
BB-Qban

BB-Qban

$12.69Out of stock

Chopped pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and our Carolina Gold sauce grill pressed on a hoagie roll.

Redneck Burrito

$13.95Out of stock

Your choice of meat with Redneck rice, tomatoes, green onions with a side of avocado-jalapeño ranch. (Ranch is not very spicy)

Gospel Grits

Gospel Grits

$12.95Out of stock

Cheddar & Smoked Gouda grits made with tomatoes, corn, green onions and special seasoning. Comes with 2 corn muffins.

10 Smoked Wings

$12.99Out of stock

20 Smoked Wings

$24.99Out of stock

20 wings that are smoked in our brisket dry rub to add a kick. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Sandwich/ plate

$12.29Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip Platter

$17.29Out of stock

BBQ Mac Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Smokehouse Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.29Out of stock

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.50

Red Velvet Cake

$7.75

Triple Choc Cake

$6.75

Pecan Pie

$7.75

Reeses' Peanut Butter Pie

$6.75

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.25

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$4.95

Mississippi Mud Pie

$6.50

Apple Crisp

$7.75

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.75

Strawberry Cake

$7.25

SIDES

3 Cheese Mac

$2.99

Cheddar, Smoked Gouda & Parmesan

Baked Potato

$2.99

Chips & Cheese

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Corn Muffins (4)

$2.99

Fried Corn

$2.99

2pc Fried Corn Cobbetes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.29

3pcs

Fried Okra

$3.29

Garlic Bread (4)

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Hand Cut Fries

$2.99

with our house seasoning

Potato Salad

$2.99

Settlers Beans

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Spring Mix Lettuce, Tomatoes & Green Onion

Gospel Grits (Sunday Only)

$2.99

A LA CARTE

Pork - 1LB

$17.29

Brisket - 1LB

$23.99

Whole Chicken

$17.29

Full Rack of Ribs

$31.79

Pulled Chicken - 1LB

$17.29

Turkey - 1LB

$17.99

KC Wet - 1LB

$21.99

Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.

Pork - 1/2LB

$9.99

Brisket -1/2LB

$12.99

Half Slab

$16.89

Pulled Chicken -1/2LB

$9.64

Turkey - 1/2LB

$9.99

KC wet - 1/2LB

$11.99

Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.

3 CHEESE MAC

COLESLAW

COLLARD GREENS

$0.00+

GREEN BEANS

POTATO SALAD

SETTLERS' BEANS

DOZEN KAISER ROLLS

$13.00

DOZEN CORN MUFFINS

$8.79

DOZEN SLIDER BUNS

$8.99

Sweet Tea - GALLON

$10.00

Lemonade - GALLON

$10.00

Unsweet Tea - GALLON

$10.00

SIGNATURE TOPPINGS

+ AMERICAN

$0.50

+ BBQ RANCH

$0.50

+ BC DRESSING

$1.00

+ BLEU CRUMBLE

$0.50

+ BUTTER

+ CHEDDAR

$0.50

+ CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

+ CHOP BACON

$1.00

+ GREEN ONION

$0.50

+ JALAPEÑOS

$0.50

+ KAISER

$1.25

+ LETTUCE

$0.50

+ ONION STRAWS

$1.25

+ Pickles (B&B)

$0.50

+ Pickles (Dill)

$0.50

+ SOUR CREAM

+ SL BACON (3)

$3.00

+ SLIDER BUN

$0.70

+ SWISS

$0.50

+ TEXAS TOAST

$0.75

+ TOMATO

$0.50

BEVERAGES

N/A BEVS

Coke

$3.19

Diet Coke

$3.19

Coke Zero

$3.19

Sprite

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

Pibb Xtra

$3.19

Barq's Root Beer

$3.19

Fanta Orange

$3.19

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

1/2 + 1/2 Tea

$3.19

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$3.19

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$3.19

Bottle Water

$2.45

K - Apple

$2.00

K - Milk

$2.00

K - Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Water

A LA CARTE SAUCES

LG ALABAMA WHITE

$1.25

LG BBQ RANCH

$1.25

LG BLEU CHEESE

$1.75

LG CAJUN REMOULADE

$1.25

LG CAROLINA GOLD

$1.25

LG COMEBACK

$1.25

LG KANSAS CITY

$1.25

LG MEMPHIS

$1.25

LG RANCH

$1.25

LG SOUTHERN LAVA

$1.25

LG STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$1.25

NACHO CHEESE

$1.00

SM ALABAMA WHITE

$0.50

SM BBQ RANCH

$0.50

SM BLEU CHEESE

$1.00

SM CAJUN REMOULADE

$0.50

SM CAROLINA GOLD

$0.50

SM COMEBACK

$0.50

SM KANSAS CITY

$0.50

SM MEMPHIS

$0.50

SM RANCH

$0.50

SM SOUTHERN LAVA

$0.50

SM STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SM JALAPENO AVOCADO RANCH

$1.00

LG JALAPENO AVOCADO RANCH

$1.75

OFF SITE EVENTS

12 OZ COKE

$2.00

16 OZ WATER

$2.00

12 OZ SPRITE

$2.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

chicken-mac meal

$13.00

chicken-sb meal

$13.00

HOT DOGS

$4.00

PORK SANDWICH

$11.00

pork-mac meal

$13.00

pork-sb meal

$13.00

5 wing basket

$6.00

12 wing basket

$12.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Settler Beans

$4.00

Music Among The Lakes

Pork

$18.50

Chicken

$18.50

Turkey

$18.50

Pork Only

$10.00

Mac only

$3.50

Settler only

$3.50

MERCHANDISE

T-Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$12.00

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$12.17

Chopped Pork on a Kaiser Roll served with 1 side

Brisket Sandwich

$14.13

Chopped Brisket served on a Kaiser Roll with 1 side

Turkey Sandwich

$12.63

Smoked Turkey served on a Kaiser Roll with 1 side

Chicken Sandwich

$12.17

Pulled Chicken served on a Kaiser Roll with 1 side

Kansas City Wet Sandwich

$14.13

Pork, Brisket, and Rib Meat Stewed in Kansas City Sweet Sauce Served on a Kaiser Roll with 1 side

Plates

Pulled Chicken Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin

Chopped Pork Plate

$12.17

Chopped Pork served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin

Chopped Brisket Plate

$14.13

Chopped Brisket Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin

Chopped Turkey Plate

$12.63

Chopped Turkey Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin

Pulled Chicken Plate

$12.17

1/4 Chicken On The Bone Plate

$12.17

1/4 Chicken On The Bone Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin

Kansas City Wet Plate

$14.13

Pork, Brisket, and Rib Meat Stewed in Kansas City Sweet Sauce Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin

Platters

Chopped Pork Platter

$16.08

Chopped Pork Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

Chopped Brisket Platter

$19.88

Chopped Brisket Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

Chopped Turkey Platter

$16.66

Chopped Turkey Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

Pulled Chicken Platter

$16.08

Pulled Chicken Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

1/2 Chicken On The Bone Platter

$16.08

1/2 Chicken On The Bone Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

Kansas City Wet Platter

$19.88

Pork, Brisket, and Rib Meat Stewed in Kansas City Sweet Sauce Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

Pick Two Platter

$19.88

Choice of 2 Meats, 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

Rib Platter

$27.54

4 Rib Bones and a Choice of a Second Meat Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

Ribs

Full Slab of Ribs Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

St. Louis Style Half Slab

$27.46

Half Slab of Ribs Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins

St. Louis Style Full Slab

$39.08

Ellie's Favorites

Loaded Baker

$14.93

Choice of Meat on a Baked Potato, Topped with Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheddar and Green Onion Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin

BBQ Cobb Salad

$15.28

Choice of Meat, House Smoked Bacon, Crumbled Bleu, Chopped Egg, Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing and 1 Corn Muffin

Pit Boss Nachos

$16.08

Choice of Meat topped with Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Jalapenos, and Tomatoes Served with Sour Cream

Specialty Sandwiches

Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.28

Pulled Chicken with Bread & Butter Pickles, Crispy Onion Straws Served on a Kaiser Roll with Choice of Mississippi Comeback or Alabama White Sauce

Slider Trio

$16.43

Choice of Three Meats Served on Challah Slides Served with 1 Side

Texas Cheesesteak

$16.43

Choice of Meat, Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos and Crispy Onion Straws Served on a Hoagie Roll with 1 Side

Family Meals

Q for 2

$56.68

Includes 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Slab, 1/4# Chopped Pork, 1/4# Turkey, 4 Sides and 4 Corn Muffins

Family Fixin's

$114.29

Includes Full Slab, Whole Chicken, 1/2# Chopped Pork, 1/2# Turkey, 4 Side Pints, Fried Corn (4pcs) and 8 Corn Muffins

1lb Pork Special

$41.15

1lb Chopped Pork, 2 Side Pints, 6 Corn Muffins

1lb Brisket Special

$49.78

1lb Chopped Brisket, 2 Side Pints, 6 Corn Muffins

1lb Turkey Special

$42.53

1lb Turkey, 2 Side Pints, 6 Corn Muffins

Sides

3 Cheese Mac

$3.43

Baked Potato

$3.43

Coleslaw

$3.43

Collard Greens

$3.43

Corn Muffins (4)

$3.43

Fried Corn (2)

$3.43

Fried Green Tomatoes (3)

$3.78

Fried Okra

$3.78

Fries

$3.43

Potato Salad

$3.43

Settlers' Beans

$3.43

A la Carte Sauces

SM Kansas City Sweet

$1.00

SM Memphis

$1.00

SM Carolina Gold

$1.00

SM Southern Lava

$1.00

LG Kansas City Sweet

$2.50

LG Memphis

$2.50

LG Carolina Gold

$2.50

LG Southern Lava

$2.50

SM House Dill Ranch

$1.00

SM BBQ Ranch

$1.00

SM Alabama White

$1.00

SM Mississippi Comeback

$1.00

SM Cajun Remoulade

$1.00

SM Strawberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

SM Bleu Cheese

$1.25

SM Nacho Cheese

$1.25

LG House Dill Ranch

$2.75

LG BBQ Ranch

$2.50

LG Alabama White

$2.50

LG Mississippi Comeback

$2.50

LG Cajun Remoulade

$2.75

LG Strawberry Vinaigrette

$2.50

LG Bleu Cheese

$2.75

Sauce Bottles

Kansas City Sweet Bottle

$8.80

Memphis Bottle

$8.80

Carolina Gold Bottle

$8.80

Southern Lava Bottle

$8.80

Meat By The Pound

Chopped Pork-1LB

$19.88

Chopped Brisket-1LB

$27.58

Whole Chicken

$19.88

Full Rack of Ribs

$36.55

Pulled Chicken-1LB

$19.88

Chopped Turkey-1LB

$20.68

Kansas City Wet- 1LB

$28.58

A la Carte Sides

3 Cheese Mac

Coleslaw

Collard Greens

Potato Salad

Settlers' Beans

Drinks

Coke

$3.44

Diet Coke

$3.44

Coke Zero

$3.21

Sprite

$3.21

Fanta Orange

$3.21

Barq's Root Beer

$3.21

Pibb Xtra

$3.21

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.21

Sweet Tea

$3.21

Unsweet Tea

$3.21

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$3.21

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$3.21

1/2 + 1/2 Tea

$3.21

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$6.04

Strawberry Cake

$6.04Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.04

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.69

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.69Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.69

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$5.69

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.69

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.73

Key Lime Pie

$5.69

ADD ONS

WINGS

BONES

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE'LL RUB YOU THE RIGHT WAY!

Website

Location

336 Moore Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761

Directions

Gallery
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ image
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ image
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

HandRoll Sushi - Ocoee
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Maguire Rd suite 1006 Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Thai Passion
orange starNo Reviews
11127 W Colonial Dr Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
orange star4.4 • 557
8995 W Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Daniel’s Cheesesteak House
orange starNo Reviews
978 E Plant St Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Poke by Gochi
orange starNo Reviews
13770 W. Colonial Dr. Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocoee

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
orange star4.4 • 557
8995 W Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston