Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Ocoee
1,789 Reviews
$$
336 Moore Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Popular Items
CHOPPED BBQ
Pork Sandwich
Chopped pork on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped brisket on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.
KC Wet Sandwich
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in our Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce, garnished with crispy onion straws, on a corn dusted Kaiser roll with a choice of side.
Brisket Plate
Chopped brisket served with corn muffin and a choice of side.
Chicken 1/4 Bone-In Plate
Bone in chicken served with corn muffin and a choice of side.
KC Wet Plate
KC Wet garnished with fried onion straws, served with a corn muffin and a choice of side.
Paow! (Vegan)
Soy based protein served with a corn muffin and a choice of side.
Pork Plate
Chopped pork served with corn muffin and a choice of side.
Pulled Chicken Plate
Pulled chicken served with corn muffin and a choice of side.
Turkey Plate
Chopped turkey served with corn muffin and a choice of side.
PLATTERS
ST. LOUIS STYLE RIBS
LIL' RASCALS
Rascal Basket
Choice of Mac-N-Cheese (w/ corn muffin) Grilled Cheese, Hot Dog, with a kids drink and a choice of side.
Rascals Plate
Choice of meat with 1 corn muffin and a choice of side.
Rascals Ribs
3 bones with a corn muffin and a choice of side.
Rascal Nachos
Kids portion of nachos garnished with cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, tomato, green onion, sour cream, and a choice of meat.
FAMILY MEALS
Q for 2 (Serves 2-3)
1/2 bone in chicken, 1/2 slab of ribs, 1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb pork served with 4 corn muffins, and 4 choices of sides.
Family Fixin's (Serves 6-8)
whole chicken, full slab, 1/2lb pork, 1/2lb brisket served with 4 fried corns, 8 corn muffins, and 4 pints of sides.
1LB TAKEOUT MEALS (Serves 4-5)
Choice of 1 pound of meat, 2 pint sized sides, and 6 corn muffins.
ELLIE'S FAVORITES
Loaded Baker
Choice of meat in a baked potato, shredded cheddar, nacho cheese sauce & green onions, with a corn muffin and a choice of side.
BBQ Cobb Salad
Choice of meat on a mixture of spring mix, diced tomatoes, diced boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and diced bacon. Served with a corn muffin and a choice of dressing.
Pit Boss Nachos
Your choice of meat topped with nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, green onion, diced jalapenos, and sour cream.
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken, bread and butter pickles, crispy onion straws, and choice of mississippi comeback or alabama white sauce on a corn dusted Kaiser roll. Includes one side.
Slider Trio
Choice of meat for each Challah Slider, with your choice of side and onion straws as side garnish.
Texas Cheesesteak
Your choice of meat, cheese sauce, jalapeños & crispy onion straws with a choice of side.
BBQ Grilled Cheese
Your choice of meat on Texas Toast with KC sauce, shredded cheddar, shredded smoked gouda & sliced american Cheese.
DAILY SPECIALS
Ellie Lous Melt
Brisket, sauteed sweet peppers & onions in KC sauce and aged provolone on Texas Toast.
Day After Thanksgiving Sandwich
Sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, relish and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll sliced in half with a choice of side.
Turkey Reuben
BB-Qban
Chopped pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and our Carolina Gold sauce grill pressed on a hoagie roll.
Redneck Burrito
Your choice of meat with Redneck rice, tomatoes, green onions with a side of avocado-jalapeño ranch. (Ranch is not very spicy)
Gospel Grits
Cheddar & Smoked Gouda grits made with tomatoes, corn, green onions and special seasoning. Comes with 2 corn muffins.
10 Smoked Wings
20 Smoked Wings
20 wings that are smoked in our brisket dry rub to add a kick. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Dip Sandwich/ plate
Buffalo Chicken Dip Platter
BBQ Mac Bowl
Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl
Smokehouse Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger
DESSERTS
SIDES
3 Cheese Mac
Cheddar, Smoked Gouda & Parmesan
Baked Potato
Chips & Cheese
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Corn Muffins (4)
Fried Corn
2pc Fried Corn Cobbetes
Fried Green Tomatoes
3pcs
Fried Okra
Garlic Bread (4)
Green Beans
Hand Cut Fries
with our house seasoning
Potato Salad
Settlers Beans
Side Salad
Spring Mix Lettuce, Tomatoes & Green Onion
Gospel Grits (Sunday Only)
A LA CARTE
Pork - 1LB
Brisket - 1LB
Whole Chicken
Full Rack of Ribs
Pulled Chicken - 1LB
Turkey - 1LB
KC Wet - 1LB
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
Pork - 1/2LB
Brisket -1/2LB
Half Slab
Pulled Chicken -1/2LB
Turkey - 1/2LB
KC wet - 1/2LB
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
3 CHEESE MAC
COLESLAW
COLLARD GREENS
GREEN BEANS
POTATO SALAD
SETTLERS' BEANS
DOZEN KAISER ROLLS
DOZEN CORN MUFFINS
DOZEN SLIDER BUNS
Sweet Tea - GALLON
Lemonade - GALLON
Unsweet Tea - GALLON
SIGNATURE TOPPINGS
+ AMERICAN
+ BBQ RANCH
+ BC DRESSING
+ BLEU CRUMBLE
+ BUTTER
+ CHEDDAR
+ CHEESE SAUCE
+ CHOP BACON
+ GREEN ONION
+ JALAPEÑOS
+ KAISER
+ LETTUCE
+ ONION STRAWS
+ Pickles (B&B)
+ Pickles (Dill)
+ SOUR CREAM
+ SL BACON (3)
+ SLIDER BUN
+ SWISS
+ TEXAS TOAST
+ TOMATO
BEVERAGES
A LA CARTE SAUCES
LG ALABAMA WHITE
LG BBQ RANCH
LG BLEU CHEESE
LG CAJUN REMOULADE
LG CAROLINA GOLD
LG COMEBACK
LG KANSAS CITY
LG MEMPHIS
LG RANCH
LG SOUTHERN LAVA
LG STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE
NACHO CHEESE
SM ALABAMA WHITE
SM BBQ RANCH
SM BLEU CHEESE
SM CAJUN REMOULADE
SM CAROLINA GOLD
SM COMEBACK
SM KANSAS CITY
SM MEMPHIS
SM RANCH
SM SOUTHERN LAVA
SM STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE
SM JALAPENO AVOCADO RANCH
LG JALAPENO AVOCADO RANCH
OFF SITE EVENTS
Music Among The Lakes
Sandwiches
Pork Sandwich
Chopped Pork on a Kaiser Roll served with 1 side
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Brisket served on a Kaiser Roll with 1 side
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey served on a Kaiser Roll with 1 side
Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken served on a Kaiser Roll with 1 side
Kansas City Wet Sandwich
Pork, Brisket, and Rib Meat Stewed in Kansas City Sweet Sauce Served on a Kaiser Roll with 1 side
Plates
Chopped Pork Plate
Chopped Pork served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin
Chopped Brisket Plate
Chopped Brisket Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin
Chopped Turkey Plate
Chopped Turkey Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin
Pulled Chicken Plate
1/4 Chicken On The Bone Plate
1/4 Chicken On The Bone Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin
Kansas City Wet Plate
Pork, Brisket, and Rib Meat Stewed in Kansas City Sweet Sauce Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin
Platters
Chopped Pork Platter
Chopped Pork Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins
Chopped Brisket Platter
Chopped Brisket Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins
Chopped Turkey Platter
Chopped Turkey Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins
Pulled Chicken Platter
Pulled Chicken Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins
1/2 Chicken On The Bone Platter
1/2 Chicken On The Bone Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins
Kansas City Wet Platter
Pork, Brisket, and Rib Meat Stewed in Kansas City Sweet Sauce Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins
Pick Two Platter
Choice of 2 Meats, 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins
Rib Platter
4 Rib Bones and a Choice of a Second Meat Served with 2 Sides and 2 Corn Muffins
Ribs
Ellie's Favorites
Loaded Baker
Choice of Meat on a Baked Potato, Topped with Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheddar and Green Onion Served with 1 Side and 1 Corn Muffin
BBQ Cobb Salad
Choice of Meat, House Smoked Bacon, Crumbled Bleu, Chopped Egg, Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing and 1 Corn Muffin
Pit Boss Nachos
Choice of Meat topped with Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Jalapenos, and Tomatoes Served with Sour Cream
Specialty Sandwiches
Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken with Bread & Butter Pickles, Crispy Onion Straws Served on a Kaiser Roll with Choice of Mississippi Comeback or Alabama White Sauce
Slider Trio
Choice of Three Meats Served on Challah Slides Served with 1 Side
Texas Cheesesteak
Choice of Meat, Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos and Crispy Onion Straws Served on a Hoagie Roll with 1 Side
Family Meals
Q for 2
Includes 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Slab, 1/4# Chopped Pork, 1/4# Turkey, 4 Sides and 4 Corn Muffins
Family Fixin's
Includes Full Slab, Whole Chicken, 1/2# Chopped Pork, 1/2# Turkey, 4 Side Pints, Fried Corn (4pcs) and 8 Corn Muffins
1lb Pork Special
1lb Chopped Pork, 2 Side Pints, 6 Corn Muffins
1lb Brisket Special
1lb Chopped Brisket, 2 Side Pints, 6 Corn Muffins
1lb Turkey Special
1lb Turkey, 2 Side Pints, 6 Corn Muffins
Sides
A la Carte Sauces
SM Kansas City Sweet
SM Memphis
SM Carolina Gold
SM Southern Lava
LG Kansas City Sweet
LG Memphis
LG Carolina Gold
LG Southern Lava
SM House Dill Ranch
SM BBQ Ranch
SM Alabama White
SM Mississippi Comeback
SM Cajun Remoulade
SM Strawberry Vinaigrette
SM Bleu Cheese
SM Nacho Cheese
LG House Dill Ranch
LG BBQ Ranch
LG Alabama White
LG Mississippi Comeback
LG Cajun Remoulade
LG Strawberry Vinaigrette
LG Bleu Cheese
Sauce Bottles
Meat By The Pound
A la Carte Sides
Drinks
Desserts
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
WE'LL RUB YOU THE RIGHT WAY!
336 Moore Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761