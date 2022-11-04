Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ellie's Baked Eggs

1865 Orchard Ave

San Leandro, CA 94577

The B.S.F. Top
Baked French Toast
Chorizo Top

Baked Eggs

The Original

$10.50

Our signature baked eggs seasoned to perfection with a cheesy bottom layer

Margarita Top

$12.95

Tomatoes adn fresh basil sauteed in olive oil and fresh garlic

Mushroom Top

$12.95

Sliced portobello mushroom sautéed with Garlic and Balsamic glaze

The B.S.F. Top

$13.95

A marriage of bacon, spinach, and feta cheese

Corned Beef and Potatoes Bake

$14.95

Slow cooked corned beef on top of smashed potato egg make.

Chorizo Top

$15.50

Chorizo Sautéed with onions and bell peppers garnished with grilled Jalapeño

Caramelized Chicken and Onion Top

$15.50

Sweet soy marinated chicken with caramelized onion

Skirt and Chimi Top

$19.50

Skirt steak grilled on an open fire, sliced with a generouse drizzle of our house made chimichurri

Sweets

Daily Baked Goods

$4.50

Our fresh daily, made from scratch baked goods

Baked French Toast

$13.95

Cubed Bread soaked in our sweet cinnamon egg mixture and baked in the oven

Pancake Bake

$13.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, shaved carrots, red onions. grape tomatoes, with a parmesan cheese garnish

Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken Salad

$13.95

Freshly cooked marinated chicken on a bed of greens with sliced oranges, shaved carrots, and red onion

Steak Salad

$18.50

Sliced steak on a bed of arugula tossed in a simple lime vinaigrette garnished with grape tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Open Faced Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Homemade chicken salad, baked with melted cheese on a bed of greens

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$14.50

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Locally sourced Acme Bakery bread, sweet and spicy marinated chicken on a bed of arugula with carrot and red onion slaw and garnished with cilantro

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.50

Steak Sandwich

$19.50

Locally sourced bread, layer of sauteed onions and bell peppers, steak slices with melted parmeasan garnished with spicy green aioli

Sides

Arugula Salad

$3.50

2 Slices of White Toast

$3.50

Locally baked toast

2 Slices Of Whole Wheat Sour Toast

$3.50

Potatoes

$3.50

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Locally sourced chicken sausage grilled on open flame

Pork Breakfast Links

$5.00

Mini breakfast links packed with flavor

2 Slices of Bacon

$5.00

Premium artisan Bacon

Seasonal Fruit salad

$6.00

Seasonal fresh fruits tossed in unsweetened Greek yogurt

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla ice cream

Scoop of chicken Salad

$6.50

Beverage

Organic Apple Juice

$4.00

Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Whole Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Togo

Commuter Special

$5.00

Homemade baked good and small coffee for take out only

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Dedicated to using wholesome ingredients to make real delicious food for breakfast and lunch.

1865 Orchard Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577

Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
