Ellie's Farmhouse-Southington
No reviews yet
461 Queen Street
Southington, CT 06489
BREAKFAST
APPS BREAKFST
- DOUGHNUT BASKET**$6.99
Warm, fresh donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar.
- BANANA NUT BREAD**$6.99
2 slices of our fresh grilled banana nut bread with powdered sugar and whipped butter
- BACON EGG ROLLS**$7.99
Deep fried egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and a dipping sauce of your choice.
- SAUSAGE EGG ROLLS**$7.99
Deep fried egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, homemade cheese sauce, sausage, and a dipping sauce of your choice.
- SPINACH EGG ROLL**$7.99
Deep fried egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, homemade cheese sauce, spinach, and a dipping sauce of your choice.
- 4pc MAPLE BACON**$7.99
4 strips of crispy maple bacon over cinnamon raisin toast
- 6pc MAPLE BACON**$10.99
6 strips of crispy maple bacon over cinnamon raisin toast
- OATMEAL**$4.99
Steel-cut organic oats with brown sugar
- AVOCADO TOAST**$7.99
Avocado toast with garlic, cilantro, and olive oil on your choice of toast
- PARFAIT**$5.99
Vanilla yogurt, berries, granola, honey, and whipped cream
OMELETTE
- WESTERN OMELETTE$14.49
Onions, peppers, ham, cheddar cheese
- MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE$14.49
Onions, Kalamata olives, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta and basil pesto
- CHEESY EGGS & HASH OMELETTE$14.99
Ellie's classic homemade corned beef hash with homemade cheese sauce
- MEATLOVERS$14.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese
- BARBACOA BOMBLETTE$14.99
Shredded barbacoa with caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, and bbq sauce
BENNIE
BARNYARD SPECIALS
- CALIFORNIAN$12.99
2 cage free eggs any style, guacamole over quinoa hashbrowns, chipotle aioli, and a side of sweet potatoes
- VEGGIE BOWL$11.99
2 cage free eggs any style, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, over quinoa hash and sweet potatoes. topped with basil pesto
- THE SUNNY SIDE$11.99
2 cage free eggs any style, served over crispy hashbrowns, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, topped with homemade hollandaise
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES$14.99
4 crispy fried chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle, drizzled with cinnamon maple syrup, sriracha lime ranch, topped with bacon, and scallions.
- BAJA GRILL$15.49
2 cage free eggs, shredded barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, jalapeños, black beans, fresh guacamole, pepper jack & chipotle aioli with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries
- BARBACOA STREET TACOS$15.49
3 corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, black beans, shredded barbacoa beef, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, and pico de gallo with sriracha lime ranch