Ellie's imageView gallery

Ellie's

918 Reviews

$$

204 Orange Ave,

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Popular Items

Lasagna
Tagliatelle
Gnocchi

Shared

Parker House Rolls

$15.00

Caviar, whipped calabrian chili butter

Bread Board

$15.00

grilled sourdough, caviar butter, apple mostardo, pork butter, seasonal accoutrements

Arancini

$12.00

persimmon almond romesco, brown butter creme fraiche

Steak Tartare

$16.00

caviar aioli, black garlic, crispy capers

Burrata

$16.00

Truffle honey, pesto, sourdough

Meatballs

$15.00

beef, pork, tomato sugo, ricotta, grilled bread

Grilled Bread with Pork Butter

$5.00

sourdough, pickled veggies

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Seasonal Crudo

$17.00

black garlic, serrano, herbs, sesame seeds

Truffle Fries

$9.00

chives, pecorino, fried egg aioli

Salads

Shrimp & Melon

$15.00

persian cucumber, serrano chile, mint, crème fraiche vinaigrette

Ellie’s Caesar

$12.00

seasonal vegetables, aged parmesan, breadcrumbs, grilled lemon

Kale Salad

$14.00

barlett pears, fourme d'ambert, carrot puree, brown butter balsamic, housemade granola

Grilled Romaine

$14.00

prosciutto, confit tomatoes, buttermilk dressing

Veggies

Spiced Carrots

$14.00

marinated beets, barlett pears, carrot hummus, feta, pepitas

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

smoked eggplant puree, pistachio dukkah

Garnet Yam

$13.00

Fried egg aioli, pickled red onion, sesame seeds, herbs

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

andouille sausage, brown butter saba, blue cheese

Coal Roasted Corn

$14.00

grilled Long Beach mushrooms, house made chili jam, black truffle, popped sorghum

Handmade Pasta

Chittara Pomodoro

$16.00

roasted garlic, tomatoes, shallots, burrata, oregano

Ravioli

$24.00

sweet corn, truffle honey, roasted pearl onions, crispy kale

Gnocchi

$26.00

Pork ragu, bone marrow butter, sherry vinegar

Lasagna

$21.00

ricotta, italian sausage

Tagliatelle

$24.00

shrimp, n'duja, serrano chili, creme fraiche

Farfalle

$29.00

english peas, pancetta, fennel

Pappardelle

$26.00

Basil pesto, mushroom blend, Serrano, bread crumbs, chili oil

Agnolotti

$28.00

carrot soubise, duckconfit, mascarpone

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Vegan Cavatelli

$22.00

Entrees

BBQ Short Rib

$34.00

summer succotash, corn puree

Ellie’s Burger

$15.00

Two 4 oz patties, aged cheddar, fry sauce, and carmelized onions

Yogurt Marinated Half Chicken

$24.00

turmeric cous cous, persimmon romesco (contains almonds), cucumber yogurt

Whole Fish

$34.00

cauliflower puree, pistachio gremolata, herb salad

Lamb Rack

$35.00

mediterranean spices, harissa labneh, chili jam, marinated cucumbers

Dessert

Buttermilk Skillet Cake

Buttermilk Skillet Cake

$14.00

With macerated pears and salted vanilla gelato

Dark Chocolate Cremeux

$12.00

fresh whipped cream, olive oil, peanuts, lemon zest

Gelato with Bruleed Stone Fruit

$9.00Out of stock

Scoop of Gelato

$3.50

Specials

Steak Bernaise

$48.00

pommes aligot, long beach mushrooms, horseradish gremolata

Coal Roasted Sablefish

$21.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

