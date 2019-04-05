Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ellie's Farmhouse

142 Reviews

$$

436 Broadway

Methuen, MA 01844

Breakfast Appetizers

AVOCADO TOAST

$5.99

BANANA NUT BREAD

$5.99

SPINACH EGG ROLL

$6.99

DOUGHNUT BASKET

$6.99

4pc MAPLE BACON

$6.99

OATMEAL

$4.99

PARFAIT

$5.49

BACON EGG ROLLS

$6.99

SAUSAGE EGG ROLLS

$6.99

6pc Maple Bacon

$9.49

Classics

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$11.49

CLASSIC FARMHOUSE

$10.49

FARMHOUSE PLATTER

$12.99

Omelette

WESTERN OMELETTE

$13.99

MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE

$13.99

CHEESY EGGS & HASH OMELETTE

$13.99

BARBACOA BOMB-LETTE

$14.49

MEATLOVERS

$13.99

Bennie

BARNYARD BENNIE

$11.99

HASH BENNIE

$11.99

LAGUNA BENNIE

$11.99

BLT BENNIE

$11.99

BARNYARD SPECIALS

BAJA GRILL

$15.49

CALIFORNIAN

$11.99

VEGGIE BOWL

$11.49

THE SUNNY SIDE

$11.49

BARBACOA TACO'S

$15.49

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$14.99

Griddle

BANANA FRENCH

$10.49

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.99

FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

HEALTHY CAKES

$9.99

PANCAKES

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.49

HANGOVER BURGER

$13.49

RICK'S PICK

$10.49

HEALTHY CHOICE

$9.99

Breakfast Sides

1 EGG ANY STYLE

$1.99

SIDE 3 BACON

$3.99

SIDE BAGEL

$3.99

SIDE BAKED BEANS

$4.49

SIDE BARBACOA

$5.99

SIDE BISCUIT

$2.00

SIDE CHEESY FRIES

$3.99

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$2.99

SIDE FRESH FRUIT

$3.49

SIDE FRIES

$2.99

SIDE HAM STEAK

$3.49

SIDE HASH

$4.49

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$2.99

SIDE HOMEFRIES

$2.99

SIDE MAPLE BACON

$5.49

SIDE 1 PANCAKE

$2.99

SIDE QUINOA HASHBROWNS

$3.49

SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.49

SIDE SAUSAGE PATTY

$3.49

SIDE SWEET POTATO

$3.49

SIDE TOAST

$1.99

SIDE TOTS

$2.99

Cinn/Reg Maple Syrup

$1.99

2 EGGS

$3.99

SIDE BERRIES

$3.99

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE 1 Healthy Cake

$3.99

Maple Cream

$2.00

Side Chipolte

$0.50

Side Siracha Lime Ranch

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Beverages

CAPPUCINO

$3.95

CHAI TEA

$3.49

CHAI LATTE

$3.99

COFFEE

$2.99

COLD BREW

$5.99

DECAF

$2.99

DECAF CAPPUCINO

$3.49

DECAF DBL ESPRESSO

$3.49

DECAF ESPRESSO

$2.99

DECAF LATTE

$3.99

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.49

ESPRESSO

$2.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.29

HOT TEA

$2.99

ICED COFFEE

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

LATTE

$4.15

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.29

DIET PEPSI

$3.29

DR PEPPER

$3.29

GINGERALE

$3.29

Apple Juice

$3.49

HOUSE CRANBERRY

$3.49

HOUSE OJ

$3.49

LEMONADE

$3.29

FRESH OJ

$4.99

MILK

$3.29

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.29

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.29

PEPSI

$3.29

SIERRA MIST

$3.29

V 8 JUICE

$3.49

SOBE

$3.29

SODA WATER

$2.49

TONIC

$3.29

GUAVA JUICE

$3.49

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$3.49

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29

Kid Breakfast

KID 1 EGG & BACON

$4.99

INCLUDES BEVERAGE

KID FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$4.99

INCLUDES BEVERAGE

KID PANCAKE

$4.99

INCLUDES BEVERAGE

KID WAFFLE

$4.99

INCLUDES BEVERAGE

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Ellie's Farmhouse is a breakfast and lunch restaurant offering made from scratch food, speciality cocktails and locally sourced ingredients.

436 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844

