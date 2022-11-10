A map showing the location of Ellie's Irish Pub of WinchesterView gallery

Ellie's Irish Pub of Winchester

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

168 North Loudoun Street

Winchester, VA 22601

Order Again

Popular Items

Colcannon Bowl
Lizzie's Cottage Pie
Fish And Chips

Shareable

Ellie's Soda Bread

Ellie's Soda Bread

$2.00

$1 for reach order sold is donated to Fisher House Foundation

Pretzel Rarebit

Pretzel Rarebit

$14.00

Savory Guinness cheese sauce served with Bavarian pretzel

Patsy's Poutine

Patsy's Poutine

$12.00

Frites, fried cheese curds, corned beef, demi-glace, rarebit, scallions

Chips And Dips

Chips And Dips

$11.00

House fried potato chips, cool Guinness onion dip, hummus

Boxty Bites

Boxty Bites

$12.00

Potato croquettes, corned beef, cheese, cabbage, horseradish cream sauce...

Mussels From Brussels

Mussels From Brussels

$16.00

PEI mussels steamed in white wine butter sauce over a bed of frites

Locked & Loaded

Locked & Loaded

$14.00

Russet potato skins, cheddar, Dubliner, house smoked pulled pork, ranch, scallions

Greens & Bowls

Farm House

Farm House

$5.00

Farm greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Fresh chopped romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded pecorino

Colcannon Cup

Colcannon Cup

$5.00

Creamy soup with Irish bacon, potato, and cabbage

Colcannon Bowl

$7.00

Creamy soup with Irish bacon, potato, and cabbage

Irish Onion Cup

Irish Onion Cup

$5.00

Caramelized onions, savory beef broth, broiled crostini with Dubliner and Swiss cheeses

Irish Onion Bowl

$7.00

Caramelized onions, savory beef broth, broiled crostini with Dubliner and Swiss cheeses

Ellie's Wedge

Ellie's Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg wedge, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, and croutons

Sammies

The Ellie's Classic

The Ellie's Classic

$14.00

Two fresh pressed angus burger patties, American cheese, bacon, Guinness onions, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato

Country Boy Cubano

Country Boy Cubano

$15.00

Smoked pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss and yellow mustard on a panini pressed hoagie roll

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$14.00

Curry chicken salad, cashew, celery, onions, fresh cilantro, ciabatta roll

Killybegs Sandwich

Killybegs Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered haddock filet, tartar sauce, coleslaw, hoagie roll

The Good Stuff

Gaelic Tacos

Gaelic Tacos

$14.00

Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 isle dressing on a trio of flour tortillas

Lizzie's Cottage Pie

Lizzie's Cottage Pie

$18.00

Herb braised beef and pork, onions, celery, carrots, peas, corn, broiled under a crown of mashed potatoes

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$17.00

Harp lager battered and GBD fried cod with frites, mushy peas, tartar sauce, and coleslaw

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.00

Low and slow corned beef, tender potatoes, vegetables

Bangers And Mash

Bangers And Mash

$17.00

Two Irish style pork bangers with mashed potatoes demi-glace, and classic mushy peas

Side Dishes

Small Farmhouse

Small Farmhouse

$5.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Mcgehee Junior

$9.00

Sweetness

Brownie Sundae De Luxe

Brownie Sundae De Luxe

$8.00
Irish Soda Bread Pudding

Irish Soda Bread Pudding

$8.00

Sunday Brunch

Gravy Train

$14.00

Flapjacks

$12.00

Irish Breakfast

$16.00

Classic Benny

$14.00

Side Flapjacks

$10.00

Waffles

Add Bacon

$5.00

Bacon

Add Toast

$3.00

Toast

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

168 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA 22601

chop stick café
4.6 • 4,384
207 N Kent St Winchester, VA 22601
Vibrassa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester
No Reviews
North Kent Street Winchester, VA 22601
Macado's - Winchester
4.3 • 2,213
121 N Loudoun St Winchester, VA 22601
CrepeWorx
No Reviews
158 N. Loudoun St. Winchester, VA 22601
Cafe Del Sol - Winchester
4.6 • 2,582
50 Featherbed Ln Winchester, VA 22601
81 Bar & Grill
No Reviews
360 Gateway Drive Winchester, VA 22603
