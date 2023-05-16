  • Home
Ellie's Table at The Boardwalk 18565 Jamboree Rd Suite 175

No reviews yet

18565 Jamboree Rd Suite 175

Irvine, CA 92612

Beverage Menu

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Americano 12oz

$3.00

Americano 20z

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.20

Latte

$4.50

Churro Latte

$5.50

Mocha Latte

$5.25

Honey Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Honey Lavendar Latte

$5.65

Red Eye 12oz

$3.20

Red Eye 20oz

$4.10

Cortado

$3.50

Flat White

$4.00

Dirty Pumpkin Chai

$5.35

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.85

Italian Cappuccino

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.25

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.00

Drip Coffee 20oz

$3.50

Cold Brew 12oz

$3.50

Cold Brew 20oz

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$3.70

Cafe Au Lait 20oz

$4.20

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte 20oz

$5.00

Matcha Latte 12oz

$6.00

Matcha Latte 20oz

$6.50

Tumeric Latte 12oz

$5.10

Tumeric Latte 20oz

$5.60

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.70

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.20

Tea Steamer 12oz

$4.00

Tea Steamer 20oz

$4.85

Steamer 12oz

$2.85

Steamer 20oz

$3.30

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Strawberry Lavender Lemonade

$4.75

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.50

Orange Juice 20oz

$4.25

Perrier

$3.25

Arrowhead Water

$2.00

La Croix

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$3.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7UP

$2.00

Diet 7UP

$2.00

Pure Leaf

$3.50

Canada Dry

$2.00

Wilson Cold Brew

$5.00

Food Menu

Breakfast

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Sausage, Eggs, & Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Bacon, Eggs, Scallions, & Pepper Jack Cheese

Healthy Egg White Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Herbs De Provence, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, & Boursin Cheese

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Homestyle Potatoes, Soyrizo, & Black Beans

Chile Relleno Quiche

$8.50

Classic Chile Relleno & Bacon

Vegetarian Quiche

$8.50

Garlic Mushroom, Onion Jam, & Gruyere

Bacon Quiche

$8.50

Bacon, Onions, & Havarti Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Palm

$6.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Palm

$6.00

Egg & Cheese Palm

$4.50

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Tortilla chips cooked in red and green salsa topped with eggs any style, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream and green onion.

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.25

Egg, cheddar cheese, green onion, and bacon or sausage on a ciabatta roll.

Ellie’s Breakfast Combo

$12.00

Two eggs served any style, with thick cut bacon or sausage patty and Jay’s homestyle potatoes.

Mission Omelette

$12.50

Mushrooms sauteed in garlic, onion, salt & pepper, spinach. Garnished with sliced tomatoes, green onion and goat cheese. Choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or crushed avocado.

Ken's Loaded Potatoes

$8.50

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Sausage Patty

$3.75

Side of Eggs

$4.00

Side of Jay’s Homestyle Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$2.75

Side of Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

Side of Toast

$2.50

Lunch

Pear Salad

$5.75

Asian Kale Salad

$5.75

Golden Beet Salad

$5.75

Broccoli Bacon Salad

$4.50

Greek Quinoa Salad

$4.00

Agave Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.50

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$6.25

Ellie's Pasta Salad

$4.50

Jay's Famous Palm Sandwich

$3.50

Tarragon Palm Sandwich

$4.50

Jay’s Famous Cheese Roll stuffed with tarragon chicken salad.

2 Palm & 1 Salad

$11.00

2 Salad & 1 Palm

$12.00

Salad Trio

$12.00

Turkey Focaccia

$6.75

Thinly sliced turkey with sundried tomato aioli on freshly baked focaccia bread.

Vegetarian Focaccia

$6.25

Buffalo mozzarella, arugula and radicchio blend, tomato, fig balsamic glaze, red onion, and pesto aioli on focaccia bread.

Soup Of The Week 12oz

$5.50

Soup Of The Week 16oz

$7.00

Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.00

Ciabatta bread, tomato, arugula, tri tip, garlic aioli and chimichurri.

Sundried Tomato Blt

$10.00

Thick cut bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado mash and sundried tomato aioli on homemade toasted whole grain bread.

The Reuben

$13.50

A hearty helping of pastrami topped with sauerkraut, pickles, melted swiss cheese, dijon mustard, 1000 island dressing, on toasted marble rye bread.

Ellie’s Burger

$14.50

6oz ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, bacon, avocado mash, 1000 island dressing on Jay’s famous cheese roll.

Cheeseburger

$10.00

6oz ground beef patty and cheddar cheese on Jay’s famous cheese roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Club Sandwich

$13.50

Say Cheese Melt

$8.50

ADD chicken breast

$4.50

Side of Egg Salad

$3.00

Side of Tuna Salad

$3.00

Cheese roll

$0.75

Chips

$2.00

Side of Aioli

$0.50

Add Lettuce & Tomato

$0.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Pastries

Traditional Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.00

Onion Mushroom Brie Croissant

$6.00

Mini Almond Croissant

$3.25

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Mini Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Honey Whiskey Pecan Sticky Bun

$4.85

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Gluten-Free Vegan Muffin

$4.35

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Signature Kouign Amann

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Danish

$4.75

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Mixed Berry Crostata

$5.50

Desserts

Ellie's Famous Carrot Cake

$4.75

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Tres Leches

$4.75

Rice Crispy

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
