American
Bars & Lounges
Ellington in the Park
450 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Beautiful Outdoor location in Riverside Park, offering Take Out & Dine In
Location
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York, NY 10025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater - 547 River Rd
No Reviews
547 River Rd Edgewater, NJ 07020
View restaurant