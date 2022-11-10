Ellington in the Park imageView gallery
Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Fries
Kid's Mini Burger w/ Fries

Appetizers

Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

BBQ Wings

$14.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fries

$8.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

Open Food

Salads and Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

$13.00

with Garlic Croutons

Riverside Quinoa

$15.00

Quinoa, Arugula, Artichoke & Hearts of Palm, Avocado, roasted peppers, chickpeas, tomato, almonds, feta, honey pepper vinaigrette

Apple Salad

$14.00

granny smith apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese over mixed greens - lemon vinaigrette

ABLT

$13.00

avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato on 7 Grain bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Wrap

$14.00

Burgers

The Park w/ Fries

$18.00

Provolone, Garlic Mayo

Build Your Own Burger

$16.00

served with Fries & your choice of toppings

Veggie Burger

$15.00

sweet potato fries

Beyond Burger

$16.00

sundried tomato, garlic pesto, arugula & red onion

Street Eats

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

swiss, cheddar, pepper jack

Chicken & Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

swiss, cheddar, pepper jack

Falafel Pita

$14.00

crispy falafel balls, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, w/spicy tahini sauce

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Avocado cream, Red Cabbage, Mango & Cucumber Salsa

Street Corn

$6.00

queso fresco, chipotle aioli, lime wedge

Old Fashioned Dog

$6.00Out of stock

brown mustard and sauerkraut

Spicy Dog

$6.00

Chipotle Aioli, Spicy Onions

Pretzel Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Spicy Mustard

Giant Pretzel

$10.00Out of stock

Bier Fest Dog

$13.00

Pizza

Fig, Goats Cheese & Arugula

The Duke

$15.00Out of stock

Goat cheese,arugula,fig

Margarita Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Basil, chopped tomatoes & mozzarella

Smokey Swine

$14.00Out of stock

tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni

Kids Menu

Kid's Mini Burger w/ Fries

$9.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers w/ Side

$9.00

Kid's Hot Dog w/ Side

$9.00

Apple juice

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Brownie

$3.00

Big Shanes Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

NA Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pitcher Lemonade/Iced Tea

$15.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade

$4.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Open Drink

Cocktails

Lillet Spritz

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Park Moscow Mule

$13.00

Summer Sangria

$13.00Out of stock

Campari Spritz

$13.00

Negroni

$17.00

Dark and stormy

$13.00

Draft Beer

Radeberger

$9.00

Lagunitas

$9.00

Sam Adams

$9.00Out of stock

Allgauer

$9.00Out of stock

Pitchers

$32.00

Canned Beer

White Claw BlackCherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Montauk

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

All Day IPA

$7.00

Special Can Beer

$5.00

La Batt Blue

$4.00

Narragansett

$7.00

Polished Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Dog Fish Sea Quench

$5.00Out of stock

Down East Cider

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00Out of stock

Bucket

$39.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

$12.00Out of stock

Wine Special

$8.00

Cabernet

$12.00Out of stock

Rose

$12.00

Wine Bottle

$42.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Premium Liquor

Premium Tequilla

$17.00

Premium Vodka

$15.00

Premium Gin

$15.00

Premium Wiskey

$17.00

Premium Rum

$15.00

Premium Mezcal

$17.00

House Liquor

House Vodka

$13.00

House Wiskey

$13.00

House Tequila

$13.00

House Rum

$13.00

House Gin

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beautiful Outdoor location in Riverside Park, offering Take Out & Dine In

Website

Location

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York, NY 10025

Directions

Gallery
Ellington in the Park image
Ellington in the Park image

