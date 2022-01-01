Elliott’s Pizzeria Elliott’s Pizzeria
7650 US 60 W
Farmers, KY 40351
Starters
Pizza Garlic Bread
A garlicky flavored golden bread with our specialty pizza sauce topped with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese (3)
Pizza Sliders
Cheesy and buttery pizza sliders made on sweet rolls with pepperoni and mozzarella, then topped with parmesan. (3)
Mini Calzones
A miniature take on your favorite stuffed Italian dish. 2 toppings of your choice layered with our signature sauce and mozzarella cheese. (3)
Breadsticks
Classic breadsticks cooked to a golden brown with loads of savory flavor. Served with marinara sauce.
Breadsticks With Cheese
Classic breadsticks cooked to a golden brown covered with our 100% Wisconsin cheese. Served with marinara.
House Salad (TO GO)
Tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, croutons, bacon and eggs over a bed of crisp lettuce.
Side Salad
Create Your Own Slider
Pasta
Baked Spaghetti
Zesty sauce combined with tomatoes and spaghetti noodles, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked to a melty perfection. Includes garlic bread and side salad.
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine tossed with butter and parmesan cheese combined with a creamy layer of alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.
Baked Lasagna
Baked layers of pasta sheets nestled in rich mozzarella and ricotta cheeses layered with meats and our specialty pizza sauce. Served with garlic bread and a side salad
Dessert
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
10oz Melty, Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie For The Whole Family To Share Topped With A Scoop Of UDF Vanilla Ice Cream
Double Chocolate Brownie Pie
10oz of Double Chocolate Brownie For The Whole Family To Share Topped With A Scoop Of UDF Vanilla Ice Cream
UDF Ice Cream
Hand dipped UDF ice cream
Cookies
Pizza
Cave Run Lake Supreme 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, black and green olives, mushrooms and banano peppers covered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses over our specialty pizza sauce.
Elliott’s Philly 16"
Thinly sliced ribeye covered in onions, green peppers and mushrooms layered with provolone cheese.
Twin Knob Hawaiian Beach 16"
Cooked ham and pineapole covered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses over our specialty pizza sauce.
Stoney Cove Meats 16"
Pepperoni, beef topping, pork or spicy Italian sausage, ham and bacon covered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses over our specialty pizza sauce.
Muskie Bend Boom Boom 16"
Grilled chicken cooked to tender perfection layered over a bed of blended 100% Wisconsin cheeses drizzled with Boom Boom sauce for an added spicy flavor.
Billy’s Branch Veggies 16"
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, jalapeños, green peppers and black and green olives covered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses over our specialty pizza sauce.
The Spillway BBQ 16"
Tender grilled chicken drizzled in delicious BBQ sauce smothered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses.
Subs
Stromboli
Hoagie steak patty topped with pizza sauce and melty mozzarella cheese with banana peppers
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced ribeye smothered in grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms drizzled in A1 Sauce
Italian Sub
Salami capicola and ham layered with provolone cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles and green peppers topped with olive oil to taste.
Meatball Sub
Oversized meatballs layered with mozzarella cheese and our specialty pizza sauce
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
Tender grilled chicken slices layered with bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with ranch sauce.
Kids Menu
Create Your Own
Extra Dressings
2 Liters (Delivery & Carryout ONLY)
