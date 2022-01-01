Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elliott’s Pizzeria Elliott’s Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

7650 US 60 W

Farmers, KY 40351

Starters

Pizza Garlic Bread

$6.29

A garlicky flavored golden bread with our specialty pizza sauce topped with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese (3)

Pizza Sliders

$6.29

Cheesy and buttery pizza sliders made on sweet rolls with pepperoni and mozzarella, then topped with parmesan. (3)

Mini Calzones

$7.49

A miniature take on your favorite stuffed Italian dish. 2 toppings of your choice layered with our signature sauce and mozzarella cheese. (3)

Breadsticks

$7.99

Classic breadsticks cooked to a golden brown with loads of savory flavor. Served with marinara sauce.

Breadsticks With Cheese

$7.00+

Classic breadsticks cooked to a golden brown covered with our 100% Wisconsin cheese. Served with marinara.

House Salad (TO GO)

$6.99

Tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, croutons, bacon and eggs over a bed of crisp lettuce.

Side Salad

$2.99

Create Your Own Slider

$6.29

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$9.99

Zesty sauce combined with tomatoes and spaghetti noodles, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked to a melty perfection. Includes garlic bread and side salad.

Fettucine Alfredo

$9.99

Fettucine tossed with butter and parmesan cheese combined with a creamy layer of alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.

Baked Lasagna

$9.99

Baked layers of pasta sheets nestled in rich mozzarella and ricotta cheeses layered with meats and our specialty pizza sauce. Served with garlic bread and a side salad

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

$4.99

10oz Melty, Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie For The Whole Family To Share Topped With A Scoop Of UDF Vanilla Ice Cream

Double Chocolate Brownie Pie

$4.99

10oz of Double Chocolate Brownie For The Whole Family To Share Topped With A Scoop Of UDF Vanilla Ice Cream

UDF Ice Cream

$3.00+

Hand dipped UDF ice cream

Cookies

$3.50

Pizza

Cave Run Lake Supreme 16"

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, black and green olives, mushrooms and banano peppers covered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses over our specialty pizza sauce.

Elliott’s Philly 16"

$19.99

Thinly sliced ribeye covered in onions, green peppers and mushrooms layered with provolone cheese.

Twin Knob Hawaiian Beach 16"

$16.99

Cooked ham and pineapole covered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses over our specialty pizza sauce.

Stoney Cove Meats 16"

$19.99

Pepperoni, beef topping, pork or spicy Italian sausage, ham and bacon covered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses over our specialty pizza sauce.

Muskie Bend Boom Boom 16"

$16.99

Grilled chicken cooked to tender perfection layered over a bed of blended 100% Wisconsin cheeses drizzled with Boom Boom sauce for an added spicy flavor.

Billy’s Branch Veggies 16"

$19.99

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, jalapeños, green peppers and black and green olives covered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses over our specialty pizza sauce.

The Spillway BBQ 16"

$16.99

Tender grilled chicken drizzled in delicious BBQ sauce smothered in 100% Wisconsin Cheeses.

Subs

Stromboli

$7.99

Hoagie steak patty topped with pizza sauce and melty mozzarella cheese with banana peppers

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.99

Thinly sliced ribeye smothered in grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms drizzled in A1 Sauce

Italian Sub

$7.99

Salami capicola and ham layered with provolone cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles and green peppers topped with olive oil to taste.

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Oversized meatballs layered with mozzarella cheese and our specialty pizza sauce

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$7.99

Tender grilled chicken slices layered with bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with ranch sauce.

Wings

Traditional

$6.99+

Boneless

$6.99+

Kids Menu

Little Minnows Meal

$7.99

9" 1 topping with mozzarella cheese and our speciality pizza sauce. Served with drink and bag of chips

Mini Dogs

$4.99

6 Mini Corn Dogs served with a drink and bag of chips

Create Your Own

Traditional Crust

$7.00+

Cheese and Sauce

Crunchy Thin Crust (14” ONLY)

$12.00

Cheese and Sauce

Cauliflower Crust (10” ONLY)

$10.00

Cheese and Sauce

Monday Special

$24.00

Crustless

$5.00

Calzones

Stuffed Calzone

$7.99

Our Calzones stuffed with cheese

Extra Dressings

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra French

$1.00

Extra Italian

$1.00

Extra Vinaigrette

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Low Fat Ranch

$1.00

Extra Garlic Butter

$1.00

Extra Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Boom Boom Sauce

$1.00

2 Liters (Delivery & Carryout ONLY)

Pepsi

$3.39

Mt. Dew

$3.39

Dt. Pepsi

$3.39

Ale-8

Non-Returnable Bottle

$1.25
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7650 US 60 W, Farmers, KY 40351

Directions

