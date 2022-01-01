  • Home
  Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

No reviews yet

12537 Lake City Way Northeast

Seattle, WA 98125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

House Beer ToGo

Organic Demolition Ale - ToGo

Organic Demolition Ale - ToGo

$12.99+

Imperial IPA - ABV 7.25% IBU: 90 - An Elliott Bay Classic Imperial IPA with lots of citrus and pine from late hop additions. Bronze medal winner at the 2003 Great American Beer Festival in the American Strong Pale Ale category for the balance it strikes between malt depth and hoppy goodness.

Organic Elliott Pay IPA - ToGo

Organic Elliott Pay IPA - ToGo

$12.99+

Northwest IPA - ABV: 6.0% IBU: 31 - An Elliott Bay classic with a strong hop flavor with a dry and clean finish and aroma of tropical fruit.

Organic North Atlantic Haze - ToGo

Organic North Atlantic Haze - ToGo

$12.99+

Hazy IPA - ABV: 5.1% IBU: 35 - An easy-drinking cloudy IPA designed to maximize hop aroma and flavor. Brewed with an heirloom farmhouse yeast strain. Tropical hop flavor, medium body, smooth, session-able.

Elliott Bay Pilsner - ToGo

Elliott Bay Pilsner - ToGo

$12.99+

Czech Style Pilsner - ABV: 5.0% IBU: 20 - A golden Pilsner with noticeable herbal notes and a smooth finish of medium hop bitterness followed by a grainy-sweet malt character. This lager, which spends 30-45 days in a tank, uses bottom-fermenting yeast and long conditioning times at cold temperatures to deliver a clear, tasty beer.

Boat Beer - ToGo

Boat Beer - ToGo

$12.99+

Dry-Hopped Lager - ABV 5.0% IBU 23 - A Northwest summer-time Lager hopped with Samba and Mosaic hops, perfect for cruising the Salish Sea. Boat Beer has tropical fruit notes of mango, pineapple, and peaches and a clean malt flavor with juicy hop notes.

Baja Lager - ToGo

Baja Lager - ToGo

$12.99+

Mexican-style Lager - ABV: 4.5% IBU: 14 - Slight corn and grass notes balanced with a clean hop flavor finish. Baja Lager is light, crisp, and particularly refreshing.

Organic No Doubt Stout - ToGo

Organic No Doubt Stout - ToGo

$12.99+

Oatmeal Stout - ABV: 6.5% IBU: 34 - A full body and silky smooth Stout with a rich and robust flavor sporting a malty aroma + mild bitterness.

Organic Chocolate Porter - ToGo

Organic Chocolate Porter - ToGo

$12.99+

Robust Porter - ABV: 6.75% IBU: 33 - A dark chocolate flavor, mild bitterness, and creamy head. Brewed with 10lbs of Theo Organic Roasted Peruvian Cocoa Nibs.

Organic Fauntleroy Imperial Stout - ToGo

Organic Fauntleroy Imperial Stout - ToGo

$12.99+

Imperial Stout - ABV: 9.2% IBU: 92 - A full body Stout with a chocolate sweetness and coffee bitterness, alcoholic, and relatively dry for all the booze.

Fort Road Fresh Hop - ToGo

Fort Road Fresh Hop - ToGo

$12.99+

Fresh Hop IPA - ABV 5.75% IBU 35 - Brewed with newly harvested hops from Virgil Gamache Farms that preserve delicate herbal and resiny flavors.

Ambrosia Kriek - ToGo

Ambrosia Kriek - ToGo

$17.00

ABV: 5.3% - A classic sour red made from raspberry puree and Montmorency cherry puree with notes of fresh raspberries, tart cherries, red wine, and lactic acid. Time in Barrel: 15 & 17 months.

Bourbon Portside Barley Wine - ToGo

$17.00

Sour Bourbon Cherry Stout - ToGo

$17.00

Specials - ToGo

Poutine -

Poutine -

$13.00

House seasoned crispy French fries and chunks of salty, softened cheese curds, smothered in a tangy gravy. Garnished with fresh parsley.

Pretzel Turkey Burger -

Pretzel Turkey Burger -

$15.50

Turkey patty with melted swiss cheese, honey-cured bacon slices, fried onion ring and house made cranberry sauce on a pretzel burger bun. Served with sweet potato fries and a side of house-made gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie -

Chicken Pot Pie -

$17.00

Chicken, celery, onion, carrots, peas, potatoes, and sweet corn simmered in a savory cream sauce surrounded by puff pastry. Served A la carte.

Harvest Salad -

Harvest Salad -

$15.50

Romaine hearts covered with diced apples, candied pecans, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, honey-cured bacon bits and house made croutons, drizzled with maple-balsamic vinaigrette. Served with warm pita.

Apple Streudel -

Apple Streudel -

$8.45

Apple’s tossed with brown sugar, cinnamon, and raisins, in a puff pastry then baked until golden brown drizzled with a sugar glaze. Served with vanilla ice cream in a cup.

Appetizers - ToGo

Carnitas Tacos -

Carnitas Tacos -

$12.50

Chipotle pork, shredded cabbage, feta cheese, and pico de gallo on white corn tortillas with lime on the side.

Hoppin' Hummus -

Hoppin' Hummus -

$13.00

Tahini and garlic hummus served with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, fresh parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.

Fried ChuMinh Vegan Eggrolls -

Fried ChuMinh Vegan Eggrolls -

$12.75

Three hand-rolled Vietnamese eggrolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms and served with sweet chili garlic sauce on the side.

Spicy Chicken Wings -

Spicy Chicken Wings -

$14.00

Wings and drumettes tossed our own house-made hot sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery.

Elliott Bay Nachos -

Elliott Bay Nachos -

$14.75+

Colby jack, our daily chili, tomatoes, onions, olives, and jalapenos over our house-made tortilla chips. Chili served on the side for take-out orders.

Spinach Dip -

Spinach Dip -

$13.00

Spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Elliott Bay Fries -

Elliott Bay Fries -

$6.25+

A basket of our seasoned fries with a 4oz side of tarter sauce.

Onion Rings -

Onion Rings -

$13.00

Battered onion rings deep fried and served with chipotle aioli and BBQ sauce

Sweet Potato Fries -

Sweet Potato Fries -

$5.45

Soups/Salads - ToGo

Soup of the Day -

$6.50+

Chef's daily crafted soup, ask your server what today's is.

Chili of the Day -

$6.50+

Chef's daily selected chili, ask your server what today's is.

Bowl of Soup & Salad Combo -

$13.00

Soup with sourdough, and a side garden salad.

Bowl of Chili & Salad Combo -

$13.00

Chili with chips, and a side garden salad.

Pub Garden Salad

Pub Garden Salad

Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

Romaine with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons. Full salad served with warm pita.

Blue Buffalo B.L.A.T Salad -

Blue Buffalo B.L.A.T Salad -

$19.00

Crispy and spicy Buffalo chicken breast on romain with blue cheese dressing, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles amd warm pita.

Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -

Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -

$17.50

Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.

Steak Skewer Salad -

Steak Skewer Salad -

$17.00

Grilled herb-marinated Black Angus steak over fresh greens with herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, tomatoes, fried onion rings and warm pita.

Burgers - ToGo

Plain Jane -

Plain Jane -

$13.25

Just how it sounds, the Plain Jane has lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.

Cheese Burger -

Cheese Burger -

$14.00

Pick your cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.

Bacon Cheese Burger -

Bacon Cheese Burger -

$15.75

Bacon and your choice of cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.

Crumbled Blue & Bacon -

Crumbled Blue & Bacon -

$16.50

Crumbled blue cheese and bacon, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.

The Shroomer -

The Shroomer -

$15.75

Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.

Hawaii Five-O -

Hawaii Five-O -

$15.75

Teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple and swiss cheese, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.

No Doubt Stout BBQ Burger -

No Doubt Stout BBQ Burger -

$16.50

Swiss cheese, bacon, No Doubt Stout BBQ sauce and a fried onion ring, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.

California Avenue -

California Avenue -

$16.50

Named for our original location in West Seattle. Our first signature burger with swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole instead of pub sauce, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions under your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.

Sandwiches - ToGo

Imperial Reuben -

Imperial Reuben -

$17.00

Thinly slices corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, No Doubt Stout-braised kraut and pub sauce on grilled marble rye bread.

Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -

Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -

$16.00

Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.

Cuban Sandwich -

Cuban Sandwich -

$16.00

Pressed sandwich with Black Forest ham, turkey, pulled pork, pepperoni and melted swiss with spicy Alembic Pale mustard and dill pickles.

Seared Tofu Sandwich -

Seared Tofu Sandwich -

$17.00

Seared chili garlic-marinated tofu with sliced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, red onions, cilantro garlic sauce and avocado on sourdough served with curry aioli and pickled veggies on the side.

Smoked Turkey Bacon & Swiss -

Smoked Turkey Bacon & Swiss -

$17.00

Smoked turkey, swiss cheese, and crispy bacon on grilled sourdough bread. Served with honey mustard ale sauce on the side.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

Chicken thigh brined in Jalapenos and buttermilk, panko breaded and deep fried with pepperjack cheese, mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a spent grain bun. Served with chipotle aioli on the side.

Plates - ToGo

Ahi Tacos -

Ahi Tacos -

$16.75

Southwest seasoned Ahi tuna seared medium rare, fresh cilantro lime coleslaw wrapped in flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and lime on the side.

Luna Cod Tacos -

Luna Cod Tacos -

$14.75

American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil, on white corn tortillas with chipotle aioli, colby jack and shredded cabbage. Served with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and lime on the side.

Chicken Tenders -

Chicken Tenders -

$15.75

Served with honey mustard ale sauce and ranch on the side.

Luna Fish and Chips

Luna Fish and Chips

American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil. Served with lemon, tartar sauce, and fresh cilantro lime coleslaw on the side.

Kid Chow - ToGo

Kids Burger -

Kids Burger -

$7.50

Natural beef patty broiled & served on a spent grain bun with fries. Add cheese for $1.00.

Kids Cheeseburger -

Kids Cheeseburger -

$8.50
Kids Chicken Tender Plate -

Kids Chicken Tender Plate -

$7.50

Tender white meat fried golden brown, served with fries and a side of ranch.

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -

$7.50

Your basic grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with the crust cut off. Served with fries.

Kids Fish and Chips -

Kids Fish and Chips -

$8.00

A piece of our delicious cod and french fries, just like Mom and Dad eat only smaller. Served with tartar.

Kids Platter -

Kids Platter -

$7.50

Sliced turkey, cheese, olives, cucumber, mandarin oranges, and pita bread.

Kids Mac n Cheese -

Kids Mac n Cheese -

$7.75

Macaroni noodles sauteed with cream and colby jack cheese. Add diced hot dog for $2.00.

Kids Hot Dog -

Kids Hot Dog -

$7.75

A beef frank served on a grilled bun with fries and pickles on the side.

Kids Junior Quesadilla -

Kids Junior Quesadilla -

$7.50

Shredded colby jack cheese, grilled flour tortilla on a bed of shredded lettuce served with sour cream and mandarin oranges. Add shredded chicken for $2.00.

Kids Chicken and Veggie -

Kids Chicken and Veggie -

$8.00

Chicken breast grilled with sauteed chef veggies. Served with sourdough bread on the side.

Desserts - ToGo

Cup of Ice Cream

$4.25Out of stock

Brownie Only

$3.25

Small Sundae

$5.50Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$10.00Out of stock

Float: Kids Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Float: Regular

$0.50Out of stock

Shake

$0.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$8.25

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.25Out of stock

Sauces - ToGo

Tarter Sauce

Tarter Sauce

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+
Curry Aioli

Curry Aioli

$0.50+

Ketchup

$0.00+

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50+
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50+
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50+
Pub Sauce

Pub Sauce

$0.50+

Mayo

$0.00+
Sonoran Ranch

Sonoran Ranch

$0.50+
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50+
Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50+
Chili Garlic Sauce

Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.50+
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.50+
Herb Vinegarette

Herb Vinegarette

$0.50+

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50+

Salsa

$0.50+

Wing Sauce

$0.50+

Guacamole

$0.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood pub & organic brewery

Website

Location

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125

Directions

