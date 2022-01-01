Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
House Beer ToGo
Organic Demolition Ale - ToGo
Imperial IPA - ABV 7.25% IBU: 90 - An Elliott Bay Classic Imperial IPA with lots of citrus and pine from late hop additions. Bronze medal winner at the 2003 Great American Beer Festival in the American Strong Pale Ale category for the balance it strikes between malt depth and hoppy goodness.
Organic Elliott Pay IPA - ToGo
Northwest IPA - ABV: 6.0% IBU: 31 - An Elliott Bay classic with a strong hop flavor with a dry and clean finish and aroma of tropical fruit.
Organic North Atlantic Haze - ToGo
Hazy IPA - ABV: 5.1% IBU: 35 - An easy-drinking cloudy IPA designed to maximize hop aroma and flavor. Brewed with an heirloom farmhouse yeast strain. Tropical hop flavor, medium body, smooth, session-able.
Elliott Bay Pilsner - ToGo
Czech Style Pilsner - ABV: 5.0% IBU: 20 - A golden Pilsner with noticeable herbal notes and a smooth finish of medium hop bitterness followed by a grainy-sweet malt character. This lager, which spends 30-45 days in a tank, uses bottom-fermenting yeast and long conditioning times at cold temperatures to deliver a clear, tasty beer.
Boat Beer - ToGo
Dry-Hopped Lager - ABV 5.0% IBU 23 - A Northwest summer-time Lager hopped with Samba and Mosaic hops, perfect for cruising the Salish Sea. Boat Beer has tropical fruit notes of mango, pineapple, and peaches and a clean malt flavor with juicy hop notes.
Baja Lager - ToGo
Mexican-style Lager - ABV: 4.5% IBU: 14 - Slight corn and grass notes balanced with a clean hop flavor finish. Baja Lager is light, crisp, and particularly refreshing.
Organic No Doubt Stout - ToGo
Oatmeal Stout - ABV: 6.5% IBU: 34 - A full body and silky smooth Stout with a rich and robust flavor sporting a malty aroma + mild bitterness.
Organic Chocolate Porter - ToGo
Robust Porter - ABV: 6.75% IBU: 33 - A dark chocolate flavor, mild bitterness, and creamy head. Brewed with 10lbs of Theo Organic Roasted Peruvian Cocoa Nibs.
Organic Fauntleroy Imperial Stout - ToGo
Imperial Stout - ABV: 9.2% IBU: 92 - A full body Stout with a chocolate sweetness and coffee bitterness, alcoholic, and relatively dry for all the booze.
Fort Road Fresh Hop - ToGo
Fresh Hop IPA - ABV 5.75% IBU 35 - Brewed with newly harvested hops from Virgil Gamache Farms that preserve delicate herbal and resiny flavors.
Ambrosia Kriek - ToGo
ABV: 5.3% - A classic sour red made from raspberry puree and Montmorency cherry puree with notes of fresh raspberries, tart cherries, red wine, and lactic acid. Time in Barrel: 15 & 17 months.
Bourbon Portside Barley Wine - ToGo
Sour Bourbon Cherry Stout - ToGo
Specials - ToGo
Poutine -
House seasoned crispy French fries and chunks of salty, softened cheese curds, smothered in a tangy gravy. Garnished with fresh parsley.
Pretzel Turkey Burger -
Turkey patty with melted swiss cheese, honey-cured bacon slices, fried onion ring and house made cranberry sauce on a pretzel burger bun. Served with sweet potato fries and a side of house-made gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie -
Chicken, celery, onion, carrots, peas, potatoes, and sweet corn simmered in a savory cream sauce surrounded by puff pastry. Served A la carte.
Harvest Salad -
Romaine hearts covered with diced apples, candied pecans, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, honey-cured bacon bits and house made croutons, drizzled with maple-balsamic vinaigrette. Served with warm pita.
Apple Streudel -
Apple’s tossed with brown sugar, cinnamon, and raisins, in a puff pastry then baked until golden brown drizzled with a sugar glaze. Served with vanilla ice cream in a cup.
Appetizers - ToGo
Carnitas Tacos -
Chipotle pork, shredded cabbage, feta cheese, and pico de gallo on white corn tortillas with lime on the side.
Hoppin' Hummus -
Tahini and garlic hummus served with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, fresh parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
Fried ChuMinh Vegan Eggrolls -
Three hand-rolled Vietnamese eggrolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms and served with sweet chili garlic sauce on the side.
Spicy Chicken Wings -
Wings and drumettes tossed our own house-made hot sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery.
Elliott Bay Nachos -
Colby jack, our daily chili, tomatoes, onions, olives, and jalapenos over our house-made tortilla chips. Chili served on the side for take-out orders.
Spinach Dip -
Spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Elliott Bay Fries -
A basket of our seasoned fries with a 4oz side of tarter sauce.
Onion Rings -
Battered onion rings deep fried and served with chipotle aioli and BBQ sauce
Sweet Potato Fries -
Soups/Salads - ToGo
Soup of the Day -
Chef's daily crafted soup, ask your server what today's is.
Chili of the Day -
Chef's daily selected chili, ask your server what today's is.
Bowl of Soup & Salad Combo -
Soup with sourdough, and a side garden salad.
Bowl of Chili & Salad Combo -
Chili with chips, and a side garden salad.
Pub Garden Salad
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons. Full salad served with warm pita.
Blue Buffalo B.L.A.T Salad -
Crispy and spicy Buffalo chicken breast on romain with blue cheese dressing, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles amd warm pita.
Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
Steak Skewer Salad -
Grilled herb-marinated Black Angus steak over fresh greens with herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, tomatoes, fried onion rings and warm pita.
Burgers - ToGo
Plain Jane -
Just how it sounds, the Plain Jane has lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Cheese Burger -
Pick your cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Bacon Cheese Burger -
Bacon and your choice of cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Crumbled Blue & Bacon -
Crumbled blue cheese and bacon, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
The Shroomer -
Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Hawaii Five-O -
Teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple and swiss cheese, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
No Doubt Stout BBQ Burger -
Swiss cheese, bacon, No Doubt Stout BBQ sauce and a fried onion ring, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Pub Sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
California Avenue -
Named for our original location in West Seattle. Our first signature burger with swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole instead of pub sauce, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions under your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Sandwiches - ToGo
Imperial Reuben -
Thinly slices corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, No Doubt Stout-braised kraut and pub sauce on grilled marble rye bread.
Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
Cuban Sandwich -
Pressed sandwich with Black Forest ham, turkey, pulled pork, pepperoni and melted swiss with spicy Alembic Pale mustard and dill pickles.
Seared Tofu Sandwich -
Seared chili garlic-marinated tofu with sliced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, red onions, cilantro garlic sauce and avocado on sourdough served with curry aioli and pickled veggies on the side.
Smoked Turkey Bacon & Swiss -
Smoked turkey, swiss cheese, and crispy bacon on grilled sourdough bread. Served with honey mustard ale sauce on the side.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken thigh brined in Jalapenos and buttermilk, panko breaded and deep fried with pepperjack cheese, mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes on a spent grain bun. Served with chipotle aioli on the side.
Plates - ToGo
Ahi Tacos -
Southwest seasoned Ahi tuna seared medium rare, fresh cilantro lime coleslaw wrapped in flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and lime on the side.
Luna Cod Tacos -
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil, on white corn tortillas with chipotle aioli, colby jack and shredded cabbage. Served with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and lime on the side.
Chicken Tenders -
Served with honey mustard ale sauce and ranch on the side.
Luna Fish and Chips
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil. Served with lemon, tartar sauce, and fresh cilantro lime coleslaw on the side.
Kid Chow - ToGo
Kids Burger -
Natural beef patty broiled & served on a spent grain bun with fries. Add cheese for $1.00.
Kids Cheeseburger -
Kids Chicken Tender Plate -
Tender white meat fried golden brown, served with fries and a side of ranch.
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -
Your basic grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with the crust cut off. Served with fries.
Kids Fish and Chips -
A piece of our delicious cod and french fries, just like Mom and Dad eat only smaller. Served with tartar.
Kids Platter -
Sliced turkey, cheese, olives, cucumber, mandarin oranges, and pita bread.
Kids Mac n Cheese -
Macaroni noodles sauteed with cream and colby jack cheese. Add diced hot dog for $2.00.
Kids Hot Dog -
A beef frank served on a grilled bun with fries and pickles on the side.
Kids Junior Quesadilla -
Shredded colby jack cheese, grilled flour tortilla on a bed of shredded lettuce served with sour cream and mandarin oranges. Add shredded chicken for $2.00.
Kids Chicken and Veggie -
Chicken breast grilled with sauteed chef veggies. Served with sourdough bread on the side.
Desserts - ToGo
Sauces - ToGo
Tarter Sauce
Ranch
Curry Aioli
Ketchup
Chipotle Aioli
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard
Pub Sauce
Mayo
Sonoran Ranch
Sour Cream
Blue Cheese Dressing
Chili Garlic Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Herb Vinegarette
Teriyaki Sauce
Salsa
Wing Sauce
Guacamole
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood pub & organic brewery
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125