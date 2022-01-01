Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

Sour Bourbon Cherry Stout - ToGo

$17.00

ABV: 7.75% Time In Barrel: 5+ years This beer is a delicious example of what the art of blending and experimentation can accomplish. Initially we had some bourbon barrels filled with No Doubt and Fauntleroy Stouts go in a wild direction. While they didn't meet our expectations for our clean barrel-aged beers, they still tasted very good, so we allowed them to continue to age and see what would develop. As the bourbon barrels continued to sour and develop, the idea of making a sour blended beer inspired by the cocktails served at Brother Barrel came to light. On a parallel course, we were aging No Doubt Stout in our sour program using our Flanders Red culture that seemed to balance well with the bourbon stout. The final piece was the cherry. So, we blended the stouts from the bourbon barrels and sour program into a conditioning tank with nearly 100 lbs. of tart and sweet cherries and re-fermented for another year.