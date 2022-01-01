- Home
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
1,193 Reviews
$$
255 SW 152nd St
Burien, WA 98166
House Beer TOGO
Organic Demolition Ale - ToGo
Imperial IPA - ABV 7.25% IBU: 90 - An Elliott Bay Classic Imperial IPA with lots of citrus and pine from late hop additions. Bronze medal winner at the 2003 Great American Beer Festival in the American Strong Pale Ale category for the balance it strikes between malt depth and hoppy goodness.
Organic Elliott Bay IPA - ToGo
Northwest IPA - ABV: 6.0% IBU: 31 - An Elliott Bay classic with a strong hop flavor with a dry and clean finish and aroma of tropical fruit.
Organic North Atlantic Haze - ToGo
Hazy IPA - ABV: 5.1% IBU: 35 - An easy-drinking cloudy IPA designed to maximize hop aroma and flavor. Brewed with an heirloom farmhouse yeast strain. Tropical hop flavor, medium body, smooth, session-able.
Organic Elliott Bay Pilsner - ToGo
Czech Style Pilsner - ABV: 5.0% IBU: 20 - A golden Pilsner with noticeable herbal notes and a smooth finish of medium hop bitterness followed by a grainy-sweet malt character. This lager, which spends 30-45 days in a tank, uses bottom-fermenting yeast and long conditioning times at cold temperatures to deliver a clear, tasty beer.
Organic Boat Beer - ToGo
Dry-Hopped Lager - ABV 5.0% IBU 23 - A Northwest summer-time Lager hopped with Samba and Mosaic hops, perfect for cruising the Salish Sea. Boat Beer has tropical fruit notes of mango, pineapple, and peaches and a clean malt flavor with juicy hop notes.
Organic Baja Lager - ToGo
Mexican-style Lager - ABV: 4.5% IBU: 14 - Slight corn and grass notes balanced with a clean hop flavor finish. Baja Lager is light, crisp, and particularly refreshing.
Organic No Doubt Stout - ToGo
Oatmeal Stout - ABV: 6.5% IBU: 34 - A full body and silky smooth Stout with a rich and robust flavor sporting a malty aroma + mild bitterness.
The Whisper Winter Ale - ToGo
Winter Bock - ToGo
Wheat Bock - ABV: 7.9% IBU: 32 - Slight hint of roasted-ness from dark malts and mild hop spiciness with an aftertaste of toffee. Originally designed as a "Dunkel Weizen" (dark wheat), this recipe has evolved over the years and is now brewed at "bock strength" = over 7%
Organic Chocolate Porter - ToGo
Robust Porter - ABV: 6.75% IBU: 33 - A dark chocolate flavor, mild bitterness, and creamy head. Brewed with 10lbs of Theo Organic Roasted Peruvian Cocoa Nibs.
Organic Fauntleroy Imperial Stout - ToGo
Imperial Stout - ABV: 9.2% IBU: 92 - A full body Stout with a chocolate sweetness and coffee bitterness, alcoholic, and relatively dry for all the booze.
Fort Road Fresh Hop - ToGo
Fresh Hop IPA - ABV 5.75% IBU 35 - Brewed with newly harvested hops from Virgil Gamache Farms that preserve delicate herbal and resiny flavors.
Ambrosia Kriek - ToGo
ABV: 5.3% Time In Barrel: 17 Months From our ever growing library of sour barrels, we picked three of our Sour Red base barrels and added 42 lbs of Red Raspberry puree and 42 lbs of Montmorency Cherry puree. This was then allowed to re-ferment for an additional 5 months before final blending. The results are a classic sour red combination.
Bourbon Portside Barleywine - ToGo
ABV: 9.9% Time In Barrel: 24 Months We aged our hoppy, American Barleywine for a little over a year in a fresh Heaven Hill bourbon barrel. Time and oxygen have smoothed the edges off this high alcohol and high IBU barleywine. The whiskey barrel infuses aromas of caramel, cocoa, vanilla, and charred oak.
Sour Bourbon Cherry Stout - ToGo
ABV: 7.75% Time In Barrel: 5+ years This beer is a delicious example of what the art of blending and experimentation can accomplish. Initially we had some bourbon barrels filled with No Doubt and Fauntleroy Stouts go in a wild direction. While they didn't meet our expectations for our clean barrel-aged beers, they still tasted very good, so we allowed them to continue to age and see what would develop. As the bourbon barrels continued to sour and develop, the idea of making a sour blended beer inspired by the cocktails served at Brother Barrel came to light. On a parallel course, we were aging No Doubt Stout in our sour program using our Flanders Red culture that seemed to balance well with the bourbon stout. The final piece was the cherry. So, we blended the stouts from the bourbon barrels and sour program into a conditioning tank with nearly 100 lbs. of tart and sweet cherries and re-fermented for another year.
Spontaneous Syrah - To Go
Specials - Togo
Poutine -
House seasoned crispy French fries and chunks of salty, softened cheese curds, smothered in a tangy gravy. Garnished with fresh parsley.
Harvest Salad -
Romaine hearts covered with diced apples, candied pecans, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, honey-cured bacon bits and house made croutons, drizzled with maple-balsamic vinaigrette. Served with warm pita.
Pretzel Turkey Burger -
Turkey patty with melted swiss cheese, honey-cured bacon slices, fried onion ring and house made cranberry sauce on a pretzel burger bun. Served with sweet potato fries and a side of house-made gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie -
Chicken, celery, onion, carrots, peas, potatoes, and sweet corn simmered in a savory cream sauce surrounded by puff pastry. Served A la carte
Apple Strudel -
Apple’s tossed with brown sugar, cinnamon and raisins, in a puff pastry then baked until golden brown drizzled with a sugar glaze. Served with vanilla ice cream in a cup.
Appetizers - Togo
Carnitas Tacos -
Chipotle pork, shredded cabbage, feta cheese, and pico de gallo on white corn tortillas, topped with diced cilantro and a side of lime.
Fried ChuMinh Vegan Eggrolls -
Three hand-rolled Vietnamese eggrolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms and served with sweet chili garlic sauce on the side. Pairs nicely with Organic B-Town Brown Ale.
Elliott Bay Nachos -
Colby jack, our daily chili, tomatoes, onions, olives, and jalapenos over our house-made tortilla chips. Chili served on the side for take-out orders.
Hoppin' Hummus -
Tahini and garlic hummus served with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, fresh parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
Spicy Chicken Wings -
Wings and drumettes tossed our own house-made hot sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery.
Spinach Dip -
Spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Onion Rings -
Elliott Bay Fries -
A basket of our seasoned fries with a 4oz side of tarter sauce.
Tater Tots -
Sweet Fries -
Soups/Salads - Togo
Soup of the Day -
Chef's daily crafted soup.
Chili of the Day -
Chef's daily selected chili.
Bowl of Soup & Salad Combo -
Bowl of Chili & Salad Combo -
Pub Garden Salad -
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
Classic Caesar Salad -
Romaine with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons. Full salad served with warm pita.
Steak Skewer Salad -
Grilled herb-marinated Black Angus steak over fresh greens with herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, tomatoes, fried onion rings and warm pita.
Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
Chicken Fajita Salad -
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Mahi Gordita Salad -
Blackened Mahi Mahi over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, radishes, feta cheese, black olives, cilantro lime coleslaw and flour gordita tortillas.
Burgers - Togo
Plain Jane -
Just how it sounds, the Plain Jane has lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Cheese Burger -
Pick your cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Bacon Cheese Burger -
Bacon and your choice of cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Crumbled Blue & Bacon -
Crumbled bule cheese and bacon, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
The Shroomer -
Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Hawaii Five-O -
Teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple and swiss cheese, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
No Doubt Stout BBQ Burger -
Swiss cheese, bacon, No Doubt Stout BBQ sauce and a fried onion ring, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
California Avenue -
Named for our original location in West Seattle. Our first signature burger with swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole instead of pub sauce, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Sandwiches - Togo
Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich -
Blackened Mahi Mahi on a spent grain bun with chipotle aioli, cilantro lime coleslaw and grilled pineapple rings.
Cuban Sandwich -
Pressed sandwich with Black Forest ham, turkey, pulled pork, pepperoni and melted swiss with spicy Alembic Pale mustard and dill pickles.
Imperial Reuben -
Thinly slices corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, No Doubt Stout-braised kraut and pub sauce on grilled marble rye bread.
Seared Tofu Sandwich -
Seared chili garlic-marinated tofu with sliced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, red onions, cilantro garlic sauce and avocado on sourdough served with curry aioli and pickled veggies on the side.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich -
Chicken thigh brined in jalapenos and butermilk, panko breaded and deep fried with pepperjack cheese, mayo, shredded lettuc, pickled and tomatoes on a spent grain bun. Served with chipotle aoili on the side.
Plates - Togo
Ahi Tacos -
Southwest seasoned Ahi tuna seared medium rare, fresh cilantro lime coleslaw wrapped in flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and lime on the side.
Chicken Fingers -
Served with honey mustard ale sauce and ranch on the side.
Luna Cod Tacos -
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil, on white corn tortillas with chipotle aioli, colby jack and shredded cabbage. Served with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and lime on the side.
Luna Fish and Chips -
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil, served with a lemon, tartar sauce, and fresh cilantro lime coleslaw on the side.
Kid Chow - Togo
Kids Chicken Tender Plate -
Tender white meat fried golden brown, served with fries and a side of ranch.
Kids Burger -
Natural beef patty broiled & served on a spent grain bun with fries. Add cheese for $1.00.
Kids Cheese Burger -
Natural beef patty broiled & served on a spent grain bun with fries. Add cheese for $1.00.
Kids Bacon Cheese Burger -
Natural beef patty broiled & served on a spent grain bun with fries. Add cheese for $1.00.
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -
Your basic grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with the crust cut off. Served with fries.
Kids Fish and Chips -
A piece of our delicious cod and french fries, just like Mom and Dad eat only smaller. Served with tartar.
Kids Hot Dog -
A beef frank served on a grilled bun with fries and pickles on the side.
Kids Mac n Cheese -
Macaroni noodles sauteed with cream and colby jack cheese. Add diced hot dog for $2.00.
Kids Chicken and Veggie -
Chicken breast grilled with sauteed chef veggies. Served with sourdough bread on the side.
Kids Junior Quesadilla -
Shredded colby jack cheese, grilled flour tortilla on a bed of shredded lettuce served with sour cream and mandarin oranges. Add shredded chicken for $2.00.
Kids Platter -
Sliced turkey, cheese, olives, cucumber, mandarin oranges, and pita bread.
Ramekin Mandarin Oranges -
Sauces - Togo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Seattle’s little sister to the south, Burien, is a proud community with strong blue-collar roots and amazingly diverse population. Amazing views and proximately to just about everywhere, Burien feels connected to the larger region in many ways. The Elliott Bay Brewhouse is kitty-corner from City Hall on 152nd St., which is local for main street. Being just a stone’s-throw from the Sea-Tac airport, it’s not uncommon to see guests checking their phones and waiting for that call that their loved ones are here. In other words, a cell phone waiting lot with beer. What’s not to love?
255 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166