Elliott's Oyster House

12,462 Reviews

$$

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bald point
Single Crab Cake
House Salad

Appetizers

App Pan Fried Oysters

$17.00

Tartar sauce, bourbon sauce

Bread

$6.00

And whipped butter.

Celebration

$98.00

oysters (10), prawns, snow crab claws, raw scallops, champagne mignonette, cilantro lime mignonette, cocktail sauce. GF

Crab Cake Appetizer

$21.00

Green cocktail sauce, sauted snow peas and cipollini onions

Fritters

$15.00

smoked seafood, roasted corn, pasilla peppers, charred scallion aioli

Garlic Manila Clams

$19.00

Clams, white wine, clam nectar, tomato, garlic, basil, lemon, crostini

Poke

$16.00

Avocado, cashew, green onion, mango, lemongrass marinade

Prawn Cocktail

$22.00

Cocktail sauce.

Roast Carrots

$13.00

Carrot, walnuts, maple hazelnut vinaigrette, pickled raisins, goat cheese.

Lox Salad

$15.00

Shaved fennel, Spanish capers, orange, cracked pepper, pecorino, micro greens

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

spicy tomatillo marinade, corn chips

Smoked Seafood Platter

$52.00

salmon, trout, mussels, prawns, scallops, pickled red onion, dill cream cheese

Spicy Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Sesame chili sauce.

Strudel

$15.00

Ricotta Cheese, corn, spinach, tomato gastrique, creamed chipotle corn.

Tequila Mussels

$18.00

Penn Cove mussels, jalapenos, garlic, tequila cream, cliantro, lime, crostini

Soup & Salad

Cup White Clam Chowder

$7.00

(Contains bacon)

Bowl White Clam Chowder

$10.00

(Contains bacon)

Cup Crab Chowder

$8.00

Bowl Crab Chowder

$11.00

House Salad

$9.00

Toasted hazelnuts, strawberries, gorgonzola cheese, shallot, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Large House Salad

$14.00

Toasted hazelnuts, strawberries, gorgonzola cheese, shallot, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons

Buratta Salad

$18.00

Heirloom Tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, toasted pistachios

Chicken Caesar

$17.00

House dressing, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons

Shrimp Salad

$21.00

Green goddess-chevre dressing, bibb lettuce, sugar snap peas, green onions, hazelnuts, avocado, Oregon Bay shrimp

Entrees

Alaskan True Cod & Chips

Alaskan True Cod & Chips

$29.00

Ale batter, panko breading, horseradish coleslaw, fries.

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Smoked cheddar, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, BBQ aioli, fries.

Elliott Bay Burger

$19.00

American Wagyu beef, smoked cheddar, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, BBQ aioli, fries.

Seafood Pasta

$32.00

Pacific finfish, crab, prawns, mussels, basil pesto cream, sun dried tomatos, pine nuts, basil, pecorino cheese. GF

Elliott's Crab Cakes

Elliott's Crab Cakes

$36.00

snap peas, cipollini onions, cocktail verde sauce

Rockfish

$29.00

Peppers, shiitake mushrooms, cashews, onions, black bean sauce, jasmine rice cake.

Grilled Chicken Entree

$29.00

Bone in breast, natural jus, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetable.

Halibut

$51.00

sundried tomato butter, parmesan polenta, tomato-mozzarella salad, balsamic reduction

King Salmon

$49.00

Brown sugar rub, chickpea succotash, guajillosa sauce

Miso Polenta

$26.00

Snap peas, water chestnut, maple glazed tempeh, shiitake, green onion, black bean sauce.

Pan Fried Pacific Oysters

$32.00

Tartar sauce, bourbon sauce, seasonal potatoes and vegetables

Prawn Risotto

$37.00

Braised short rib and jus, parsnip puree, brussels sprout leaves.

Scallop Risotto

$43.00

Braised short rib and jus, parsnip puree, brussels sprout leaves.

Coho Salmon

$33.00

Brown sugar rub, chickpea succotash, guajillosa sauce

Steelhead Caesar

$23.00

Fresh blackened steelhead trout, house dressing, cherry tomato, croutons, sweet peppers, pecorino cheese.

Snow Crab

$62.00

Steamed whole leg sections, drawn butter, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetable

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk battered cod, spicy marinade, tarragon slaw, tartar, potato bun, bread and butter pickle, fries.

Fish Taco

$16.00

Fresh rock fish, Sonoran seasoning, corn tortilla, avocado mousse, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, salsa rojo, chips.

Dungeness Crab

$59.00

Lobster Tail

$83.00

Sturgeon

$38.00

Creamed beluga lentils, mango relish, pickled peppers

King Crab

$115.00

Bairdi

$72.00

Salmon Melt

$15.00

Fish Stew

$30.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$11.00

raspberry coulis, whipped cream, chocolate cigarillo

Lemon Posset

$10.00

Lemon bar, lemon cream.

Chocolate Tort

$10.00

Grand marnier-strawberry puree, whipped cream

Olympic Mountain Sorbet

$9.00Out of stock

Featured flavor

Olympic Mountain Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla or Featured flavor

Caramel Panna Cotta

$10.00

Oyster

Bald point

$4.00

Barron

$4.00

Baywater Sweet

$4.00

Blue Pool

$4.00

Calm Cove

$4.00

Chef Creek

$4.00

Eagle Rock

$4.00

Eld

$4.00

Fanny Bay

$4.00

Flapjack

$4.50

Forrest Creek

$4.00

Hama Hama

$4.00

Indigo

$4.00

Kusshi

$4.50

Oishi

$4.00

Olympic

$4.00

Oysterville Select

$4.00

Penn Cove

$4.00

Pickering

$4.00

Royal Miyagi

$4.00

Ruby

$4.50

Ships Point

$4.00

Taylor Kumamoto

$4.75

Taylor Virginica

$5.00

Olympia

$4.50Out of stock

Totten

$4.00Out of stock

Deer Creek

$4.00Out of stock

Shigoku

$4.25Out of stock

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Scallop Skewer

$34.00

Lemon-herb butter. GF

Side Prawn Skewer

$22.00

Lemon-herb butter. GF

Side Potato

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Crostini

$2.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Single Crab Cake

$10.00

Side Snow Crab Cluster

$34.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Classic seafood house known for simple preparations that highlight the natural flavors of the finest seafood in the Pacific Northwest. Elliott's specializes in serving fresh local Dungeness crab, wild Northwest salmon, Alaskan halibut, fresh Pacific finfish, Northwest shellfish, and our specialty, fresh oysters.

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle, WA 98101

