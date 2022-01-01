Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Ellis Square Social

341 Reviews

$$

252 Cabot St

Beverly, MA 01915

Order Again

Popular Items

BROWN BUTTER SQUASH CARAMELLE
HOUSE BURGER
ROASTED SQUASH SALAD

APPETIZERS

PRIME STEAK TARTARE

$18.00

classic accoutrements, shoestring fries

POTATO CROQUETTES

$14.00

pumkin mostarda, fried sage

CHEESE ARANCINI

$14.00

vodka sauce, basil

WILD MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$17.00

comte cheese, balsamic reduction, chive

STEAMED MUSSELS AMATRICIANA

$18.00

pancetta, red onion, tomato, crostini

HOUSE FOCCACIA

SALADS

CLASSIC CAESAR

$13.00

parmigiano reggiano, house crouton

ICEBERG COBB SALAD

$16.00

egg, bacon, turkey, blue cheese , avocado, red wine vinaigrette

ROASTED SQUASH SALAD

$16.00

hazelnut crema, dried cranberries, cider vinaigrette

GRAINS / PASTA

RICOTTA CANNELLONI

$25.00Out of stock

warm spices, braised lamb, olive jus

SWEET POTATO GNOCCHI

$28.00

smoked chicken, mushrooms, soubise

BROWN BUTTER SQUASH CARAMELLE

$26.00

roasted brussels, goat cheese, poached cranberries

MACARONI AND CHEESE

$19.00

shells, mornay, garlic crumbs

ENTREES

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$34.00

mashed potato, red curry root vegetable, fried onion

PRIME FLAT IRON FRITES

$27.00

shoestring fries, simple salad, truffle butter

SOUTHERN FRIED QUAIL

$34.00

bacon lentils, kale, spiced pomegranate reduction

PAN SEARED CHICKEN BREAST

$26.00

robuchon cauliflower, potato, roasted grapes, shaved foie gras

PAN SEARED ATLANTIC SALMON

$27.00

white bean stew, spinach, truffle vinaigrette

GRILLED BONE IN PORK CHOP

$32.00

broccoli-cheddar polenta, braised red cabbage, honey crisp apple

HOUSE BURGER

$17.00

cheddar, grilled onions, brioche bun, garlic aioli, fries

STEAK SPECIAL

$45.00

A 12 ounce certified Piedmontese New York Strip, grilled to order and dusted with umami salt. Served with a choice of 2 sides and a sauce if you want one.

SIDES

FRIES

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

MASHED POTATO

$8.00

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR POLENTA

$8.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$8.00

MINI GREEN SALAD

$8.00

KIDS

Kid's Chx Fingers

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

252 Cabot St, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
Ellis Square Social image
Ellis Square Social image
Ellis Square Social image

Map
