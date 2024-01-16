This restaurant does not have any images
Ello 221 Bear St
221 Bear St
Banff, CN T1L 1B3
Food Menu
APPS
- Roasted Corn & jalapeños cheddar fritters
with lemon crema$11.00
- Alberta Bison Meatballs
with Bourbon barbecue sauce$22.00
- Chicken wings
Spicy Gochujang chicken wings or brown butter honey with pickled vegetables$19.00
- Watermlon & Mango Skewers
Tajín Dusted Watermelon & Mango Skewers$8.00
- Appy Glazed Salmon
Orange mustard glazed salmon with pickled onions and cucmber herb salad$18.00
- Chimichurri yams and pico di gallo
vegan$11.00
- Prawn cocktail with soba noodles$22.00
- Green pea masala
veg, with Greek yogurt and naan chips$9.00
- Soy Ginger Ribs
Sweet Soy & ginger beef flanken ribs with toasted sesame and pineapple$22.00
Burgs and Sandys
- Steak Sandy
AAA Alberta Sirloin steak on whole grain bread with kale pesto, grape tomato and fresh mozzarella$24.00
- Cannellini bean
Veg, Cannellini bean on whole grain bread with kale pesto, grape tomato and fresh mozzarella$18.00
- Beef Burger
Alberta Beef burger with aged cheddar, merlot caramelized onions, chipotle mayo$19.00
- Bison Burger
Alberta Bison burger with tomato mustard jam & Grizzly Gouda$26.00
Salad
Soup and Sides
Entrees
- Calabrian pasta carbonara
with omega-3 egg and Nduja sausage$23.00
- Spaghetti al Limone
Veg$22.00
- Mediterranean spiced chicken with lemon potatoes & seasonal vegetables
with seared tomatoes and arugula$28.00
- Alberta Lamb kebab
with orzo pasta salad, fennel ratatouille and grilled flat bread$39.00
- salmon entree
with fennel ratatouille and olive oil crushed potatoes$40.00
- Chickpea Panisse
Vegan, with fennel ratatouille and olive oil crushed potatoes$24.00
- Peppered Alberta bison and wild mushroom
with smashed blueberry and pinenuts and brown butter spatzle$42.00
- AAA Alberta Beef tenderloin
with red wine jus, sauteed brassica greens and oilve oil crushed potatoes$58.00
- AAA Alberta Rib eye
with red wine jus, sauteed brassica greens and oilve oil crushed potatoes$64.00
- Beef prime sirloin
with red wine jus, sauteed brassica greens and oilve oil crushed potatoes$46.00
- Shoyu pineapple pork chop
on bacon fried rice with stirfried vegetables$29.00
Dessert
Kids
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Captain Morgans Spiced$6.00
- Bacardi White$5.50
- Bacardi Dark$5.50
- Kraken black spiced rum$8.00
- Zaya Reserve 16 years$13.00
- Meyers$7.00
- Meyers Silver$8.00
- Mount Gay$8.00
- DBL Captain Morgans Spiced$8.00
- DBL Bacardi White$8.00
- DBL Bacardi Dark$8.00
- DBL Kraken black spiced rum$11.00
- DBL Zaya Reserve 16 years$18.00
- DBL Meyers$10.00
- DBL Meyers Silver$11.00
- DBL Mount Gay$11.00
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Baileys$5.00
- Campari$6.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Lillet Blanc$6.00
- Stock Red Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$6.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Rossi D'asiago Limoncello$6.00
- Drambui$6.00
- Chamboard$7.00
- Midori Melon liquor$6.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- Jägermeister$6.00
- Port$6.00
- Southern Comfort
- Creme De Cacao
- Creme De Minte
- DBL Baileys$8.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$10.00
- DBL Kahlua$10.00
- DBL Drambui$10.00
- DBL Chamboard$10.00
Cocktails
- 1800 Cadillac$16.00
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Caeser$10.00
- Cosmopoliton$12.00
- Dark and stormy$9.00
- DBL Caeser$13.00
- DBL Dark and Stormy$11.00
- DBL Grape Smash$12.00
- DBL Moscow Mule$11.00
- DBL Off The Grill Caeser$14.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- French Martini$16.00
- Ginortita$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Manhatten$14.00
- Maple Bees knees$14.00
- Maple Whiskey Smash$14.00
- On Tap Margarita$9.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mezcal Negroni$16.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Limencello Spritz$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Off The Grill Caeser$10.00
- OG Shaft$9.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Orange Crush$14.00
- Pineapple Highlight$9.00
- Pink Beret$14.00
- Shirley Drank In the Temple$12.00
- SNGL Grape Smash$8.00
- OnTap Spicy Paloma$9.00
- Spicy Pineapple Mojito$14.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Hulk Smash$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Tammy Collins$12.00
- King of Pimms$12.00
- Mezcal Negroni$16.00
Beer
Draft Beer
- Canmore Brewing - Lagered Blonde$9.00
- 3 Bears - Pinery Pilsner$9.00
- Grizzly Paw - Grumpy Bear Honeyt wheat$9.00
- Banded Peak - Microburst$9.00
- Trolly 5 - High 5 IPA$9.00
- Banff Ave Brewing Company - Cold IPA$9.00
- Banff Ave Brewing Company - Mt Rundle Stout$9.00
- Michalob$9.00
- Stanly Park - Sunsetter peach Wheat Ale$9.00
- Stella Artois$9.00
- Okenagen Cider$11.00
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Wine
Red Wine
- 6 oz Power Merlot$10.00
- 6oz Sangiovese$9.00
- 6 oz Shiraz Organic$9.00
- 6 oz Asta VistaMalbec$9.00
- 9 Oz Merlot$13.00
- 9 Oz Sangiovese$12.00
- 9 Oz Shiraz$12.00
- 9 Oz Malbec$12.00
- CORK FEE$20.00
- BTL Powers Merlot$48.00
- BTL Martin Ray Cab$90.00
- BTL Haywire Gamay Noir$65.00
- BTL 4 Vines Zin$58.00
- BTL Sangiovese$40.00
- BTL Organic Shiraz Angoves$39.00
- BTL Wallace Shiraz$69.00
- BTL Meyer Family Pinot Noir$64.00
- BTL Duckpond$75.00
- BTL Alta Vista Malbec$38.00
- BTL Terraza Malbec$60.00
- BTL Cedar Creek Merlot$75.00OUT OF STOCK
White Wine
- 6 oz Kung Fu Reilsling$9.00
- 6 oz Adobe Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- 6 oz Gray Monk Chardonnay$13.00
- 6 oz Pinot Grigio$9.00
- 6 oz Quals Gate Rose$9.00
- 9 oz Kung Fu Reisling$11.00
- 9 oz Organic Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- 9 oz Chardonnay Grey Monk$17.00
- 9 oz Pinot Grigio$11.00
- 9 oz Quail Gate Rose$11.00
- 9 oz Prossecco$11.00
- CORK FEE$20.00
- BTL Liquidity Viognier$66.00
- BTL Kung Fu Reisling$40.00
- BTL Grey Monk Chardonnay$60.00
- BTL Hansel Meadow Chardonnay$100.00
- BTL Inniskillin Pinot Grigio$44.00
- BTL Quails Gate Rose$47.00
- Foss Marai Dry Prosecco$45.00
Rose & Champagne
NA Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
221 Bear St, Banff, CN T1L 1B3