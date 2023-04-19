Ellwood Steak And Fish House 2219 Sycamore Rd
2219 Sycamore Rd
De Kalb, IL 60115
Dinner
Appetizers
One Pound Meatball
Homemade, baked beef meatball in tomato sauce and topped with parmesan cheese
Pork Belly
Bourbon maple-glazed
Baked Goat Cheese
Served in marinara sauce
Saganaki
Flamed kefalograviera cheese
Shrimp Cocktail
Five poached shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Fried Calamari
Fried tender and crispy calamari served with cocktail sauce
Grilled Calamari
Chargrilled calamari served with olive oil lemon sauce
Shrimp Dejonghe
Five jumbo shrimp topped with our in house made dejonghe sauce and baked to perfection
Salmon Cakes
Two made in house with fresh herbs and salmon, sautéed and served with remoulade sauce
Half Crab Meat Avocado
2 oz. lump made in house with fresh crab meat, onion, parsley, red pepper, garlic, over half avocado topped with our in house made creamy caper sauce
Filet Skewers Small Plate
Chicken Skewers Small Plate
Pork Skewers Small Plate
Bruschetta
Soups
Salads
Ellwood Chopped Salad
All-natural, free-range chicken, avocado, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, scallions, corn, and tortillas, tossed in citrus lime vinaigrette
Herb Crusted Salmon Salad
Canadian salmon, mixed greens, red onions, asparagus, cucumbers, and heirloom cherry tomatoes, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Steakhouse Salad
USDA angus tenderloin, mixed greens, pita chips, red pepper, heirloom cherry tomatoes, onions, and crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Side Wedge Salad
Side House Salad
Pasta
Chicken
Mediterranean Chicken
Half chicken seasoned with olive oil, sea salt, pepper, and oregano, topped with olive oil lemon sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast lightly dusted with spices and flour, sautéed with butter, mushrooms, and marsala wine, served over penne pasta (side choice not included)
Chicken Artichokes
Sautéed chicken breast with artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon cream sauce
Steaks
12 Oz. Bone-in Filet Mignon
12 oz. bone-in filet mignon - "The king of the filet" charbroiled to perfection
9 Oz. Filet Mignon
9 oz. filet center cut the most tender steak
16 Oz. Regular Rib Eye
16 oz. rib eye steak charbroiled to perfection
16 Oz. Cajun Rib Eye
16 oz. rib eye steak charbroiled to perfection
24 Oz. Porterhouse
24 oz. New York strip and filet mignon in a single cut
14 Oz. New York Strip
14 oz. New York strip steak charbroiled to perfection
Chef's Cut Filet Tips
Three 4 oz. sirloin filets charbroiled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese and bordelaise sauce
Chopped Steak
Chops
4 New Zealand Lamb Chops
Mediterranean seasoned chops. Taverna style. New Zealand lamb is grass-fed and pasture raised
6 New Zealand Lamb Chops
Cowboy Chop
20 oz. bone-in rib eye charbroiled to perfection. From indoden's - your local butcher
1 Rib Eye Pork Chop
11 oz. rib eye bone-in pork chop. From indoden's - your local butcher
2 Rib Eye Pork Chop
Filet of Pork
12 oz. filet of pork wrapped in smoked bacon and grilled to perfection, topped with rosemary, olive oil and lemon sauce, served with asparagus and choice of potato. From indoden's - your local butcher
Ellwood Combos
The Ellwood Trio
One 4 oz. parmesan crusted sirloin filet wrapped in bacon, two fried butterflied jumbo shrimp and two 4 oz. tender chicken breasts topped with olive oil, lemon, oregano, and garlic sauce
The Chef's Sampler
Three charbroiled sirloin medallions topped with peppercorn sauce, two pan fried jumbo shrimp, and two salmon cakes
Sirloin Filets and Shrimp
Two 4 oz. black angus filets charbroiled to perfection and three pan fried jumbo shrimp
Petit Filets and Shrimp
Two 4 oz. filet mignon charbroiled to perfection, served with grilled portobello mushroom and three pan fried jumbo shrimp
Ribs
Sandwiches
Fish & Seafood
Canadian Salmon
Fresh northern Atlantic filet baked to perfection, topped with olive oil lemon sauce
Mediterranean Salmon
Sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, and cherry tomatoes in a white wine sauce
Parmesan Crusted Sea Bass
Sautéed filet of sea bass topped with parmesan crust and baked to perfection
Blackened Swordfish
10 oz. blackened fresh filet of swordfish, pan-seared
6 Golden Shrimp
Breaded in house
10 Golden Shrimp
6 Seared Shrimp
Seared in wine garlic sauce
10 Seared Shrimp
Southwest Style Mahi Mahi
8 oz. filet of mahi char broiled to perfection and topped with grilled onions, fresh pineapple, fresh avocado and jalapeños in a paprika cumin sauce
10oz Lobster Tail
Signature Combinations
Gourmet Burgers
1879 Burger
Caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, fresh greens, and special sauce
Classic Hamburger
Fresh greens, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce; add aged Cheddar cheese for $1.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
Aged Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fresh greens, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce
Salmon Burger
In house made, served with arugula, roma tomatoes, on a toasted brioche bun
Gehrke Farm Grassfed Beef Burger
10 oz. DeKalb-grown patty on a brioche bun with fresh greens, tomato, and pickles
Cheese Burger
Side Dishes
Family Dinners
Lunch
Lunch Favorites
The Ellwood Signature Steak Sandwich
8 oz. rib-New York strip steak charbroiled to perfection and served on a toasted dark rye bread with caramelized onions, fresh arugula, blue cheese, mustard and citrus sauce, served with choice of potato
Fresh Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, red and white shredded cabbage, and carrots, tossed in a mandarin orange sesame ginger dressing, topped with Cajun style fresh tuna and roasted almonds
Shrimp Roll
Six oz. chopped shrimp sautéed with butter and spices served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with fresh chives
Steakhouse Wrap
8 oz. angus steak, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, red peppers, carrots, and blue cheese dressing, wrapped in a tortilla with choice of potato, vegetable or fruit cup
Steak and Shrimp Stacks
A stack of three sirloin filet medallions and a stack of three jumbo golden fried shrimp with bleu cheese crumbles on a platter with fries
Chicken B.L.T
Pan-fried buttermilk battered chicken breast on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pico de gallo, mozzarella and honey mustard
French Dip
Thin sliced prime rib on a toasted French roll with melted mozzarella cheese and au jus, served with choice of potato, vegetable or fruit cup
Patty Melt
10 oz. hand packed burger made in house, topped with grilled onions and American cheese
The Reuben
Kosher corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread
Salmon Tacos
Tender pieces of salmon seasoned with southwest spices, topped with tartar sauce, pico de gallo and avocado on a tortilla
Stuffed Cheese Ravioli
Organic stuffed cheese ravioli sautéed with pesto sauce and topped with tomato bruschetta
Sandwiches
3 Mini Cheeseburgers
Flight of three. Gourmet burgers with aged Cheddar cheese, fresh greens, roma tomatoes, and special sauce
Steakhouse Philly Sandwich
Pan-seared steak strips, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted French roll
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
All natural, free-range chicken breast, fresh greens, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and special sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun
Ellwood Filet Sliders
Flight of three. Fresh greens, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, and horseradish sauce
Ellwood Chicken Sandwich
All-natural, free-range chicken breast, aged Cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and bacon, served on a toasted brioche bun
Steaks & Chops
Sirloin Filets
Two 4 oz. black angus sirloin filets charbroiled to perfection
9 Oz. Filet Mignon
9 oz. filet center cut the most tender steak
14 Oz. New York Strip
14 oz. New York strip steak charbroiled to perfection
1 Rib Eye Pork Chop
11 oz. rib eye bone-in pork chop. From indoden's - your local butcher
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
2219 Sycamore Rd, De Kalb, IL 60115