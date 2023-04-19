  • Home
  • /
  • Dekalb
  • /
  • Ellwood Steak And Fish House - 2219 Sycamore Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ellwood Steak And Fish House 2219 Sycamore Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2219 Sycamore Rd

De Kalb, IL 60115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Appetizers

One Pound Meatball

$13.95

Homemade, baked beef meatball in tomato sauce and topped with parmesan cheese

Pork Belly

$12.95

Bourbon maple-glazed

Baked Goat Cheese

$14.95

Served in marinara sauce

Saganaki

$12.95

Flamed kefalograviera cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Five poached shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Served with tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Fried tender and crispy calamari served with cocktail sauce

Grilled Calamari

$16.95

Chargrilled calamari served with olive oil lemon sauce

Shrimp Dejonghe

$17.95

Five jumbo shrimp topped with our in house made dejonghe sauce and baked to perfection

Salmon Cakes

$14.95

Two made in house with fresh herbs and salmon, sautéed and served with remoulade sauce

Half Crab Meat Avocado

$9.95

2 oz. lump made in house with fresh crab meat, onion, parsley, red pepper, garlic, over half avocado topped with our in house made creamy caper sauce

Filet Skewers Small Plate

$14.95

Chicken Skewers Small Plate

$13.95

Pork Skewers Small Plate

$13.95

Bruschetta

$11.95

Soups

Baked French Onion Soup

$8.95

Steak and Vegetable Soup

$6.95

USDA angus beef and hearty vegetables

Soup of the Day

$6.95

French Onion Soup

$6.95

Salads

Ellwood Chopped Salad

$18.95

All-natural, free-range chicken, avocado, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, scallions, corn, and tortillas, tossed in citrus lime vinaigrette

Herb Crusted Salmon Salad

$19.95

Canadian salmon, mixed greens, red onions, asparagus, cucumbers, and heirloom cherry tomatoes, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Steakhouse Salad

$19.95

USDA angus tenderloin, mixed greens, pita chips, red pepper, heirloom cherry tomatoes, onions, and crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$8.95

Side Wedge Salad

$8.95

Side House Salad

$8.95

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in our house made alfredo sauce

Penne Pasta a La Vodka

$17.95

Penne pasta tossed in our house made sauce

Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken

$22.95

Half chicken seasoned with olive oil, sea salt, pepper, and oregano, topped with olive oil lemon sauce

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Chicken breast lightly dusted with spices and flour, sautéed with butter, mushrooms, and marsala wine, served over penne pasta (side choice not included)

Chicken Artichokes

$22.95

Sautéed chicken breast with artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon cream sauce

Steaks

12 Oz. Bone-in Filet Mignon

$59.95Out of stock

12 oz. bone-in filet mignon - "The king of the filet" charbroiled to perfection

9 Oz. Filet Mignon

$45.95

9 oz. filet center cut the most tender steak

16 Oz. Regular Rib Eye

$42.95

16 oz. rib eye steak charbroiled to perfection

16 Oz. Cajun Rib Eye

$42.95

16 oz. rib eye steak charbroiled to perfection

24 Oz. Porterhouse

$59.95

24 oz. New York strip and filet mignon in a single cut

14 Oz. New York Strip

$40.95

14 oz. New York strip steak charbroiled to perfection

Chef's Cut Filet Tips

$29.95

Three 4 oz. sirloin filets charbroiled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese and bordelaise sauce

Chopped Steak

$19.95

Chops

4 New Zealand Lamb Chops

$33.95

Mediterranean seasoned chops. Taverna style. New Zealand lamb is grass-fed and pasture raised

6 New Zealand Lamb Chops

$44.95

Cowboy Chop

$47.95

20 oz. bone-in rib eye charbroiled to perfection. From indoden's - your local butcher

1 Rib Eye Pork Chop

$20.95

11 oz. rib eye bone-in pork chop. From indoden's - your local butcher

2 Rib Eye Pork Chop

$28.95

Filet of Pork

$25.95

12 oz. filet of pork wrapped in smoked bacon and grilled to perfection, topped with rosemary, olive oil and lemon sauce, served with asparagus and choice of potato. From indoden's - your local butcher

Ellwood Combos

The Ellwood Trio

$29.95

One 4 oz. parmesan crusted sirloin filet wrapped in bacon, two fried butterflied jumbo shrimp and two 4 oz. tender chicken breasts topped with olive oil, lemon, oregano, and garlic sauce

The Chef's Sampler

$30.95

Three charbroiled sirloin medallions topped with peppercorn sauce, two pan fried jumbo shrimp, and two salmon cakes

Sirloin Filets and Shrimp

$29.95

Two 4 oz. black angus filets charbroiled to perfection and three pan fried jumbo shrimp

Petit Filets and Shrimp

$40.95

Two 4 oz. filet mignon charbroiled to perfection, served with grilled portobello mushroom and three pan fried jumbo shrimp

Ribs

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$21.95

Cooked to perfection and glazed with our house-made barbecue sauce

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$32.95

Half Slab Ribs and Chicken

$28.95

Sandwiches

Ellwood Filet Sliders

$19.95

Flight of three. Fresh greens, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, and horseradish sauce

Ellwood Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

All-natural, free-range chicken breast, aged Cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and bacon, served on a toasted brioche bun

Fish & Seafood

Canadian Salmon

$29.95

Fresh northern Atlantic filet baked to perfection, topped with olive oil lemon sauce

Mediterranean Salmon

$31.95

Sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, and cherry tomatoes in a white wine sauce

Parmesan Crusted Sea Bass

$24.95

Sautéed filet of sea bass topped with parmesan crust and baked to perfection

Blackened Swordfish

$39.95

10 oz. blackened fresh filet of swordfish, pan-seared

6 Golden Shrimp

$24.95

Breaded in house

10 Golden Shrimp

$31.95

6 Seared Shrimp

$24.95

Seared in wine garlic sauce

10 Seared Shrimp

$31.95

Southwest Style Mahi Mahi

$26.95

8 oz. filet of mahi char broiled to perfection and topped with grilled onions, fresh pineapple, fresh avocado and jalapeños in a paprika cumin sauce

10oz Lobster Tail

$39.95

Signature Combinations

Seafood Trio

$39.95

Cajun tuna steak, salmon, and three grilled shrimp

Classic Surf and Turf

$79.95

8 oz. filet mignon and 10 oz. lobster tail

Gourmet Burgers

1879 Burger

$17.95

Caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, fresh greens, and special sauce

Classic Hamburger

$15.95

Fresh greens, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce; add aged Cheddar cheese for $1.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.95

Aged Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fresh greens, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce

Salmon Burger

$18.95

In house made, served with arugula, roma tomatoes, on a toasted brioche bun

Gehrke Farm Grassfed Beef Burger

$16.95

10 oz. DeKalb-grown patty on a brioche bun with fresh greens, tomato, and pickles

Cheese Burger

$16.95

Side Dishes

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.95

French Fries

$6.95

Fresh Vegetables

$6.95

Grilled Asparagus

$8.95

Idaho Baked Potato

$6.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$6.95

Rice Pilaf

$6.95

Sautéed Spinach

$8.95

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Pita Bread

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$6.95

Broccoli

$6.95

Family Dinners

Family Surf & Turf

$95.00

Family Shrimp Platter

$70.00

Family Skewer Combo

$70.00

Family Chicken & Ribs

$55.00

Family Alfredo Pasta

$35.00

Family Vodka Pasta

$35.00

Lunch

Appetizers

Pork Belly

$12.95

Bourbon maple-glazed

Saganaki

$12.95

Flamed kefalograviera cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Five poached shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Served with tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Fried tender and crispy calamari served with cocktail sauce

Grilled Calamari

$16.95

Chargrilled calamari served with olive oil lemon sauce

Shrimp Dejonghe

$17.95

Five jumbo shrimp topped with our in house made dejonghe sauce and baked to perfection

Half Crab Meat Avocado

$9.95

2 oz. lump made in house with fresh crab meat, onion, parsley, red pepper, garlic, over half avocado topped with our in house made creamy caper sauce

Soups

French Onion Soup

$6.95

Baked French Onion Soup

$8.95

Steak and Vegetable Soup

$6.95

USDA angus beef and hearty vegetables

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken

$22.95

Half chicken seasoned with olive oil, sea salt, pepper, and oregano, topped with olive oil lemon sauce

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in our house made alfredo sauce

Penne Pasta a La Vodka

$17.95

Penne pasta tossed in our house made sauce

Fish & Seafood

Canadian Salmon

$29.95

Fresh northern Atlantic filet baked to perfection, topped with olive oil lemon sauce

Parmesan Crusted Sea Bass

$24.95

Sautéed filet of sea bass topped with parmesan crust and baked to perfection

6 Golden Shrimp

$24.95

Breaded in house

10 Golden Shrimp

$31.95

6 Seared Shrimp

$24.95

Seared in wine garlic sauce

10 Seared Shrimp

$31.95

Southwest Style Mahi Mahi

$26.95

8 oz. filet of mahi char broiled to perfection and topped with grilled onions, fresh pineapple, fresh avocado and jalapeños in a paprika cumin sauce

Lunch Favorites

The Ellwood Signature Steak Sandwich

$18.95

8 oz. rib-New York strip steak charbroiled to perfection and served on a toasted dark rye bread with caramelized onions, fresh arugula, blue cheese, mustard and citrus sauce, served with choice of potato

Fresh Tuna Salad

$18.95

Mixed greens, red and white shredded cabbage, and carrots, tossed in a mandarin orange sesame ginger dressing, topped with Cajun style fresh tuna and roasted almonds

Shrimp Roll

$17.95

Six oz. chopped shrimp sautéed with butter and spices served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with fresh chives

Steakhouse Wrap

$17.95

8 oz. angus steak, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, red peppers, carrots, and blue cheese dressing, wrapped in a tortilla with choice of potato, vegetable or fruit cup

Steak and Shrimp Stacks

$20.95

A stack of three sirloin filet medallions and a stack of three jumbo golden fried shrimp with bleu cheese crumbles on a platter with fries

Chicken B.L.T

$16.95

Pan-fried buttermilk battered chicken breast on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pico de gallo, mozzarella and honey mustard

French Dip

$16.95

Thin sliced prime rib on a toasted French roll with melted mozzarella cheese and au jus, served with choice of potato, vegetable or fruit cup

Patty Melt

$16.95

10 oz. hand packed burger made in house, topped with grilled onions and American cheese

The Reuben

$16.95

Kosher corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread

Salmon Tacos

$14.95

Tender pieces of salmon seasoned with southwest spices, topped with tartar sauce, pico de gallo and avocado on a tortilla

Stuffed Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Organic stuffed cheese ravioli sautéed with pesto sauce and topped with tomato bruschetta

Sandwiches

3 Mini Cheeseburgers

$14.95

Flight of three. Gourmet burgers with aged Cheddar cheese, fresh greens, roma tomatoes, and special sauce

Steakhouse Philly Sandwich

$17.95

Pan-seared steak strips, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted French roll

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

All natural, free-range chicken breast, fresh greens, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and special sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun

Ellwood Filet Sliders

$19.95

Flight of three. Fresh greens, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, and horseradish sauce

Ellwood Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

All-natural, free-range chicken breast, aged Cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and bacon, served on a toasted brioche bun

Steaks & Chops

Sirloin Filets

$24.95

Two 4 oz. black angus sirloin filets charbroiled to perfection

9 Oz. Filet Mignon

$45.95

9 oz. filet center cut the most tender steak

14 Oz. New York Strip

$40.95

14 oz. New York strip steak charbroiled to perfection

1 Rib Eye Pork Chop

$20.95

11 oz. rib eye bone-in pork chop. From indoden's - your local butcher

Small Plates

7oz NY Strip

$16.95

7 oz. New York strip steak with oven roasted potatoes

Small Sirloin Tips

$15.95

Topped with bordelaise sauce, mushrooms, and bleu cheese

Peppercorn Sirloin Filet

$15.95

4 oz. sirloin filet over mashed potatoes

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.95

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Salmon Cakes

$14.95

Served with remoulade sauce

1oz Meatballs

$12.95

8 meatballs served with tangy barbecue sauce and garlic bread

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.95

Tossed with bacon and parmesan cheese

Salmon Tacos

$12.95

Includes avocado, coleslaw, and hot sauce

Steak Quesadillas

$14.95

Sliced steak with Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and coleslaw

One Pound Meatball

$13.95

Homemade, baked beef meatball in tomato sauce and topped with parmesan cheese

Guacamole

$12.95

Fresh avocado, jalapenos, onions and tomatoes; made to order with fresh lime juice and tortilla chips

Filet Skewers small plates

$14.95

Two skewers served with pita bread and peppercorn sauce

Chicken Skewers

$13.95

Two skewers of chicken breast with pita bread and tzatziki sauce

Pork Skewers

$13.95

Two skewers of pork with pita bread and tzatziki sauce

Bruschetta

$11.95

Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh mozzarella, onions and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Gourmet Burgers

Cheeseburger

$16.95

Aged Cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce

Black and Bleu Burger

$17.95

Sautéed portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, house made bleu cheese sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles

Avocado Burger

$17.95

Avocado, jalapeño Jack cheese, fresh greens, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce

1879 Burger

$17.95

Caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, fresh greens, and special sauce

Classic Hamburger

$15.95

Fresh greens, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce; add aged Cheddar cheese for $1.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.95

Aged Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fresh greens, tomato, pickle, onion, and special sauce

Gehrke Farm Grassfed Beef Burger

$16.95

10 oz. DeKalb-grown patty on a brioche bun with fresh greens, tomato, and pickles

Salads

Ellwood Chopped Salad

$18.95

All-natural, free-range chicken, avocado, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, scallions, corn, and tortillas, tossed in citrus lime vinaigrette

Farmer's Market Cobb Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, corn and a hard boiled egg, tossed in buttermilk ranch

Mediterranean Salad

$17.95

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, red onion, bell peppers and grilled chicken

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine hearts, heirloom cherry tomatoes, croutons, freshly grated parmigiano, tossed in creamy caesar dressing

Herb Crusted Salmon Salad

$19.95

Canadian salmon, mixed greens, red onions, asparagus, cucumbers, and heirloom cherry tomatoes, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Steakhouse Salad

$19.95

USDA angus tenderloin, mixed greens, pita chips, red pepper, heirloom cherry tomatoes, onions, and crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Loaded Wedge Salad

$14.95

Sides

Fresh Broccoli with Lemon Vinaigrette

$6.95

Fresh Vegetables

$6.95

Sautéed Spinach

$8.95

Grilled Asparagus

$8.95

Side House Salad

$8.95

Side Caesar Salad

$8.95

Side Wedge Salad

$8.95

Steakhouse Onion Rings

$8.95

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Rice Pilaf

$6.95

French Fries

$6.95

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$6.95

Small Plates

Appetizers

Pork Belly

$12.95

Bourbon maple-glazed

Baked Goat Cheese

$14.95

Served in marinara sauce

Saganaki

$12.95

Flamed kefalograviera cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Five poached shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Served with tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Fried tender and crispy calamari served with cocktail sauce

Grilled Calamari

$16.95

Chargrilled calamari served with olive oil lemon sauce

Shrimp Dejonghe

$17.95

Five jumbo shrimp topped with our in house made dejonghe sauce and baked to perfection

Half Crab Meat Avocado

$9.95

2 oz. lump made in house with fresh crab meat, onion, parsley, red pepper, garlic, over half avocado topped with our in house made creamy caper sauce

Signature Small Plates

Lump Crab Cakes

$22.95

Two, made in house with fresh crab meat, served over remoulade sauce, subject to availability

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Six jumbo shrimp sauteed with butter, fresh parsley, garlic, lemon juice, and dry vermouth

4 New Zealand Lamb Chops

$33.95

Mediterranean seasoned chops. Taverna style. New Zealand lamb is grass-fed and pasture raised

6 New Zealand Lamb Chops

$44.95

Small Plates

7oz NY Strip

$16.95

7 oz. New York strip steak with oven roasted potatoes

Small Sirloin Tips

$15.95

Topped with bordelaise sauce, mushrooms, and bleu cheese

Peppercorn Sirloin Filet

$15.95

4 oz. sirloin filet over mashed potatoes

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.95

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Salmon Cakes

$14.95

Served with remoulade sauce

1oz Meatballs

$12.95

8 meatballs served with tangy barbecue sauce and garlic bread

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.95

Tossed with bacon and parmesan cheese

Salmon Tacos

$12.95

Includes avocado, coleslaw, and hot sauce

Steak Quesadillas

$14.95

Sliced steak with Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and coleslaw

One Pound Meatball

$13.95

Homemade, baked beef meatball in tomato sauce and topped with parmesan cheese

Guacamole

$12.95

Fresh avocado, jalapenos, onions and tomatoes; made to order with fresh lime juice and tortilla chips

Filet Skewers small plates

$14.95

Two skewers served with pita bread and peppercorn sauce

Chicken Skewers

$13.95

Two skewers of chicken breast with pita bread and tzatziki sauce

Pork Skewers

$13.95

Two skewers of pork with pita bread and tzatziki sauce

Bruschetta

$11.95

Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh mozzarella, onions and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze

BBQ Wings

$12.95

Buffalo Wings

$12.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2219 Sycamore Rd, De Kalb, IL 60115

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
orange starNo Reviews
630 Plaza Drive #5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Sam's Fish, Chicken, & Sandwiches - 850 Pappas Drive
orange starNo Reviews
850 Pappas Drive De Kalb, IL 60115
View restaurantnext
Dough Brothers Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 707
20 W. Benson Ave Cortland, IL 60112
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird
orange star4.8 • 34
124 South Maple Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Pizza. Beer. Whiskey.
orange starNo Reviews
327 West State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore
orange starNo Reviews
219 W State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Map
More near De Kalb
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston