BUILD YOUR OWN

$5.50 +

After a workout, it is important to quickly replenish your body's essentials. Our smoothies can help you achieve balanced recovery by focusing on hydration, protein, supplements, and cool-down. Smoothies are a great way to elevate your hydration game, and they are not just a snack, but also a reward that keeps you motivated to conquer your workouts. They are also a healthier alternative to constantly snacking, especially for kids. Despite being positioned as a treat, our smoothies are packed with health benefits.