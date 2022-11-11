Elly's Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue
Glenview, IL 60025
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Simple and easy. All of our hot cakes are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
S'mores Pancakes
Oreo - Marshmallow Spread - Graham Cracker Crumbles
Dalmation Pancakes
White chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips baked inside and top our hot cakes drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Fruitopia Pancakes
Strawberries - Blueberries - Pineapple Slices - Peaches - Bananas - Mascarpone Sauce
Potato Pancakes
Homemade Potato Pancakes - applesauce - sour cream - fruit
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin Batter topped with our Vanilla Cream sauce, Whipped Cream, and Cinnamon. Served with side of syrup and butter.
Waffles
French Toast
Brioche French Toast
Our delicious warm sweet bread made fresh to order. All of our French toasts are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Spiral Cinnamon Swirl - Vanilla Cream Sauce - Cinnamon
Stuffed Toast
Stuffed with cream cheese filling. Topped with glazed strawberries and chocolate chips.
Banana Bread French Toast
Homemade banana bread dipped in our creamy egg batter topped with bananas, glazed strawberries, and roasted pecans.
Crepes
Crepes
Plain and simple. All of our crepes are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
Apple Pecan Crepes
Caramelized Apples - Roasted Pecans - Cinnamon
Feelin' Hazy Crepes
Bananas - Glazed Strawberries - Hazelnut Spread - Mascarpone Sauce
Savory Crepes
Scrambled Eggs - Bacon - Spinach - Cheddar Cheese - Jack Cheese - Hollandaise
Simply Eggs
The Breakfast Club
Omelettes
Meaty Cheesy Omelet
Sausage, ham, and bacon with American cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Spartan Omelet
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, feta cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Ole Omelet
Chorizo sausage, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Lox n' Onion Omelet
Nova Scotia smoked salmon, onions. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Western Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions, American cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Veggie Omelet
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, american cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Benedicts
Original Benedict
Poached eggs on English muffin with Canadian bacon. Topped with our hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.
Cubano Benedict
Poached eggs on English muffin with pulled pork, ham, and melted swiss cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce and diced pickles. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.
Potato Benedict
Poached eggs on English muffin with our homemade potato pancakes and bacon. Topped with our hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.
Lox Benedict
Poached eggs on English muffin spread with our Mediterranean cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and Nova Scotia smoked salmon. Topped with hollandaise sauce and capers. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.
Favorites
Avocado Toast
Creamy avocado spread topped with minced bacon, scallions, and 2 poached eggs on toasted multigrain bread. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit.
Biscuits and Gravy
Our biscuits served with our rich sausage gravy. Served with a side of hashbrowns or fresh fruit.
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Fried steak topped with 2 eggs, served with homemade biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy. Served with a side of hashbrowns or fresh fruit.
Skirt Steak and Eggs
Skirt steak with 2 eggs and a side of hashbrowns or fresh fruit. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Breakfast Sliders
2 mini croissants filled with sausage patties and scrambled eggs topped with American cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit.
Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortillas - Scrambled Eggs - Onions - Cilantro - Lime - Hash Browns - Beans - Sour Cream - Salsa - Choice of Meat
Chilaquiles
Corn Tortilla Chips - Salsa Verde - Feta Cheese - Cilantro - Lime - Beans - Sour Cream - Choice of Egg - Choice of Meat
Baked German Pancake
Our special pancake batter baked to golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with lemon, butter, and maple syrup. (allow 30 minutes to bake)
Baked Apple Pancake
Caramelized apples baked with our special pancake batter. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup. (allow 45 minutes to bake)
Baked Banana Walnut Pancake
Caramelized bananas and walnuts baked with our special pancake batter. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup. (allow 45 minutes to bake)
Skillets
Meat Lovers Skillet
Sausage, ham, and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
HMOP Skillet
Ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Veggie Skillet
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Frittata Skillet
Chorizo sausage, jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Steak Skillet
Skirt steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Sides
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Bagel with Cream Cheese
Side of Banana Bread
Side of Biscuit
Side of Biscuit n Gravy
Side of Canadian Bacon
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side of Crepes
Side of Date Nut Bread
Side Dinner Salad
Side of Dressing / Sauces
Side of Eggs a la Carte
Side of French Fries
Side of French Toast
Side of Gravy
Side of Ham
Side of Hashbrowns
Side of Medium Seasonal Fruit
Side of Mini Waffles
Side of Nutella Spread
Side of Pancakes
Side of Sausage Links
Side of Sausage Patties
Side of Small Seasonal Fruit
Side of Soup of the Day
Side of Toast
Side of Turkey Bacon
Side of Turkey Patties
Side of Cream Cheese
Yogurt Parfait
Layers of vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Topped with granola.
Side Of Pumpkin Pancakes
Salads
Elly's Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, pasta, bacon, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, cucumbers, and green onions tossed in our Mediterranean house dressing and topped with blue cheese. Served with side of bread roll.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red peppers tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with blue cheese. Served with side of bread roll.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, and olives tossed in our Mediterranean house dressing topped with feta cheese. Served with side of bread roll.
Berry Special Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, seasonal berries, walnuts, almonds, and pecans tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese. Served with side of bread roll.
Avocado Lotto
Avocado stuffed with tuna salad, served with romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, cucumbers, cottage cheese, fresh fruit, hard-boiled egg, and date nut bread.
Lox Plate
Nova Scotia smoked salmon served with sliced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, capers, hard-boiled egg, and a bagel with cream cheese.
Soup and Salad Combo
Our homemade soup of the day plus fresh tossed salad with choice of dressing. Served with side of bread roll.
Handhelds
Philly Cheesesteak
skirt steak - grilled onions - white cheddar cheese - french bread - fries - pickle - coleslaw - soup
Elly's Burger
2 quarter pound angus steak burgers - american cheese - bacon - lettuce - tomato - pickles - red onions - house sauce - brioche bun
Reuben
Thin slices of corned beef with sauerdraut topped with Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Side of Thousand Island dressing. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.
Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, pickles, Garlic Aioli, topped with Swiss cheese on grilled French bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato slices with mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.
Nashville Hot Chicken
fried chicken - nashville hot sauce - white cheddar cheese - pickles - coleslaw - brioche bun
Cajun Chicken
Grilled chicken breast rubbed in Cajun seasoning with sweet peppers and onions topped with mozzarella cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.
Tuna Avocado Special
Our all white tuna salad with avocado and red onions topped with American cheese on our grilled multigrain bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.
Quesadillas
Tomatoes, onions, and your choice of sweet peppers or jalapenos topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on our Southwestern chili tortilla. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, sour cream, salsa, and soup of the day.
Sides
Coffee
Milkshakes
Oreo Milkshake
Oreo Crumbles blended with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream and More Oreos
Chocolate Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Dreamsicle Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream infused with fresh squeezed orange juice
Very Berry Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream infused with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries
Soft Drinks
Water
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
We are a Local, Family owned Restaurant, offering American classics for Breakfast and Lunch since 1999.
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview, IL 60025