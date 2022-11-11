Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elly's Pancake House of Glenview

review star

No reviews yet

1624 Milwaukee Avenue

Glenview, IL 60025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Skillet
2 Egg Meal
Spartan Omelet

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Simple and easy. All of our hot cakes are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.

S'mores Pancakes

$12.49

Oreo - Marshmallow Spread - Graham Cracker Crumbles

Dalmation Pancakes

$11.99

White chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips baked inside and top our hot cakes drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Fruitopia Pancakes

$13.49

Strawberries - Blueberries - Pineapple Slices - Peaches - Bananas - Mascarpone Sauce

Potato Pancakes

$10.99

Homemade Potato Pancakes - applesauce - sour cream - fruit

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.49

Pumpkin Batter topped with our Vanilla Cream sauce, Whipped Cream, and Cinnamon. Served with side of syrup and butter.

Waffles

Belgium Waffle

$8.99

Light and crunchy. All of our waffles are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.

Banana Foster Waffle

$12.49

Caramelized Bananas - Roasted Pecans - Cinnamon

Chicken n' Bacon Waffle

$13.99

Fried Chicken - Bacon Waffle - Honey

French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$8.99

Our delicious warm sweet bread made fresh to order. All of our French toasts are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.49

Spiral Cinnamon Swirl - Vanilla Cream Sauce - Cinnamon

Stuffed Toast

$13.49

Stuffed with cream cheese filling. Topped with glazed strawberries and chocolate chips.

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.99

Homemade banana bread dipped in our creamy egg batter topped with bananas, glazed strawberries, and roasted pecans.

Crepes

Crepes

$8.99

Plain and simple. All of our crepes are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.

Apple Pecan Crepes

$12.49

Caramelized Apples - Roasted Pecans - Cinnamon

Feelin' Hazy Crepes

$13.49

Bananas - Glazed Strawberries - Hazelnut Spread - Mascarpone Sauce

Savory Crepes

$13.99

Scrambled Eggs - Bacon - Spinach - Cheddar Cheese - Jack Cheese - Hollandaise

Simply Eggs

2 Egg Meal

$9.99

Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit, your choice of protein, and your choice of toast or pancakes.

The Breakfast Club

Breakfast Club

$13.49

2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 1 sausage link, and served with a small fresh squeezed orange juice. Pick a number!

Omelettes

Meaty Cheesy Omelet

$13.99

Sausage, ham, and bacon with American cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.

Spartan Omelet

$13.99

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, feta cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.

Ole Omelet

$13.99

Chorizo sausage, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.

Lox n' Onion Omelet

$15.99

Nova Scotia smoked salmon, onions. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.

Western Omelet

$13.99

Ham, green peppers, onions, American cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.

Veggie Omelet

$13.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, american cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.

Benedicts

Original Benedict

$13.49

Poached eggs on English muffin with Canadian bacon. Topped with our hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.

Cubano Benedict

$13.99

Poached eggs on English muffin with pulled pork, ham, and melted swiss cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce and diced pickles. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.

Potato Benedict

$13.99

Poached eggs on English muffin with our homemade potato pancakes and bacon. Topped with our hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.

Lox Benedict

$15.99

Poached eggs on English muffin spread with our Mediterranean cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and Nova Scotia smoked salmon. Topped with hollandaise sauce and capers. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.

Favorites

Avocado Toast

$14.99

Creamy avocado spread topped with minced bacon, scallions, and 2 poached eggs on toasted multigrain bread. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit.

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.99

Our biscuits served with our rich sausage gravy. Served with a side of hashbrowns or fresh fruit.

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$14.99

Fried steak topped with 2 eggs, served with homemade biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy. Served with a side of hashbrowns or fresh fruit.

Skirt Steak and Eggs

$25.99

Skirt steak with 2 eggs and a side of hashbrowns or fresh fruit. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Breakfast Sliders

$13.49

2 mini croissants filled with sausage patties and scrambled eggs topped with American cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit.

Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

Corn Tortillas - Scrambled Eggs - Onions - Cilantro - Lime - Hash Browns - Beans - Sour Cream - Salsa - Choice of Meat

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Corn Tortilla Chips - Salsa Verde - Feta Cheese - Cilantro - Lime - Beans - Sour Cream - Choice of Egg - Choice of Meat

Baked German Pancake

$14.99

Our special pancake batter baked to golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with lemon, butter, and maple syrup. (allow 30 minutes to bake)

Baked Apple Pancake

$23.99+

Caramelized apples baked with our special pancake batter. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup. (allow 45 minutes to bake)

Baked Banana Walnut Pancake

$23.99+

Caramelized bananas and walnuts baked with our special pancake batter. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup. (allow 45 minutes to bake)

Skillets

Meat Lovers Skillet

$13.49

Sausage, ham, and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.

HMOP Skillet

$13.49

Ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Veggie Skillet

$13.49

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Frittata Skillet

$13.49

Chorizo sausage, jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Steak Skillet

$19.99

Skirt steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.

Sides

Side of Avocado

$4.99

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Side of Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.49

Side of Banana Bread

$4.99

Side of Biscuit

$3.99

Side of Biscuit n Gravy

$5.00

Side of Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side of Crepes

$5.99

Side of Date Nut Bread

$4.99

Side Dinner Salad

$7.49

Side of Dressing / Sauces

$1.00

Side of Eggs a la Carte

$1.50

Side of French Fries

$3.99

Side of French Toast

$5.99

Side of Gravy

$2.99

Side of Ham

$4.99

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.99

Side of Medium Seasonal Fruit

$8.99

Side of Mini Waffles

$5.99

Side of Nutella Spread

$3.99

Side of Pancakes

$5.99

Side of Sausage Links

$4.99

Side of Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side of Small Seasonal Fruit

$4.99

Side of Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Side of Toast

$3.99

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side of Turkey Patties

$4.99

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.49

Layers of vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Topped with granola.

Side Of Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.49

Salads

Elly's Chopped Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, pasta, bacon, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, cucumbers, and green onions tossed in our Mediterranean house dressing and topped with blue cheese. Served with side of bread roll.

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red peppers tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with blue cheese. Served with side of bread roll.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, and olives tossed in our Mediterranean house dressing topped with feta cheese. Served with side of bread roll.

Berry Special Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, seasonal berries, walnuts, almonds, and pecans tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese. Served with side of bread roll.

Avocado Lotto

$15.99

Avocado stuffed with tuna salad, served with romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, cucumbers, cottage cheese, fresh fruit, hard-boiled egg, and date nut bread.

Lox Plate

$15.99

Nova Scotia smoked salmon served with sliced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, capers, hard-boiled egg, and a bagel with cream cheese.

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.99

Our homemade soup of the day plus fresh tossed salad with choice of dressing. Served with side of bread roll.

Handhelds

Philly Cheesesteak

$19.99

skirt steak - grilled onions - white cheddar cheese - french bread - fries - pickle - coleslaw - soup

Elly's Burger

$14.99

2 quarter pound angus steak burgers - american cheese - bacon - lettuce - tomato - pickles - red onions - house sauce - brioche bun

Reuben

$14.99

Thin slices of corned beef with sauerdraut topped with Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Side of Thousand Island dressing. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.

Cuban

$14.99

Pulled pork, ham, pickles, Garlic Aioli, topped with Swiss cheese on grilled French bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.

BLT

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato slices with mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.99

fried chicken - nashville hot sauce - white cheddar cheese - pickles - coleslaw - brioche bun

Cajun Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast rubbed in Cajun seasoning with sweet peppers and onions topped with mozzarella cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.

Tuna Avocado Special

$15.99

Our all white tuna salad with avocado and red onions topped with American cheese on our grilled multigrain bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.

Quesadillas

$11.99

Tomatoes, onions, and your choice of sweet peppers or jalapenos topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on our Southwestern chili tortilla. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, sour cream, salsa, and soup of the day.

Sides

Side of Avocado

$4.99

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Side of Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.49

Side of Banana Bread

$4.99

Side of Biscuit

$3.99

Side of Biscuit n Gravy

$5.00

Side of Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side of Crepes

$5.99

Side of Date Nut Bread

$4.99

Side Dinner Salad

$7.49

Side of Dressing / Sauces

$1.00

Side of Eggs a la Carte

$1.50

Side of French Fries

$3.99

Side of French Toast

$5.99

Side of Gravy

$2.99

Side of Ham

$4.99

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.99

Side of Medium Seasonal Fruit

$8.99

Side of Mini Waffles

$5.99

Side of Nutella Spread

$3.99

Side of Pancakes

$5.99

Side of Sausage Links

$4.99

Side of Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side of Small Seasonal Fruit

$4.99

Side of Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Side of Toast

$3.99

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side of Turkey Patties

$4.99

Side of Yogurt Parfait

$9.49

Layers of vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Topped with granola.

Coffee

Coffee

$3.29

Our Java Breeze Brazilian house blend.

Espresso

$3.29

Latte

$4.29

Cappuccino

$4.29

Freddo

$4.49

Espresso or Cappuccino

Frappe

$4.49

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.49+

Concentrate Juice

$3.49+

Milkshakes

Oreo Milkshake

$4.99

Oreo Crumbles blended with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream and More Oreos

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Dreamsicle Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream infused with fresh squeezed orange juice

Very Berry Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream infused with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries

Smoothies

Banana-Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Mango-Peach Smoothie

$5.99

Very-Berry Smoothie

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.29

Teas

Iced Tea

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Loose Tea

$3.99

Milk

Milk

$3.29+

Chocolate Milk

$3.29+

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Water

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Local, Family owned Restaurant, offering American classics for Breakfast and Lunch since 1999.

Website

Location

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview, IL 60025

Directions

Gallery
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image
Banner pic
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image

Similar restaurants in your area

North Branch Pizza & Burger
orange star4.2 • 1,450
4520 W Lake Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd
orange star4.8 • 6,095
2709 Pfingsten Rd Glenview, IL 60026
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - - Prospect Heights
orange star4.7 • 200
580 N Milwaukee Prospect Heights, IL 60070
View restaurantnext
Eggspresso - At The Glen - Glenview
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Tower Drive Glenview, IL 60026
View restaurantnext
Katie's Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 565
623 N Wolf Rd Des Plaines, IL 60016
View restaurantnext
Mingle Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1830 Tower Drive GLENVIEW, IL 60026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glenview

Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd
orange star4.8 • 6,095
2709 Pfingsten Rd Glenview, IL 60026
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - The Glen
orange star4.6 • 3,902
2350 Lehigh Avenue Glenview, IL 60026
View restaurantnext
North Branch Pizza & Burger
orange star4.2 • 1,450
4520 W Lake Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Glenview Grind
orange star4.5 • 556
1837 Glenview Road Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Joe Donut - Glenview
orange star4.2 • 368
1025 Harlem Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Hackney's on Harms
orange star5.0 • 327
1241 Harms Rd Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glenview
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston