Elly's Brunch and Cafe Phoenix
No reviews yet
100 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Brunch Menu
Specialty Baked Pancakes
Small Baked Apple Pancake
Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)
Large Baked Apple Pancake
Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)
Small German Pancake
Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.
Large German Pancake
Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Caramelized apple, cinnamon.
Banana Nutella Pancakes
Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.
Berry Mascarpone Pancakes
Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.
Buckwheat Pancakes
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Classic Buttermilk
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Full Silver Dollar
Gluten Free Cakes
Gluten free friendly pancakes made with rice & tapioca flour. Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Short Stack
Homemade Brioche French Toast
Banana Nutella French Toast
Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.
Berry Mascarpone French Toast
Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.
Brioche French Toast
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50
Sticky Bun French Toast
Cinnamon roll, salted caramel, pecans, cream cheese frosting
Classic Crepes
Belgian Waffles
Fresh Farm Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs your way
Chilaquiles Verdes
Two eggs scrambled, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy verdes, wheat chips. Pico & Sour Cream on the side Add Chorizo $3.50
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs your way, hashbrowns, choice of meat: Cherrywood bacon, Ham off the bone, sausage patty or links, Amys chicken sausage.
Corned Beef Hash
Two poached eggs, corned beef, onion, hashbrowns
Kayana Scrambler
Feta cheese, roasted tomato, onion, hashbrowns
Lox & Eggs
House-cured salmon, two eggs scramble, sliced tomato
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Angus skirt, two eggs your way, hashbrowns
Signature Omelettes
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Denver Omelette
Ham off the bone, green pepper, onion.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Latina Omelette
Black beans, tomato, spring onion, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, sour cream.
Meat lovers omelette
Migas omelette
Morning Sunrise Omelette
Cherrywood bacon, avocado, onion, sharp cheddar.
Ole Omelette
Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco. Salsa & sour cream on the side
Plain Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Shroomed Omelette
Southwest Omelette
Cherrywood bacon, avocado, spring onion, jalapeno, tomato, american & Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Spartan Omelette
Spinach, feta, mushroom, tomato
Steak Mushroom Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Wild mushroom, tomato, green pepper, spring onion, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Skillets & Frittatas
Bacon & Cheese Skillet
Denver Skillet
Ham & Cheese Skillet
Latina Frittata
Latina Skillet
Meat Lovers Skillet
Ham off the bone, cherrywood bacon, sausage links, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Migas Frittata
Chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro, chips. Salsa & sour cream on the side.
Migas Skillet
Morning Sunrise Frittata
Morning Sunrise Skillet
Ole Frittata
Ole Skillet
Plain Skillet
Sausage & Cheese
Shroomed Frittata
Shroomed Skillet
Southwest Frittata
Southwest Skillet
Spartan Skillet
Steak & Wild Mushroom Skillet
Black Angus skirt steak, wild mushroom, onion, green pepper, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Veggie Frittata
Veggie Skillet
Sides
Avocado 1/2
Bacon
Bagel
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Banana sliced
Biscuits & Gravy side
Biscuits w/ Jelly
Black Beans
Blueberry
Burger patty side
BW Pancakes side
Capers
Chips side
Chocolate chips side
Chorizo side
Ckn Brst side
Ckn drums side
Ckn Salad side
Ckn Saus side
Corned Beef Hash side
Cottage Cheese side
Cream cheese - herb
Crepes side
Cucumber slices
Egg (1)
Eggs (2)
Eggs (3)
French Toast side
Fries
Fruit
GF Pancakes side
GF Toast side
Granola side
Gravy side
Guacamole side
Ham side
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise Sauce
Jalapenos sliced
Lemon Vinaigrette
Lox side
Mascarpone side
Nutella side
Orange Slices
Oreo side
Pancake (1)
Pancakes (2)
Pecans side
Pico
Premium fruit cup
Ranch
Salsa
Salsa Verde
Saus Links side
Saus Patties side
Side Butter
Skirt Steak A la Carte
Sliced Tomato
Sour cream
Sticky Bun side
Strawberry slices
Sweet potato fries
Toast
Tuna Salad side
Benedicts
Ellys Original Benedict
Ham off the bone, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Florentine Benedict
Cherrywood bacon, spinach, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Lox Benedict
Lox, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Provence Benedct
Avocado, tomato, wild mushroom hollandaise sauce, butter croissant.
Morning Sandwiches
Avocado Wrap
Two eggs scrambled, hass guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, wheat tortilla. Cherrwood bacon $2.50 Hormone Free Chicken Breast $3.00
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, sesame brioche
Lox Bagel
House cured salmon, herb cream cheese, cucumber, bagel.
Number Five Sandwich
Fried egg, ham off the bone, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, croissant.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Baby kale, romaine, tomato, cucumber, aged parmesan, creamy caesar, croutons.
Chopped Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cherrywood bacon, red pepper, queso fresco, boiled egg, Mediterranean vinaigrette
Opa! Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, onion, olives and feta cheese with our Mediterranean vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
Avocado, black beans, queso fresco, tomato, spring onion, chipotle ranch, tortilla chips.
Stuffed Avocado
Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.
Light & Healthy
Ellys Delight
Two egg whites, wild mushrooms, spinach, sliced tomato, english muffin
Ellys Health Club
Two poached eggs, fruit, cottage cheese, english muffin
European Breakfast
Greek yogurt, seasonal berries, almond granola, local raw honey.
Oatmeal
Steel cut coats, brown sugar. Add Strawberries $2.00 Blueberries $2.00 Bananas $2.00 Georgia Pecans & Raisins $2.00
Kids Menu
Kids Buttermilk Pancakes
Add chocolate chip or Oreo $1.50
Kids Cheeseburger
Prime beef, american cheese, fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
All white meat. Choice of sauce.
Kids Classic Breakfast
Two eggs scrambled, bacon or sausage link, toast or pancake, hashbrowns
Kids Drink
Kids French Toast
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese, country white, fries
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes
Kids Minnie Mouse Pancakes
Kids Plain Crepes
Add fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry or banana $2.25
Kids Silver Dollar Cakes
Soup
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Chicken B.L.T.A
Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, country white
Chicken Tenders-Full
Elly's Cheeseburger
Prime beef, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, sesame bun. Add Cherrywood bacon $1.75 Egg your way $1.50
Grilled Cheese
American cheddar, tomato, country white. Add bacon or ham $2.50
Malibu
Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, butter croissant
Protein Salad Sandwich
Tuna or chicken, multigrain breast, Add cheese $1.50
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, rye bread.
Roasted Turkey
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, multigrain toast
Shroomed Patty Melt
Prime beef, wild mushrooms, grilled onions, american cheese, rye bread
The Cristo
Ham off the bone, swiss cheese, egg dipped toast