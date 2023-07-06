Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elly's Brunch & Cafe - Jefferson Park

review star

No reviews yet

5310 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Brunch Menu

Specialty Baked Pancakes

Large serves 5-6 people Small & Dutch Baby serve 2-4 people.
Small Baked Apple Pancake

Small Baked Apple Pancake

$14.00

Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)

Large Baked Apple Pancake

Large Baked Apple Pancake

$16.00

Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)

Small German Pancake

$10.00

Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.

Large German Pancake

$12.00

Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

$13.00

Caramelized apple, cinnamon.

Banana Nutella Pancakes

Banana Nutella Pancakes

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.

Berry Mascarpone Pancakes

Berry Mascarpone Pancakes

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.

Buckwheat Pancakes

Buckwheat Pancakes

$10.75

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Classic Buttermilk

Classic Buttermilk

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Full Silver Dollar

$9.00
Gluten Free Cakes

Gluten Free Cakes

$10.75

Gluten free friendly pancakes made with rice & tapioca flour. Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Short Stack

$8.00

Homemade Brioche French Toast

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Banana Nutella French Toast

Banana Nutella French Toast

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.

Berry Mascarpone French Toast

Berry Mascarpone French Toast

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Sticky Bun French Toast

Sticky Bun French Toast

$13.75

Cinnamon roll, salted caramel, pecans, cream cheese frosting

Classic Crepes

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Apple Cinnamon Crepes

Apple Cinnamon Crepes

$13.00

Caramelized apple, cinnamon

Banana Nutella Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepes

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts

Berry Mascarpone Crepes

Berry Mascarpone Crepes

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream

Classic Crepes

Classic Crepes

$10.75

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Belgian Waffles

Powdered sugar, maple syrup Make it a la mode $2.50
Bacon Waffle

Bacon Waffle

$13.25

Smoked bacon bits.

Banana Nutella Waffles

Banana Nutella Waffles

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.50

Three drum sticks.

Classic Waffles

Classic Waffles

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Fresh Farm Eggs

Toast or pancakes Egg whites $2.00
Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.75

Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs your way

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.75

Two eggs scrambled, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy verdes, wheat chips. Pico & Sour Cream on the side Add Chorizo $3.50

Chopped Ham & Eggs

$13.75
Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$10.25

Two eggs your way, hashbrowns, choice of meat: Cherrywood bacon, Ham off the bone, sausage patty or links, Amys chicken sausage.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.75

Two poached eggs, corned beef, onion, hashbrowns

Country Fried Steak

$17.00
Kayana Scrambler

Kayana Scrambler

$12.75

Feta cheese, roasted tomato, onion, hashbrowns

Lox & Eggs

Lox & Eggs

$15.75

House-cured salmon, two eggs scramble, sliced tomato

Skirt Steak & Eggs

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$29.00

Angus skirt, two eggs your way, hashbrowns

Signature Omelettes

Toast or pancakes, served with hashbrowns, Egg whites $2.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Denver Omelette

$13.25

Ham off the bone, green pepper, onion.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.00
Latina Omelette

Latina Omelette

$13.25

Black beans, tomato, spring onion, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, sour cream.

Meat lovers omelette

$16.00

Migas omelette

$14.50
Morning Sunrise Omelette

Morning Sunrise Omelette

$14.25

Cherrywood bacon, avocado, onion, sharp cheddar.

Ole Omelette

Ole Omelette

$14.25

Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco. Salsa & sour cream on the side

Plain Omelette

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$13.00
Shroomed Omelette

Shroomed Omelette

$14.25
Southwest Omelette

Southwest Omelette

$15.25

Cherrywood bacon, avocado, spring onion, jalapeno, tomato, american & Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Spartan Omelette

Spartan Omelette

$14.25

Spinach, feta, mushroom, tomato

Steak Mushroom Omelette

$17.00
Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$14.25

Wild mushroom, tomato, green pepper, spring onion, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Skillets & Frittatas

Bacon & Cheese

$13.00

Denver Skillet

$13.25

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Latina Frittata

$13.25

Latina Skillet

$13.25
Meat Lovers Skillet

Meat Lovers Skillet

$16.00

Ham off the bone, cherrywood bacon, sausage links, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Migas Frittata

Migas Frittata

$14.50

Chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro, chips. Salsa & sour cream on the side.

Migas Skillet

$14.50

Morning Sunrise Frittata

$14.25

Morning Sunrise Skillet

$14.25

Ole Frittata

$14.25
Ole Skillet

Ole Skillet

$14.25

Sausage & Cheese

$13.00

Shroomed Skillet

$14.25
Southwest Frittata

Southwest Frittata

$15.25
Southwest Skillet

Southwest Skillet

$15.25

Spartan Skillet

$14.25
Steak & Wild Mushroom Skillet

Steak & Wild Mushroom Skillet

$17.00

Black Angus skirt steak, wild mushroom, onion, green pepper, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$14.25

Sides

Blueberry

$2.50

Side Avocado

$4.00
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Bagel

$4.50

Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Side Banana

$2.50

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Side Biscuits w/ Jelly

$3.50

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Buckwheat Pancakes

$6.00

Side Burger patty

$6.00
Side Butter

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Capers

$1.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chicken Drumsticks

$5.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.50
Side Chicken Sausage

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.50

Side Chocolate chips

$2.00

Side Chorizo

$3.50
Side Corned Beef Hash

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Cream cheese

$1.00

Side Crepes

$6.00

Side Cucumber

$2.00

Side Date Nut Bread

$5.00

Side French Toast

$5.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.50
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side GF Pancakes

$6.00

Side GF Toast

$3.50

Side Granola

$3.00

Side Gravlax

$6.00

Side Gravy

$3.00
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00
Side Hashbrowns

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Side Honey

$2.00

Side Jalepenos

$1.00
Side Jelly

Side Jelly

$0.50

Side Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50
Side Links

Side Links

$4.00

Side Lox

$6.00

Side Mascarpone

$3.00

Side Nutella

$1.50

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Oreo

$2.00

Side Pancakes

$5.00
Side Pattys

Side Pattys

$4.00

Side Pecans

$2.50

Side Pico

$0.50
Side Premium fruit cup

Side Premium fruit cup

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Skirt Steak A la Carte

$18.00
Side Sliced Tomato

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.50

Side Sour cream

$0.60

Side Sticky Bun French Tosat

$7.00

Side Strawberry

$2.50

Side Sweet potato fries

$5.00

Side Syrup

$0.50
Side Toast

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Tuna Salad

$5.50

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Benedicts

Two poached eggs, hasbrowns.
Ellys Original Benedicts

Ellys Original Benedicts

$13.25

Ham off the bone, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$14.25

Cherrywood bacon, spinach, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Lox Benedicts

Lox Benedicts

$15.25

Lox, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Provence Benedct

Provence Benedct

$14.75

Avocado, tomato, wild mushroom hollandaise sauce, butter croissant.

Morning Sandwiches

Hashbrowns
Avocado Wrap

Avocado Wrap

$10.75

Two eggs scrambled, hass guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, wheat tortilla. Cherrwood bacon $2.50 Hormone Free Chicken Breast $3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Scrambled eggs, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, sesame brioche

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$12.75

House cured salmon, herb cream cheese, cucumber, bagel.

Number Five Sandwich

Number Five Sandwich

$10.75

Fried egg, ham off the bone, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, croissant.

Salads

Cup of soup $1.50 Chicken Breast $6.00 Lox $6.00 Skirt Steak $7.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.75

Baby kale, romaine, tomato, cucumber, aged parmesan, creamy caesar, croutons.

Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$10.75

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cherrywood bacon, red pepper, queso fresco, boiled egg, Mediterranean vinaigrette

Ellys Veggie Salad

Ellys Veggie Salad

$9.75

Baby kale, romaine, seasonal cabbage, carrot, green onion, lemon vinaigrette

Lox Plate

Lox Plate

$13.75

Tomato, cucumbers, capers, olives, red onion, herb cream cheese, bagel.

Opa! Salad

Opa! Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, onion, olives and feta cheese with our Mediterranean vinaigrette

Protein Salad Plate

Protein Salad Plate

$12.75

Tuna, chicken salad or chicken breast, cottage cheese, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.75

Avocado, black beans, queso fresco, tomato, spring onion, chipotle ranch, tortilla chips.

Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$13.75

Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.

Light & Healthy

Ellys Delight

Ellys Delight

$11.75

Two egg whites, wild mushrooms, spinach, sliced tomato, english muffin

Ellys Health Club

Ellys Health Club

$10.75

Two poached eggs, fruit, cottage cheese, english muffin

European Breakfast

European Breakfast

$9.75

Greek yogurt, seasonal berries, almond granola, local raw honey.

Fresh Fruit Plate

$12.50
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.75

Steel cut coats, brown sugar. Add Strawberries $2.00 Blueberries $2.00 Bananas $2.00 Georgia Pecans & Raisins $2.00

Kids Menu

12 years and under.

Kids Classic Breakfast

$7.25

Two eggs scrambled, bacon or sausage link, toast or pancake, hashbrowns

Kids Plain Crepes

$6.25

Add fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry or banana $2.25

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.25

Add chocolate chip or Oreo $1.50

Kids Mickey or Minnie Mouse Pancakes

Kids Mickey or Minnie Mouse Pancakes

$6.75

Kids Silver Dollar Cakes

$6.75

Kids French Toast

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75

American cheese, country white, fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Prime beef, american cheese, fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.75

All white meat. Choice of sauce.

Soup

Cup of soup $1.50 Chicken Breast $6.00 Lox $6.00 Skirt Steak $7.00

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$5.75

Quart Soup

$12.00

Sandwiches

BLT Club

$12.25

BLT Sandwich

$11.75
Chicken B.L.T.A

Chicken B.L.T.A

$12.75

Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, country white

Chicken Tenders-Full