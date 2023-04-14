Ellys Nutrition 1721 Town Center St, Suite 104 Aurora, IL. 60504

  • Home
Popular Items

Strawberry Banana Loaded

TEAS

Herbal Tea Concentrate - Customizable

Chai ( Non GM)

$4.50+

Chai Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)

Cinnamon

$4.50+

Cinnamon Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)

Green Tea - Pomegranate

$5.25+

Green Tea (Pomegranate) Herbal Concentrate - 25mg of Caffeine. Hydration for anytime of day. Supports body's antioxidant actiivity. Protects against free radical damage.

Lemon

$4.50+

Lemon Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)

N.R.G. Tea - Natures Raw Guarana

$4.50+

Natures Raw Guarana NRG Herbal Concentrate - 40mg of Caffeine. Infused with Guarana, Orange Pekoe tea and caffeine. Provides gentle boost and increases mental alertness and concentration.

Original

$4.50+

Original Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)

Peach

$4.50+

Peach Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)

Raspberry

$4.50+

Raspberry Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)

Relaxation Tea - Peppermint

$5.25+

Relaxation Tea - Peppermint Flavor NO CAFFEINE - Herbal Tea blend of Lemon Balm, Passionflower, Lavender and Chamomile to help support relaxation. Lemon Balm is used to help cope with occasional stress, maintain a healthy mood and improve restful sleep. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)

Tea Bombs (Cold)

Acai (Non Caffeinated)

$6.00

CR7 and Acai Flavoring

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Served in 24 oz cup. Original Tea, Cherry Bomb Flavoring, Few Cherries

Cucumber Lemonade Bomb

$6.00

Served in 24oz Cup. Lemon Tea, Cucumber Lemonade Flavoring, Squeeze Lemon/Lime Juice

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Raspberry Tea, Grape Flavoring

Green Apple Bomb

$6.00

Served in 24oz Cup Original Tea, Green Apple Flavoring

Orange Pineapple Bomb

$6.00

Served in 24oz Cup. Original Tea, Orange Flavoring and Pineapple Flavoring

Peach Bomb

$6.00

Served in 24oz Cup Peach Tea, Peach Flavoring

Peach Coconut Bomb

$6.00

Served in 24oz Cup Peach Tea, Peach Flavoring and Coconut Flavoring

Strawberry Bomb

$6.00

Served in 24oz Cup Raspberry Tea, Strawberry Flavoring

Watermelon Bomb

$6.00

Served in 24 oz cup. Original Tea, Watermelon Flavoring

Mega Tea Bombs (Cold)

Acai Pom Mega

$9.00

Raspberry Tea, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Acai Flavoring, Acai Dragon Syrup, Berry Mix

Blue Hawaiian Mega

$9.00

Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-Off, Pina Colada Flavoring, Topped with Blue Blast

Captain America Mega

$9.00

Raspberry Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Topped with Blue Blast Flavoring

Cherry Bomb Mega

$9.00

Raspberry Tea, Original Aloe, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Cherry Flavoring, Few Cherries, Cherry Syrup

Cherry Colada Mega

$9.00

Original Tea, Tropical Lift-off, Watermelon Flavoring, Cherry Flavoring Top with Pina Colada Flavoring and Pina Colada Syrup, few cherries

Cucumber Lemonade Mega

Cucumber Lemonade Mega

$9.00

Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-off, Cucumber Lemonade Flavoring, Margarita Flavoring, Squeeze Lime Juice, Margarita Syrup, Sliced Limes, Lemons, & Cucumbers

Cucumber Watermelon Mega

$9.00

Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-off, Cucumber Lemonade Flavoring, Margarita Flavoring, Watermelon Flavoring, Watermelon Syrup Top with Limes, lemons, cucumber, watermelon (if available)

Kiss Me Mega

Kiss Me Mega

$9.00

Raspberry Tea, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Cranberry Aloe, Strawberry Flavoring Top with Pineapple Flavoring

Mango Dynamite Mega

$9.00

Peach Tea, Tropical Lift-Off, Mango Flavoring, Mango Chunks, Mango Syrup

Mels Favorite Mega

$10.00

Raspberry Tea, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Wild Berry Protein Beverage Mix, Strawberry Flavoring, Watermelon Flavoring, Strawberry Watermelon Margarita Syrup

Mother of Dragon Mega

$9.00

Pomegranate Tea, Collagen, Acai Flavoring, Acai Dragon fruit Syrup, Few Blueberries

Pineapple Push Mega

$9.00

Original Tea, H24 Pineapple Push Lift-off, Pineapple Flavoring, Pina Colada Flavoring, Pina Colada Syrup, Pineapple Chunks

Polar Ice Mega

$9.00

Lemon Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Orange Lift-Off, Blue Raspberry Flavoring/Blue Blast, Top with Grape Flavoring

Pot of Gold

Pot of Gold

$9.00

Original Tea, Tropical Lift-Off, Peach Mango Protein Beverage Mix, Blueberry Flavoring, Pina Colada Flavoring

Seasonal Mega Tea of the Month

$9.00

Check out our monthly Specialty Menu on our Facebook page or call and ask what we have for the month.

Strawberry Lemonade Mega

$9.00

Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-off, Strawberry Flavoring Top with Strawberry Syrup, Squeeze of lime juice, lime slices

Sugar Lips Mega

$10.00

Peach Tea, Tropical Lift-Off, Peach Mango Protein Beverage Mix, Peach Flavoring, Coconut Flavoring Top with sprinkle of Strawberry Flavoring

Sunset Mega

$9.00

Lemon Tea, Orange Lift-Off, Pineapple Flavoring and one pump Pineapple Syrup. Top with Strawberry Flavoring and Syrup

Swamp Thing Mega

$9.00

Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-Off, Peach Flavoring, Top with Blueberry Flavoring and Lemon and Limes

Tropical Fruit Mega

$9.00

Peach Tea, Tropical Lift-Off, Tropical Mix Flavoring, Mango Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Mixed Fruit

Tropical Lightening Mega

$9.00

Original Tea, H24 BCAA Green Apple, H24 Prepare Watermelon, Blue Blast Flavoring, Mermaid Syrup

Watermelon Mega

$9.00

Raspberry Tea, Original Aloe, Tropical Lift-Off, Watermelon Flavoring, Watermelon Syrup, Few chunks of Watermelon (if available)

Mangonada Mega

Mangonada Mega

$7.00+

Tajin chili powder, Tropical Liftof , Original Tea, Mango Aloe, Mango drink mix , Mango Syrup mix topping Frozen mango and Tajin Chili powder

Refresher/Aloe Infusion

Cranberry Aloe Infusion

$5.00+

Cranberry Aloe, water, Acai Flavoring, Sliced fruit

Mandarin Aloe Infusion

$5.00+

Mandarin Aloe, Water, Orange Flavoring, Sliced Fruit

Mango Aloe Infusion

$5.00+

Mango Aloe, Water, Mango Flavoring, Sliced Fruit

Pineapple Crush

$5.00+

Mandarin Aloe, Water, Pineapple Flavor, Orange Flavor, Pineapple Chunks

Strawberry Margarita

$5.00+

Original Aloe, Water, Strawberry Flavoring, Margarita Flavoring, Fruit Slices

Build Your Own Aloe Infusion

$5.00+

Build your own Aloe Infusion. Pick an Aloe Flavor, Flavoring, and fruit topping.

Specialty Teas

Hot Cider

$7.50

Cinnamon Tea, Orange Lift off (b12), Green Apple Drink Mix, Orange Drink Mix, Spiced Cranberry Skinny Syrup

SHAKES

Skinny Shakes

Banana Caramel

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Banana Caramel Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb

Build Your Own Skinny Shake

$7.00

Build your own Skinny Shake. Pick from our Protein Drink Mix and Formula 1 Flavors. Items with - GF are Gluten Free

Cafe Latte

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Cafe Latte Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI) Low Carb

Cookies & Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Cookies and cream Formula 1 24g Protein, Low Glycemic Index(GI)

Dark Chocolate Coconut

$7.00

Chocolate Protein Drink Mix and Dark Chocolate Coconut F1. 24g Protein

Dulce de Leche

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Dulce de Leche Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI) Low Carb

Dutch Chocolate

$7.00

Vanilla or Chocolate Protein Drink Mix and Dutch Chocolate Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI).

French Vanilla

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and French Vanilla Formula 1

Mango Pineapple

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Mango Pineapple Formula 1 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Mint Chocolate

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Mint Chocolate Formula 1 24g protein, Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb

Orange Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Orange Cream Formula 1 24g protein, Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb

Pina Colada

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Pina Colada Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI) Low Carb

Pralines'n'Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix And Praline'n'Cream Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Strawberry Cheesecake Formula 1 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Wild Berry

$7.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Wild Berry Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb

Deluxe Loaded Shakes

Build Your Own Loaded Shake

Build Your Own Loaded Shake

$9.50

Build your own Loaded shake. Pick from our Protein Drink Mix, Formula 1, Signature Non-Dairy Creamy mix and toppings.

Banana Nut

Banana Nut

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Banana Caramel Formula 1, Frozen Bananas, Granola Topped with Granola, Pecans, Whipped Cream and Caramel Drizzle 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, French Vanilla Pudding, Frozen Blueberries, Granola Topped with Granola, Whipped Cream and Cinnamon 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Pie

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, French Vanilla Formula 1, Apple Fiber, Dash of Cinnamon Topped with Green Apple Chunks, Caramel Drizzle, Cinnamon and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Chocolate Turtle

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Chocolate Protein Drink Mix, Pralines 'n' Cream Formula 1, Dulce de Leche Formula , Caramel Creamy Topped with Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle, Pecans and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Chunkey Monkey

Chunkey Monkey

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Chocolate Protein Drink Mix, Peanut Cookie Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, Frozen Bananas Topped with Nuts, Chocolate Drizzle and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Churro

Churro

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Praline 'n' Cream Formula 1, Churro Pieces, Caramel Creamy Topped with Churro Pieces, Whipped Cream and Caramel Drizzle 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavoring Topped Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal, Caramel Drizzle, Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Lemon Pound Cake

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, French Vanilla Formula 1, Lemon Creamy Mix Topped with Graham Cracker Crumble and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Pistachio Biscotti

Pistachio Biscotti

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Pralines 'n' Cream Formula 1, Pistachio Creamy, Vanilla Creamy Topped with Graham Cracker and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Cafe Latte Formula 1, Caramel Creamy, Salted Caramel Dry Syrup, Espresso Creamy Topped with Caramel Drizzle and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Seasonal Shakes

$9.50

Ask what shakes we have for the month.

Strawberry Banana Loaded

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein, French Vanilla Formula 1, Frozen Strawberries, Frozen banana Slices Topped with Whipped Cream and Nilla Wafers crumbs 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, French Vanilla Formula 1, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Frozen Strawberries, Topped with Strawberries, Graham Cracker and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

Vanilla Oreo

Vanilla Oreo

$9.50

Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Cookies 'n' Cream Formula 1, Vanilla Creamy, Few Oreos Topped with Crushed Oreos, Chocolate Drizzle and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb

COFFEE / HOT CHOCOLATE

Coffee Flavors

House Blend

$6.00+

House Blend Protein Coffee, Instant Coffee, Syrup of Choice 15g protein 80mg caffeine

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Caramel Macchiato Protein Coffee, Instant Coffee, Caramel Creamy, Caramel Syrup 15g Protein 80mg caffeine

Mocha

$6.00+

Mocha Protein Coffee, Instant Coffee, Chocolate Creamy, Chocolate Syrup

Caramel Mocha

$6.00+

Caramel Macchiato Protein Coffee Blend, Mocha Protein Coffee Blend, Instant Coffee, Mocha Syrup, Caramel Syrup, Caramel Creamy

Salted Caramel

$6.00+

Caramel Macchiato Protein Coffee Blend, Instant Coffee, Salted Caramel Dry Syrup, Caramel Creamy

Seasonal Coffee of the Month

$6.00+

Ask us for our coffees of the month

Peppermint Mocha

$6.00+

Mocha Protein Coffee Blend, Instant Coffee, Peppermint Syrup, Mocha Syrup

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.00

BAKED GOODS

Brownies

Brownies

$2.00

Gluten Free Chocolate PDM, Chocolate F1 5g Protein 3g Carb

Crepes

$10.00Out of stock

Crepes are made With almond flour, Protein Drink Mix, Formula 1,

Waffle - Plain

Waffle - Plain

$9.00

Waffle comes with Signature Handcrafted Syrup and Whipped Cream. Add fruit and additional toppings for an upcharge.

Donuts

Donuts

$3.00

flavor of the Day 8g protein, 125 calories. 1g of sugar

BOWLS

Smoothie Bowls

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$10.00+

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Banana Caramel Formula 1, Banana Creamy, Caramel Creamy, Nilla Wafer Line bowl with Nilla Wafer Top with Nilla Wafer, Sliced Bananas, Coconut Shavings, Whipped Cream

Berry Coconut

Berry Coconut

$10.00+

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Wild Berry Formula 1, Blueberries/Mixed Berries Top with Coconut Shavings, Mixed Berries, Chia Seeds, Whipped Cream

Classic Pecan

$10.00+

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Pralines 'n' Cream, Caramel Pecan Syrup, Caramel Creamy, Pecans Line bowl with Granola, Graham Cracker, and Caramel Sauce Top with Graham Cracker, Granola, Pecans and Caramel Sauce

Double Chocolate Crunch

$10.00+

Chocolate Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, Chocolate Creamy, Granola Line bowl with Graham Cracker and Granola, Chocolate Sauce Top with Graham Cracker, Granola, Chocolate Sauce, and Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter Swirl

$10.00+

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Peanut Cookie Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, PB2 Powder Line bowl with Chocolate and Caramel sauce and Nuts Top with Nuts, Granola, Chocolate & Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream

Strawberry Crunch

$10.00+

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Strawberry Cheesecake Formula 1, Frozen Strawberries, Line bowl with Granola, Graham Cracker, and Strawberry Sauce Top with Granola, Graham Cracker, Sliced Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream

Seasonal Bowl

Seasonal Bowl

$10.00+

this is Our Delicious creamy Seasonal Protein bowl

Mango

Mango

$10.00+

Protein Vanilla PDM , Formula1 Mango Pineapple, Frozen mango chunk, topping Coconut, Berries, Granola and syrup.

Protein Oats

Berry Coconut Delight

Berry Coconut Delight

$12.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, French Vanilla Formula 1, Oats, Vanilla Creamy Top with Berries, Coconut Shavings, Granola, Caramel Syrup

Pecan Caramel Crunch

$12.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Pralines 'n' Cream Formula 1, Oats, Caramel Creamy Top with Pecans, Granola, Caramel Sauce

Banana Cinnamon

$12.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Banana Caramel Formula 1, Oats, Banana Creamy Top with Banana Slices, Cinnamon, Granola

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$12.00

Chocolate Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, Oats, PB2 Powder Top with Peanuts/Peacans, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$12.00

Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, Oats, Strawberry Creamy Top with Strawberry Slices, Chocolate Sauce, Peacans

PROLESSA SHOTS

Prolessa Shots

Cinnamon Dolce

$6.00

8 oz water with a scoop of Prolessa with Cinnamon Dolce syrup over ice fat reduce shot.

Caramel Pecan

$6.00

Chocolate Mocha

$6.00

Helps reduce calorie intake and provides feeling of fullness, control hunger and decrease body fat

Build Your Own Prolessa Shot

Prolessa Duo

$5.00

Dual-action hunger control and Fat-reduction. Unique emulsion of palm and oat oils to help reduce calorie intake and control hunger, as well as conjugated linoleic acid to help decrease body fat.

KIDS SPOT

Kids Hydration

Aquaman

$5.00

- H30, Green Apple Drink Mix and Blue Blast Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.

Beauty and the Beast

$5.00

- H30, Peach Drink Mix, Blue Blast Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.

Captain America

$5.00

- H30, Strawberry Drink Mix and Blue Blast - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.

Cinderella

$5.00

- Original Aloe, Pina Colada Drink Mix, Blue Blast Drink Mix, Edible Glitter

Fruit Roll Up

$5.00

- H30, Cranberry Aloe, Strawberry Drink Mix, Blueberry Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.

Iron Man

$5.00

- H30, Cherry Drink Mix, Strawberry Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.

Moana

$5.00

- Peach Mango Beverage Mix, Mandarin Aloe, Blue Blast

Mushu

$5.00

- H30, Strawberry Drink Mix, Orange Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.

The Flash

$5.00

- H30, Peach Mango Beverage Mix, Strawberry Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.

Kids Skinny Shakes

12oz Banana Caramel

$6.00

12oz Cookies 'n Cream

$6.00

12oz Dutch Chocolate

$6.00

12oz Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

12oz Wildberry

$6.00

12oz Mango pineapple

$6.00

12oz Pina Colada

$6.00

12oz Pralines 'n Cream

$6.00

12oz Cafe Latte

$6.00

12oz Dulce de Leche

$6.00

12oz Chocolate Mnt

$6.00

12oz Orange Cream

$6.00

12oz SEASONAL

$6.00

SNACKS

Protein bar deluxe

Chocolate peanut

Chocolate peanut

$4.00Out of stock

10g. Protein Excellent source of protein, which helps sustain energy, satisfy hunger, and build and maintain lean muscle mass

Citrus Lemon

Citrus Lemon

$4.00

10 g of protein per serving Excellent source of protein, which helps sustain energy, satisfy hunger, and build and maintain lean muscle mass

Vanilla almond

Vanilla almond

$4.00Out of stock

10 g of protein per serving Excellent source of protein, which helps sustain energy, satisfy hunger, and build and maintain lean muscle mass

Pepino Loco

Pepino loco with Roasted soy nuts

$5.00

Fresh Cucumber cut in small slices, Lemon Juice, Herbalife Roasted soy Nuts , chamoy, tajin pepper 9 g of Protein. Salty, crunchy and nutritious

Express Meal Bar Formula 1

Delivers an ideal balance of protein (15 g) and fiber (5 g) to help satisfy hunger and provide lasting energy. Packed with 15 g of protein. 5 g of fiber to help support weight management.
Express meal bar Cookies n' Cream

Express meal bar Cookies n' Cream

$6.50

Substitute one meal per day with a Formula 1 Express Meal Bar as a nutritious meal. Delivers an ideal balance of protein (15 g) and fiber (5 g) to help satisfy hunger and provide lasting energy. 15 g protein

H24 Achieve

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$5.00

20 g of high-quality whey and milk protein to promote lean muscle growth 4 g of sugar Contributes to recovery from exercise

Dark Chocolate Brownie

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

20 g of high-quality whey and milk protein to promote lean muscle growth 4 g of sugar Contributes to recovery from exercise

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1721 Town Center Street, 104, Aurora, IL 60504

Directions

