Ellys Nutrition 1721 Town Center St, Suite 104 Aurora, IL. 60504
No reviews yet
1721 Town Center Street
104
Aurora, IL 60504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
TEAS
Herbal Tea Concentrate - Customizable
Chai ( Non GM)
Chai Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)
Cinnamon
Cinnamon Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)
Green Tea - Pomegranate
Green Tea (Pomegranate) Herbal Concentrate - 25mg of Caffeine. Hydration for anytime of day. Supports body's antioxidant actiivity. Protects against free radical damage.
Lemon
Lemon Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)
N.R.G. Tea - Natures Raw Guarana
Natures Raw Guarana NRG Herbal Concentrate - 40mg of Caffeine. Infused with Guarana, Orange Pekoe tea and caffeine. Provides gentle boost and increases mental alertness and concentration.
Original
Original Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)
Peach
Peach Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)
Raspberry
Raspberry Tea Herbal Concentrate - 85mg of Caffeine which helps jump start your metabolism and provides a boost to help you feel revitalized. Provides antioxidant support. Low calorie. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)
Relaxation Tea - Peppermint
Relaxation Tea - Peppermint Flavor NO CAFFEINE - Herbal Tea blend of Lemon Balm, Passionflower, Lavender and Chamomile to help support relaxation. Lemon Balm is used to help cope with occasional stress, maintain a healthy mood and improve restful sleep. (Gluten Free and Suitable for Vegans)
Tea Bombs (Cold)
Acai (Non Caffeinated)
CR7 and Acai Flavoring
Cherry Bomb
Served in 24 oz cup. Original Tea, Cherry Bomb Flavoring, Few Cherries
Cucumber Lemonade Bomb
Served in 24oz Cup. Lemon Tea, Cucumber Lemonade Flavoring, Squeeze Lemon/Lime Juice
Grape Bomb
Raspberry Tea, Grape Flavoring
Green Apple Bomb
Served in 24oz Cup Original Tea, Green Apple Flavoring
Orange Pineapple Bomb
Served in 24oz Cup. Original Tea, Orange Flavoring and Pineapple Flavoring
Peach Bomb
Served in 24oz Cup Peach Tea, Peach Flavoring
Peach Coconut Bomb
Served in 24oz Cup Peach Tea, Peach Flavoring and Coconut Flavoring
Strawberry Bomb
Served in 24oz Cup Raspberry Tea, Strawberry Flavoring
Watermelon Bomb
Served in 24 oz cup. Original Tea, Watermelon Flavoring
Mega Tea Bombs (Cold)
Acai Pom Mega
Raspberry Tea, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Acai Flavoring, Acai Dragon Syrup, Berry Mix
Blue Hawaiian Mega
Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-Off, Pina Colada Flavoring, Topped with Blue Blast
Captain America Mega
Raspberry Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Topped with Blue Blast Flavoring
Cherry Bomb Mega
Raspberry Tea, Original Aloe, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Cherry Flavoring, Few Cherries, Cherry Syrup
Cherry Colada Mega
Original Tea, Tropical Lift-off, Watermelon Flavoring, Cherry Flavoring Top with Pina Colada Flavoring and Pina Colada Syrup, few cherries
Cucumber Lemonade Mega
Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-off, Cucumber Lemonade Flavoring, Margarita Flavoring, Squeeze Lime Juice, Margarita Syrup, Sliced Limes, Lemons, & Cucumbers
Cucumber Watermelon Mega
Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-off, Cucumber Lemonade Flavoring, Margarita Flavoring, Watermelon Flavoring, Watermelon Syrup Top with Limes, lemons, cucumber, watermelon (if available)
Kiss Me Mega
Raspberry Tea, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Cranberry Aloe, Strawberry Flavoring Top with Pineapple Flavoring
Mango Dynamite Mega
Peach Tea, Tropical Lift-Off, Mango Flavoring, Mango Chunks, Mango Syrup
Mels Favorite Mega
Raspberry Tea, Pomegranate Lift-Off, Wild Berry Protein Beverage Mix, Strawberry Flavoring, Watermelon Flavoring, Strawberry Watermelon Margarita Syrup
Mother of Dragon Mega
Pomegranate Tea, Collagen, Acai Flavoring, Acai Dragon fruit Syrup, Few Blueberries
Pineapple Push Mega
Original Tea, H24 Pineapple Push Lift-off, Pineapple Flavoring, Pina Colada Flavoring, Pina Colada Syrup, Pineapple Chunks
Polar Ice Mega
Lemon Tea, Cranberry Aloe, Orange Lift-Off, Blue Raspberry Flavoring/Blue Blast, Top with Grape Flavoring
Pot of Gold
Original Tea, Tropical Lift-Off, Peach Mango Protein Beverage Mix, Blueberry Flavoring, Pina Colada Flavoring
Seasonal Mega Tea of the Month
Check out our monthly Specialty Menu on our Facebook page or call and ask what we have for the month.
Strawberry Lemonade Mega
Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-off, Strawberry Flavoring Top with Strawberry Syrup, Squeeze of lime juice, lime slices
Sugar Lips Mega
Peach Tea, Tropical Lift-Off, Peach Mango Protein Beverage Mix, Peach Flavoring, Coconut Flavoring Top with sprinkle of Strawberry Flavoring
Sunset Mega
Lemon Tea, Orange Lift-Off, Pineapple Flavoring and one pump Pineapple Syrup. Top with Strawberry Flavoring and Syrup
Swamp Thing Mega
Lemon Tea, Lime Lift-Off, Peach Flavoring, Top with Blueberry Flavoring and Lemon and Limes
Tropical Fruit Mega
Peach Tea, Tropical Lift-Off, Tropical Mix Flavoring, Mango Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Mixed Fruit
Tropical Lightening Mega
Original Tea, H24 BCAA Green Apple, H24 Prepare Watermelon, Blue Blast Flavoring, Mermaid Syrup
Watermelon Mega
Raspberry Tea, Original Aloe, Tropical Lift-Off, Watermelon Flavoring, Watermelon Syrup, Few chunks of Watermelon (if available)
Mangonada Mega
Tajin chili powder, Tropical Liftof , Original Tea, Mango Aloe, Mango drink mix , Mango Syrup mix topping Frozen mango and Tajin Chili powder
Refresher/Aloe Infusion
Cranberry Aloe Infusion
Cranberry Aloe, water, Acai Flavoring, Sliced fruit
Mandarin Aloe Infusion
Mandarin Aloe, Water, Orange Flavoring, Sliced Fruit
Mango Aloe Infusion
Mango Aloe, Water, Mango Flavoring, Sliced Fruit
Pineapple Crush
Mandarin Aloe, Water, Pineapple Flavor, Orange Flavor, Pineapple Chunks
Strawberry Margarita
Original Aloe, Water, Strawberry Flavoring, Margarita Flavoring, Fruit Slices
Build Your Own Aloe Infusion
Build your own Aloe Infusion. Pick an Aloe Flavor, Flavoring, and fruit topping.
Specialty Teas
SHAKES
Skinny Shakes
Banana Caramel
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Banana Caramel Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb
Build Your Own Skinny Shake
Build your own Skinny Shake. Pick from our Protein Drink Mix and Formula 1 Flavors. Items with - GF are Gluten Free
Cafe Latte
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Cafe Latte Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI) Low Carb
Cookies & Cream
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Cookies and cream Formula 1 24g Protein, Low Glycemic Index(GI)
Dark Chocolate Coconut
Chocolate Protein Drink Mix and Dark Chocolate Coconut F1. 24g Protein
Dulce de Leche
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Dulce de Leche Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI) Low Carb
Dutch Chocolate
Vanilla or Chocolate Protein Drink Mix and Dutch Chocolate Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI).
French Vanilla
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and French Vanilla Formula 1
Mango Pineapple
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Mango Pineapple Formula 1 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Mint Chocolate
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Mint Chocolate Formula 1 24g protein, Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb
Orange Cream
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Orange Cream Formula 1 24g protein, Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb
Pina Colada
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Pina Colada Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI) Low Carb
Pralines'n'Cream
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix And Praline'n'Cream Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb
Strawberry Cheesecake
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Strawberry Cheesecake Formula 1 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Wild Berry
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix and Wild Berry Formula 1 24g protein, Gluten Free(GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI). Low Carb
Deluxe Loaded Shakes
Build Your Own Loaded Shake
Build your own Loaded shake. Pick from our Protein Drink Mix, Formula 1, Signature Non-Dairy Creamy mix and toppings.
Banana Nut
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Banana Caramel Formula 1, Frozen Bananas, Granola Topped with Granola, Pecans, Whipped Cream and Caramel Drizzle 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Blueberry Muffin
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, French Vanilla Pudding, Frozen Blueberries, Granola Topped with Granola, Whipped Cream and Cinnamon 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Caramel Apple Cinnamon Pie
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, French Vanilla Formula 1, Apple Fiber, Dash of Cinnamon Topped with Green Apple Chunks, Caramel Drizzle, Cinnamon and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Chocolate Turtle
Served in 24oz cup Chocolate Protein Drink Mix, Pralines 'n' Cream Formula 1, Dulce de Leche Formula , Caramel Creamy Topped with Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle, Pecans and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Chunkey Monkey
Served in 24oz cup Chocolate Protein Drink Mix, Peanut Cookie Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, Frozen Bananas Topped with Nuts, Chocolate Drizzle and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Churro
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Praline 'n' Cream Formula 1, Churro Pieces, Caramel Creamy Topped with Churro Pieces, Whipped Cream and Caramel Drizzle 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavoring Topped Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal, Caramel Drizzle, Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Lemon Pound Cake
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, French Vanilla Formula 1, Lemon Creamy Mix Topped with Graham Cracker Crumble and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Pistachio Biscotti
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Pralines 'n' Cream Formula 1, Pistachio Creamy, Vanilla Creamy Topped with Graham Cracker and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Salted Caramel Latte
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Cafe Latte Formula 1, Caramel Creamy, Salted Caramel Dry Syrup, Espresso Creamy Topped with Caramel Drizzle and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Seasonal Shakes
Ask what shakes we have for the month.
Strawberry Banana Loaded
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein, French Vanilla Formula 1, Frozen Strawberries, Frozen banana Slices Topped with Whipped Cream and Nilla Wafers crumbs 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Strawberry Shortcake
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, French Vanilla Formula 1, Dulce de Leche Formula 1, Frozen Strawberries, Topped with Strawberries, Graham Cracker and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
Vanilla Oreo
Served in 24oz cup Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Cookies 'n' Cream Formula 1, Vanilla Creamy, Few Oreos Topped with Crushed Oreos, Chocolate Drizzle and Whipped Cream 24g Protein, Gluten Free (GF), Low Glycemic Index (GI), Low Carb
COFFEE / HOT CHOCOLATE
Coffee Flavors
House Blend
House Blend Protein Coffee, Instant Coffee, Syrup of Choice 15g protein 80mg caffeine
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel Macchiato Protein Coffee, Instant Coffee, Caramel Creamy, Caramel Syrup 15g Protein 80mg caffeine
Mocha
Mocha Protein Coffee, Instant Coffee, Chocolate Creamy, Chocolate Syrup
Caramel Mocha
Caramel Macchiato Protein Coffee Blend, Mocha Protein Coffee Blend, Instant Coffee, Mocha Syrup, Caramel Syrup, Caramel Creamy
Salted Caramel
Caramel Macchiato Protein Coffee Blend, Instant Coffee, Salted Caramel Dry Syrup, Caramel Creamy
Seasonal Coffee of the Month
Ask us for our coffees of the month
Peppermint Mocha
Mocha Protein Coffee Blend, Instant Coffee, Peppermint Syrup, Mocha Syrup
Hot Chocolate
BAKED GOODS
Brownies
Gluten Free Chocolate PDM, Chocolate F1 5g Protein 3g Carb
Crepes
Crepes are made With almond flour, Protein Drink Mix, Formula 1,
Waffle - Plain
Waffle comes with Signature Handcrafted Syrup and Whipped Cream. Add fruit and additional toppings for an upcharge.
Donuts
flavor of the Day 8g protein, 125 calories. 1g of sugar
BOWLS
Smoothie Bowls
Banana Cream Pie
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Banana Caramel Formula 1, Banana Creamy, Caramel Creamy, Nilla Wafer Line bowl with Nilla Wafer Top with Nilla Wafer, Sliced Bananas, Coconut Shavings, Whipped Cream
Berry Coconut
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Wild Berry Formula 1, Blueberries/Mixed Berries Top with Coconut Shavings, Mixed Berries, Chia Seeds, Whipped Cream
Classic Pecan
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Pralines 'n' Cream, Caramel Pecan Syrup, Caramel Creamy, Pecans Line bowl with Granola, Graham Cracker, and Caramel Sauce Top with Graham Cracker, Granola, Pecans and Caramel Sauce
Double Chocolate Crunch
Chocolate Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, Chocolate Creamy, Granola Line bowl with Graham Cracker and Granola, Chocolate Sauce Top with Graham Cracker, Granola, Chocolate Sauce, and Whipped Cream
Peanut Butter Swirl
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Peanut Cookie Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, PB2 Powder Line bowl with Chocolate and Caramel sauce and Nuts Top with Nuts, Granola, Chocolate & Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream
Strawberry Crunch
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Strawberry Cheesecake Formula 1, Frozen Strawberries, Line bowl with Granola, Graham Cracker, and Strawberry Sauce Top with Granola, Graham Cracker, Sliced Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream
Seasonal Bowl
this is Our Delicious creamy Seasonal Protein bowl
Mango
Protein Vanilla PDM , Formula1 Mango Pineapple, Frozen mango chunk, topping Coconut, Berries, Granola and syrup.
Protein Oats
Berry Coconut Delight
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, French Vanilla Formula 1, Oats, Vanilla Creamy Top with Berries, Coconut Shavings, Granola, Caramel Syrup
Pecan Caramel Crunch
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Pralines 'n' Cream Formula 1, Oats, Caramel Creamy Top with Pecans, Granola, Caramel Sauce
Banana Cinnamon
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Banana Caramel Formula 1, Oats, Banana Creamy Top with Banana Slices, Cinnamon, Granola
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Chocolate Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, Oats, PB2 Powder Top with Peanuts/Peacans, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Sauce
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Vanilla Protein Drink Mix, Dutch Chocolate Formula 1, Oats, Strawberry Creamy Top with Strawberry Slices, Chocolate Sauce, Peacans
PROLESSA SHOTS
Prolessa Shots
Build Your Own Prolessa Shot
KIDS SPOT
Kids Hydration
Aquaman
- H30, Green Apple Drink Mix and Blue Blast Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.
Beauty and the Beast
- H30, Peach Drink Mix, Blue Blast Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.
Captain America
- H30, Strawberry Drink Mix and Blue Blast - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.
Cinderella
- Original Aloe, Pina Colada Drink Mix, Blue Blast Drink Mix, Edible Glitter
Fruit Roll Up
- H30, Cranberry Aloe, Strawberry Drink Mix, Blueberry Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.
Iron Man
- H30, Cherry Drink Mix, Strawberry Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.
Moana
- Peach Mango Beverage Mix, Mandarin Aloe, Blue Blast
Mushu
- H30, Strawberry Drink Mix, Orange Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.
The Flash
- H30, Peach Mango Beverage Mix, Strawberry Drink Mix - H3O Fitness drink provides rapid Hydration, immediate energy without Caffeine and Vitamins C & E for antioxidant support. Essential Electrolytes.
Kids Skinny Shakes
12oz Banana Caramel
12oz Cookies 'n Cream
12oz Dutch Chocolate
12oz Strawberry Cheesecake
12oz Wildberry
12oz Mango pineapple
12oz Pina Colada
12oz Pralines 'n Cream
12oz Cafe Latte
12oz Dulce de Leche
12oz Chocolate Mnt
12oz Orange Cream
12oz SEASONAL
SNACKS
Protein bar deluxe
Chocolate peanut
10g. Protein Excellent source of protein, which helps sustain energy, satisfy hunger, and build and maintain lean muscle mass
Citrus Lemon
10 g of protein per serving Excellent source of protein, which helps sustain energy, satisfy hunger, and build and maintain lean muscle mass
Vanilla almond
10 g of protein per serving Excellent source of protein, which helps sustain energy, satisfy hunger, and build and maintain lean muscle mass
Pepino Loco
Express Meal Bar Formula 1
H24 Achieve
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
20 g of high-quality whey and milk protein to promote lean muscle growth 4 g of sugar Contributes to recovery from exercise
Dark Chocolate Brownie
20 g of high-quality whey and milk protein to promote lean muscle growth 4 g of sugar Contributes to recovery from exercise
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
1721 Town Center Street, 104, Aurora, IL 60504