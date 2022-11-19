Elm City Social imageView gallery
Elm City Social Elm New Haven

764 Reviews

$$

266 College Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Caesar Salad
Jerk Chicken Tacos
Duck Sliders

Salads

Autumn Salad Bowl

$13.00

Quinoa | Arugula | Cauliflower Florets | Roasted Sweet Potato Candied Pecans | Diced Local Apples | Citrus Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce | House Croutons | Parmesan Reggiano | House Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens | Baby Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Radish | Oregano Vinaigrette

Waldorf Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens | Diced Local Apples | Sliced Grapes | Blue Cheese | Balsamic-Honey Vinaigrette

Small Plates

Baked Brie

$14.00

Baked French Brie | Toasted Baguette | Red Onion Marmalade | Rum Caramel | Candied Pecans | Local Apple Slices | Grape

Brussels & Bacon

$12.00

Crispy Brussels | Bacon | Parmesan

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower tossed in Buffalo Sauce & served with house made ranch dressing

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Bacon & Cheddar Waffle Bites | Southern Fried Chicken | Peppercorn Maple Syrup | Blueberry Jam | Whiskey Butter

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Seven Chicken Wings | Blue Cheese Dressing | Choice of Sauce

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

White Truffle | Smoked Paprika

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Crostini | Gruyere Brulee | Scallion

Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

blue cheese stuffed | calabrian chili relish whole grain mustardo

Kettle Chip Nachos

$15.00

Jerk Chicken | Handcut Chips | Cheesy Sauce | Chopped Tomato | Red Onion | Jalapenos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Corn Tortillas | Apple & Fennel Slaw | Cilantro | Spicy Aioli

Panko Chicken Bites

$12.00

Hand-battered & fried chicken bites | honey-sriracha glaze green onion | sesame seeds

Deborah's Zucchini Chips

$8.00

Local Zucchini | Lighty Fried & Parmesan Dusted | Smoked Aioli

Handhelds

Duck Sliders

$21.00

Duck Confit | Brie | Red Onion Marmalade | Demi-Glace | Arugula | Brioche

Elm City Burger

$16.00

6oz | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Arugula | Tomato | English Muffin | Hand-cut Fries

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Flour Tortilla | Pulled Chicken | Cabbage Slaw | Spicy Aioli | Served with Hand-cut Fries

Little Cheeseburgers

$16.00

Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Sammie

$16.00

Fried Chicken Thigh | Nashville Spices | House-made Pickles | Apple & Fennel Slaw | Spicy Cinnamon Aioli | Toasted Brioche

For the Famished

Buffalo Cauliflower Bowl

$19.00

Fried Cauliflower | Buffalo Sauce | Brown Rice | Chickpeas | Spinach | House-made Ranch

Grilled New York Strip

$32.00

14 oz | Peppercorn Crusted | Wilted Spinach | Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Cavatappi Pasta | Four Cheese Sauce | Breadcrumbs

Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

Quinoa | Brussels Sprout | Fresh Tomato & Basil sauce | Pesto | Balsamic Reduction

Skillet Chicken

$24.00

Pan Seared Chicken Thigh | Sautéed Mushrooms | Wilted Spinach | Herbed Cream sauce | Thyme Sprigs

Duck Ragu Pasta

$26.00

Cavatappi Pasta | Duck Ragu | Olive Oil | Parmesan Reggiano

Something On the Side

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

House-made Fries | Salt | Pepper

Parmesan Kettle Chips

$6.00

House-made Kettle Chips | Parmesan | Salt | Pepper

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

House-made Fries | Salt | Pepper | Served with Chipotle Aioli

Onion Rings

$8.00

Hand Battered | Salt | Pepper | Served with Spicy Cinnamon Aioli

Oven Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Seasonal | Fresh Herbs | Olive Oil

Side Salad

$6.00

Dessert

Three layer sponge cake served with spiced cream

Key lime

$8.00

Orange upsidedown cake

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Choc Pie

$8.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Hand crafted food and cocktails in the heart of Downtown New Haven.

266 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

