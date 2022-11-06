- Home
- /
- Lake Dallas
- /
- Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
No reviews yet
1221 Turbeville Rd.
Hickory Creek, TX 75065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bandidos
Pepper jack cheese filled jalapenos, wrapped in chicken & bacon and glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, served on a bed of Texas toothpicks.
Bottle Caps
Hand battered jalapenos sliced and fried, served with a side of ranch.
Brisket Queso
Smoked green chili queso blanco topped with chopped brisket, served with a side of chips.
Brisket Sliders
Burnt Ends
6 flavorful pieces of meat cut from the "point" half of a smoked brisket. A "delicacy" in the world of BBQ.
Chips and Guacamole
Chips and Salsa
Corn Tortillas (4)
Cowboy Quesadilla
Smoked brisket, cowboy beans, pico de gallo, and cheese stuffed inside 2 6 inch tortillas. Serve with a side of homemade avocado ranch.
Flour Tortillas (4)
Fried Cheese
6 fresh mozzarella cheese sticks lightly fried and served with buttermilk ranch.
Fried Pickles
Fried Ribs
Grilled Jalapeno
Jalapeno Cheese Sausage
Slow Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage sliced on top of a bed of Texas Toothpicks
Loaded Fries
Martins Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Green and Red Pepper mix, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Onion Strings
Texas Toast
Texas Toothpicks
Lightly breaded strips of fried jalapenos & onions.
Burgers and Sandwiches (Handhelds)
American Double
2 (4oz) Angus patties topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
Backyard Burger
2 (4oz) patties, topped with diced grilled onions, thousand island, pepperjack cheese, and 2 slices of thick-cut apple wood smoked bacon on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
Bad Ass Blt
Thick-cut apple wood smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, homemade bacon jam, sliced avocado, on Texas toast. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
Bison Burger
1/2 lb of lean Bison patty, cheddar cheese, on top of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
Bleu Burger
2 (4oz) hamburger patties topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, 2 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, with side of fries. Substitutions may have an up-charge.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Elk Burger
It’s Possible Burger
100% Burger, 0% Beef. Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
Prime Cheeseburger
1/2 lb of Prime Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
Prime Rib Sandwhich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Rattler Burger
Sausage Sandwich
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Sliced brisket with BBQ sauce on a brioche bun, served with your choice of side.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Homemade Marinated Chicken breast either grilled or fried, tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a brioche bun with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles & homemade chipotle mayo. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
WILD HOG
Entrees/Two Sides
Grilled Chicken
1 marinated and seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.
8oz. Filet
8 oz. filet cut from prime tenderloin. Seasoned with our homemade seasonings and grilled to perfection. Your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
12oz. Ribeye
12oz. of Prime Ribeye. Seasoned with our homemade seasonings and grilled to perfection. Your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
10oz. Sirloin
10oz. of sirloin seasoned with our homemade seasonings and grilled to perfection. Your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand battered large beef cutlets fried and topped with creamy gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand battered chicken fried and topped with creamy gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
Fried Catfish
4-5 large pieces of catfish hand battered and fried to a golden brown crisp. Served with slices of lemon, choice of 2 sides, and a side of tarter sauce. Substitutions may be extra.
Golden Fried Shrimp
Golden Grilled Shrimp
2 skewers of shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides, cocktail sauce, and lemons. Substitutions may be extra.
Pork Chops
2 marinated bone-in pork chops seasoned and grilled over mesquite wood to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides. Substitutions may be extra.
Mesquite Grilled Salmon
BBQ Entrees/Two Sides
Smoked Chopped Brisket
1/2 lb of chopped brisket topped with BBQ sauce served with your choice of 2 sides.
Smoked Sliced Brisket
1/2 lb of sliced brisket topped with BBQ sauce served with your choice of 2 sides.
Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Entree
1/2 lb of jalapeno cheddar sausage smoked and grilled and topped with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Baby Back Ribs
1/2 rack or Full rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, served wet (with sauce) or dry (without sauce). Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Combo BBQ plate
Your choice of 2 BBQ Entree meats served with your choice of two sides. (Ribs are 1/2 rack)
Smoked Pulled Pork
Specialty Entrees
Shrimp & Grits
Classic Fajita For 2
Choose between three combinations of meat at an additional price. All Steak, all chicken, or combination of steak and chicken totaling up to 1 lb. of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, 6 tortillas, Mexican rice, and cowboy beans.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled Mahi-Mahi drizzled with homemade chipotle mayo sauce. Stuffed with homemade cilantro lime cabbage and sliced avocado. Garnished with jalapeno slice and lime. Your choice of 1 side. Substitutions may be extra.
Smoked Brisket Tacos
Salad Entrees
Elm Fork Salad
Spinach, sliced strawberries, red onions, crumbled feta cheese, candied pecans, and croutons, served with your choice of dressing. Add meat for extra.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce mix, sliced tomatoes, red onions, chopped hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, diced bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Add meat for extra.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing. Add your choice of meat for extra.
Cantina Salad
Romaine salad mix topped with cowboy beans, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, shredded cheese. Add your choice of meat for extra.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce mix, sliced tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, sliced baby portabello mushrooms, shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing. Add meat for extra.
Family Meals (To-Go Only)
The Wild Bunch (Feeds 4)
Family sized meal that feeds up to 4 people. Select up to 4 choices of meat. 1/2 order bandidos (+$1.00), 1 grilled chicken breast. jalapeno cheese sausage, 1/2 rack of ribs (+$1.50), 6oz. of brisket (chopped or sliced). Served with your choice of two family sized sides.
Feed The Herd (Feeds 6)
Family sized meal that feeds up to 4 people. Select up to 6 choices of meat. 1/2 order bandidos (+$1.00), 1 grilled chicken breast. jalapeno cheese sausage, 1/2 rack of ribs (+$1.50), 6oz. of brisket (chopped or sliced). Served with your choice of three family sized sides.
Feed The Gang (Feeds 8)
Family sized meal that feeds up to 6 people. Select up to 6 choices of meat. 1/2 order bandidos (+$1.00), 1 grilled chicken breast. jalapeno cheese sausage, 1/2 rack of ribs (+$1.50), 6oz. of brisket (chopped or sliced). Served with your choice of four family sized sides.
Fajita Family Special (Feeds 4)
Choose between three combinations of meat at an additional price. All Steak, all chicken, or combination totaling up to 2 lb. of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, 10 tortillas, Mexican rice, and cowboy beans.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Side Items
Steamed Broccoli
Side Salad
Green Beans
Mashed Potatoes
Cowboy Beans
House Fries
Baked Sweet Potatoes (only available after 4 PM)
Fried Okra
Cole Slaw
Potato Salad
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese Topped W/ Crumbled Bacon
Sweet Potato Fries
Street Corn
Avocado
Side Toothpicks
Baked Potato (only available after 4 PM)
Side Rice
Side Bottlecaps
Side Onion Strings
Side Fried Pickles
Side Grits
Add Protein a la carte
1 Bison Patty
1 Elk Patty
1 Grass Fed Patty
1 LB Pulled Pork
1 LBS Brisket Chopped
1 LBS Brisket Sliced
1 LBS Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
1/2 LB Pulled Pork
1/2 LBS Jalapeno Sausage
1/2 Rack Ribs
4oz Sausage
4oz Slice Brisket
Add 1 Bandido
Add 1 Brisket Slider
Add 1 Chicken Breast
Add 1 Chicken Finger
Add 1 Chicken Fried Steak
Add 1 Fried Catfish Filet
Add 1 Fried Chicken Breast
Add 1 Fried Shrimp
Add 1 Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Add 1 Kids Chicken Breast
Add 1 Pork Chop
Add 1 Salmon
Add 1/2 LBS Chopped Brisket
Add 1/2 LBS Sliced Brisket
Add 1lbs Chicken Breast (2 Breasts)
Add 4 oz Pulled Pork
Add 4oz. Sliced Sirloin
Add Bacon (3 slices)
Add Burger Patty 4oz
Add Burger Patty 8oz
Add Burnt Ends (3 Ends)
Add Grilled Mahi
Add Veggie Patty
Combo Ribs
Full Rack Ribs
Bring Your Own Growler (BYOG)
Austin Amber 64oz
Bud Light 128oz
Bud Light 64oz
Busy Body 128oz
Busy Body 64oz
Coors Light 128oz
Coors Light 64oz
Dallas Blonde 128oz
Dallas Blonde 64oz
Dos XX 128oz
Dos XX 64oz
Founders KBS Espresso 128oz
Founders KBS Espresso 64oz
Mich Ultra 128oz
Mich Ultra 64oz
Miller Lite 128oz
Miller Lite 64oz
Peticolas Velvet Hammer 32oz
Peticolas Velvet Hammer 64oz
Shiner Bock 128oz
Shiner Bock 64oz
Toppling Goliath DDH 32 oz
Tupps DDH 32oz
Tupps DDH 64oz
Bulk Cocktails
HOUSE COCKTAILS
BLUE BONNET
BUFFALO SMASH
ELM FORK MARGARITA
ELM FORK OLD FASHIONED
FROZEN JACK AND COKE
FROZEN MARGARITA
FROZEN SANGRIA MARGARITA
MIJENTA OLD FASHIONED
NOT SO SECRET DOUBLE MARG
OCEAN BREEZE
PINK LEMONADE
TEXAS PEACH TEA
TEXAS SIZED MINT JULEP
THE PEOPLE'S RANCH WATER
THE TOP SHELF
WESTERN GIMLET
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek, TX 75065