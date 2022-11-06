Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1221 Turbeville Rd.

Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Order Again

Popular Items

Bandidos
Prime Cheeseburger
Chicken Fried Steak

Drinks

Regular Soft Drink

$2.50

Kids Soft Drink

Water

Draft Rootbeer 16oz

$3.50

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$3.99

1/2 Gallon Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Gallon Lemonade

$7.99

Gallon Tea

$7.99

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

No Beverage

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Appetizers

Bandidos

Bandidos

$13.99+

Pepper jack cheese filled jalapenos, wrapped in chicken & bacon and glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, served on a bed of Texas toothpicks.

Bottle Caps

$8.99

Hand battered jalapenos sliced and fried, served with a side of ranch.

Brisket Queso

$7.99

Smoked green chili queso blanco topped with chopped brisket, served with a side of chips.

Brisket Sliders

$11.99

Burnt Ends

$13.99

6 flavorful pieces of meat cut from the "point" half of a smoked brisket. A "delicacy" in the world of BBQ.

Chips and Guacamole

$7.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Cowboy Quesadilla

$9.99

Smoked brisket, cowboy beans, pico de gallo, and cheese stuffed inside 2 6 inch tortillas. Serve with a side of homemade avocado ranch.

Flour Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Fried Cheese

$8.99

6 fresh mozzarella cheese sticks lightly fried and served with buttermilk ranch.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Fried Ribs

$9.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheese Sausage

$9.99

Slow Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage sliced on top of a bed of Texas Toothpicks

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Martins Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Green and Red Pepper mix, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Onion Strings

$8.99

Texas Toast

Texas Toothpicks

$8.99Out of stock

Lightly breaded strips of fried jalapenos & onions.

Burgers and Sandwiches (Handhelds)

American Double

$9.99

2 (4oz) Angus patties topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.

Backyard Burger

$12.99

2 (4oz) patties, topped with diced grilled onions, thousand island, pepperjack cheese, and 2 slices of thick-cut apple wood smoked bacon on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.

Bad Ass Blt

$12.99

Thick-cut apple wood smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, homemade bacon jam, sliced avocado, on Texas toast. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.

Bison Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb of lean Bison patty, cheddar cheese, on top of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.

Bleu Burger

$12.99

2 (4oz) hamburger patties topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, 2 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, with side of fries. Substitutions may have an up-charge.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Elk Burger

$14.95Out of stock

It’s Possible Burger

$14.99

100% Burger, 0% Beef. Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.

Prime Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2 lb of Prime Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.

Prime Rib Sandwhich

$15.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Rattler Burger

$12.99

Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced brisket with BBQ sauce on a brioche bun, served with your choice of side.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Homemade Marinated Chicken breast either grilled or fried, tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a brioche bun with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles & homemade chipotle mayo. Served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.

WILD HOG

$14.99

Entrees/Two Sides

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

1 marinated and seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.

8oz. Filet

$28.99

8 oz. filet cut from prime tenderloin. Seasoned with our homemade seasonings and grilled to perfection. Your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.

12oz. Ribeye

$24.99

12oz. of Prime Ribeye. Seasoned with our homemade seasonings and grilled to perfection. Your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.

10oz. Sirloin

$17.99

10oz. of sirloin seasoned with our homemade seasonings and grilled to perfection. Your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Hand battered large beef cutlets fried and topped with creamy gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Hand battered chicken fried and topped with creamy gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.

Fried Catfish

$16.99

4-5 large pieces of catfish hand battered and fried to a golden brown crisp. Served with slices of lemon, choice of 2 sides, and a side of tarter sauce. Substitutions may be extra.

Golden Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Golden Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

2 skewers of shrimp served with your choice of 2 sides, cocktail sauce, and lemons. Substitutions may be extra.

Pork Chops

$15.99

2 marinated bone-in pork chops seasoned and grilled over mesquite wood to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides. Substitutions may be extra.

Mesquite Grilled Salmon

$17.99

BBQ Entrees/Two Sides

Smoked Chopped Brisket

$16.99

1/2 lb of chopped brisket topped with BBQ sauce served with your choice of 2 sides.

Smoked Sliced Brisket

$16.99

1/2 lb of sliced brisket topped with BBQ sauce served with your choice of 2 sides.

Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Entree

$14.99

1/2 lb of jalapeno cheddar sausage smoked and grilled and topped with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Baby Back Ribs

$14.99+

1/2 rack or Full rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, served wet (with sauce) or dry (without sauce). Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Combo BBQ plate

$19.99

Your choice of 2 BBQ Entree meats served with your choice of two sides. (Ribs are 1/2 rack)

Smoked Pulled Pork

$14.99

Specialty Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Classic Fajita For 2

$26.99

Choose between three combinations of meat at an additional price. All Steak, all chicken, or combination of steak and chicken totaling up to 1 lb. of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, 6 tortillas, Mexican rice, and cowboy beans.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi drizzled with homemade chipotle mayo sauce. Stuffed with homemade cilantro lime cabbage and sliced avocado. Garnished with jalapeno slice and lime. Your choice of 1 side. Substitutions may be extra.

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$15.99

Salad Entrees

Elm Fork Salad

$7.99+

Spinach, sliced strawberries, red onions, crumbled feta cheese, candied pecans, and croutons, served with your choice of dressing. Add meat for extra.

Cobb Salad

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce mix, sliced tomatoes, red onions, chopped hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, diced bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Add meat for extra.

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing. Add your choice of meat for extra.

Cantina Salad

$7.99+

Romaine salad mix topped with cowboy beans, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, shredded cheese. Add your choice of meat for extra.

House Salad

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce mix, sliced tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, sliced baby portabello mushrooms, shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing. Add meat for extra.

Family Meals (To-Go Only)

The Wild Bunch (Feeds 4)

$45.99

Family sized meal that feeds up to 4 people. Select up to 4 choices of meat. 1/2 order bandidos (+$1.00), 1 grilled chicken breast. jalapeno cheese sausage, 1/2 rack of ribs (+$1.50), 6oz. of brisket (chopped or sliced). Served with your choice of two family sized sides.

Feed The Herd (Feeds 6)

$65.99

Family sized meal that feeds up to 4 people. Select up to 6 choices of meat. 1/2 order bandidos (+$1.00), 1 grilled chicken breast. jalapeno cheese sausage, 1/2 rack of ribs (+$1.50), 6oz. of brisket (chopped or sliced). Served with your choice of three family sized sides.

Feed The Gang (Feeds 8)

$85.99

Family sized meal that feeds up to 6 people. Select up to 6 choices of meat. 1/2 order bandidos (+$1.00), 1 grilled chicken breast. jalapeno cheese sausage, 1/2 rack of ribs (+$1.50), 6oz. of brisket (chopped or sliced). Served with your choice of four family sized sides.

Fajita Family Special (Feeds 4)

$45.99

Choose between three combinations of meat at an additional price. All Steak, all chicken, or combination totaling up to 2 lb. of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, 10 tortillas, Mexican rice, and cowboy beans.

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Kids Steak

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Desserts

ADULT Rootbeer Float

$11.99

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Cobbler Of The Day

$5.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.99

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$1.99

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$3.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Side Items

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Cowboy Beans

$3.50

House Fries

$3.50

Baked Sweet Potatoes (only available after 4 PM)

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese Topped W/ Crumbled Bacon

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Street Corn

$3.50

Avocado

$3.50

Side Toothpicks

$3.50Out of stock

Baked Potato (only available after 4 PM)

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Bottlecaps

$3.50

Side Onion Strings

$3.50

Side Fried Pickles

$3.50

Side Grits

$3.50

Add Protein a la carte

1 Bison Patty

$12.99

1 Elk Patty

$8.00Out of stock

1 Grass Fed Patty

$9.00Out of stock

1 LB Pulled Pork

$14.99

1 LBS Brisket Chopped

$17.99

1 LBS Brisket Sliced

$17.99

1 LBS Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$14.99

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$7.99

1/2 LBS Jalapeno Sausage

$7.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$11.99

4oz Sausage

$4.99

4oz Slice Brisket

$7.99

Add 1 Bandido

$2.00

Add 1 Brisket Slider

$3.25

Add 1 Chicken Breast

$8.99

Add 1 Chicken Finger

$2.50

Add 1 Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Add 1 Fried Catfish Filet

$4.00

Add 1 Fried Chicken Breast

$10.00

Add 1 Fried Shrimp

$2.99

Add 1 Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$9.99

Add 1 Kids Chicken Breast

$4.99

Add 1 Pork Chop

$7.99

Add 1 Salmon

$12.99

Add 1/2 LBS Chopped Brisket

$12.99

Add 1/2 LBS Sliced Brisket

$12.99

Add 1lbs Chicken Breast (2 Breasts)

$18.99

Add 4 oz Pulled Pork

$6.00

Add 4oz. Sliced Sirloin

$7.00

Add Bacon (3 slices)

$2.50

Add Burger Patty 4oz

$3.99

Add Burger Patty 8oz

$6.99

Add Burnt Ends (3 Ends)

$7.50

Add Grilled Mahi

$9.99

Add Veggie Patty

$7.99

Combo Ribs

$7.99

Full Rack Ribs

$19.99

Bring Your Own Growler (BYOG)

Austin Amber 64oz

$19.00

Bud Light 128oz

$17.00

Bud Light 64oz

$9.00

Busy Body 128oz

$22.00Out of stock

Busy Body 64oz

$11.00Out of stock

Coors Light 128oz

$17.00

Coors Light 64oz

$9.00

Dallas Blonde 128oz

$19.00Out of stock

Dallas Blonde 64oz

$10.00Out of stock

Dos XX 128oz

$20.00

Dos XX 64oz

$10.00

Founders KBS Espresso 128oz

$75.00Out of stock

Founders KBS Espresso 64oz

$38.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra 128oz

$17.00

Mich Ultra 64oz

$9.00

Miller Lite 128oz

$17.00

Miller Lite 64oz

$9.00

Peticolas Velvet Hammer 32oz

$13.44

Peticolas Velvet Hammer 64oz

$23.00

Shiner Bock 128oz

$18.00

Shiner Bock 64oz

$9.00

Toppling Goliath DDH 32 oz

$21.00

Tupps DDH 32oz

$12.00

Tupps DDH 64oz

$22.67

Wine Bottles

Handprint Chardonnay (SPECIAL PRICE! LIMITED TIME ONLY)

$3.00Out of stock

SONOMA CUTRER

$25.00

BELLE GLOSS

$45.00

OAK FARM

$25.00

GHOST BLOCK

$35.00

AUSTIN HOPE

$45.00

SILVER GHOST

$35.00

MIMOSA BOTTLE

$12.00

Bulk Cocktails

1 Pint Margarita (TOGO ONLY)

$12.99

1 Quart Margarita (TOGO ONLY

$19.99Out of stock

1 Gallon Margarita (TOGO ONLY)

$49.99

Frozen 16oz Margarita (TOGO ONLY)

$9.99Out of stock

Frozen 16oz Jack and Coke (TOGO ONLY)

$12.99Out of stock

1 Half Gallon Margarita (TOGO ONLY)

$32.99

HOUSE COCKTAILS

BLUE BONNET

$9.00

BUFFALO SMASH

$12.00

ELM FORK MARGARITA

$7.00

ELM FORK OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

FROZEN JACK AND COKE

$13.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$9.00

FROZEN SANGRIA MARGARITA

$11.00

MIJENTA OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

NOT SO SECRET DOUBLE MARG

$10.00

OCEAN BREEZE

$9.00

PINK LEMONADE

$12.00

TEXAS PEACH TEA

$6.00

TEXAS SIZED MINT JULEP

$13.00

THE PEOPLE'S RANCH WATER

$12.00

THE TOP SHELF

$15.00

WESTERN GIMLET

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Directions

Gallery
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen image
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen image

