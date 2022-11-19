Elm Restaurant imageView gallery
American

Elm Restaurant

625 Reviews

73 Elm Street

New Canaan, CT 06840

Popular Items

CHOPPED VEGETABLE SALAD
KALE SALAD
RIGATONI

RAW + CHILLED

*PRIME STEAK TARTARE

$25.00

miso aioli + pickled shallots

*SPICY TUNA TARTARE

$25.00

avocado, crispy shallots, ponzu

Salmon Taco

$23.00

FOR THE TABLE

BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$15.00

sichuan peppercorn + tamari

GUACAMOLE

$20.00

blue corn tostadas + herbs

TANDOORI CHICKEN LIVER MOUSSE

$16.00

red wine jelly

BURRATA

$26.00

pine nut + nasturtium pesto

HERB FALAFEL

$15.00

chickpea hummus

GRILLED MUSHROOM FLAT BREAD

$24.00

fontina + spring onions

JAMON IBERICO

$29.00

arbequina olive oil

SPANISH OCTOPUS

$29.00

fingerling potatoes, garlic aioli + pimenton

SALADS + SOUP

CABBAGE SALAD

$21.00

candied mango, cashew, mint, sesame

GRILLED GEM SALAD

$18.00

romaine hearts, brioche croutons, colatura dressing

CHOPPED VEGETABLE SALAD

$21.00

sheep's feta, sunflower seeds, dill vinaigrette dressing

KALE SALAD

$21.00

tart cherries, smoked cheddar, pistachio

TOMATO SOUP

$14.00

FIVE ONION SOUP

$16.00

bone marrow + comte batard

PASTAS

LOBSTER BUCATINI

$39.00

stracciatella, calabrain chile, basil oil

LUMACHE

$28.00

spicy pork bolognese, honey, oregano

PUMPKIN SPAGHETTI

$26.00

country ham, egg yolk, black pepper oil

RIGATONI

$25.00

garlic pomodoro + basil

FROM THE PLANCA

*VEAL SCALOPINI

$38.00

charred broccoli + lemon butter

*WAGYU BURGER

$29.00

double-double, 'animal style'

SALMON

$39.00

wilted spinach, raisin, almon, caper-brown butter

BLACKENED HALIBUT

$49.00

red kuri squash, dates, bacon, fregola + aged sherry

SPANISH OCTOPUS

$29.00

FROM THE SMOKER

HALF CHICKEN

$36.00

carrots, brussels sprouts + potato puree

PORK BELLY BAO BUNS

$27.00

FROM THE GRILL

WHOLE BRANZINO

$37.00

fennel + herb salad

STRIPED BASS

$45.00

sausage, clams, sticky rice, curry

*10oz PRIME SKIRT STEAK

$45.00

* 10oz FILET MIGNON

$59.00

*16oz NY STRIP

$62.00

SIDES

FRIES

$9.00

MUSHROOMS & SHALLOTS

$14.00

SEASONAL FRUIT

$15.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$15.00

CRISPY TWICE BAKED POTATOES

$15.00

BLACK TRUFFLE FRIES

$15.00

VIDALIA ONION RINGS

$15.00

curry ketchup

BRUSSELS SPROUTS + NUOC CHAM

$15.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE GANACHE + PISTACHIO GELATO

$15.00

COOKIE BAG

$15.00

RICOTTA ZEPPOLE + YUZU MARMALADE

$15.00

CARMELIA CHOCOLATE S’MORE

$15.00Out of stock

BREAD PUDDING

$15.00Out of stock

CARROT LAYER CAKE + CANDIED ORANGE

$15.00

WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE + VANILLA BEAN GELATO

$15.00

KIDS

KIDS BRIOCHE GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS SHELLS & CHEESE

$13.00

KIDS CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

KIDS SEASONAL FRUIT

$12.00

KIDS RICOTTA MEATBALLS

$16.00

KIDS FREE RANGE CHICKEN NUGGETS

$14.00

KIDS MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

KIDS TOMATO & BASIL SOUP

$8.00

KIDS SEASONAL VEGETABLE

$12.00

KIDS PASTA + MEATBALLS

$18.00

KIDS PASTA + BUTTER

$11.00

LUNCH MON-FRI 11-4

*SMOKED CHICKEN BOWL

$21.00

brown rice, radish, spicy mayo, fried egg

OMELETTE

$17.00

mushrooms, spinach, fontina

LUMACHE

$25.00

brown rice, radish, spicy mayo, fried egg

LUNCH SANDWICHES MON-FRI 11-4

LOBSTER ROLL

$39.00

bacon + arugula

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB

$25.00

avocado mayo, bacon, sprouts

*WAGYU BURGER

$29.00

double-double, 'animal style'

VEGGIE BURGER

$21.00

B.L.H.T

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

73 Elm Street, New Canaan, CT 06840

Directions

Elm Restaurant image

