Elm Street Bakery 72 Elm Street

1,002 Reviews

$$

72 Elm Street

East Aurora, NY 14052

Bread Pre-Order

Soft Dinner Rolls (1dz)

$15.00

Cranberry Apple Walnut

$8.00

sourdough loaf with dried cranberries, toasted walnuts and fresh apples studded throughout

Sourdough Loaf

$7.75

Rye Loaf

$7.75

Pastry Pre-Order

Classic Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

Serves 8

Apple Streusel Pie

$32.00

Serves 8

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread

$20.00

Serves 8

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$48.00

Serves 12

Coffee Cake

$30.00

Serves 12

Bake-at-Home Whole Wheat Cinnamon Buns

$25.00

Serves 6

Pumpkin Spiced Cake

$68.00

Serves 12-14

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
**Indoor seating is reserved for Dine-in Guests** Tuesday: 8 am- 5pm, Wednesday: 8 am- 5pm, Thursday: 8 am- 7pm, Friday: 8 am-7 pm, Saturday: 8 am- 5 pm

72 Elm Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

