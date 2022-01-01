Pizza
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Elm Street Bakery 72 Elm Street
1,002 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
**Indoor seating is reserved for Dine-in Guests** Tuesday: 8 am- 5pm, Wednesday: 8 am- 5pm, Thursday: 8 am- 7pm, Friday: 8 am-7 pm, Saturday: 8 am- 5 pm
Location
72 Elm Street, East Aurora, NY 14052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Orchard Park
No Reviews
3229 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurant
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON - Depew
No Reviews
3440 Transit Road Depew, NY 14043
View restaurant
More near East Aurora