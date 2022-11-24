American
Elm Street Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Elm Street Lounge is one of Greensboro NC most prominent live music venues and craft cocktail bar that has been affected by Corona Virus. We have had to shut our doors down due this pandemic. The lounge doesn’t have the ability to serve food for take out, so we are asking for our current patrons and future patrons to assist us with purchasing a gift card for a future date. The goal is to make sure once all this past Elm Street Lounge will have the ability and resources to provide you with the best live music in the city. Thank you all so much for your continued support and prayers.
Location
115 S. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Melt Kitchen & Bar - 1941 New Garden Road
No Reviews
1941 New Garden Road Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
No Reviews
4214 Beechwood Dr #109 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant