American

Elm Street Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

115 S. Elm Street

Greensboro, NC 27401

CINCO DE MAYO

EXOTICO

$4.71

CASAMIGOS

$6.59

CORONA

$2.82

Gospel Open Mic

Soda

$1.88

Water

$1.88

Virgin Margarita

$4.71

Virgin Lemon Drop

$4.71

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$4.71

Virgin Elm Street Punch

$4.71

Hookah

Hookah

$28.24

Repack Hookah

$9.41

Cigars

Acid

$9.41

Macanudo bourbon

$9.41

RP Special Edition

$14.12

Monte Cristo

$14.12

Sunday Mimosas

Sunday Mimosas

$4.71

Bottle Service

Bel-Aire BLACK

$94.12

Bel-Aire BLUE

$117.65

Titos

$188.24

Hennessy

$235.29

Patron

$282.35

Door Charge ESL

$10 Door Charge

$10.00

$20 Door Charge

$20.00

$25 Door Charge

$25.00

$30 Door Charge

$30.00

$40.00

$40.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Elm Street Lounge is one of Greensboro NC most prominent live music venues and craft cocktail bar that has been affected by Corona Virus. We have had to shut our doors down due this pandemic. The lounge doesn’t have the ability to serve food for take out, so we are asking for our current patrons and future patrons to assist us with purchasing a gift card for a future date. The goal is to make sure once all this past Elm Street Lounge will have the ability and resources to provide you with the best live music in the city. Thank you all so much for your continued support and prayers.

115 S. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

