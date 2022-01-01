- Home
El Mangu Express Clifton
No reviews yet
COMBOS
COMBO #1
White Rice/Yellow, Chicken Chunks, Fried Meat, Dominican Sausage, Sweet Plantain, French Fries 2L Soda Arroz Blanco/Amarillo - Chicharron de Pollo, Longaniza, Carne Frita, Maduros, Papa Fritas 2L Soda. —
COMBO #2
White Rice/Yellow 1/2 Chicken, Ribs, Fried Sweet Plantain, French Fries-- 2L Soda Arroz Blanco/Amarillo-1/2 Pollo Al Horno, Costillas, Maduros, Papas Fritas 2LSoda
COMBO #3
Orejitas con Tostones 1 Lata de Soda — Fried Pork Ear Can of Soda
COMBO #4
Picalonga Mix 2 Liter Soda
COMBO #5
White Rice/Yellow, Whole Chicken, Fried Sweet Plantain, French Fries Arroz Blanco/Amarillo, Pollo entero (Picado), Maduros, Papas Fritas 2L Soda —
COMBO #6
2 Chimichurri, Fried Meat, French Fries 2 Chimichurri-Carne Fritas, Papas Fritas 2L Soda —
COMBO #7
1-Chimmichurri-Papas Fritas Can of Soda — 1-Chimichurri-Frech Fries
COMBO #8
White Rice/Yellow, Chicken Tenders, Fried Meat, Sweet Plantain, French Fries-- Arroz Blanco/Amarillo, Pechurina, Carne Frita, Maduros, Papas Fritas 2L Soda —
COMBO #9
Yellow Rice with Green Peas/White Rice/Yellow, Broiled Pork, Sweet Plantain, French Fries -- Arroz con Guandules/Blanco/Amarillo, Pernil, Maduros, Papa Fritas 2L Soda —
COMBO #10
Mangu con Longaniza 1 Can Soda — Dominican Sausage with Mashed Plantains
COMBO #11
Mangu con Carne Frita 1 Can Soda -- Fried Meat with Mashed Plantain
COMBO #12
Chicken Tenders with Mashed Plantains Mangu con Pechurina 1 Can of Soda --
COMBO #13
Mangu con 1/4 Pollo 1 Can of Soda -- 1/4 Chicken with Mashed Plantains
COMBO #14
4 Golpes 1 Can of Soda -- Eggs, Dominican Sausage, Cheese with Mashed Plantains
COMBO #15
3 Golpes 1 Can of Soda -- Eggs, Salami, Cheese with Mashed Plantains
COMBO #16
Fried Pork Skin with green Plantains Can of Soda Chicharron de Cerdo con Tostones 1 Lata de Soda —
COMBO #17
White Rice/Yellow, Grilled Steak, 2 Eggs, Sausage. Fried Pork Skin, Sweet Plantain, French Fries 2L Soda - Arroz Blanco/Amarillo - Bistec A La Plancha, 2 Huevos Fritos, Chorizo, Chicharron de Cerdo. Maduros, Papas Fritas 2L Soda
COMBO #18
Pechurina, Papas Fritas 1 Can of Soda -- Chicken Tenders with French Fries
COMBO #19
3 Piezas de Pollo Frito, Papas Fritas 1 Can of Soda -- 3 Pieces Fried Chicken with French Fries
COMBO #20
Frikitaki De Huevo y Salami 1 Can of Soda -- Dominican Style Sandwich with Egg and Salami
LUNCH
Lunch De Berenjena/ Eggplant Lunch
Lunch Higado/ Liver Lunch
Lunch Mondongo/ Beef Tripe Lunch
Lunch De Pernil/ Pulled Pork Lunch
Lunch De Pollo Guisado/ Stew Chicken Lunch
Lunch de Spaghetti/ Spaghetti Lunch
Lunch de Albondiga/ Meatball Lunch
Lunch de Bacalao/ Codfish Lunch
Lunch de Cerdo Guisado/ Pork Stew Lunch
Lunch de Muslo a la Parilla/ Grilled Chicken Lunch
Lunch de Muslo a la Plancha/ Griddle Chicken Lunch
Lunch de Gallina/ Hen Lunch
Lunch de Molleja
Lunch de Orejita/Pig Ears Lunch
Lunch de Pechuga al Ajillo/Chicken Breast in garlic sauce Lunch
Lunch de Pechurina/Chicken Tender Lunch
Lunch de Pollo al Horno/Baked Chicken Lunch
Lunch de Pollo Frito/Fried Chicken Lunch
Lunch de Bistec/Steak Lunch
Lunch de Carite/Fish Lunch
Lunch de Chuleta/Pork Chop Lunch
Lunch de Costilla/Ribs Lunch
Lunch de Filete De Tilapia/Tilapia
Lunch de Chivo/Goat Lunch
Lunch de Rabo/Oxtails Lunch
Lunch Pechuga en Salsa Blanca/Chicken Breast with White Sauce Lunch
Arroz y Habichuela
ORDENES SOLAS/SEPARATE ORDER
Albondiga/Meatballs
Arroz/Rice
Moro/Rice with Beans
Bacalao/Cod Fish
Berenjena/Eggplant
Bistec
Carite
Cerdo Guisado/Stew Pork
Chivo/Goat
Chuleta Aumada (STEAM)/Smoked Pork Chop
Chuleta Frita (STEAM)/Fried Pork Chop
Costilla Al Horno/Baked Rib
Filete De Chillo Steam/Fish
Gallina
Guandules/Green Peas
Habichuelas/Beans
Higado
Lasaña/Lasagna
Maiz/Corn
Molleja
Muslo A La Parilla/Grilled Thigh
Orejitas/Pig Ears
Pastelon/Sweet Plantain Lasagna
Patita De Cerdo/Pig Feet
Pechuga Al Ajillo (STEAM) ChickenBreast Garlic Sauce
Pechurina (STEAM) Chicken Tenders
Pernil/Pull Pork
Pollo Al Horno/Baked Chicken
Pollo Frito/Fried Chicken
Pollo Guisado/Stew Chicken
Rabo/Oxtails
Salmon (STEAM)
Tilapia
Bacalao Con Huevo/Cod Fish with Eggs
Pechuga en Salsa blanca/Breast in White Sauce
Pechuga Empanizada
FRITURAS/FRIED FOOD
Carne Frita (Cerdo)/Fried Pork
Chicharron De Pollo/Chicken Chunks
Chuleta/Pork Chop
Longaniza/Dominican Sausage
Pechurina/Chicken Tenders
Picadera/Meat Mix with Fried Plantains and French Fries
Salchipapa/Sausage and Fries
Tostones/Fried Plantains
Maduros/Sweet Plantain
Papas Fritas/French Fries
Pastel En Hoja
Empanadas/Patty
Alcapurria
Bollito De Yuca/Fried Cassava Bun
Croqueta De Pollo/Chicken Croquette
Maduros /Sweet Plantains
Jamaican Beef Patty mild
Quipe
Croquetas
Carne Frita (Res)/Fried Meat
BISTEC/STEAK
DESAYUNO/BREAKFAST
ENSALADAS/SALADS
Ensalada de Mariscos/Seafood Salad
Ceviche De Camarones/Shrimp Ceviche
Ensalada de Camarones/Shrimp Salad
Ensalada de Pulpo/Octopus Salad
Ensalada De Pollo/Chicken Salad
Ensalada de Vegetales/Vegetable Salad
Ensalada de Papa/Potato Salad
Ensalada De Vegetales/Vegetable Salad
Ensalada Verde/Green Salad
Ensalada de Coditos
MARISCOS/SEAFOOD
Arroz Con Mariscos/Rice with Seafood
Arroz Con Camarones/Rice With Shrimp
Calamares Fritos/Fried Calamari
Camarones/Shrimp
Cangrejo Rellenos De Camarones/Crab Meat filled with Shrimp
Cocktail De Camarones/Shrimp Cocktail
Filete De Chillo/
Filete De Tilapia/Tilapia Fillet
Fritanga De Mariscos/Fried Seafood
Pescado Entero/Whole Fish
Pescado Entero (STEAM)Whole Fish
Salmon
Salmon (STEAM)
Tostones Rellenos De Camarones/Fried Plantain Filled with Shrimp
Cola De Langosta/Lobster Tail
Camarones Empanizado/Breaded Shrimp
Carite Cocina
MOFONGOS
Mofongo Plain
Mofongo De Queso/Cheese Mofongo
Mofongo De Carne Frita/Mofongo with Fried Meat
Mofongo De Chicharron De Cerdo/Mofongo with Pork Rind
Mofongo De Chicharron De Pollo/Mofongo with Chicken Chunk
Mofongo De Pechuga A la Plancha/Mofongo with Grilled Chicken Breast
Mofongo De Longaniza/Mofongo with Dominican Sausage
Mofongo De Pernil/Mofongo with Pork Rind
Mofongo Camarones/Mofongo with Shrimp
Mofongo De Mariscos/Mofongo with Seafood
Mofongo De Pulpo/Mofongo with Octopus
PASTAS/SPAGHETTI
PECHUGAS/CHICKEN BREAST
Pechuga a la Plancha/Grilled Chicken Breast
Pechuga al ajillo/Chicken Breast with Garlic Sauce
Pechuga Empanizada/Breaded Chicken Breast
Pechuga Salteada/Sauteed Chicken Breast
Pechuga A La Cordon Bleu/Chicken Breast Cordon Blue
Pechuga Rellena De Camarones/Shrimp Stuffed Chicken Breast
Pechuga Rellena De Mariscos/Seafood Stuffed Chicken Breast
POSTRES/DESSERT
Arepa/Sweet Corn Meal
Arroz Con Leche/Rice Pudding
Bizcocho Dominicano/Dominican Cake
Flan/Caramel Custard
Gelatina/Jelly
Habichuela Con Dulce/Sweet Bean
Maiz Con Dulce/Sweet Corn Pudding
Pudding De Pan/Bread Pudding
Tembleque/Coconut Pudding
Tres Leches/ 3 Milk Cake
Quatros Leche/ 4 Milk Cake
SANDWICHES
SOPAS/SOUPS
Sopa De Pollo/Chicken Soup (Only Mon-Fri)
Sopa De Pescado/Fish Soup
Sopa De Mariscos/Seafood Soup
Sopa De Camarones/Shrimp Soup
Sopa De Pollo (STEAM)/Chicken Soup(Mon-Fri)
Sancocho/ Mix Meat Soup (Only Sat & Sun)
Cocido/Cow feet Soup (Only Sat)
Mondongo/Beef Tripes
Asopao de Camarones/Rice Shrimp Soup
Asopao de Pollo/Rice Chicken Soup
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1115 BLOOMFIELD AV, CLIFTON, NJ 07012