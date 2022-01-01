Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Dessert & Ice Cream

El Mangu Express Clifton

review star

No reviews yet

1115 BLOOMFIELD AV

CLIFTON, NJ 07012

Popular Items

COMBO #15
COMBO #18
COMBO #14

COMBOS

COMBO #1

COMBO #1

$19.99

White Rice/Yellow, Chicken Chunks, Fried Meat, Dominican Sausage, Sweet Plantain, French Fries 2L Soda Arroz Blanco/Amarillo - Chicharron de Pollo, Longaniza, Carne Frita, Maduros, Papa Fritas 2L Soda. —

COMBO #2

COMBO #2

$19.99

White Rice/Yellow 1/2 Chicken, Ribs, Fried Sweet Plantain, French Fries-- 2L Soda Arroz Blanco/Amarillo-1/2 Pollo Al Horno, Costillas, Maduros, Papas Fritas 2LSoda

COMBO #3

COMBO #3

$11.99

Orejitas con Tostones 1 Lata de Soda — Fried Pork Ear Can of Soda

COMBO #4

COMBO #4

$19.99

Picalonga Mix 2 Liter Soda

COMBO #5

COMBO #5

$19.99

White Rice/Yellow, Whole Chicken, Fried Sweet Plantain, French Fries Arroz Blanco/Amarillo, Pollo entero (Picado), Maduros, Papas Fritas 2L Soda —

COMBO #6

COMBO #6

$19.99

2 Chimichurri, Fried Meat, French Fries 2 Chimichurri-Carne Fritas, Papas Fritas 2L Soda —

COMBO #7

COMBO #7

$9.99

1-Chimmichurri-Papas Fritas Can of Soda — 1-Chimichurri-Frech Fries

COMBO #8

COMBO #8

$19.99

White Rice/Yellow, Chicken Tenders, Fried Meat, Sweet Plantain, French Fries-- Arroz Blanco/Amarillo, Pechurina, Carne Frita, Maduros, Papas Fritas 2L Soda —

COMBO #9

COMBO #9

$19.99

Yellow Rice with Green Peas/White Rice/Yellow, Broiled Pork, Sweet Plantain, French Fries -- Arroz con Guandules/Blanco/Amarillo, Pernil, Maduros, Papa Fritas 2L Soda —

COMBO #10

COMBO #10

$10.99

Mangu con Longaniza 1 Can Soda — Dominican Sausage with Mashed Plantains

COMBO #11

COMBO #11

$9.99

Mangu con Carne Frita 1 Can Soda -- Fried Meat with Mashed Plantain

COMBO #12

COMBO #12

$8.99

Chicken Tenders with Mashed Plantains Mangu con Pechurina 1 Can of Soda --

COMBO #13

COMBO #13

$8.99

Mangu con 1/4 Pollo 1 Can of Soda -- 1/4 Chicken with Mashed Plantains

COMBO #14

COMBO #14

$10.99

4 Golpes 1 Can of Soda -- Eggs, Dominican Sausage, Cheese with Mashed Plantains

COMBO #15

COMBO #15

$7.99

3 Golpes 1 Can of Soda -- Eggs, Salami, Cheese with Mashed Plantains

COMBO #16

COMBO #16

$11.99

Fried Pork Skin with green Plantains Can of Soda Chicharron de Cerdo con Tostones 1 Lata de Soda —

COMBO #17

COMBO #17

$24.99

White Rice/Yellow, Grilled Steak, 2 Eggs, Sausage. Fried Pork Skin, Sweet Plantain, French Fries 2L Soda - Arroz Blanco/Amarillo - Bistec A La Plancha, 2 Huevos Fritos, Chorizo, Chicharron de Cerdo. Maduros, Papas Fritas 2L Soda

COMBO #18

COMBO #18

$7.99

Pechurina, Papas Fritas 1 Can of Soda -- Chicken Tenders with French Fries

COMBO #19

COMBO #19

$8.99

3 Piezas de Pollo Frito, Papas Fritas 1 Can of Soda -- 3 Pieces Fried Chicken with French Fries

COMBO #20

COMBO #20

$9.99

Frikitaki De Huevo y Salami 1 Can of Soda -- Dominican Style Sandwich with Egg and Salami

LUNCH

Lunch De Berenjena/ Eggplant Lunch

$7.00

Lunch Higado/ Liver Lunch

$7.00Out of stock

Lunch Mondongo/ Beef Tripe Lunch

$7.00

Lunch De Pernil/ Pulled Pork Lunch

$8.00

Lunch De Pollo Guisado/ Stew Chicken Lunch

$7.00

Lunch de Spaghetti/ Spaghetti Lunch

$7.00

Lunch de Albondiga/ Meatball Lunch

$8.00

Lunch de Bacalao/ Codfish Lunch

$8.00

Lunch de Cerdo Guisado/ Pork Stew Lunch

$8.00

Lunch de Muslo a la Parilla/ Grilled Chicken Lunch

$9.00

Lunch de Muslo a la Plancha/ Griddle Chicken Lunch

$9.00

Lunch de Gallina/ Hen Lunch

$8.00Out of stock

Lunch de Molleja

$8.00Out of stock

Lunch de Orejita/Pig Ears Lunch

$8.00

Lunch de Pechuga al Ajillo/Chicken Breast in garlic sauce Lunch

$8.00

Lunch de Pechurina/Chicken Tender Lunch

$8.00

Lunch de Pollo al Horno/Baked Chicken Lunch

$8.00

Lunch de Pollo Frito/Fried Chicken Lunch

$8.00

Lunch de Bistec/Steak Lunch

$9.00

Lunch de Carite/Fish Lunch

$11.00

Lunch de Chuleta/Pork Chop Lunch

$9.00

Lunch de Costilla/Ribs Lunch

$9.00

Lunch de Filete De Tilapia/Tilapia

$10.00

Lunch de Chivo/Goat Lunch

$9.00

Lunch de Rabo/Oxtails Lunch

$10.00Out of stock

Lunch Pechuga en Salsa Blanca/Chicken Breast with White Sauce Lunch

$9.00

Arroz y Habichuela

$5.00

ORDENES SOLAS/SEPARATE ORDER

Albondiga/Meatballs

Arroz/Rice

Moro/Rice with Beans

Bacalao/Cod Fish

Berenjena/Eggplant

Bistec

Carite

$10.00

Cerdo Guisado/Stew Pork

Chivo/Goat

Chuleta Aumada (STEAM)/Smoked Pork Chop

Chuleta Frita (STEAM)/Fried Pork Chop

Costilla Al Horno/Baked Rib

Filete De Chillo Steam/Fish

$13.99

Gallina

Out of stock

Guandules/Green Peas

Habichuelas/Beans

Higado

$6.00Out of stock

Lasaña/Lasagna

$6.00

Maiz/Corn

$2.00Out of stock

Molleja

Out of stock

Muslo A La Parilla/Grilled Thigh

$4.00

Orejitas/Pig Ears

$7.00

Pastelon/Sweet Plantain Lasagna

$6.00Out of stock

Patita De Cerdo/Pig Feet

$6.00

Pechuga Al Ajillo (STEAM) ChickenBreast Garlic Sauce

Pechurina (STEAM) Chicken Tenders

Pernil/Pull Pork

Pollo Al Horno/Baked Chicken

Pollo Frito/Fried Chicken

Pollo Guisado/Stew Chicken

Rabo/Oxtails

Out of stock

Salmon (STEAM)

$14.99

Tilapia

$11.99

Bacalao Con Huevo/Cod Fish with Eggs

$7.00Out of stock

Pechuga en Salsa blanca/Breast in White Sauce

$14.99

Pechuga Empanizada

$12.00

FRITURAS/FRIED FOOD

Carne Frita (Cerdo)/Fried Pork

$11.00

Chicharron De Pollo/Chicken Chunks

$11.00

Chuleta/Pork Chop

$12.00

Longaniza/Dominican Sausage

$12.00

Pechurina/Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Picadera/Meat Mix with Fried Plantains and French Fries

Salchipapa/Sausage and Fries

$5.00

Tostones/Fried Plantains

$3.00

Maduros/Sweet Plantain

$3.00

Papas Fritas/French Fries

$3.00

Pastel En Hoja

$3.00

Empanadas/Patty

$1.50

Alcapurria

$2.00Out of stock

Bollito De Yuca/Fried Cassava Bun

$2.00Out of stock

Croqueta De Pollo/Chicken Croquette

$2.00Out of stock

Maduros /Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Jamaican Beef Patty mild

$2.50Out of stock

Quipe

$2.50Out of stock

Croquetas

$2.00Out of stock

Carne Frita (Res)/Fried Meat

$13.00

BISTEC/STEAK

Bistec Encebollado/Steak with Onion

$13.00

Bistec A La Plancha/Grilled Steak

$13.00

Bistec Empanizado/Breaded Steak

$15.00

Bistec Salteado/Stir Fry Steak

$13.00

Churrasco/Skirt Steak

$20.00Out of stock

DESAYUNO/BREAKFAST

Avena/Oatmeal

Cafe/Coffee

Chocolate

Te'/Tea

Especial

$5.00

Yuca Frita/Fried Cassava

Guineito/Green Banana

$4.00

Salami

$1.00

Queso/Cheese

$1.00

Huevo/Egg

$1.00

Regular

$6.99

4 Golpes

$9.99

Yuca/Cassava

Mangu/Smashed Plantain

Croissant

$1.50

ENSALADAS/SALADS

Ensalada de Mariscos/Seafood Salad

$19.99

Ceviche De Camarones/Shrimp Ceviche

$17.99

Ensalada de Camarones/Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Ensalada de Pulpo/Octopus Salad

$18.00

Ensalada De Pollo/Chicken Salad

$13.00

Ensalada de Vegetales/Vegetable Salad

$4.00

Ensalada de Papa/Potato Salad

Ensalada De Vegetales/Vegetable Salad

Ensalada Verde/Green Salad

$4.00

Ensalada de Coditos

$4.00

MARISCOS/SEAFOOD

Arroz Con Mariscos/Rice with Seafood

$23.99

Arroz Con Camarones/Rice With Shrimp

$21.99

Calamares Fritos/Fried Calamari

$14.00

Camarones/Shrimp

$14.99

Cangrejo Rellenos De Camarones/Crab Meat filled with Shrimp

$21.99Out of stock

Cocktail De Camarones/Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Filete De Chillo/

$14.99

Filete De Tilapia/Tilapia Fillet

$13.99

Fritanga De Mariscos/Fried Seafood

$20.99

Pescado Entero/Whole Fish

$16.99

Pescado Entero (STEAM)Whole Fish

$16.99

Salmon

$17.99

Salmon (STEAM)

$17.99

Tostones Rellenos De Camarones/Fried Plantain Filled with Shrimp

$18.99

Cola De Langosta/Lobster Tail

$25.99Out of stock

Camarones Empanizado/Breaded Shrimp

$15.99

Carite Cocina

$16.00

MOFONGOS

Mofongo Plain

$8.00

Mofongo De Queso/Cheese Mofongo

$12.99

Mofongo De Carne Frita/Mofongo with Fried Meat

$12.99

Mofongo De Chicharron De Cerdo/Mofongo with Pork Rind

$13.99

Mofongo De Chicharron De Pollo/Mofongo with Chicken Chunk

$13.99

Mofongo De Pechuga A la Plancha/Mofongo with Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Mofongo De Longaniza/Mofongo with Dominican Sausage

$13.99

Mofongo De Pernil/Mofongo with Pork Rind

$12.99

Mofongo Camarones/Mofongo with Shrimp

$19.99

Mofongo De Mariscos/Mofongo with Seafood

$22.99

Mofongo De Pulpo/Mofongo with Octopus

$17.99

PASTAS/SPAGHETTI

Spaghetti

$10.00

Spaghetti Con Camarones/Spaghetti with Shrimp

$18.00

Spaghetti Con Mariscos/Spaghetti with Seafood

$19.99

Spaghetti Con Pulpo/Spaghetti with Octopus

$18.00

Spaghetti Con Pechuga A La Plancha/Spaghetti with grilled chicken breast

$17.00

Spaghetti (STEAM)

$4.00

PECHUGAS/CHICKEN BREAST

Pechuga a la Plancha/Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.00

Pechuga al ajillo/Chicken Breast with Garlic Sauce

$11.00

Pechuga Empanizada/Breaded Chicken Breast

$11.00

Pechuga Salteada/Sauteed Chicken Breast

$12.00

Pechuga A La Cordon Bleu/Chicken Breast Cordon Blue

$16.99

Pechuga Rellena De Camarones/Shrimp Stuffed Chicken Breast

$18.99

Pechuga Rellena De Mariscos/Seafood Stuffed Chicken Breast

$19.99

POSTRES/DESSERT

Arepa/Sweet Corn Meal

$4.00Out of stock

Arroz Con Leche/Rice Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Bizcocho Dominicano/Dominican Cake

$3.00

Flan/Caramel Custard

$4.00

Gelatina/Jelly

Habichuela Con Dulce/Sweet Bean

$5.00

Maiz Con Dulce/Sweet Corn Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Pudding De Pan/Bread Pudding

$2.00Out of stock

Tembleque/Coconut Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Tres Leches/ 3 Milk Cake

$4.00

Quatros Leche/ 4 Milk Cake

$4.00

SANDWICHES

Chimy/Dominican Sandwich

$6.00

Frikitaki/Egg and Salami Sandwich

$6.00

Cubano/Cuban Sandwich

$8.00

Sandwich De Pollo/Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Tostada/Toasted Butter Roll

$1.50

Sandwich de Bistec/Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Jamon Y Queso/Ham and Cheese

$6.00

SOPAS/SOUPS

Sopa De Pollo/Chicken Soup (Only Mon-Fri)

$12.00Out of stock

Sopa De Pescado/Fish Soup

$15.00

Sopa De Mariscos/Seafood Soup

$21.99

Sopa De Camarones/Shrimp Soup

$17.00

Sopa De Pollo (STEAM)/Chicken Soup(Mon-Fri)

Sancocho/ Mix Meat Soup (Only Sat & Sun)

Cocido/Cow feet Soup (Only Sat)

Mondongo/Beef Tripes

Asopao de Camarones/Rice Shrimp Soup

$19.00

Asopao de Pollo/Rice Chicken Soup

$14.00

Extra

Extra $2

$2.00

Extra $3

$3.00

Envase

$0.75

Vasos con Hielo

$1.25

FROZEN

Frozen

$4.00

BEBIDAS/DRINKS

Agua/Water

$1.00

Jugo/Juice

$2.00

Snapples

$2.00

Morir Soñando/Orange Juice with Milk

$3.00

Country Club

$2.00

Soda De Lata/Can of Soda

$1.00

Malta Goya

$2.00

Batidas/Shakes

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1115 BLOOMFIELD AV, CLIFTON, NJ 07012

Directions

Gallery
El Mangu Express Clifton image
El Mangu Express Clifton image
El Mangu Express Clifton image

