  • El Mero Inc - 8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA
El Mero Inc 8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA

No reviews yet

8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA

Cordova, TN 38018

Lunch Specials

Salad Bowl

$12.00

Taco Combo

$12.00

Your choice of two tacos and a side. Includes drink

Power Bowl

$12.00

Cilantro rice, black beans, and your choice of meat topped with pickles onions, pico, Cotija cheese, and smoked habanero aioli

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Rain Water

$2.50Out of stock

Warm Apple Cider N/A

$4.00

Grab N Go

Chicken tortilla soup- quart

$18.00

Serves 4-6 includes crema, avocado, tortilla strips, and cotija cheese

Guacamole-pint

$12.00

16 oz. Guacamole made to order and homemade corn tortilla chips

Verde Smoked Chicken- 1lb

$12.00

Smoked chicken tossed in our salsa verde

Tomato soup- quart

$14.99

Pico de Gallo-pint

$5.00

16 oz. Does not include chips

Queso blanco- pint

$10.99

16 oz. Our signature cheese dip served with homemade chips

Smoked brisket- 1lb

$20.00

Cooked for 12 hours, chopped and tossed in our chimichurri sauce

Mexican Street Corn- quart

$20.00

Serves 8-10. Off the cob and chilled! Mixed with spicy mayo, cotija cheese, red onion and cilantro

Mexican Street Corn- pint

$12.00

Serves 4-5, Off the cob and chilled! Mixed with spicy mayo, cotija cheese, red onion, and cilantro

Margaritas to go small (8oz)

$10.00

Margaritas to go large (16oz)

$18.00

Iced Tea- Gallon (Sweet)

$7.00

Iced Tea- Gallon (Unsweet)

$7.00

Bag of Chips

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexico meets the South🌮 Food truck/Restaurant/Mezcaleria Try our craft cocktails, tacos, and brisket quesadillas!

Website

Location

8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA, Cordova, TN 38018

Directions

