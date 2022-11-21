El Mero Inc 8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexico meets the South🌮 Food truck/Restaurant/Mezcaleria Try our craft cocktails, tacos, and brisket quesadillas!
Location
8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA, Cordova, TN 38018
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Te'Kila Cordova 2 - 1335 North Germantown Parkway
No Reviews
1335 North Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38016
View restaurant
Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery - Cordova
No Reviews
1769 North Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38016
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Steakhouse - 107 South Germantown Parkway
No Reviews
107 South Germantown Parkway Cordova, TN 38018
View restaurant