- Home
- /
- Columbia Falls
- /
- Elmer's Country Store - 1039 U.S. 1
Elmer's Country Store 1039 U.S. 1
No reviews yet
1039 U.S. 1
Columbia Falls, ME 04623
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Elmer's Menu
Starters & Sides
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Angus Beef and American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
Bacon Cheeseburger
Crispy Bacon, Angus Beef, and American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
Double Cheeseburger
Two Angus Beef Patties and American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
Hot Dog
All Beef Hot Dog with your choice of toppings
Haddock Burger
Golden fried Haddock Filet with tartar sauce on the side
Jr. Haddock Burger
Small portion Golden fried Haddock Filet with tartar sauce on the side
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Kaiser Roll
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy Chicken Breast on a Kaiser Roll
Subs
Small Steak & Cheese Sub
Grilled Steak, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of Veggies
Large Steak & Cheese
Grilled Steak, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of Veggies
Small Chicken Steak & Cheese Sub
Grilled Chicken Steak, Swiss Cheese, and your choice of veggies
Large Chicken Steak and Cheese
Grilled Chicken Steak, Swiss Cheese, and your choice of veggies
Small Chicken Salad Sub
White meat chicken and your choice of veggies
Large Chicken Salad Sub
White meat chicken and your choice of veggies
Small Ham Italian Sub
Ham, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of veggies
Large Ham Italian Sub
Ham, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of veggies
Small B.L.T. Sub
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a sub roll
Large B.L.T. Sub
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a sub roll
Small Turkey Sub
In-house cooked Turkey Breast with your choice of veggies
Large Turkey Sub
In-house cooked Turkey Breast with your choice of veggies
Small Turkey B.L.T. Sub
Baked in-house Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Large Turkey B.L.T. Sub
Baked in-house Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Small Tuna Salad Sub
White Tuna, Mayo, and your choice of veggies
Large Tuna Salad Sub
White Tuna, Mayo, and your choice of veggies
Small Chicken Finger Sub
Crispy Chicken Fingers and your choice of veggies
Large Chicken Finger Sub
Crispy Chicken Fingers and your choice of veggies
Small Grilled Pastrami Sub
Oven Toasted Grilled Pastrami with your choice of toppings. We recommend Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, and Fried Onions.
Large Grilled Pastrami Sub
Oven Toasted Grilled Pastrami with your choice of toppings. We recommend Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, and Fried Onions.
Small Veggie Sub
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Provolone Cheese
Large Veggie Sub
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Provolone Cheese
Small Cheeseburger Sub
A Cheeseburger in a sub roll with your choice of toppings
Large Cheeseburger Sub
A Cheeseburger in a sub roll with your choice of toppings
Annie's Special Chicken Wrap
Chicken Fingers, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Peppers, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and Honey Mustard in a Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Your choice of chicken, with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar dressing in a wrap.
Baskets
Chicken Finger Basket
Crispy Chicken Finger, Fries, and Coleslaw
Haddock Burger Basket
Golden fried Haddock Filet with tartar sauce on the side, Fries, and Coleslaw
Jr. Haddock Burger Basket
Small portion Golden fried Haddock Filet with tartar sauce on the side, Fries, and Coleslaw
Haddock Nuggets Basket
Golden fried Haddock Nuggets with tartar sauce on the side, Fries, and Coleslaw
4PC Chicken Basket
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Thigh, Wing, and Drumstick with Fries and Coleslaw
Sandwiches
Hot Dog
All Beef Hot Dog with your choice of toppings
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of Bread and American Cheese Grilled to perfection
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Your choice of Bread, sliced Ham, and American Cheese Grilled to perfection
Grilled Pastrami Sandwich
Grilled Pastrami with your choice of toppings. We recommend Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, and Fried Onions.
B.L.T. Sandwich
Your choice of bread, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Turkey B.L.T. Sandwich
Baked in-house Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich
White Meat Chicken, Mayo, and your choice of veggies
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Your choice of chicken, with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar dressing in a wrap.
Ham and Cheese
Your choice of Bread, sliced Ham, and American Cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich
White Tuna, Mayo, and your choice of veggies
Turkey Club & Fries
Baked in-house Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Three pieces of Toasted Bread cut into Triangles with French Fries
Annie's Special Chicken Wrap
Chicken Fingers, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Peppers, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and Honey Mustard in a Wrap
Salads
Tossed Salad
Spring Mix Greens, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, and Croutons
Chef Salad
Spring Mix Greens, Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, and Croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Ranch Dressing (on the side)
Pizza Menu
10" Pizza
10" Build your own Pizza
10" pizza with your choice of toppings
10" Cheese Pizza
10" Pizza with just Cheese
10" Loaded
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef topping, Hot Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.
10" Veggie
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
10" Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple
10" BBQ Chicken
White Chicken and BBQ sauce base
10" Buffalo Chicken
White Chicken and Buffalo Sauce base
10" Chicken Alfredo
White Chicken and White Garlic Sauce
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and Ranch dressing base
10" Chicken Cordon Bleu
White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ham, and Ranch dressing base
10" B.L.T.
Crispy Bacon then we add Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes after its comes out of the oven
10" Taco
Taco Meat, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapenos, and Taco Chips with a Salsa base
10" All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon.
10" Meat Sweats
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon sprinkled with crushed Red Pepper and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
16" Pizza
16" Build your own Pizza
16" pizza with your choice of toppings
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Pizza with just Cheese
16" Loaded
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef topping, Hot Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.
16" Veggie
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
16" Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple
16" BBQ Chicken
White Chicken and BBQ sauce base
16" Buffalo Chicken
White Chicken and Buffalo Sauce base
16" Chicken Alfredo
White Chicken and White Garlic Sauce
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and Ranch dressing base
16" Chicken Cordon Bleu
White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ham, and Ranch dressing base
16" B.L.T.
Crispy Bacon then we add Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes after its comes out of the oven
16" Taco
Taco Meat, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapenos, and Taco Chips with a Salsa base
16" All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon.
16" Meat Sweats
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon sprinkled with crushed Red Pepper and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
20" Pizza
20" Build Your Own Pizza
20" Pizza with your choice of toppings
20" Cheese Pizza
20" Pizza with just Cheese
20" Loaded
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef topping, Hot Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.
20" Veggie
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
20" Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple
20" BBQ Chicken
White Chicken and BBQ sauce base
20" Buffalo Chicken
White Chicken and Buffalo Sauce base
20" Chicken Alfredo
White Chicken and White Garlic Sauce
20" Chicken Bacon Ranch
White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and Ranch dressing base
20" Chicken Cordon Bleu
White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ham, and Ranch dressing base
20" B.L.T.
Crispy Bacon then we add Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes after its comes out of the oven
20" Taco
Taco Meat, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapenos, and Taco Chips with a Salsa base
20" All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon.
20" Meat Sweats
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon sprinkled with crushed Red Pepper and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
Calzones
Build your own Calzone
Hand made Calzone with your choice of toppings
Loaded Calzone
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef topping, Hot Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.
Veggie Calzone
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
All Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thanks for stopping in!!!
1039 U.S. 1, Columbia Falls, ME 04623