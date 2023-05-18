Main picView gallery

Elmer's Country Store 1039 U.S. 1

review star

No reviews yet

1039 U.S. 1

Columbia Falls, ME 04623

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.79
Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$4.99

Crispy Chicken Breast on a Kaiser Roll

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$5.79

Elmer's Menu

Starters & Sides

French Fries

French Fries

Beer Fries

Beer Fries

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$5.79
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$5.79
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$5.79
Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$5.79
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.79
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99
Small Cheese Breadstick

Small Cheese Breadstick

$7.99

Cheesy Breadsticks with a side of Pizza Sauce

Large Cheese Breadstick

Large Cheese Breadstick

$10.99

Cheesy Breadsticks with a side of Pizza Sauce

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Angus Beef and American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Crispy Bacon, Angus Beef, and American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$8.49

Two Angus Beef Patties and American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

Hot Dog

$2.99

All Beef Hot Dog with your choice of toppings

Haddock Burger

Haddock Burger

$11.99

Golden fried Haddock Filet with tartar sauce on the side

Jr. Haddock Burger

Jr. Haddock Burger

$10.49

Small portion Golden fried Haddock Filet with tartar sauce on the side

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Kaiser Roll

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$4.99

Crispy Chicken Breast on a Kaiser Roll

Subs

Small Steak & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Grilled Steak, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of Veggies

Large Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Steak, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of Veggies

Small Chicken Steak & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Steak, Swiss Cheese, and your choice of veggies

Large Chicken Steak and Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Steak, Swiss Cheese, and your choice of veggies

Small Chicken Salad Sub

$5.49

White meat chicken and your choice of veggies

Large Chicken Salad Sub

$9.49

White meat chicken and your choice of veggies

Small Ham Italian Sub

$4.49

Ham, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of veggies

Large Ham Italian Sub

$7.49

Ham, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of veggies

Small B.L.T. Sub

$4.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a sub roll

Large B.L.T. Sub

$7.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a sub roll

Small Turkey Sub

$4.99

In-house cooked Turkey Breast with your choice of veggies

Large Turkey Sub

$6.99

In-house cooked Turkey Breast with your choice of veggies

Small Turkey B.L.T. Sub

$6.49

Baked in-house Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Large Turkey B.L.T. Sub

$10.99

Baked in-house Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Small Tuna Salad Sub

$5.49

White Tuna, Mayo, and your choice of veggies

Large Tuna Salad Sub

$9.49

White Tuna, Mayo, and your choice of veggies

Small Chicken Finger Sub

$5.49

Crispy Chicken Fingers and your choice of veggies

Large Chicken Finger Sub

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Fingers and your choice of veggies

Small Grilled Pastrami Sub

$6.99

Oven Toasted Grilled Pastrami with your choice of toppings. We recommend Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, and Fried Onions.

Large Grilled Pastrami Sub

$10.49

Oven Toasted Grilled Pastrami with your choice of toppings. We recommend Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, and Fried Onions.

Small Veggie Sub

$4.49

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Provolone Cheese

Large Veggie Sub

$6.49

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Provolone Cheese

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$5.99

A Cheeseburger in a sub roll with your choice of toppings

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

A Cheeseburger in a sub roll with your choice of toppings

Annie's Special Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Fingers, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Peppers, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and Honey Mustard in a Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Your choice of chicken, with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar dressing in a wrap.

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.29

Crispy Chicken Finger, Fries, and Coleslaw

Haddock Burger Basket

$15.99

Golden fried Haddock Filet with tartar sauce on the side, Fries, and Coleslaw

Jr. Haddock Burger Basket

$13.49

Small portion Golden fried Haddock Filet with tartar sauce on the side, Fries, and Coleslaw

Haddock Nuggets Basket

$15.49

Golden fried Haddock Nuggets with tartar sauce on the side, Fries, and Coleslaw

4PC Chicken Basket

$10.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Thigh, Wing, and Drumstick with Fries and Coleslaw

Sandwiches

Hot Dog

$2.99

All Beef Hot Dog with your choice of toppings

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Your choice of Bread and American Cheese Grilled to perfection

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$3.99

Your choice of Bread, sliced Ham, and American Cheese Grilled to perfection

Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled Pastrami with your choice of toppings. We recommend Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, and Fried Onions.

B.L.T. Sandwich

$4.49

Your choice of bread, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Turkey B.L.T. Sandwich

$6.49

Baked in-house Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.49

White Meat Chicken, Mayo, and your choice of veggies

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Your choice of chicken, with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar dressing in a wrap.

Ham and Cheese

$3.99

Your choice of Bread, sliced Ham, and American Cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.49

White Tuna, Mayo, and your choice of veggies

Turkey Club & Fries

$9.49

Baked in-house Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Three pieces of Toasted Bread cut into Triangles with French Fries

Annie's Special Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Fingers, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Peppers, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and Honey Mustard in a Wrap

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Spring Mix Greens, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, and Croutons

Chef Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix Greens, Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, and Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Ranch Dressing (on the side)

Pizza Menu

10" Pizza

10" Build your own Pizza

$8.49

10" pizza with your choice of toppings

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.49

10" Pizza with just Cheese

10" Loaded

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef topping, Hot Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

10" Veggie

$10.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

10" Hawaiian

$9.99

Ham and Pineapple

10" BBQ Chicken

$9.99

White Chicken and BBQ sauce base

10" Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

White Chicken and Buffalo Sauce base

10" Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

White Chicken and White Garlic Sauce

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and Ranch dressing base

10" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.49

White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ham, and Ranch dressing base

10" B.L.T.

$10.99

Crispy Bacon then we add Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes after its comes out of the oven

10" Taco

$10.99

Taco Meat, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapenos, and Taco Chips with a Salsa base

10" All Meat

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon.

10" Meat Sweats

$12.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon sprinkled with crushed Red Pepper and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

16" Pizza

16" Build your own Pizza

$11.99

16" pizza with your choice of toppings

16" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

16" Pizza with just Cheese

16" Loaded

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef topping, Hot Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

16" Veggie

$16.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

16" Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham and Pineapple

16" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

White Chicken and BBQ sauce base

16" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

White Chicken and Buffalo Sauce base

16" Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

White Chicken and White Garlic Sauce

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and Ranch dressing base

16" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.99

White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ham, and Ranch dressing base

16" B.L.T.

$16.99

Crispy Bacon then we add Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes after its comes out of the oven

16" Taco

$16.99

Taco Meat, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapenos, and Taco Chips with a Salsa base

16" All Meat

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon.

16" Meat Sweats

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon sprinkled with crushed Red Pepper and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

20" Pizza

20" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.99

20" Pizza with your choice of toppings

20" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

20" Pizza with just Cheese

20" Loaded

$22.49

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef topping, Hot Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

20" Veggie

$20.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

20" Hawaiian

$20.99

Ham and Pineapple

20" BBQ Chicken

$20.49

White Chicken and BBQ sauce base

20" Buffalo Chicken

$20.49

White Chicken and Buffalo Sauce base

20" Chicken Alfredo

$20.49

White Chicken and White Garlic Sauce

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.49

White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and Ranch dressing base

20" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$23.99

White Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ham, and Ranch dressing base

20" B.L.T.

$21.49

Crispy Bacon then we add Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes after its comes out of the oven

20" Taco

$21.49

Taco Meat, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapenos, and Taco Chips with a Salsa base

20" All Meat

$22.49

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon.

20" Meat Sweats

$24.49

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon sprinkled with crushed Red Pepper and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

Calzones

Build your own Calzone

$8.49

Hand made Calzone with your choice of toppings

Loaded Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef topping, Hot Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

Veggie Calzone

$10.49

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

All Meat Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef Topping, Hot Sausage, and Bacon.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for stopping in!!!

Location

1039 U.S. 1, Columbia Falls, ME 04623

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rise’n Grind
orange starNo Reviews
35 Main Street Milbridge, ME 04658
View restaurantnext
Helen’s Restaurant - 111 MAIN ST
orange star4.5 • 2,448
111 MAIN ST MACHIAS, ME 04654
View restaurantnext
The Fish House Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1 West St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
orange starNo Reviews
15 Cottage Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor - 33 Cottage St
orange starNo Reviews
33 Cottage St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Columbia Falls
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston