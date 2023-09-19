Classic Cheesesteak & Hogies

Roast Beef and Cheese

$6.25+

Italian (Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami)

$6.25+

Ham And Turkey

$6.25+

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$6.25+

Club (Ham, Turkey, Bacon)

$6.25+

BLT

$6.25+

Buffalo Chicken (Grilled or Breaded Chicken with Mild Buffalo Sauce)

$6.25+

BBQ Chicken (Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Choice of BBQ Sauce)

$6.25+

Chicken Club (Grilled or Breaded Chicken and Bacon)

$6.25+

Chicken or Steak Fajita (With Peppers and Onions)

$6.25+

Pulled Pork (Pulled Pork, Choice of BBQ Sauce)

$6.25+

Classic Philly Cheesesteak

$6.25+

Signature Hot Subs

Triple Cheese Cheesesteak

$9.75+

Steak, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, American, Provolone, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Choice of Dressing

Steak & Potatoes

$9.75+

Steak, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Ranch Dressing

Western BBQ

$9.75+

Steak, Grilled Onions, French Fries, Choice of Homemade North Carolina, South Carolina or Traditional BBQ Sauce, Cheese Sauce, Salt, Pepper, Oregano

Potatoes & Gravy

$9.75+

Steak, French Fries, Provolone, Rich Beef Gravy, Salt, Pepper, Oregano

Chicken Parmesan

$9.75+

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Chicken Caprese

$9.75+

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Tomatoes, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.75+

Herb Crusted Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Swiss, Dijon Aioli

Cubano

$9.75+

Kalua Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Yellow Mustard

Meatball

$9.75+

Meatballs, Marinara, Fresh Basil, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella

Italian Hot Sausage

$9.75+

Hot Italian Sausage, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Marinara, Fresh Basil, Provolone

Reuben

$9.75+

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.95

Seasoned Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Your Choice of Cheese

Burger Your Way

$8.95

Classic Cheeseburger, Plus Up to 3 Additional Toppings: Chili,Bacon, Pulled Pork, Onion Straws, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Fried Egg, Choice of Cheese, Rich Beef Gravy, Homemade North Carolina, South Carolina or Traditional BBQ Sauce

Black Bean Burger

$6.95

Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Your Choice of Cheese

Gyro

$8.95

Gyro Meat or Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Red Onions, Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Salads

Make any Cheesesteak or Hoagie a Salad

$12.49

Fresh Mix of Romaine and Field Greens, Choice of Cheese, Toppings, and Dressing. Served with Seasoned Pita Wedges.

Fry Bowls

Poutine

$5.95+

Fries, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Rich Beef Gravy

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95+

Fries, Chili, Cheese Sauce

Dirty Fries

$8.95

Fries, Pulled Pork, Homemade North Carolina, South Carolina or Traditional BBQ Sauce, Cheese Sauce

Cheesesteak Fries

$8.95

Fries, Steak or Chicken, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese Sauces

Gyro Fries

$8.95

Fries, Gyro Meat or Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Krinkle Cut Fries

$3.50

Onion Straws

$3.75

Meatballs

$5.95+

Garden Salad

$5.95

Fried Zucchini

$3.75

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Fried Pickles

$3.75

Fried Cheese Curds

$3.75

Fried Pierogies

$4.50

Chili

$3.50+

Fresh Baked Cookies or Brownies

$2.00+

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$1.25+

20 oz. Bottle

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lunchbox Specials(Tues-Fri 11-1)

Lunchbox

$9.75