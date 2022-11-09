Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Elm House of Pizza

No reviews yet

102 Elm St.

Manchester, NH 03101

Popular Items

Large Cheese 16"
Small Cheese 12"
House Pie (Large)

Plasticware

Plastic Utensils

Build Your Own

Small Cheese 12"

$10.00

Large Cheese 16"

$15.00

Specialty Pizzas

Aloha (Large)

$20.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Three Cheese Blend

Aloha (Small)

$15.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Three Cheese Blend

Buffalo Chicken Pie (Large)

$20.00

Housemade Buffalo Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Three Cheese Blend

Buffalo Chicken Pie (Small)

$15.00

Housemade Buffalo Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Three Cheese Blend

Chicken Alfredo Pie (Large)

$20.00

Housemade Alfredo, Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Broccoli, Three Cheese Blend

Chicken Alfredo Pie (Small)

$16.00

Housemade Alfredo, Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Broccoli, Three Cheese Blend

Elm HOP BBQ (Large)

$20.00

Housemade BBQ Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Three Cheese Blend

Elm HOP BBQ (Small)

$15.00

Housemade BBQ Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Three Cheese Blend

House Pie (Large)

$23.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Three Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle

House Pie (Small)

$18.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Three Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle

Meat Lovers (Large)

$23.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburg, Salami, Three Cheese Blend

Meat Lovers (Small)

$17.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburg, Salami, Three Cheese Blend

Mediterranean (Large)

$20.00

Pesto, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Broccoli, Artichoke, Feta, Three Cheese Blend

Mediterranean (Small)

$15.00

Pesto, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Broccoli, Artichoke, Feta, Three Cheese Blend

Peppadew (Large)

$20.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Peppadew Peppers, Italian Sausage, Minced Garlic, Three Cheese Blend

Peppadew (Small)

$15.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Peppadew Peppers, Italian Sausage, Minced Garlic, Three Cheese Blend

Queen City Pie (Large)

$25.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Salami, Hamburg, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Queen City Pie (Small)

$19.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Salami, Hamburg, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Sizzler (Large)

$21.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Jalapeno, Red Pepper Flakes, Three Cheese Blend

Sizzler (Small)

$17.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Jalapeno, Red Pepper Flakes, Three Cheese Blend

Steak and Cheese Pie (Large)

$23.00

Housemade Alfredo Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Three Cheese Blend

Steak and Cheese Pie (Small)

$18.00

Housemade Alfredo Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Three Cheese Blend

Veg Out (Large)

$18.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Three Cheese Blend

Veg Out (Small)

$14.00

Housemade Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Three Cheese Blend

General Tso's (Small)

$18.00

Sweet Red Chili Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Chicken, Green and Red Peppers, Spanish Onions, Broccoli, Topped with Scallions

General Tso's (Large)

$23.00

Sweet Red Chili Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Chicken, Green and Red Peppers, Spanish Onions, Broccoli, Topped with Scallions

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Small)

$17.00

Ranch Base, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Three Cheese Blend, Topped with Ranch Drizzle and Scallions

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Large)

$21.00

Ranch Base, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Three Cheese Blend, Topped with Ranch Drizzle and Scallions

Large Specialty 1/2 and 1/2

LG 1/2 Aloha

$20.00

LG 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pie

$20.00

LG 1/2 Chicken Alfredo Pie

$20.00

LG 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

LG 1/2 Elm Hop BBQ

$20.00

LG 1/2 General Tso's

$23.00

LG 1/2 House Pie

$23.00

LG 1/2 Meat Lovers

$23.00

LG 1/2 Mediterranean

$20.00

LG 1/2 Peppadew

$20.00

LG 1/2 Queen City

$25.00

LG 1/2 Sizzler

$21.00

LG 1/2 Steak & Cheese Pie

$23.00

LG 1/2 Veg Out

$18.00

Soup/Salad

Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$5.00+

Cup-$5 Bowl-$7 Quart-$13

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Cup-$6 Bowl-$8 Quart-$15

Greek Orzo With Beef

$5.00+

Caesar

$8.00+

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons

Cobb

$16.00

Lettuce Blend, Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Garden

$7.00+

Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrots

Greek

$8.00+

Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella, Julienned Basil Topped with a Balsamic Drizzle

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Garlic Parm Cheese Curds

$11.00

Served with Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$14.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Burger

$15.00

Grilled Burger topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Housemade BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Dip Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Burger BYO

$13.00

Build Your Own Burger

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00+

Fried Chicken Tenders Topped With Marinara Sauce And Your Choice of Cheese

Classic Burger

$14.00

Grilled Burger topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Elm HOP Italian

$10.00+

Salami, Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mayo, Served on a Toasted Sub Roll

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Haddock Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Fresh Haddock topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce

Meatball Sub

$10.00+

Jumbo Meatballs Cooked In Marinara Sauce Topped With Your Choice Of Cheese $13

Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.00+

Shaved Steak and American Cheese on a Toasted Sub Roll

Triple B Burger

$15.00

Grilled Burger topped with Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Housemade Buffalo Sauce

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Grilled Turkey Burger topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Veggie Burger

$12.00

made from Edamame, Quinoa and Chia topped with Lettuce and Tomato

House Entrees

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Steak Tip Dinner

$22.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Chicken Rosa Pasta

$18.00

Alfredo and Marinara Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan, Topped with Basil and Served over Cavatappi with Garlic Bread

Seafood Dinners

Baked Haddock

$23.00

Baked Scallops

$21.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Fried Haddock

$23.00

Fried Scallops

$21.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

20oz Bottles

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate Water

$2.75

AHA Raspberry ACAI Water

$2.75Out of stock

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.75

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dasani

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Gold Peak Lemon Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.75

Gold Peak Sweetened Green Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Milk

$2.75

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.75

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.75Out of stock

Monster Energy Drink

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite Zero

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Fresca

$2.75

2 Liter Bottles

Coke (2L)

$3.50

Diet Coke (2L)

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite (2L)

$3.50

Ginger Ale (2L)

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite Zero (2L)

$3.50

Dessert Choices

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.00

WEEKLY

Pork Pot Stickers

$14.00

Cheese & Veggie Tortellini

$18.00

Sm. M-80 Pizza

$16.00

Lrg M-80 Pizza

$21.00

FOOTBALL SPECIALS

Football Sunday Specials

$10.00

SAUCES / DRESSINGS

BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

GREEK

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOT BUFFALO

$0.50

LIGHT ITALIAN

$0.50

MANGO HABENERO

$0.50

MILD BUFFALO

$0.50

OIL & VINEGAR

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SWEET RED CHILI

$0.50

TARTAR

$0.50

TERIYAKI

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTV
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New England Style House of Pizza with a Modern Twist

Location

102 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Elm House of Pizza image
Elm House of Pizza image
Elm House of Pizza image
Elm House of Pizza image

Map
