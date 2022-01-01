Draft SZN 9559 South Dixie Highway

  • Home
Crispy Fried Jumbo Wings
Cowboy Chili (Bowl)
Draft SZN Classic

Appetizers

Fully Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Tri color chips loaded with cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalapeños, and choice of Cowboy Chili or Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburger Fries

$10.00

Fries Topped with a 4 ounce burger patty, Cheese jalapeños, salsa, scallions

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

served with spicy remoulade

Warm Soft Pretzel

$10.00

with spicy mustard and beer cheese dip

House Made Crab Cake

$15.00

spicy remoulade and roasted corn

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

with Marinara sauce

Smoked Fish Dip

$11.00

with tortilla chips

Roasted Corn and serrano chili hush puppies

$8.00

with cilantro garlic sauce and sriracha mayo

Cheddar Jalapeño Corn Bread

$5.00

Ropa Vieja Sliders

$13.00

Topped with queso fresco

House Guacamole

$12.00

with roasted tomato and cilantro

Crispy Fried Calamari

$13.00

Marinera and cilantro garlic sauces

Blackened Shrimp and Sausage

$15.00

With Cajan Remoulade

Soups

Cowboy Chili (Bowl)

$9.00

topped with cheddar, sour cream and scallions

Cowboy Chili (Cup)

$6.00

topped with cheddar, sour cream and scallions

Creamy Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

$8.00

with fresh basil

Creamy Tomato Bisque (Cup)

$5.00

with fresh basil

Soup of the Day cup

$9.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$12.00

From the Garden

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

garlic dressing, romaine Hearts, croutons, Parmesan

Swordfish Wedge

$16.00

Grilled Swordfish, iceberg wedge, tomato, bacon ,blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing

Steak and Berry Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Berries, Mango, red onion, carrots, and grilled sirloin

All Meat Cobb

$15.00

Chicken, Steak, Pork Belly over romaine hearts, avocado, Tomato, Red onion, roasted Corn, boiled egg, blue cheese

Between the Buns

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00

BBQ Short rib, four cheeses, pickled onions, brioche

Local Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or Blackened. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Swordfish Philly

$15.00

Fresh local sword, grilled or blackened, peppers, onions, provolone cheese

Tennessee Fried Chicken

$14.00

fried Chicken Breast, Tennessee hot spices, pickles and mayo

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Signature Burgers

Draft SZN Classic

$13.00

8oz signature patty, Lettuce, tomato, onion, Pickle, choice of cheese

Blue Cheese Bomb

$16.00

blue Cheese, bacon, onion rings and 8 oz patty

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and choice of cheese

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$16.00

8 oz Signature patty, bbq short rib, onion rings and melted cheddar

Wing Wing Wing

Crispy Fried Jumbo Wings

$16.00

choice of sauce, celery, blue cheese or Ranch dressing

The Boneless Alternative

$15.00

choice of sauce, celery, blue cheese or Ranch dressing

Entree

Slow Braised Short Rib

$22.00

red wine sauce, choice of 2 sides

BBQ Bacon Wrapped Chicken Thigh

$22.00

marinated overnight, choice of 2 sides

Grilled NY Strip Steak

$28.00

10 oz. char grilled, choice of 2 sides

Fried Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Honey Mustard or choice of wing sauce

Blue Cheese Swordfish

$24.00

Blue cheese lime butter, choice of 2 sides

Adult Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Creamy decadence, crunchy topping

Kids Menu

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

2 sides and drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 tenders, 2 sides and drink

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

with 2 sides and a drink

Kid Plain wings

$7.00

4ea, 2 sides and a drink

Kid 4 oz Burger

$7.00

choice of cheese, 2 sides and drink

Kid Spaghetti with Red Sauce

$7.00

2 sides and a drink

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

2 sides and a Drink

Chefs Corner

Mojo Pork Shoulder

$26.00

dinner portion with Korean BBQ Gojuchang

Spaghetti Carbonera

$24.00

Slow Braised served with Rissotto

Wild Mushroom Crepes

$18.00

Greek style Octopus

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Blueberry crumble Cheesecake

$8.00

Sides A la Cart

French fries

$7.00

Truffle fries

$9.00

Cheese fries

$8.00

Sweet potato fries

$9.00

Bacon

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

White rice

$6.00

Black beans

$6.00

Cole slaw

$7.00

Onion rings

$6.00

small caesar

$6.00

small house salad

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Fully Loaded

$3.00

Bourbon

Well - Jim Beam

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Gin

Well - Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Scotch

Well - Canadian Club

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Macallan

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Vodka

Well - Smirnoff

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Tequila

Patron

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Dom Julio Anejo

$12.00

Casa Amigos

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Myers

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Zacappa

$12.00

Blends (Rye Whiskey)

Crown Royal

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Mike's Mojito

$10.00

Pinecrest Piña colada

$12.00

Green Iguana

$12.00

Remy Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Long Island

$12.00

margarita gold patron

$16.00

Boody Mary

$10.00

Shots

Green tea

$7.00

Surfer on acid

$8.00

Red headed slut

$8.00

B-52

$8.00

Cinnamon toast crunch

$8.00

Baby guiness

$8.00

Blowjob

$7.00

Buttery nipple

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Chocolate cake

$7.00

4 Horseman

$10.00

Irish car bomb

$12.00

Jaeger bomb

$10.00

Cuban pussy

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Oatmeal cookie

$7.00

Pineapple upsidedown cake

$7.00

Washington apple

$8.00

Liquid cocaine

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

cognac

Hennessey

$12.00

Remy XO

$22.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kalhua

$8.00

Di Sarono

$10.00

Draft (12 oz.)

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

GUINESS

$8.00

MODELO GOLD

$6.00

MICHELOB

$6.00

DUVEL

$8.00

JAI ALAI

$7.00

FUNKY BUDDHA

$6.00

YUENGLING

$6.00

LAGUNITAS

$7.00

LA RUBIA

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$6.00

VESA SUR MANGOLANDIA

$7.00

STELLA

$8.00

Bottled

CORONA

$7.00

CORONA LITE

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

MODELO DARK

$7.00

BUDWISER

$6.00

BUD LITE

$6.00

AMSTEL LITE

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$6.00

MICHOLOB ULTRA

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Hard Cider made with apples

White Claw

$6.00

Hard Seltzer

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Alcoholic Tea

Stella bottle

$7.00

Non Alcoholic

Odules

$3.00

Champagne

Sample Champagne GLS

PROSSECO

$6.00

Rose

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$6.00

White

CHARDONNAY

$6.00

SAVINGON BLANC

$6.00

Selva Volpina Chardonnay

$10.00

Zagara Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Vivaldi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Red

MERLOT

$6.00

CABERNET

$6.00

Gauchezco Malbec

$10.00

Selva Volpina Cabernet

$10.00

Champagne

Sample Champagne BTL

White

Selva Volpina Chardonnay

$30.00

Zagara Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Vivaldi Pinot grigio

$30.00

Red

Gauchezco Malbec

$30.00

Selva Volpino

$30.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Diet pepsi

$3.00

Sierra mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$4.50

water

Red bull

$6.00

Kid's Soda

$3.00

Coffee

Decaf

$3.00

Regular

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$2.50

DBL ESPRESSO

$4.00

Tea

Iced tea (sweet)

$2.50

Iced tea (unsweet)

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.50

APPS

HH PICKLE CHIPS

$5.00

HH CHILI NACHOS

$5.00

HH FRIED MOZZARELLA

$5.00

HH CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

All 4 HH APPS

$18.00
