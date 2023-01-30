Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Nido Modern Mexican

review star

No reviews yet

23161 Village Shops Way #113

Estero, FL 33928

Order Again

KIDS Menu

kids Chicken tacos

$9.95

kids Cod tacos

$9.95

kids chicken fingers

$9.95

kids cheese quesadilla

$9.95

kids chicken quesadlilla

$9.95

kids chicken pincos

$9.95

kids shrimp pinchos

$9.95

Kids Drink

Soda

Milk

Juice

Kid Dessert

Kids Churros with Chocolate Sauce

$5.00

Kids Chocolate Tacos

$6.00

Kids Chocolate Pinata

$18.00

Cafés

Cafenyolli

$10.00Out of stock

Cibao

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso

$4.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Large Still Bottled Water

$8.00

Large Sparkling Bottled Water

$8.00

Desserts

Tequila Spiked Apple Empanadas

$9.00Out of stock

Cinnamon sugar dust, house made ice cream, zippy tequila glaze

Citrus Tres Leche

$9.00

Leche soaked citrus infused sponge cake, house made cream, fresh berries

Classic Churros

$9.00

Nest of churros, house-made ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle

Flan

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

23161 Village Shops Way #113, Estero, FL 33928

Directions

