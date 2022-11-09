Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

1,879 Reviews

$$

2400 Mid Ln

Suite 100

Houston, TX 77027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Topo Chico

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

House Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Carajillo

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Cortado

$4.00

OJ

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

House Wines

Forefather's Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Forefather's Sauvignon Blanc Carafe

$26.00

Forefather's Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

Barone FINI Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Barone FINI Pinot Grigio Carafe

$30.00

Barone FINI Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Domaine Delaporte Sancerre

$12.00

Domaine Delaporte Sancerre Carafe

$30.00

Domaine Delaporte Sancerre BTL

$40.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$10.00

Whispering Angel Rose Carafe

$26.00

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$36.00

Roco Gravel Road Pinot Noir

$12.00

Roco Gravel Road Pinot Noir Carafe

$30.00

Roco Gravel Road Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Moon River Brut

$12.00

Moon River Brut BTL

$40.00

Sandwiches

Eloise Burger & Fries

$14.00

sweet sourdough bun / cheddar cheese / aioli / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickle / fries option to sub: black bean patty

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

sweet sourdough bun / buttermilk chicken breast / coriander aioli / fries

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Salads & Bowls

Superfoods Bowl*

$10.00

brown rice / kale / avocado / almonds / tomato / cuke / red onion / miso vinaigrette

Tuna Poke Bowl*

$17.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Soy Vinaigrette, Brown Rice, Cashews, Pickled Chilis, Scallions

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Not Jennifer Aniston's Salad

$13.00

Citrus Caesar Salad

$12.00

local frisee / grapefruit / ricotta salata / crispy chickpeas

Citrus Caesar Salad Side

$6.00

Small Plates

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

white soy vinaigrette / togarashi / lime

Charred Broccoli + Romesco

$10.00

House Mixed Greens

$9.00

Joe's Hot Chicken

$10.00

Lump Crab Corn Salad & Chips

$18.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Split Pea Hummus + Pita

$12.00

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

tuna, avocado, cashew, soy vinaigrette, togarashi

Venison Sausage & Mustard

$11.00

Zucchini Chips

$8.00

Chicken & Dumplings - Bowl

$7.00

Chicken & Dumplings - Cup

$5.00

Entrees

Catch of the Day

$22.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Filet

$30.00

Pork Chop

$26.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$26.00

Betsy's Favorite Pasta

$14.00

Sides

Pesto Riced Cauliflower

$6.00

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Sautéed Kale

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie + Whipped Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Cake + Ice Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Ganache Bread Pudding

$9.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Kid's Mains

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of one side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with American Cheese and choice of one side item.

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.00

A grilled chicken breast with a choice of one side item.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2400 Mid Ln, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

Gallery
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tinys Milk & Cookies - River Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
2809 Saint Street Houston Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
EarthCraft Juicery
orange star4.8 • 1,586
2400 Mid Lane Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
MAD HOUSTON - 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180
orange starNo Reviews
4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180 Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Loch Bar Houston
orange starNo Reviews
4444 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Ouzo Bay Houston
orange starNo Reviews
4444 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris - *Highland Village* (Not in Use)
orange star4.7 • 1,639
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX, USA Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Roka Akor | Houston
orange star4.7 • 2,263
2929 Weslayan St Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Highland Village
orange star4.7 • 1,639
2701 Drexel Drive Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
EarthCraft Juicery
orange star4.8 • 1,586
2400 Mid Lane Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 016 - Greenway Plaza
orange star4.7 • 935
3651 Weslayan Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
River Oaks Donuts - 3601 Westheimer Road Suite A
orange star4.2 • 738
3601 Westheimer Road Suite A Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Bebidas
orange star4.3 • 704
2606 Edloe Street Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston