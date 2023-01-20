Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Elote Mexican Kitchen 12584 N. Beach Street #110

1,337 Reviews

$

12584 N. Beach Street #110

Fort Worth, TX 76244

Popular Items

Taco Solo
Enchiladas
3 Street Tacos

Starters

Appetizers

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

A 16oz Bowl of our delicious Tortilla Soup.

Cheese Quesadilla.

Cheese Quesadilla.

$8.99

A cheese Quesadilla with your choice of substance added on. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Botana Sampler

Botana Sampler

$12.99

Beef nachos, chicken quesadilla, taquitos, served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Wings

Wings

$8.99+

Choose from 6 different flavors. Comes with chipotle ranch, carrots & celery sticks.

Nacho Mama

$9.99+

Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Salsa, Sour cream

Chili Con Carne

$6.99

Ground Beef Chili topped with Cheese

Entrees

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

A cheese Quesadilla with your choice of substance added on. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Taco Solo

Taco Solo

$3.25

Choice of tortilla, Meat, served with Lettuce (Fish and Shrimp served with home made slaw instead), Pico de Gallo, Feta Cheese, House made Sauce

Taco Combo

Taco Combo

$10.99

Two Tacos served with your choice of Rice and Beans

Burrito

Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, sour cream, House made sauces

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Naked Burrito

Naked Burrito

$10.99

A burrito without the tortilla served on a plate like a burrito bowl

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$10.99

2 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Meat, Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Choice of Sauce, and served with a side of Rice and Beans. Add a third enchilada for only 1$.

Enchilada Solo

Enchilada Solo

$3.50

One single enchilada with choice of sauce.

Casa Salad

Casa Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens with choice of meat, black beans, roasted corn, Tomatoes, avocado, monterey jack cheese, Crispy Tortilla Strips, dressing

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99+

Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Salsa, Sour cream

3 Street Tacos

3 Street Tacos

$9.99

Beef carne asada or pork al pastor topped with cilantro, diced onion, and salsa

Andres Especial

Andres Especial

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast topped with either mushroom cream sauce or fajita peppers and onions and monterey jack cheese. Choice of rice and beans

Elote-Quitos

Elote-Quitos

$8.99

4 Chicken or Beef Taquitos served with Queso Choice of rice and beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.99+

Chicken, Beef, or Combo. Served with hand cut onions, peppers, choice of rice, beans, and tortillas

8oz Ribeye

8oz Ribeye

$14.99

8oz Ribeye Steak served with Mexican potatoes, charro beans

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Grilled Salmon with Cream Sauce. Choice of Rice and Black Beans

Dos Mundos

Dos Mundos

$10.99

One Enchilada and One Taco, with choice of Rice and Beans

Trio Sampler

Trio Sampler

$12.99

One Enchilada, One Taco, and Two Taquitos, with your choice of Rice and Beans

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

Grilled Salmon on our classic Casa Salad

Kids

Kid Taco Plate

$5.50

Chicken or ground beef taco with lettuce and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans

Cheese Kids-A-Dilla

Cheese Kids-A-Dilla

$5.50

Kids size Cheese Quesadilla Served with a side of rice and beans

Kids Taquitos

Kids Taquitos

$5.50

2 chicken or beef taquitos served with queso Served with Rice and Beans

Grilled PBJ

$5.50

Grilled Peanut butter and jelly served with rice and beans

Kid Enchilada

Kid Enchilada

$5.50

Single Enchilada Served with a side of rice and beans

Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito

Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Served with a side of rice and beans

Ninos Nachos

Ninos Nachos

$5.50

Chips, ground beef, queso Served with Rice and Beans

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Chicken Tenders served with french fries and a side of queso. (GF)

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco Solo

Breakfast Taco Solo

$2.99
Breakfast Taco Combo

Breakfast Taco Combo

$8.99
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99
Breakfast Naked Bare-ito

Breakfast Naked Bare-ito

$8.99
Sides

Side Rice

Side Rice

$1.99+
Side Beans

Side Beans

$1.99+

Rice and Bean Plate

$3.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.00+
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50+
Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$0.35+
Side Angry Chilies

Side Angry Chilies

$0.75+
Side Dressing 4oz

Side Dressing 4oz

$0.75
Corn Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

$0.35+
Flour Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

$0.35+

Side Spicy Spinach

$2.00

Side Fajita Peppers & Onions

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Solo Taquito

$1.50

Side Queso

$0.75+

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Fried Potatos

$2.00

Family Style

10 Family Tacos

$42.99

10 Tacos, 7" round of Rice and Beans, Chips Fiesta Feeds a Family of 4-5 People

10 Family Enchiladas

$42.99
10 Family Street Tacos

10 Family Street Tacos

$42.99
Family Fajitas

Family Fajitas

$56.99

Desserts

Flan Gluten Free

Flan Gluten Free

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00
Gluten Free Key Lime Pie

Gluten Free Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Oreo Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Nutella Cheese Cake

$6.00

Meat by the pound

Ground Beef 16oz

$16.99

Shredded Chicken 16oz

$16.99

Asada 16oz

$16.99

Braised Beef 16oz

$16.99

Pastor 16oz

$16.99

Veggies 16oz

$16.99

Shrimp (16) 16oz

$16.99

Grilled Chicken 16oz

$16.99

Margarita

ToGo Margarita

$10.00

16oz Margarita ToGo. Texas Law: You must purchase food with any take out alcohol purchase.

Bottle Beer

Corona Xtra

$4.00

Dos Equis xx

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Wine

Woodbridge Cabernet

$3.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00Out of stock

Moscato

$4.00

Cutwater Mixed Drinks

Lime Vodka Soda

$6.00

Grapefruit Vodka Soda

$6.00

Vodka Mule

$6.00

Gin and Tonic

$6.00

Rum and Cola

$6.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Whiskey Lemon Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Rumchata!

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00

White Claw Mango

$3.00

White Claw Raspberry

$3.00

White Claw Lime

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

concept with slow roasted meats, fresh ingredients and marvelous margaritas. We wanted to make it quick and easy for the families that have crazy demands placed on them from their kids and the 1000 extra-curricular activities. But, also a place for the neighbors to sit, relax and watch the games on 4 flat screens with white queso and black bean dip and a choice of 10 beers on tap. Because of our "gluten free" following at Oliva, the entire menu is gluten free (with exception of flour tortillas) and we also have soy cheese and tofu sour cream for those that are lactose intolerant. The decor is clean and modern (with no neon signs to flash in your face). The walls are filled with the art work of Alfonso Huerta, a Mexican artist that lives in Austin and teaches at UT. In short, we built a restaurant that we would hang out on a Sunday evening, and it is close to home, but worth the drive!

Website

Location

12584 N. Beach Street #110, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

