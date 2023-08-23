FOOD

STREET TACOS

All tacos come with 2 soft corn tortillas, cilantro and onions. Complimentary sides include slices of cucumbers, radish and limes. No substitutes or extras. Mexican Street Food Styled.
Asada Tacos

Asada Tacos

$8.49

2 Tacos: made from rib-eye steak on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.

Lengua

Lengua

$9.49

2 Tacos: made from beef tongue meat served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.

Adobada (Al Pastor)

Adobada (Al Pastor)

$7.99

2 tacos: made from spicy marinated pork with slices of pineapple served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$7.99

2 Tacos: made from fried pork served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.

Pollo Tacos

Pollo Tacos

$7.99

2 Tacos: made with chicken served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$7.99

2 tacos: made from lamb meat served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.

Papi's Red Tacos ( Brisket ) .

Papi's Red Tacos ( Brisket ) .

$9.99

Our Famous Red Queso-Birria Tacos! 2 tacos prepped with different spices and melted cheese. Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.

MULITAS Queso-Birria (Brisket).

MULITAS Queso-Birria (Brisket).

$9.99

2 birria mulitas, served on grilled flour tortillas.

Red Pollo Tacos. ( Papi ' s ).

Red Pollo Tacos. ( Papi ' s ).

$9.99

2 chicken tacos prepped with different spices and melted cheese, served on consomme-dipped red corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro and onion.

MULITAS Pollo-Queso

MULITAS Pollo-Queso

$9.99

2 Pollo Mulitas served on grilled flour tortillas

STREET FOOD

"Antojitos" or cravings you'll regularly find being sold on the corner of any street in Mexico City.
Street Elote

Street Elote

$4.49

Corn on the cob prepared with mayonaise, sriracha sauce, cotija cheese, and Tajin seasoning

Burrito (ROJO). Norteño

Burrito (ROJO). Norteño

$13.99Out of stock

Mexican burrito served with rice, pinto beans, fries, egg, cilantro, onion, cheese and your choice of meat wrapped up on a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla.

Quesadilla.

$6.99

Prepared with refried beans, melted cheese and your choice of meat. (Shown in picture: Asada Quesadilla)

Red Quesa-Birria And Soup (Quesadilla)

Red Quesa-Birria And Soup (Quesadilla)

$14.99

Huge quesadilla prepared with our famous red birria and cheese all on a flour tortilla. Comes with a mini dipping soup.

PIZZA BIRRIA

PIZZA BIRRIA

$29.99

Pizza Birria comes with melted cheese, your choice of meat and 2 small consommes. Topped with cilantro and onion and sides of cucumber, lime and radish. Fit for 4 people.

BIRRIA SAMPLES

# 1 RUDY'S ALL-BIRRIA. ( Brisket N Chicken).

# 1 RUDY'S ALL-BIRRIA. ( Brisket N Chicken).

$17.99

Sampler includes: 1 Red Queso Pollo Taco, 1 Mulita, 1 Papi's Red Taco and 1 Mini Red Consommé Served on corn tortillas (except for the mulita) and topped with cilantro and onion.

# 2 PATRICIA'S SAMPLE (Brisket) .

# 2 PATRICIA'S SAMPLE (Brisket) .

$16.99

Sampler includes: 3 Queso-Birria Tacos and 1 Mini Red Consommé Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion.

# 3 NO CHEESE... NO QUESO.

# 3 NO CHEESE... NO QUESO.

$15.99

3 Birria Tacos and 1 Mini Red Consommé. Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. CAREFUL! These are NOT our famous red queso-birria tacos! These come with no cheese!

# 4 MULITAS SAMPLE

# 4 MULITAS SAMPLE

$16.99

3 Mulitas: your choice of meat, refried beans and melted cheese on grilled flour tortillas and a mini red consommé.

# 5 RUDY-CHICKEN SAMPLE

# 5 RUDY-CHICKEN SAMPLE

$17.99

3 Red Queso-Pollo Tacos and 1 Mini Red Consommé Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion.

BIRRIA FORCE ONE

BIRRIA FORCE ONE

$29.99

2 Papi Red Tacos. 2 Red Pollo Tacos. 2 Mulitas. 2 Mini Red Consommé's Feeds 2 people.

PIZZA BIRRIA

PIZZA BIRRIA

$29.99

Pizza Birria comes with melted cheese, your choice of meat and 2 small consommes. Topped with cilantro and onion and sides of cucumber, lime and radish. Fit for 4 people.

Family Pack 12 Red Tacos 1 Liter Consomme.

Family Pack 12 Red Tacos 1 Liter Consomme.

$59.99Out of stock

12 Red Queso-Birria tacos, 1 Liter of consomme.

SUPER TORTAS

Mexican type of sandwhiches. All include: refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños, onion and your choice of meat.
Cubana Torta

Cubana Torta

$19.99Out of stock

Giant torta! Includes refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, chicken, asada, hot dog sausage, chorizo, al pastor, scrambled eggs, avocado and 3 mixed cheeses.

Super Tortas Chilangas

Super Tortas Chilangas

Out of stock

Mexican type of sandwhiches. Includes: refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños, onion and your choice of meat. (Picture shown: Pollo)

Torta-Birria N Soup

Torta-Birria N Soup

$14.99Out of stock

Prepared with our delicious birria, cilantro, onions, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of mini dipping soup.

COSTRA TACOS

Costra 3 Tacos 1 Rice 1 Beans Sample

Costra 3 Tacos 1 Rice 1 Beans Sample

$16.99Out of stock

3 Costra tacos (grilled Swiss and American cheeses). on flour tortillas, rice and beans. cilantro and onions: asada, adobada and chicken.

Costra 2 Tacos

Costra 2 Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

2 Costra tacos. Swiss and American cheeses grilled on flour tortillas with your choice of Asada, Adobada or Chicken.

Taurino Gyro-Taco

Taurino Gyro-Taco

$6.99Out of stock

Costra cheeses with adobada and rib-eye on a grilled gyro bread with our secret sauce, cilantro and onion.

Fogonada Pita-Taco

Fogonada Pita-Taco

$6.99Out of stock

Costra cheeses with adobada and rib-eye on a grilled pita bread with our secret sauce, cilantro and onion.

COMBOS

Gringas

Gringas

$15.99

4 pieces of cheesy goodness and adobada meat served on a flour tortilla.

BIRRIA FORCE ONE

BIRRIA FORCE ONE

$29.99

2 Papi Red Tacos. 2 Red Pollo Tacos. 2 Mulitas. 2 Mini Red Consommé's Feeds 2 people.

Costra 3 Tacos 1 Rice 1 Beans Sample

Costra 3 Tacos 1 Rice 1 Beans Sample

$16.99Out of stock

3 Costra tacos (grilled Swiss and American cheeses). on flour tortillas, rice and beans. cilantro and onions: asada, adobada and chicken.

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$16.99Out of stock

4 Tacos: shrimp and whiting fish served on corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onion.

# 3 NO CHEESE... NO QUESO.

# 3 NO CHEESE... NO QUESO.

$15.99

3 Birria Tacos and 1 Mini Red Consommé. Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. CAREFUL! These are NOT our famous red queso-birria tacos! These come with no cheese!

RED CONSOMMÉ ( Dipping Soup )

Mini Red Consommé

Mini Red Consommé

$2.99

4 oz of our Famous dipping soup (consomme).

Small Red Consommé

Small Red Consommé

$4.99Out of stock

12 oz of our Famous dipping soup ( consomme )

Large Red Consommé

Large Red Consommé

$9.99Out of stock

32 oz of our Famous dipping soup ( consomme )

SEAFOOD MENU

Crab Taco

Crab Taco

$6.99Out of stock

1 TACO: Made with a mixture of REAL CRAB lump and claw. Prepped with Maryland styled sesoning. Topped with pineapple and onions.

Octopus Taco

Octopus Taco

$6.99Out of stock

1 TACO: Real Octopus prepped with Maryland styled seasoning. Topped with cilantro, onion and pineapple.

Crab Quesadilla

Crab Quesadilla

$19.99Out of stock

Real Crab meat prepped with melted cheese, mushrooms, red onion and Maryland styled seasoning. Served on flour tortillas.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.99Out of stock

Huge shrimp quesadilla prepped with melted cheese, mushrooms, red onion and Maryland styled seasoning. Served on flour tortillas.

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$16.99Out of stock

4 Tacos: shrimp and whiting fish served on corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onion.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

2 Tacos: whiting fish served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onion.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

2 tacos: 3 jumbo shrimp served on corn tortillas with Maryland styled seasoning.

DRINKS

Agua Fresca

$2.99

Variety of Mexican-Styled Fresh Waters

Jarrito

Jarrito

$2.75Out of stock
Mini Coca

Mini Coca

$1.99
MEXICAN COCA COLA

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$2.99
Big Mexican Coca 1/2 Litre

Big Mexican Coca 1/2 Litre

$3.75

Coconut

$3.50Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.49

Mineragua

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Nesquik

$1.99Out of stock

SIDES & EXTRAS

Extras

Serrano 8 Pieces

Serrano 8 Pieces

$1.50Out of stock

8 pieces of fried serrano peppers xxxtra spicy.

Rice

Rice

$1.50Out of stock

Mexican red rice.

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$1.50Out of stock

Mexican styled pinto beans

Skin-on Fries

Skin-on Fries

$3.50

Skin-on fries.

Mex-Guac

Mex-Guac

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican styled guacamole, xxx spicy.

Salsa

Salsa

$1.25Out of stock
Habanero

Habanero

$1.00Out of stock

Can cun styled habanero peppers with red onion xxxxx spicy.

X Cilanto And Onion

$1.49Out of stock
Xtra Lime

Xtra Lime

$1.49Out of stock

Mini Tajin

$0.75Out of stock
Street Churros

Street Churros

$4.99

4 pieces of churros with chocolate dipping sauce.

Mexican Flan

Mexican Flan

$3.99
T- Shirt Souvenir

T- Shirt Souvenir

$24.99Out of stock

KID'S MENU

Cheese & Beans Kid's Dilla

Cheese & Beans Kid's Dilla

$8.99Out of stock

1 small cheese quesadilla, mini fries and an apple juice combo.

Pollo Kid's Dilla

Pollo Kid's Dilla

$9.99Out of stock

1 small chicken quesadilla, mini fries and an apple juice combo.

Costra Pollo Kid's Dilla

Costra Pollo Kid's Dilla

$9.99Out of stock

1 costra (Swiss and American grilled cheeses) mini fries and an apple juice combo.