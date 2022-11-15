Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio

905 51st Ave

Nashville, TN 37209

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Mahi Mahi Taco

Platos

Fajitas - Small

$17.50

Choice of sizzling grilled chicken with sautéed onions and peppers, served with poblano rice, puerco beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas. Sub steak +$2.00.

Fajitas - Large

$27.50

Choice of sizzling grilled chicken with sautéed onions and peppers, served with poblano rice, puerco beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas. Sub steak +$2.00.

Fajitas de Camaron

$18.50

Grilled jumbo shrimp with sautéed peppers and onions served with poblano rice, puerco beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas on the side.

3 Tacos & Two

$14.75

3 tacos served with any of our two signature sides. *Taco selection must be 3 of the same kind.*

3 Tacos de Mariscos (shrimp or fish) & Two

$15.75

3 Fried Shrimp or Mahi Mahi tacos served with any two of our signature sides.

Quesadilla Cantina

$12.75

Chicken tinga layered with in house blend of queso, cotija, mozzerella and azadero cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, and poblano crema.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.75

Traditional quesadilla with house cheese blend and grilled mushrooms served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and poblano crema.

Molcajete

$29.00

Steak and chicken cooked with peppers, onions, chorizo, and jumbo shrimp. Served in a traditional Mexican molcajete lava bowl with 2 sides of your choice.

Guacca Burger

$14.75

Half pound beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, house guacamole, fried jalapeno peppers, and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.

Torta de Milanesa

$13.75

A traditional Mexican sandwich with breaded chicken, puerco beans, Mexican blend cheese, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, in a Mexican bread. Served with fries.

Bowls

Veggie Bowl

$13.75

Sautéed seasonal vegetables over poblano rice and black beans, topped with a roasted red bell pepper aioli, cotija cheese and avocado.

Carne Asada Bowl

$15.75

Marinated steak, sautéed seasonal vegetables over poblano rice and black beans topped with a roasted red bell pepper aioli, cotija cheese and avocado.

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$15.75

Our house chicken tinga and seasonal vegetables over poblano rice and black beans, topped with a roasted red bell pepper aioli, cotija cheese and avocado.

Camaron Bowl

$16.75

Marinated jumbo shrimp and seasonal vegetables over poblano rice and black beans, topped with a roasted red bell pepper aioli, cotija cheese and avocado.

Gringo Bowl

$15.75

Sizzling grilled chicken over poblano or red rice, topped with hot queso cheese. Sub steak or shrimp +$1.75.

Ensaladas

Cantina Signature Salad

$9.75

Chef's original citrus dressing on bed of romaine lettuce with black bean and corn relish, queso fresco and crunchy tortilla strips.

Cantina Chipotle Caesar

$9.75

Bed of Romaine lettuce, house original chipotle caesar dressing with cotija cheese and spicy croutons.

Tacos

Tacos Al Pastor

$3.95

Braised marinated pork, pickled onions, pineapple, & cilantro, on a corn tortilla.

Carne Asada Taco

$4.25

Steak with sautéed onions, cilantro & salsa verde, on a flour tortilla.

Chorizo + Potato Taco

$4.25

Hand ground chorizo sausage and roasted potatoes with cilantro, onions, & salsa verde on a flour tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$3.95

Slow braised pork with onions, cilantro & salsa verde, on a corn tortilla.

Fried Chicken Taco

$4.45

Battered fried chicken topped with Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, & salsa verde on a flour tortilla.

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Jumbo Fried Shrimp, house blended slaw and chipotle mayo, on a flour tortilla.

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.50

Fried Mahi Mahi, house blended slaw and chipotle mayo, on a flour tortilla.

Veggie Taco

$3.75

Fire roasted seasonal vegetables, red bell pepper mayo, avocado and cotija cheese, on flour tortilla.

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.45

Chicken tinga topped with Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, & salsa verde on a flour tortilla.

Burritos

El Paseo Burrito

$13.75

Flour tortilla filled with Carne Asada, poblano rice, black beans, and cheese blend. Topped with green chili sauce, queso, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with our special chicken tinga recipe, poblano rice, black beans, and cheese blend. Topped with green chili sauce, queso, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Burrito Al Pastor

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with Al Pastor marinated pork, poblano rice, black beans, and cheese blend. Topped with green chili sauce, queso, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.25

Flour tortilla filled with fire roasted seasonal veggies, grilled onions and peppers, poblano rice, and black beans. Topped with green chili sauce, queso, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Camaron Burrito

$15.75

Flour tortilla filled with jumbo grilled marinated shrimp, poblano rice, black beans, and cheese blend. Topped with green chili sauce, queso, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Roja

$13.75

Three chicken tinga enchiladas wrapped in flour tortilla and topped with mild red chili sauce and queso fresco and pickled onion relish, served with poblano rice and puerco beans.

Enchiladas Verde

$13.75

Three chicken tinga enchiladas wrapped in corn tortilla and topped with spicy green tomatillo sauce, lettuce, queso fresco and sliced avocado, served with poblano rice and puerco beans.

Platitos

Tortilla Soup - Small

$5.25

Chef 's slow roasted chicken soup with a broth and tomato base, topped with crunchy tortilla strips and poblano crema.

Tortilla Soup - Large

$7.25

Chef 's slow roasted chicken soup with a broth and tomato base, topped with crunchy tortilla strips and poblano crema.

Poblano Chowder - Small

$5.25

Traditional Mexican poblano chowder with bacon, onions, poblano peppers, potatoes, corn, and cream topped with fried fajita peppers and onions.

Poblano Chowder - Large

$7.25

Traditional Mexican poblano chowder with bacon, onions, poblano peppers, potatoes, corn, and cream topped with fried fajita peppers and onions.

Sides

Black Beans

$3.25

Puerco Beans

$3.75

House made pork chorizo blended with refried beans and house seasoning.

Poblano Rice

$3.25

Sautéed Vegetables

$3.75

Yellow squash, fajita peppers, zucchini, onions, mushrooms. Varies seasonally.

Rice and Puerco Beans

$6.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Flour tortilla with house blend cheese, served with fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken tenders, served with fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.50

Beef burger with cheese, served with fries.

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Fried donut pastries filled with a caramel cream sauce, rolled in cinnamon sugar topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.

Tres Leches

$8.00

Chef's family recipe. Tres = Three, Leches = Milk. A vanilla sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk, topped with strawberries and caramel.

Extras and Add-Ons

2 Oz Toppings

2 Oz Dip

Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.00

Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Al Pastor

$5.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Carnitas

$5.00

Carne Asada

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Fajita Steak

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Dog Taco

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.00

3 corn or flour tortillas.

Mini Taco Platters

Plato de Tacos

$15.00

Your choice of 5 street tacos alike-- Birria, Chorizo, or Carnitas.

Plato de Fiesta

$35.00

Your choice of 12 street tacos. Either all the same, half and half, or 4 of each-- Birria, Chorizo, or Carnitas.

Catering

100 Taco Platter

$300.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're now elpaseoCANTINA. We welcome you to our new and expanded menu where our recipes are sourced from the highest quality ingredients and each Mexican favorite is made from scratch.

Website

Location

905 51st Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

