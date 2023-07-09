  • Home
El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Azle

No reviews yet

100 Main Street

Azle, TX 76020

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fajitas X1

$16.99

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.99

Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$10.49

Food

Appetizers

Queso

$4.29

Queso c/carne

$5.49

Guacamole

$2.49

Bowl Guacamole

$7.29

Flour Tortilla (3)

$0.50

Corn Tortillas (4)

$0.50

1/2 Bean and Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$9.29

1/2 Fajita Nachos

$10.49

Fajita Nachos

$12.49

1/2 Super Nachos

$8.49

Super Nachos

$12.49

Fajita Quesadillas

$13.49

Shrimp Quesadillas

$13.99

Spinach Quesadillas

$9.99

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.79

Botana Platter

$15.29

Tortilla Soup

$7.49

Mexican Dinners

Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$10.49

Meat Enchilada Dinner

$10.49

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$10.49

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

$10.49

Chili Relleno Dinner

$11.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$14.79

1/2 Flauta Dinner

$11.99

Flauta dinner

$13.99

Mexican Dinner

$11.99

Soft Cheese Taco Dinner

$10.49

Super Mexican Dinner

$14.99

Tacos al Carbon

$14.29

Taco Dinner

$10.99

Tamale Dinner

$10.49

Fajitas

Fajitas X1

$16.99

Fajitas X 2

$30.99

Shrimp Fajitas X 1

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas X 2

$32.99

Shrimp Combo Fajitas x 1

$20.99

Shrimp Combo Fajitas x 2

$34.99

Specialties

Pollo a la Mexicana

$16.49

Steak a la Mexicana

$16.99

Shrimp a la Mexicana

$17.49

Pollo Ranchera

$16.49

Steak Ranchera

$16.99

Carne Guizada

$16.99

Pollo Asada

$16.49

Carne Asada

$16.99

Combinations

Combination 1

$4.29

Combination 2

$7.99

Combination 3

$10.99

Combination 4

$12.99

Senior and Child Plates

Senior Plate

$6.29

Child Plates

$5.99

Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.49

Taco Salad

$9.99

Ajo Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.29

American

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$0.99

Flan

$4.25

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.99

Praline

$2.77

Bday Sopapilla

Choc Cake

$4.95

Sides

Pico De Gallo $

$0.99

Bowl Pico de Gallo $

$2.99

Side of Jalapenos

Side of Onion

Side of Tomato

Side of Lettuce

Side of Cilantro

Bowl Grilled Jalapenos

$1.99

Bowl Grilled Onions

$1.99

Bowl Bell Peppers

$1.99

Chili Toreado

$0.75

Avocado Slice (1)

Avocado Slice (4)

Bowl Mt/Ck

$6.29

Cup Spinach

$2.79

Toast (1)

$1.79

Bowl of Guac (3 Scoops)

$7.49

Side Guac

$2.79

Side of Cheese

$0.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Corn Tort $

$0.50

Flour Tort $

$0.50

French Fries

$3.99

Side Beans

$3.20

Side Rice

$3.20

Side Rice and Beans

$3.20

Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Bowl Sauce

$5.99

Cup Sauce

$4.29

Side Shrimp (3)

$6.29

Side Shrimp (4)

$7.49

Side Shrimp (6)

$10.99

Chips, Salsa, Quesos

Chips & Queso

$10.79

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Chips & Queso c/carne

$11.79

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$12.99

Qt Salsa

$8.25

Large Salsa 16oz

$4.29

Med. Salsa (12oz)

$3.59

Small Salsa

$2.79

Queso

$4.29

Queso c/carne

$5.49

Bag of Chips

$4.49

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.39

Jarrito

$2.39

Gingerale

$2.39

Tonic Water

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Water

Beer

Blue Moon

$3.25

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

Corona

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Corona Prem

$5.25

Dos XX Amber

$5.25

Dos XX Lager

$5.25

Estrella Jalisco

$5.25

Imperial

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Negra Modelo

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Shiner

$4.00

Tecate

$5.25

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Margaritas

To-go House Margarita

$6.50

Coladas & Daiquiries

To-Go Pina Colada

$7.25

To-Go Strawberry Daiq

$7.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our delicious Tex-Mex food!

Website

Location

100 Main Street, Azle, TX 76020

Directions

